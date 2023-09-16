Connect with us

Chamber News

Front Royal Welcomes Primerica Financial Services with a Grand Celebration

Published

3 hours ago

on

Community Leaders Express Enthusiasm for New Business Venture.

In an uplifting gathering, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, represented by its Executive Director, Niki Foster Cales, joined hands with Mayor Lori Cockrell and Supervisor Walt Mabe to warmly welcome Ronnie Bennett and his Primerica Financial Services into the Front Royal community.

The day was marked by a palpable sense of community spirit and excitement. With multiple ribbon cuttings in recent times, Mayor Cockrel highlighted the diversity and growth of the community, “This is something different… people are coming to our community.” Ronnie’s aim with Primerica resonated deeply with her, as he seeks to “help improve people’s lives.”

Supervisor Walt Mabe echoed similar sentiments, expressing his gratitude to Primerica for its timely presence in the community. Emphasizing the cohesiveness and growth of the community, Mabe remarked, “The community is working together. The community is growing together.” He added that the addition of businesses like Ronnie’s solidifies the area’s growth and progression.

Ronnie Bennett, the man of the hour, shared his passion and vision for Primerica in Front Royal, “Our goal is to create impact… we can’t wait to serve.” He further shed light on Primerica’s objectives – from helping families protect their income to assisting them in retirement planning and debt clearance.

In an exclusive post-event interaction with our publisher, Mike McCool, Ronnie delved into the essence of Primerica. Highlighting the crisis of rising debts in the country, he revealed the personal motivation behind his involvement with Primerica. He narrated his journey from being $500,000 in debt to becoming debt-free within six years, emphasizing the importance of planning and strategy.

The conversation also threw light on Primerica’s expansive footprint. “We’re the largest marketing company in North America,” Bennett proudly claimed. With over 130,000 agents across the United States and Canada, Primerica aims to bridge the gap in financial services for middle-income America, especially those often overlooked by mainstream services.

As the ribbon was cut and Primerica Financial Services officially opened its doors in Front Royal, the message was clear: businesses built on genuine intent, passion, and a purpose beyond profit are always welcomed and celebrated. Ronnie Bennett and Primerica are set not just to offer financial services but also to impact lives and be an integral part of the Front Royal community’s growth.

Front Royal Set for Insightful Candidate Forum

Published

5 days ago

on

September 11, 2023

By

All Eyes on Chamber of Commerce’s Engaging Political Engagement.

As the political buzz intensifies in Front Royal, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce has stepped into the spotlight with an announcement that’s music to the ears of the politically inclined. Slated for Thursday, September 21st, the Chamber will be hosting a much-anticipated Candidates Forum at the Warren County Government Center starting at 6 p.m.

This isn’t just any forum. The event promises a meticulous split between local and state races, ensuring that attendees can truly zero in on the races that matter most to them. Community members will relish the chance to witness candidates respond to pointed, issue-based questions, shedding light on their strategies, goals, and vision for the community if victorious in the elections. Although the event welcomes everyone, the caveat is limited seating, indicating the substantial interest the forum has generated.

A noteworthy feature is the Chamber’s collaboration with the Royal Examiner. For those unable to attend or simply wanting to revisit the discussions, the video will be made available on the Royal Examiner’s website. Furthermore, quick-access links will be shared across social media platforms for wider reach.

The protocol for the questions remains rigorous. The forum moderator retains the reins, fielding only questions that have been pre-submitted while ensuring they are both pertinent and applicable to all candidates. The Chamber has opened its channels for question submissions, inviting the public to send in their queries either via email or traditional mail. However, the cut-off is set for Tuesday, September 19th.

A crucial detail for those gearing up for the event: candidates will be in the dark, not privy to the questions beforehand.

The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, with its mission of fostering a buoyant business atmosphere and a lively community, has yet again proven its commitment to serving as the voice of its members and the larger community.

For those seeking further details, reaching out to the Chamber is a mere phone call away at 540-635-3185.

Chamber News

Valley Barbell Gym: A Fresh Addition to the Front Royal Fitness Scene

Published

6 days ago

on

September 10, 2023

By

Mayor Lori Cockrell and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nike Foster-Cales extend their hearty welcome to entrepreneur Chris Grady.

Front Royal’s newest fitness haven, the Valley Barbell Gym, held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on September 9th. With the support of Mayor Lori Cockrell, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Niki Foster-Cales, and a sea of eager community members, Chris Grady’s dream establishment is now ready to kickstart the health journey for many.

The relationship between Mayor Cockrell and Grady goes back years, a testament to Grady’s local roots and genuine connection to the community. Cockrell, reminiscing about their history, commented, “I met Chris many years ago. It’s exciting to witness a local like Chris investing in our community. This isn’t just another retail or restaurant venture. This is about health and well-being, and there’s an entire market out there ready for this.”

The Chamber of Commerce, represented by Nike Foster-Cales, echoed the mayor’s sentiments, highlighting their happiness and optimism about Valley Barbell Gym’s success and growth.

Grady, on the other hand, couldn’t be more thrilled about realizing his long-cherished dream. “Fitness changed my life,” he shared, with a clear passion in his voice, “and now I aim to assist anyone and everyone in their quest to get healthier, live longer, and attain their personal goals.”

Chris’s educational background in K-12 Health and PE, combined with his extensive experience in diverse fitness niches – from cardio to free weights and specialized machines – ensures that the Valley Barbell Gym has something to offer for everyone, be it seasoned athletes or young fitness enthusiasts.

In an exclusive conversation with the Royal Examiner, Chris detailed his ambitious plans for the gym. “With the property we’re in, there’s potential to expand. From introducing training packages for youth athletics to reviving the high school sports culture, my vision is to unlock everyone’s maximum potential.”

Grady’s journey from playing football at Shenandoah University to working with top-tier MMA fighters during an internship in Florida reflects his depth of experience and passion for the fitness domain. Having given his all to set up the Valley Barbell Gym in just 30 days, Chris’s dedication shines through.

And for those curious about the logistics? Valley Barbell Gym offers a 24-hour service through a simple app. The cost, contrary to popular belief, is kept affordable at $44/month (with a year’s contract), which includes all facilities, from classes to the inviting ‘burn pit’ aimed at melting away stress and fat.

The Valley Barbell Gym isn’t just another fitness center. It’s the embodiment of Chris Grady’s passion and commitment to fitness, coupled with the love and support of the Front Royal community. Here’s to a healthier and fitter community!

 

 

Chamber News

Melania’s Gourmet: A Culinary Journey from Costa Rica to Front Royal

Published

1 week ago

on

September 9, 2023

By

Bringing a Touch of Central America to Virginia’s Heart.

Front Royal welcomed an exciting new addition to its culinary scene as Melania’s Gourmet opened its doors at 104 S Royal Avenue, located just behind the iconic Warren County Courthouse. Nestled at the confluence of Royal Avenue and Jackson Street, this Pastry Shop, Chocolaterie, and Boho Cafe promises a sensory adventure.

Flavors from Childhood, Crafted with Precision

Born in the picturesque landscapes of Costa Rica, the founder’s tale starts with a vivid memory of her Abuela, Tita Maria. It was a grand Christmas gathering, and a young Melania found herself enchanted with decorating hundreds of cookies. What seemed like a child’s play turned into a lifelong passion.

The following years saw her diving deeper into the art, decorating cakes, pastries, and pies, becoming the family’s designated dessert decorator. Recognizing her talent, she migrated to the U.S., where she pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Pastries and Baking from the Culinary Arts Institute of Washington. Further honing her craft, she acquired a Masters in Chocolate from the esteemed Escuela de Pasteleria del Gremio in Barcelona.

Over the past decade, her expertise graced many international organizations. And now, she’s sharing her exquisite craft right here in Front Royal. Each item on her menu is a testament to years of mastery, mirroring the affection and precision reminiscent of her Tita’s teachings.

A Grand Debut Amidst Cheers and Elation

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, kickstarted by Niki Foster Cales, Executive Director of Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, saw a town united in celebration. Front Royal Town Councilman Skip Rogers shared, “On behalf of the town, I just want to welcome you. I can’t think of a better new business than having fresh cookies ready to come in.” The ambiance was filled with anticipation, culminating in the ceremonial snip that marked Melania’s Gourmet’s official launch.

Post the event, the Royal Examiner had an exclusive chat with Melania and her partner, Rylan. They delved into the founder’s origin, the shop’s inception, and its future aspirations. Offering a sneak peek into their specialties, Melania revealed, “Chocolate bonbons are my favorite.” While many of her creations are chocolate-centric, she’s expanding her range to include oatmeal raisins for non-chocolate aficionados.

An Invitation to All

Operating every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Melania’s Gourmet is not just a cafe; it’s a gastronomic voyage. From luxurious cakes to delightful tarts and the finest Costa Rican coffee, every offering is a slice of Melania’s journey, sprinkled with Central American hues, narrated through a unique culinary lexicon. And for those looking to indulge, remember – one can never have too many cookies!

 

 

Chamber News

Downtown Blends: A Refreshing Addition to Front Royal’s Main Street

Published

1 month ago

on

August 12, 2023

By

Promoting Health and Community Engagement, One Blend at a Time.

The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with local officials and community members, joined hands to welcome Downtown Blends to the heart of Front Royal’s business district. Nestled at 201 E. Main Street, Downtown Blends isn’t just a health-focused establishment; it’s a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to community, and commitment to revitalizing the town’s dynamic atmosphere.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony saw Niki Foster Cales, Executive Director of Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oats from the Board of Supervisors, and Mayor Lori Cockrell, among other dignitaries, along with the enthusiastic crowd, gathered to show support for Arianna Whited and Gena Jagow, the visionaries behind Downtown Blends.

Arianna Whited, a 19-year-old entrepreneur, and Gena Jagow, an experienced business owner, have united to introduce health-conscious options to the community. Their concept goes beyond being just a nutrition club; it’s a vibrant space for individuals to gather, enjoy nutritious shakes, smoothie bowls, and teas, and create lasting connections.

Mayor Lori Cockrell shared her excitement, reminiscing about the historic building’s past life as Trout Drugstore. She praised Downtown Blends for its potential to breathe new life into Main Street and applauded Whited and Jagow for their commitment to community development. Cheryl Cullers, a representative from the Board of Supervisors, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of supporting young entrepreneurs like Whited and Jagow.

Downtown Blends not only serves up wholesome treats but also fosters a sense of togetherness. The partners are keen on providing more than just drinks; they’re creating a welcoming environment where patrons can engage with one another. Whited and Jagow have plans to continue their community-centric approach throughout the winter months, offering indoor activities and warm beverages to keep the camaraderie alive.

Arianna Whited’s journey to opening Downtown Blends is a testament to her family’s entrepreneurial legacy. Her mother, Danielle Haas, owner of On Cue Sports Bar & Grill, encouraged Whited to chase her dreams and embrace this new venture. Collaborating with Gena Jagow, who has successfully established Herbalife nutrition club businesses, Whited brings youthful energy while Jagow contributes her business acumen.

As temperatures drop, Downtown Blends aims to remain a hub of activity and connection. The establishment’s operating hours are Monday through Friday, 6:30 am to 4:00 pm, Saturday, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, and Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Downtown Blends emerges as a beacon of wellness and community, offering Front Royal residents and visitors a place to nourish both body and soul. With their innovative approach and commitment to local engagement, Whited and Jagow have truly blended health and community into a unique experience.

Chamber News

Front Royal Treatment Center Opens Door to Hope: A Center to Combat Opioid Addiction

Published

2 months ago

on

July 27, 2023

By

Addressing the Opioid Crisis with Personalized, Outpatient Care

The Front Royal Treatment Center held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 27, 2023. The Front Royal community welcomed a beacon of hope for countless individuals grappling with opioid addiction. Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Chamber Board President Byron Biggs, welcomed Steven Quackenbush and staff to the Front Royal business community. Situated at 10269 Winchester Road, the Front Royal Treatment Center celebrated its inauguration amidst enthusiastic supporters from the community.

In the thick of the opioid crisis, centers like the Front Royal Treatment Center are more vital than ever. Aimed at mitigating the devastating effects of substances such as opioids, heroin, synthetics like fentanyl, and prescription painkillers like OxyContin and Vicodin, the center has embarked on a mission that transcends mere treatment – it promises a path to sustainable recovery.

Functioning as an outpatient opioid treatment program, the center’s unique approach lies in its application of medication-assisted treatment, utilizing methadone and buprenorphine. But beyond this, the center’s dedication to personalized, comprehensive care sets it apart. Through exhaustive clinical evaluations, patients receive individualized treatment plans covering medical, educational, and psychoeducational dimensions of addiction. Moreover, the center’s emphasis on trauma-informed care recognizes the deeply intertwined relationship between unresolved trauma and addiction. This, coupled with robust relapse prevention support, arms patients with the tools they need to rebuild their lives.

Understanding that recovery isn’t an isolated journey, the Front Royal Treatment Center stresses the importance of family. Through family counseling and treatment focusing on family dynamics, the center endeavors to heal the familial rifts addiction often causes, nurturing an environment conducive to long-term recovery.

For those seeking more information or help, the Front Royal Treatment Center awaits, a testament to the community’s commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic and offering hope to those in its clutches.

 

Town Talk: Front Royal Treatment Center – A conversation with Steven Quackenbush, Executive Director

 

Chamber News

Front Royal welcomes a new fashion destination: Buckle & Belle Boutique

Published

2 months ago

on

July 8, 2023

By

Front Royal has added another gem to its crown. The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Town Mayor Lori Cockrell, Councilman Skip Rogers, Councilman Bruce Rappaport, Supervisor Cheryl Cullers, and local well-wishers celebrated the grand opening of Buckle & Belle Boutique on the town’s bustling Main Street.

Nestled at 213 E. Main Street, Buckle & Belle Boutique is the latest addition to Front Royal’s retail scene. Owned and operated by Olivia Heflin, the boutique will be open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. This fabulous boutique aims to revolutionize the local shopping scene with its diverse selection of fashion clothing and welcoming atmosphere.

As people increasingly prioritize supporting local businesses, Buckle & Belle Boutique offers a unique opportunity for the residents of Front Royal and its neighboring towns. The boutique stands out with its carefully curated selection of clothing, designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Alongside the clothing range, what makes the Buckle & Belle experience truly unique is the hospitable staff. They go the extra mile to create an inviting atmosphere that encourages visitors to explore the fashion offerings at their own pace.

Moreover, the boutique’s location on Main Street is part of a broader trend of revitalizing downtown areas, encouraging the local community to rediscover and support their local businesses. Heflin’s vision for Buckle & Belle aligns with this trend, presenting a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that locals can appreciate.

As Front Royal continues to grow, new establishments like Buckle & Belle Boutique not only enrich the local economy but also contribute to the community’s vibrant spirit. With its promising blend of fashion and hospitality, Buckle & Belle Boutique is set to become a staple shopping destination for Front Royal’s residents and visitors alike.

 

King Cartoons

