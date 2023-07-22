Local News
Front Royal Welcomes ‘Trellis’: A Mélange of History, Modernity, and Community
With the Blue Ridge Mountains painting a picturesque backdrop, Shelly Cook, in collaboration with the community, resurrects an iconic relic from the town’s past, turning it into ‘Trellis’ – an upscale event venue ready to host memories for a new generation.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Lori Cockrell, CM Bruce Rappaport, Josh Ingram, Mellisa DeDomenico-Payne, Amber Morris, and Supervisor Walt Mabe welcomed Shelly Cook and Trellis to the community. Trellis is located on John Marshall Highway in Front Royal, Virginia. Trellis’s inauguration is not just a commercial venture. It’s a testament to the indomitable spirit of a community and its residents. Mayor Cockrell shared the community’s palpable excitement, likening the anticipation to “waiting for Christmas or a birthday.”
Shelly Cook’s journey to this moment parallels the restoration of the property itself. Facing personal losses, she channeled her grief into building – first homes, then a long-term care facility, and now, Trellis. This rejuvenated establishment was formerly the Halls Motor Coach Lodge, a familiar sight for many in the 1960s. Today, it stands revitalized as a venue that promises to intertwine the town’s history with contemporary luxury.
From the outset, Trellis has been a project by the community for the community. Shelly Cook’s heartfelt acknowledgment of every worker’s commitment, her superintendent Duane’s tireless efforts, and the ceaseless encouragement from the community highlight the collective effort behind Trellis. Mike McCool, publisher of the Royal Examiner, observed the transformation of the once “little stone building” and recognized Shelly’s vision to maintain the town’s charm.
Furthermore, Cook’s next venture, reviving the Sunshine Inn, signifies her commitment to the community’s rejuvenation. Her previous projects, like restoring the old bait house and Foster’s Old House, have consistently contributed to the town’s ambiance. Moreover, her upcoming eatery, Poppy’s Place, and the potential integration of the cherished bookstore promise yet another venue where residents can connect.
Tucked away in Front Royal, Virginia, a mere hour from Washington D.C., Trellis offers an escape from urban hustle and bustle. Situated close to the Shenandoah National Park, this fully-renovated, historic motor lodge promises modern luxuries with top-tier hospitality. Whether it’s a wedding, a reunion, or just a weekend getaway, the luxurious accommodations at Trellis provide a perfect blend of history and contemporary comfort.
‘Trellis’ is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together, united by vision and history. As the Blue Ridge Mountains silently watch over Front Royal, the town welcomes its residents and visitors to experience the magic of connection at Trellis.
For more information, visit the Trellis website.
Deep Fakes: Seeing is Not Believing
“What the eyes see, and the ears hear – the mind believes” – Harry Houdini
In 2017, the term ‘Deep Fakes’ (spelled ‘deepfakes’) was the fashionable buzzword at IBM regarding the latest in influence capabilities using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The possibilities of pervasive disinformation were obvious then, but I didn’t think it would arrive this soon. Deepfake technology improved immensely in a relatively short period of time. Society and regulation will soon be in reaction mode, playing catch-up with the outbreak of new issues accompanying this innovation.
Most info-savvy people are familiar with media spin and the polarization of news along the left and right axis. The terms disinformation, misinformation, spin control, narrative, and so forth are part of our daily lexicon. If you agree that the search for truth is difficult now, wait to you see what’s coming soon. By 2030, we will all be living in a world of disbelief.
By the way, we’re not talking about photo-shopping pictures or imposing celebrity faces on pics like Elvis with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un below or the existing practice of placing the faces of celebrity starlets on porn photos. No sir, we’re way beyond that now. Deepfakes is on another level. This is going to be a game-changer. Hopefully, it won’t lead to our demise.
Deepfakes are defined as AI-doctored audio and video footage, creating visuals and events that never occurred. In other words, it is a video of a person whose face or body has been digitally altered to appear to be someone else, typically for malicious purposes or to spread false information. This new technology can make people believe something is real when it is not.
Why it matters
If the viewing public cannot discern reality, what are we reduced to? Cybercriminals and foreign governments are stocking up on the AI capabilities that will define the next generation of conflict. Meanwhile, automation and the rise of fake information are stirring unrest. Together these forces can turn society upside down.
The current anti-Artificial Intelligence narrative is generally aimed at the progression of robotics. The doomsayers refer our memory to the movie, ‘Terminator,’ when AI got out of control and pitted mankind versus the machines. We, as a global society, have a quicker chance of getting blindsided by the secondary effects of AI’s other offspring – ‘deepfakes.’
A very real-looking video of a world leader making incendiary threats could, if widely believed, set off a trade war or a conventional war or worse. Increases in deepfake technology allow the manipulation of footage that could easily depict President Biden saying, “Vladimir Putin has 48 hours to vacate the Kremlin, or the U.S. will launch a nuclear strike.” If the Russian President believed the footage to be authentic, he might well launch a first strike. Visualize that concept in the context of President Bush’s 2003 globally televised ultimatum to Saddam Hussein. Current deepfake technology can replace President Bush’s face with President Biden’s face and alter the audio with President Biden’s voice threatening Vladimir Putin. The collective public viewing this on TV would not know it was fake, nor would Mr. Putin. That could have dire consequences for life as we know it. Another danger is the possibility that deepfake technology spreads so that people are unwilling to trust video or audio evidence. Imagine the impact of that in the courtroom. I can see the prosecuting attorney squirming now. Imagine a fake video causing widespread rioting. Given recent events, the latter is not difficult to fathom.
Businesses will bloom that specifically design fake videos for hire. A few already exist. The campaign that hires the best deepfake company will have an advantage. Expect to see dead movie icons promoting products in voice and character that looks real. Visualize John Wayne and Kevin Costner together in an advertisement for Stetson cowboy hats. Then visualize the surge in Stetson’s market share.
Activists will be able to whip up a frenzy with fake inflammatory footage and fake press conference remarks, etc. News agencies will unwittingly broadcast the deepfake material because they can’t tell the difference. Social media-induced demonstrations have existed for years. Think Arab Spring. An accompanying video is worth a thousand words, and properly crafted, a deepfake video can change the trajectory of society. The prospect of deepfake video scams frolics about in my crystal ball. At the very least, it will pose innumerable difficulties for law enforcement.
Basic artificial intelligence applications have become accessible to the public in the past year, opening vast opportunities for creativity as well as confusion. With campaigning already underway for the 2024 Presidential Election, the impact of this technology is already in the limelight. And, what about the impact of foreign countries [think Russia] using these tools to sway public opinion more effectively moving forward?
Just recently, presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’s campaign shared faked images of Donald Trump and Antony Fauci hugging created with artificial intelligence. [You know how fond they are of each other]. A few weeks earlier, a deepfake-generated image of the Pentagon being bombed caused brief stock market dips and a statement from the Department of Defense. This is how far along we are now, but wait a couple of years, and everyone will be second-guessing the validity of everything they see.According to an MIT technology report, a device that enables deepfakes can be “a perfect weapon for purveyors of fake news who want to influence everything from stock prices to elections.”
Several Hollywood stars have recently expressed concern about their likeness being used and about the prospects of having their likeness superimposed on other characters from existing films. This kind of edit makes us wonder what the future of film could look like using this technology. Imagine being able to choose your preferred actor to play the lead in any film you’re watching or, better yet, input your own likeness into the film. Wild possibilities.
Identifying Deep Fakes (Content Authentication)
The flip side of creating deepfakes is the ‘fact-checking’ or identification of fake visuals – referred to as content authentication. While AI can be used to make deepfakes, it can also detect them. As deepfake technology becomes accessible to any computer user, more and more researchers are focusing on deepfake detection with the regulation in mind. This obviously creates the need for many more professionals in this line of work – especially since the technology is spreading through society rather swiftly.
Large corporations like Facebook and Microsoft have taken initiatives to detect and remove deepfake videos. Presently, you can generally detect slight visual miscues in deepfake videos, such as the ears or eyes not matching, facial borders that don’t look right, or improper lighting and shadows. Detecting these flaws is getting harder as the deepfake technology becomes more advanced and videos look more realistic. Just as fact-checking takes time, so does the time lapse between when a deepfake video is released and when it can be authenticated. By then, decisions have been made, and the world has moved on. Of course, the question then becomes; are people more likely to believe a deep fake or a detection algorithm that flags the video as fabricated? Let’s put it this way, you and I won’t be able to tell it’s fake.
Initially, the authentication capability will be in the hands of a few firms but over time, new ‘authentication apps’ will be available to the public. When breaking footage is passed over social media, our first question to each other will be, “Has it been authenticated yet?” That is defined as the point of disbelief.
Technological advancement leading us astray
The lightning speed with which high-tech disinformation can now spread around the globe is already alarming. Deepfake videos make it even harder to discern fact from fiction. The inability to believe what you see during heightened tensions unfolding in real-time is a scary thought. When all the information you require is rife with misinformation, and you can’t believe what you see – you have a problem. When that dilemma is universally prevalent – we all have a problem. Once this line is eroded, truth itself will not exist. Essentially, what your eyes see and your ears hear cannot be trusted anymore – then everything becomes false. We will lose confidence in anything and everything.
Elks Lodge 2382: Two Decades of Supporting Samuels Library’s Children’s Programs
A Generous $3,000 Donation Marks Another Year of Continued Support from the Elks Lodge.
In a heartwarming ceremony at Samuels Library, Michal Ashby, the Youth Services Supervisor, and Michelle Ross, Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library, acknowledged the unyielding support of Elks Lodge 2382. Situated at 4088 Guard Hill Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630, the lodge’s board has, for possibly 25 years or more, consistently backed the library’s children-focused initiatives.
Michal Ashby, who started her journey at Samuels Library 17 years ago, expressed immense gratitude to the Elks Lodge. Throughout her tenure, she witnessed their unwavering commitment to children’s programs, including winter and summer reading clubs, craft supplies, and various other programs. “We recently had a puppet show and are gearing up for a live reptile event next week. None of this would have been possible without the Elks,” said Ashby.
Not only does the lodge focus on the library’s endeavors, but it has also poured resources into other community projects. Their mission, rooted in the belief that children are our future, has seen them donate nearly $20,000 since April, specifically targeting the youth’s welfare.
Jim Sheppard, the Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 2382, presented a generous check of $3,000 during the ceremony. This contribution, like many before, is the fruit of local efforts, ensuring that money raised stays within the community. Ashby complimented the Elks Club’s fundraising ventures, including the famous pancake breakfast.
Dennis Henline, the newly-appointed Virginia State Elks president, chimed in on the conversation. Highlighting the philanthropic endeavors of the 26 lodges in Virginia, he said, “Not only do we do it in Front Royal, but we also contribute across the Commonwealth.” These lodges have been instrumental in supporting veterans, seniors, children, and many others in need.
Elks Lodge 2382’s commitment to the Samuels Library and the broader Front Royal community exemplifies philanthropy rooted in genuine care. Their continued support, spanning over two decades, cements their position as invaluable pillars of the community.
I-81 Overnight Lane Closures Announced in Warren County
Bridge Beams Placement to Prompt Single-Lane Shutdowns From July 24-26
Warren County motorists, take heed: a significant bridge replacement project on Interstate 81 will lead to overnight lane closures from July 24-26. The work is part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance road safety in the area.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced specific plans for the imminent closures between mile markers 298 and 300 on I-81. The changes are slated to begin at 8 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. on the aforementioned dates. These restrictions are essential for contractors to station cranes and place concrete beams for a revamped southbound bridge across Route 840 (Water Plant Road), positioned slightly south of I-81 exit 300 and its intersection with I-66.
A brief breakdown of the closures is:
• July 24 (Monday): Both northbound and southbound I-81 left lanes will be inaccessible.
• July 25 (Tuesday): Southbound I-81’s left lane will be closed.
• July 26 (Wednesday): A repeat of Monday’s closures with both left lanes on I-81 out of service.
Those navigating Route 840 around the I-81 bridge should stay vigilant due to flagger-controlled traffic during the above-mentioned nights and timings.
Caution is especially stressed around the I-81 and I-66 junction—a notably high-traffic zone. Also, travelers should remain observant of potential shoulder closures on both northbound and southbound sides throughout the project’s duration. A restricted speed limit of 55 mph has been put in place within the work zone for everyone’s safety.
VDOT’s overarching goal is to alleviate congestion and bolster safety through enhancements, which include widening the southbound bridge and extending the I-66 on-ramp. The initiative, backed by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, has further details on VDOT’s official website.
Financially, Triton Construction Inc., based in St. Albans, W.Va., secured a $7,140,300 contract, officially awarded by the Commonwealth Transportation Board on May 17, 2022. Project completion is set for November 2024, contingent on weather conditions.
VDOT’s Staunton District, responsible for this project, serves an extensive list of counties, including Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, and more.
The forthcoming I-81 closures, while temporarily inconvenient, represent a significant step towards a safer and more efficient roadway network in Warren County. Residents and travelers are encouraged to stay informed through VDOT’s official channels and adjust their travel plans accordingly.
What’s In Your Backyard? Human Trafficking is Modern Day Slavery
If you haven’t seen the movie, ‘The Sound of Freedom’ starring Jim Caviezel, you must slide over to the Royal Cinema on East Main and check it out. Like most people, I am familiar with the term human trafficking but don’t know all that it entails. Believe it or not, we have human trafficking right here in our own backyard in Warren County. Essentially, it’s everywhere.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, over twenty million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking. “Human trafficking is a form of slavery involving the illegal smuggling and trading of people for forced labor or sexual exploitation. It is estimated that somewhere between 14,500 and 17,500 individuals are trafficked in the United States each year. Interestingly, as of 2021, Virginia was ranked 6th in the nation for active human trafficking cases.
Most of our perceptions are gleaned from movies like the ‘The Sound of Freedom’ or the ‘Taken’ trilogy starring Liam Neeson. The movie, ‘Taken’ was the first to portray international human sex trafficking – but ‘sex trafficking’ is only a portion of the overall human trafficking problem.
I called a friend in the FBI, Agent Cindy Hazel, who works for the bureau in Tampa, Florida. Tampa is one of the major human trafficking spots in the United States. She provided a few insights into some of their cases but added, “Let me provide an email introduction to a Sheriff in your area that taught an introductory human trafficking course when I first joined the FBI.
We still coordinate with him on occasion.” So, Agent Hazel put me in contact with the Sheriff in Warren County. The Sheriff’s Department is winning several awards lately, so I stopped by to see what I could learn. The deputies pointed me down the hall to the Sheriff’s office, saying, “Go talk to Sheriff Butler; he used to infiltrate those networks. He’ll tell you all you want to know.”
Interestingly, after chatting with Sheriff Mark Butler about his previous life as an undercover agent infiltrating human trafficking networks, I realized his stories could easily be expanded into a novel. However, for brevity, I’ve condensed this for you.
Sheriff Butler states, “The first thing to know is the difference between smuggling and trafficking. Not everyone smuggled is trafficked, but everyone trafficked is smuggled at some point. If you can’t find a victim, you only have smuggling. [People may be paying to be smuggled across borders]. If you do have a victim, the next question is, will the victim confront the trafficker in a court of law? If not, you have no case.”
“Most Law Enforcement has never been trained to identify suspicions of trafficking. I have spent a career tracking, teaching, arresting, and combatting Human Trafficking. Involuntary servitude is one of the best foundations for Human Trafficking. We have had that right here in Warren County. If you ever see a person in the workforce whose green card, passport, or license is being held by another person – like their supervisor – that’s a red flag. Usually, these people work all day in the back of a shop or business and take their meals inside. The only time you see them is when they are walking from their ‘stash house’ to their place of work. Often, they are driven to and from work and enter from the back. Essentially, those individuals have been smuggled in and are being held in servitude until they work off their ‘debt.’”
Sheriff Butler went on to say, “Potential victims of human trafficking can be found everywhere and especially on social media. Our children are getting proficient with social media at a very young age and are extremely vulnerable. This creates more and more potential victims. When you use social media as a great recruiting tool, a trafficker can patiently wait under the cover of false names, profiles, and accounts. They groom the victim and wait till the perfect time and place to overtake their prey.”
Every Nationality has its own criminal groups, and many have more than one. A few that come to mind are Triads, Yakuza, MS-13, 18 St, El EME, and so on. With our Nation’s Borders being overrun each day, there is no way U.S. Customs and Homeland Security has any chance to slow down this criminal activity. We as a community must be vigilant and aware of the ‘tell-tale’ signs.
Human trafficking is real, and it’s often a component of other criminal operations, including terrorism.
The rat lines from the ‘Americas’ initially used by narco-traffickers are used for human trafficking. Human trafficking is the second most profitable crime, next to drug trafficking.
Trafficking in the United States comes from our southern and northern borders (Canada). Both borders are very porous, and the bad guys are very organized, including an array of strategically placed stash houses and drivers in the U.S. When we bust a human trafficking ring or smuggling operation, we often find fraudulent documents, drug trafficking links, stolen goods, and other counterfeit goods that offer quite a few clues about their journey. Money laundering is another part that usually surfaces during an investigation.”
As our country attempts to survive radical societal changes, we must be better trained to protect our families and communities. Unfortunately, most human trafficking operates under the cover of our day-to-day lives and is never found.
What’s in your Back Yard?
Meet the Valley Vipers – Pizza Eating Contest at Anthony’s Pizza
This weekend, cadets from Randolph-Macon Academy traveled to Anthony’s Pizza, Home of the Warrior, to meet the Valley Vipers while eating as much pizza as they possibly could consume in 45 minutes! What a fun way to spend time with local professional basketball players.
The Virginia Valley Vipers will be entering into their second season with The Basketball League (TBL) this March 2024. The team plays at Shenandoah University, streaming to over 150 different countries through TBLTV. Despite its proximity to Washington, DC, Virginia has lacked a professional basketball team until the Vipers.
This weekend, Rze Culbreath #3 and Dhonte Ford #5 participated in this community event with Anthony’s Pizza and R-MA cadets. Four teams gathered to eat a 30 inch pizza in 45 minutes, or at least try… how fun! During their time together, players were able to engage with the students to share about their experiences both on and off the court. All participants went home with autographed photo souvenirs!
Stay tuned in the upcoming months for more information about the Virginia Valley Vipers and their new season schedule. The Vipers are looking to connect with the local community, and looking forward to more Randolph-Macon Academy fun times too!
- Learn more about Virginia Valley Vipers: virginiavalleyvipers.com
- Learn more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Green Heron
Why is it a GREEN heron?
This young Green Heron was brought to us after being found alone on a golf course with a possible limp. Despite a thorough exam, our vet staff found no injuries or health issues. Ideally, this fledgling would have been returned immediately to their parents. We sent one of our staff members to the golf course to attempt to find the nest or rookery that this heron came from, sadly with no luck.
As this bird was still too young to be on its own, and we could not locate parents or nesting sites, keeping the baby at the Center was the best option. Thankfully this bird is doing well and has already been moved to an outdoor enclosure (photo 1) to continue growing up until they’re ready for release. And within just one day this youngster was eating fish on their own!
Green Herons, the hipsters of the bird world!
With their short legs and thick necks stylishly drawn up against their bodies, they seem perpetually stuck in “shrug” mode. But when alarmed, they use a classic rock & roll technique of intimidation: the mohawk.
While they may appear all dark from afar, they actually have a deep green back, a chestnut breast and neck, and dark gray wings. They have a shorter and stockier body compared to other herons, resembling the size of a crow.
Green Herons patiently wait at the water’s edge, hunting for fish and amphibians, and they prefer to stand on vegetation or solid ground rather than wading like larger herons. When in flight, their compact bodies may appear unusual, with their necks partially straightened, giving them a front-heavy appearance.
They’ve got the whole awkward yet charming routine down to a science.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
