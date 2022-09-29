Crime/Court
Front Royal woman gets seven years in prison for her ringleader role in drug distribution ring
Candie Marie Calix, 40, of Front Royal, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday for her role as a ringleader of an oxycodone distribution network. She pleaded guilty in June.
Calix worked as an office manager for an Arlington physician who prescribed her nearly 40,000 oxycodone 30-milligram pills and more than 9,000 oxycodone 15-milligram pills over a 10-year-period. The doctor also prescribed similar quantities to Calix’s relatives and acquaintances who were working with her to distribute the pills.
“These quantities were far in excess of therapeutic doses, and Calix personally distributed or directed others to distribute most of the pills,” a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Virginia news release stated.
Prosecutors said that she recruited at least 12 people in the Front Royal area to be “patients” of the doctor and obtain large quantities of oxycodone. Those “patients”, who included her mother, grandparents, great-grandmother, brother, and husband, then kicked some of the pills back to Calix to redistribute. Prosecutors say the Calix recruited people whom she knew to be already addicted to opiates.
Calix and her accomplices sold some of the pills for $25 apiece, earning at least $5,000 a month. She has agreed to a money judgment of more than $500,000, representing the proceeds she realized during the conspiracy.
Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division, made the announcement after Wednesday’s sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine E. Rumbaugh prosecuted the case.
Trio of Front Royal women plead guilty to oxycodone distribution ring
Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies
The Family of Ralph C. Ennis has filed a $6 million federal lawsuit claiming that excessive force by two Warren County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop led to his death. The suit alleges that the deputies used excessive force against Ralph C. Ennis, 77, who died on April 15, less than two weeks after sustaining a head injury in an April 2 traffic stop by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.
Ian R. Ennis, the son of the late Ralph C. Ennis and administrator of the estate, filed a civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia on August 8. Deputies Tyler Poe and Zachary Fadley are named as defendants.
Warrenton, Va. Attorney Susan Pierce, of the law firm Walker Jones, P.C. is co-counsel for Ennis, along with Richmond attorney Seth Carroll, of the Commonwealth Law Group.
Deputy Fadley is being represented by Fairfax attorney Alexander Francuzenko, a partner of law firm of Cook Craig & Francuzenko, PLLC. Deputy Poe is being represented by Carlene Booth Johnson, with the Perry Law Firm of Dillwyn, Virginia.
In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
Johnson on Friday, September 23, filed a memorandum in the Harrisonburg court to further support Poe’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Ian Ennis had no standing to file the lawsuit.
Ralph Ennis, 77, died on April 15 in the care of Valley Health System’s Blue Ridge Hospice, in Winchester, 13 days after sustaining a head injury during an April 2 traffic stop in Warren County.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas stated in an August 15 email to Royal Examiner that, “The cause of death is complications of Alzheimer disease, cerebral amyloid angiopathy, and hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The manner of death is natural.”
However, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas is considering reopening the case, sources familiar with the case told Royal Examiner earlier this week, though Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) Administrative Deputy Arkuie Williams has not confirmed that information.
Despite the medical examiner’s initial ruling, the plaintiff claims it was the action of Deputies Fadley and Poe that cause his father’s death. The two-count complaint alleges that Poe and Fadley used excessive force in violation of Ralph Ennis’ Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.
The court document states, “The Fourth Amendment is applicable to the Commonwealth of Virginia under the Fourteenth Amendment. Defendants unreasonably used excessive force against Mr. Ennis when they effected their arrest by slamming the elderly man face first into his vehicle and then tackling him the ground after he was already restrained, causing a traumatic and ultimately fatal brain injury.
“No objectively reasonable law enforcement officer would have believed that the elderly and visibly confused Mr. Ennis posed any threat or significant risk of harm to himself or any other person. No objectively reasonable law enforcement officer would believe that the level of force used by the Defendants was necessary to subdue an elderly and visibly confused man during a routine traffic stop. As such, the Defendants violated Ralph Ennis’ clearly established constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment. As a direct and proximate result of the Defendants actions, Ralph Ennis suffered the injuries described above, resulting in his death.”
The second count accuses Poe and Fadley of battery leading to Ralph Ennis’ wrongful death, in violation of Virginia law.
The complaint states, “Virginia Code § 8.01-50, et seq., establishes liability for the individuals when their wrongful acts result in the death of another person. At all relevant times, both Defendants had a duty to use only the amount of force necessary in subduing Mr. Ennis.
“The extensive injuries suffered by Mr. Ennis demonstrate the excessive force used to subdue a person who was complying with verbal commands, appeared elderly and confused, and posed no immediate threat to others.
“These actions constitute a battery under Virginia law. As a direct and proximate result of the Defendants battery against Ralph Ennis, Mr. Ennis suffered the injuries described above, resulting in his death.”
The complaint notes that Ralph Ennis was traveling southbound on Winchester Road and passed Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Pontious, who was operating stationary radar, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on April 2.
Pontious reported that Ennis was traveling 63 mph in a 55-mph zone and that Ennis’ vehicle was swaying from side to side in its lane and had a problem with a taillight.
“Deputy Pontious radioed in that he was attempting to stop a vehicle and it had slowed down but was continuing towards Front Royal. After Deputy Pontious reported that Mr. Ennis passed several opportunities to pull over, he activated his vehicle siren. In reaction, Mr. Ennis slowed his vehicle to around 35 mph, but continued southbound towards Front Royal,” the complaint states.
The lawsuit cites events recorded by Pontious’ body camera; Deputy Pontious activated his body camera while following Mr. Ennis’ vehicle.
“Shortly after Deputy Pontius activated his siren, Mr. Ennis turned his vehicle into the parking lot of the Royal Farms gas station, located directly off Winchester Road at 260 Crooked Run Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
“Mr. Ennis’ vehicle drove through the Royal Farms parking lot to an adjoining 7-11 parking lot, located at 251 Crooked Run Plaza, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, and pulled into a parking space.
“Deputy Pontious pulled up behind Mr. Ennis’ vehicle – blocking it in. He turned off his vehicle siren, but left the vehicle blue lights activated. Deputy Pontious exited his vehicle and began commanding for Mr. Ennis to “step out of the car,“ the lawsuit states.
The plaintiff’s filing continues, “Attempting to comply, Mr. Ennis then began to exit. However, he had only slightly opened his driver side door when Canine Officer Sergeant Gregory shouted a conflicting command of “Driver stay in the car! Follow our commands!” and notified Mr. Ennis of the presence of a canine officer, adding that “if you do not follow our commands, you will get bit!” At this point, Mr. Ennis started to close his door.
“Another officer on the scene then commanded for Mr. Ennis to “Get out of the car!” and “Get your hands up!” the complaint attests. At this point Mr. Ennis slowly opened his driver side door. Deputy Pontious then commanded for Mr. Ennis to “step out of the car!”
Mr. Ennis stepped out of his vehicle appearing “visibly confused and disoriented,” the complaint maintains.
“Deputy Pontious ordered Mr. Ennis to “face away from me,” “face 7-11,” and “to turn around!” while pointing behind Mr. Ennis. Mr. Ennis, who appeared to not hear or was generally confused by the multiple and sometimes conflicting commands, began to slowly walk away from his vehicle towards Deputy Pontious while holding his vehicle keys in his right hand,” the complaint states. Mr. Ennis continued to appear confused and disoriented, but complied with Deputy Pontious’ command to turn around and began walking back to the rear of his vehicle.
The complaint continues, “Deputy Pontious then ordered Mr. Ennis to “drop your keys!” and Mr. Ennis responded by turning around to face Deputy Pontious. In the video, Mr. Ennis appears to mouth the word “What?”
“At this time, Defendant Poe quickly rushed Mr. Ennis from behind, and without announcing his presence or giving Mr. Ennis any verbal command, violently grabbed Mr. Ennis and slammed Mr. Ennis’ face and body into the rear of Mr. Ennis’ truck.
“Mr. Ennis screamed out in a panic, “Wait a minute!” as the force of Defendant Poe violently slamming him into the vehicle caused Mr. Ennis’ baseball cap to fly off his head.”
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office official press release regarding this incident stated that: “Mr. Ennis continued failure to comply with the lawful orders to stop, resulted in a WSCO deputy approaching Mr. Ennis from behind, and grabbing his arms in an attempt to control Ennis and place him under arrest. The deputy continued to give him commands to stop resisting, drop the keys and place his hand behind his back as Mr. Ennis was escorted several feet away to the rear of his pickup truck,” the complaint states.
The complaint continues, “However, Deputy Pontious’ body camera footage clearly shows that Mr. Ennis was visibly confused and attempting to comply with all commands when Defendant Poe gave no verbal command or warning and slammed, not “escorted,” Mr. Ennis into the rear of his vehicle, causing significant injuries.”
“As Defendant Poe violently pressed Mr. Ennis against the rear of his vehicle, Defendant Fadley immediately rushed in from the side, and without announcing his presence or giving any verbal command, violently pushed and tackled Mr. Ennis and Defendant Poe to the pavement behind the vehicle,” the complaint says.
“As Mr. Ennis was pushed and tackled towards the pavement, his legs were caught on his vehicle’s protruding tow hitch as he tumbled sideways with Officer Fadley’s entire body weight on top of him. Defendant Fadley issued his first verbal command – “Get on the ground!” –as Mr. Ennis’ head slams into the pavement,” the complaint maintains.
“While Defendants handcuffed Mr. Ennis on the ground, Mr. Ennis can be heard on Deputy Pontious’ body camera footage frantically pleading for help and crying out in extreme pain.”
The complaint included still images from the body camera to show Mr. Ennis on the ground directly after sustaining injuries to his face, head, and extremities, as well as the extent of the bleeding from his injuries. They are too graphic for publication.
The complaint continues, “Front Royal Police Department Corporal R.D. Lowery, who was also dispatched to the scene of the incident, arrived in time to observe the Defendants encounter with Mr. Ennis. In his report, Corporal Lowery (who was farther away from Mr. Ennis than the Defendants) described his initial impression of Mr. Ennis as appearing “elderly and confused.”
The complaint further states, “Corporal Lowery described his observations as follows: “[t]he Deputy (Defendant Poe) slammed the male into the camper top face first. I observed the male spit something out on the pavement just below his body. Another Deputy (Defendant Fadley) came from the side of the male while the Deputy had his hands behind his back. The male was pushed over but his legs caught the hitch on the back of the truck.”
The lawsuit continues, “As Corporal Lowery left the scene of the incident, his body camera footage captured him stating “that was f***king unjust and f***ing un-f***ing called for” and “Jesus Christ, oh that’s going to be …” before the video cuts out. Corporal Lowery’s subjective impression of the situation clearly demonstrates he believed that there was an excessive use of force against Mr. Ennis.”
After the altercation, Mr. Ennis was handcuffed, searched, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene to tend to Mr. Ennis’ injuries. The complaint states that deputies found no weapons on Mr. Ennis.
The complaint continues, “There is no factual basis within the materials to indicate that Mr. Ennis gave any of the officers reason to believe he was armed. Mr. Ennis did not act in a threatening manner in any way. On the contrary, Mr. Ennis at all times presented as an elderly man who appeared confused and disoriented but attempting to comply with various commands in a disconcerting environment. “
Records indicate that Mr. Ennis was “completely sober at the time of the incident and the officer-issued breathalyzer rest returned a result of 0.00.”
Mr. Ennis was transported by an EMS (Emergency Medical Service) unit to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment at approximately 2:15 a.m. The complaint states that: “Mr. Ennis presented at Warren Memorial Hospital with significant head trauma. Hospital staff reported that Mr. Ennis was “completely confused. He does not know where he is. He is not able to tell me the name of his son. He does not recall the altercation that led to his injury and hospitalization. He is not able to provide any further history.”
Emergency Department physicians diagnosed Ennis with a traumatic brain injury caused by the fall, specifically “a bleed in his brain known as a subarachnoid hemorrhage in the left parietal and occipital lobes” the complaint maintains.
Ennis was then transferred from Warren Memorial Hospital to Winchester Medical Center for the severity of his trauma, arriving at approximately 6:30 a.m. He was then diagnosed with “terminal intracerebral hemorrhage” the lawsuit maintains. His health continued to decline at the Winchester Hospital and his family opted to change his level of care to comfort or palliative care. Mr. Ennis was then transferred to Blue Ridge Hospice on April 14. 2022, for end-of-life care. He died from his injuries on April 15, 2022, the complaint states.
The investigation into the incident was referred to the Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney office by Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell.
Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth wrote in a Tuesday night email to Royal Examiner that: “The investigation into this matter is on-going and therefore we cannot publicly comment on it. The case has been reassigned and is a high priority for this office. I do not have a time frame for when the investigation might be completed.”
The Assistant Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney assigned to investigate the case, Teresa Polinske, recently resigned from Ashworth’s staff, which caused the investigation to lag until it was reassigned.
Deputy Poe continues to work at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, though Deputy Fadley is no longer employed there. No information was provided regarding the circumstances of Fadley’s departure, other than it was referred to as a “personnel issue.” Both deputies were initially reassigned off the patrol unit, to desk or other non-interactional with the public duties in the wake of the Ennis incident.
Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9
On or about May 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dakota Lee Robert Brantley did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Katrina Elizabeth Schmude without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about May 28, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about May 30, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about May 31, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about June 2, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about June 3, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
On or about April 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously, while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic. The accident damaged property valued at $1,000.00 or more, violating Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
On or about May 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jashar Raequon Ashby did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Sierra Ashby without such person’s
consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950,
as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Dewayne Flynn did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Dewayne Flynn did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Cenard Samuel did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 22, 2021, in the County of Warren, Kiara Shaquelle Roy did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devan Rochelle Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 11, 2020, in the County of Warren, Krista Diane Burgess did unlawfully and feloniously forge a public record, or a certificate, return, or attestation of a public official or employee, in relation to a matter in which such certificate, return or attestation may be received as legal proof, or utter, or attempt to employ as true, such forged record, certificate, return, or attestation, knowing the same to be forged, in violation of §18.2-168 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2519-F4
On or about April 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Vincent Anthony Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Darrin Scott Heflin did unlawfully and feloniously steal a catalytic converter, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Front Royal Ford, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
On or about April 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Karl Forrest Davis did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Charles William Davis, II, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal a catalytic converter, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Front Royal Ford, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9
COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit:
Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, to-wit:
Tramadol, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3136-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, to-wit: Xylazine, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3059-M1
On or about February 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Bradley Halsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about March 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Bradley Halsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about March 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Bradley Halsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-fluorofentanyl listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 21, 2020, in the County of Warren, Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about February 21, 2020, in the County of Warren, Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
COUNT THREE: On or about February 21, 2020, in the County of Warren, Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled
substance, to-wit: Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
On or about March 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph Alan Dodson did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph Alan Dodson did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine Hydrochloride classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about December 12, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Stelmach did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about December 12, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Stelmach did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Flourofentanyl listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Stelmach did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jordan Marquis Eury did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 31, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jordan Marquis Eury did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter or enter in the daytime the dwelling house or an adjoining occupied building or Michelle Eury, with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery or any felony other than murder, rape, robbery, or arson in violation of Section 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
On or about May 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jordan Marquis Eury did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle, having a value of one thousand dollars ($ 1,000.00) or more, belonging to Sharon Henry, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a lawenforcement officer to bring his/her motor vehicle to a stop, drive a such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal to interfere with or endanger the operation of the lawenforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in Section 17.1-805, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5296-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent or guardian for D.M., or person responsible for the care of D.M. (Twin child 1), a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of a said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent or guardian for D.M., or person responsible for the care of D.M. (Twin child 2), a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of a said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
On or about April 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Kelley Barr did unlawfully and feloniously did impede the blood circulation or respiration of Charlotte Harris without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about July 1, 2021, through June 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Summie Ullah Shereef unlawfully and feloniously, while being the stepparent of the victim, commit aggravated sexual battery by sexually abusing R.F., who was thirteen (13) years of age but less than eighteen (18) years of age, in violation of Section 18.2-67.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: RAP-1148-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about July 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Theresa Ann Gill did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined in subsection D of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about July 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Theresa Ann Gill did unlawfully and feloniously and unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having previously been convicted of a non-violent felony within the prior ten (10) years, in violation of §18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: WPN-5297-F6
On or about May 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Robert Byrd, II, did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of T.O., a person under 18 (eighteen) years of age, without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rachel Jean Langlais did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Fluorofentanyl, listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Wilson Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Valerie Rose Chandler did unlawfully and feloniously, while having the custody of B.K. (age four years) a child willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of a such child to be endangered, or the health of such child to be injured, or willfully or negligently to cause or permit such child to be placed in a situation that its life, health or morals may be endangered, in violation of §40.1 -103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal
On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive
approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old, for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective, posing as a juvenile in an undercover capacity. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case.
During this investigation, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Smithfield, Virginia resident Sean Kreinsen. On September 16, 2022, Kreinsen was arrested and transported to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Kreinsen went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for October 13, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of a minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the apprehension of this individual.
Six arrests in forged gaming ticket scam announced by FRPD
During the months of August and September, the Front Royal Police Department received several complaints from local businesses regarding the forging and uttering of fraudulent gaming tickets. A preliminary investigation revealed that several individuals were responsible for either fabricating or altering winning gaming tickets printed from electronic betting machines. These fraudulent tickets were then passed at several businesses with electronic gaming machines in exchange for cash- typically, hundreds of dollars’ worth per ticket. After an extensive investigation, a total of six individuals were identified and have been arrested in connection with these crimes.
The names, photographs, and pending charges of those arrested have been listed below. This investigation is currently ongoing with additional arrests pending.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to please contact Detective Corporal J.E. Fenton at (540) 636-2208, or by email at jfenton@frontroyalva.com.
Matthew T Huff of Front Royal, VA. (no photograph available)
Offenses: § 18.2-178 Obtain money by false pretense, § 18.2-96 Petit Larceny
All photographs provided courtesy of RSW Regional Jail.
Skeletal remains found in suspicious circumstance identified as Shannon Lee Fox
On August 26, 2022, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office positively identified the skeletal remains of Shannon Lee Fox.
On August 3rd, 2022, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, located human skeletal remains that were believed to be those of Shannon Lee Fox, age 30, of Winchester, VA. The skeletal remains were over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia.
Shannon Fox was reported missing by a friend on March 1, 2022, after she had not been heard from since February 23, 2022. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office searched numerous areas of Frederick County since Ms. Fox was reported missing.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland stated that “We were all saddened by the fact Shannon was found deceased and that her body had basically been dumped over an embankment to hide her from being located. Our Investigators spent many days and nights searching leads, information, and areas in and around Frederick County. We basically left no stone unturned in trying to find this young lady.”
The investigation of this case continues. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or 540-662-6168 and ask for Investigator Travis Adamson
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School placed in lockdown
Late in the school day on August 22, 2022, the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School was placed on lockdown while Front Royal Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual that had an altercation in the proximity of Rural King and allegedly displayed a handgun. The white male, wearing grey sweatpants, was last seen running towards Criser Road; out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, Ressie Jeffries Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracking canine (K9) followed the suspect, and the track indicated he had entered Samuel’s Public Library. The library was searched by Law Enforcement, and the suspect was not found to be inside. The canine (K9) then picked up the track, which led out of the area, and away from the school and library. Once the school was secure, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Administration’s efforts to safely release students to their parents.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for their assistance and especially thank the administration and staff at Ressie Jeffries Elementary, along with the parents of the students, for the way they responded and cooperated with authorities.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, and Warren County Fire and Rescue Services recently completed joint training with the Warren County School Senior Leadership, where such a coordinated response was discussed. Major Jeffrey Driskill Sr. described this ongoing collaboration as being very successful and wanted to thank School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger and his staff for emphasizing school safety.
Major Driskill also wants to recognize the staff at the Samuels Public Library for their cooperation during this incident. The Samuels Public Library has become very active with the Sheriff’s Office this year. The public should feel comforted that they are also involved with higher-level emergency management planning in conjunction with the Warren County Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC).
Any information about the initial incident involving the alleged suspect should be referred to the Front Royal Police Department at 540 635-2111.
