Front Royal Wines opens on Main Street
Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Catlin Love and Justin Zelikovitz to our community.
Front Royal Wines is located at 300 E. Main Street in downtown Front Royal. When you come into their shop you’ll find wines from California, Oregon, Washington, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. And, of course, selections from your favorite local Virginia wineries!
Fall Hours:
Monday–Saturday: 11 am – 6 pm
Sunday: 12 pm – 4 pm
info@frontroyalwines.com
(240) 994-4106
Find out more on their website.
Royal Tint & Detailing opens in Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Greg Bell of Royal Tint & Detailing to our community. Royal Tint & Detailing is located at 507 N. Royal Avenue (at the Liberty).
Royal Tint & Detailing in protecting customers’ investments such as homes or vehicles by keeping them in good condition. The company’s professional technicians offer auto detailing, window tinting, and residential power-washing services with a guarantee. The trained and dedicated staff gives each car and house the attention it deserves while providing great customer service.
- Auto Detailing: Vehicles of all sizes get a thorough hand wash, cleaning, and waxing to help preserve their value.
- Auto Window Tinting: This service aims to block heat and upholstery-fading UV rays, reduce dangerous glare, and give a sense of privacy.
- Power Washing: Professionals give dirty decks, patios, driveways, and home exteriors a deep cleaning.
Find out more about Royal Tint & Detailing on their Facebook page.
Card My Yard opens in Front Royal
The Phillips Family; Kisha, Tracy, Lucy, and Emme are excited to bring Card My Yard to Front Royal and the surrounding areas. Residents of Front Royal for nearly 15 years, this family has a history participating in Town Government, Little League Softball, Girl Scouts, and Parks and Rec activities.
Card My Yard exists to serve our community with joy and partner with local organizations to help them celebrate. As the Premier Yard Greeting company, they strive to grow and expand while serving the needs of their customers.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Kisha with a ribbon-cutting on August 11, 2021.
For more information, visit their website or call Kisha at 540-771-4596.
This is an independently owned and operated franchise licensed by Card My Yard Franchising, LLC.
Game Studio opens on Main Street, Front Royal
There is a new game in town. Game Studio has opened at 213 E. Main Street in Front Royal. Game Stop is owned by Alexandria and Devin Moon stands.
Game Studio is a locally owned game and art store, which also sells cards for Pokemon, Magic the Gathering, Yu-gi-oh, and Dragonball. They offer tournament games with prizes. Check out their original artwork, crafts, and prints too.
Turnmeyer Galleries celebrates opening of new store location on Main Street
Turnmeyer Galleries at 407B East Main Street in Front Royal held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 22nd to celebrate the opening of their new store location.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Scott and Pam to Main Street Front Royal.
Turnmeyer Galleries is a Fine Art Boutique Gift Gallery and not just your ordinary boutique gift shop or art gallery, they blend the best of both to offer something for everyone. Stop in and enjoy browsing through the local fine art photography, metalwork, and more. Or look for that perfect gift for yourself or someone else. You’ll love their hand-picked selection of apparel, jewelry, food, soap and bath, housewares, and more.
Turnmeyer Galleries is also the home of Scott Turnmeyer Photography, offering not only the finest photographic prints by Scott from the local area and around the world, but the highest quality portrait services for both those looking for indoor and outdoor services. Want to learn more about photography? Scott utilizes their classroom environment to teach photography classes and provides workshops throughout the region.
Find out more on their website and Facebook page.
Millionaire Maker 2021 Golf Event
There’s still room for more teams! Make sure you register before April 30th – the price goes up May 1st. Join us on Friday, May 14th at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club for the Millionaire Maker Golf Event. Not only will you enjoy a terrific round of golf, great food, and prizes, but 4 lucky individuals will have the chance to shoot for a hole in one for a Million dollars. The event will sell out so register today!
Sponsorship is available and is a great way to market and promote your business. You can find available sponsorship information here. Thanks to Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley, Amana, and Johnstone Supply – The Wallace Group, our Presenting Sponsors.
Download the brochure and registration form here.
Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop re-opens in Front Royal
The Front Royal Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop location is expanding! The new location is at 425 South Street, Front Royal (Former Peebles Store). Blue Ridge Hospice CEO/President Cheryl Hamilton Fried made the opening remarks along with CFO Cheryl Ringer.
The re-opening was on March 6, 2021, at 9 am. The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce was on hand with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and remarks from Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Board of Supervisor Cheryl Cullers.
March 6th was also the first day of its Electronic Recycling Program. Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift stores will now be accepting your unwanted and out-of-date electronic devices. For more information, visit brhospice.org/erecycling/.
For almost 40 years Blue Ridge Hospice has helped guide patients and their families through the final months and weeks of life. With warmth and compassion, They have provided dignity and comfort, as well as physical, emotional, and spiritual care to people of all ages.
If you’re living with a life-limiting illness, caring for a loved one with an advanced illness, or grieving the loss of someone near to you, Blue Ridge Hospice can help.
Blue Ridge Hospice is a thriving not-for-profit healthcare organization with a robust staff and years of experience providing excellent hospice care to patients in the Northern Shenandoah Valley region.
Blue Ridge Hospice now provides care to the City of Winchester and counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Fauquier, and Western Loudoun.
Blue Ridge Hospice sets the standard for quality hospice care and is accredited by The Joint Commission. The Joint Commission inspects Blue Ridge Hospice for compliance with Medicare regulations, as well as other rigorous standards, at least every three years.
