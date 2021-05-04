Local News
Front Royal woman injured in Winchester Airport crash landing
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Eckman responded to a report of a plane crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred Monday, May 3rd, at 11:41 a.m. along the 490 block of Airport Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Single Engine Jabiru Aircraft was attempting to land at the Winchester Regional Airport when it collided with an aircraft hangar.
The pilot, a 49-year-old female, of Front Royal, Virginia, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.
No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash. The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.
Local News
Sheriff Butler criticized locally, praised nationally in Washington Post article
While being roundly criticized by local “politicians” in Front Royal, Warren County’s first-term Sheriff Mark Butler is presented as a hero of sorts in the Sunday, May 2nd edition of the Washington Post.
Only last week while Butler was being publicly chastised by, among others, Front Royal Mayor Christopher Holloway and controversial town council member Jacob Meza, a Post reporter/photographer team was working on an article describing Butler’s activities in bringing Coronavirus shots to house-bound residents in our county’s rural areas.
The Post, one of the nation’s three major newspapers – the other two are the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times – was working the story on April 28, just about the time the pejorative and lengthy letter signed by Holloway was sent to Warren Board of Supervisors Chairperson Cheryl L. Cullers about the sheriff and his deputies’ handling of a town solid waste truck crew concerning suspected illegal dumping of sewage waste by town crews into the county’s Bentonville landfill.
Meanwhile, Butler was earning plaudits from the national newspaper and local residents for the work he and his deputies were involved in, facilitating COVID-19 vaccine shots for the area’s elderly and home-bound citizens.
Reporter Jenna Portnoy described how Butler’s deputies, who know their way around sprawling areas and back roads, were accompanied by public health personnel who administer the injections.
One sub-headline in the Post article stated: “Warren County, Va., sheriff’s office is teaming with nurses to bring shots to the hard to reach” and another, “Sheriff’s office aids public health officials in vaccine efforts” in rather larger type face. Butler was quoted as saying his deputies “enforce the laws” in this 200 square-mile region “but also are used to provide social services such as delivering Meals on Wheels, tracking residents with medical conditions… and calling on frail and home bound people daily to check on them.”
“The vaccination program fits in with that mission,” Sheriff Butler is quoted as saying.
Impacted county residents mentioned, and some photographed by the Post’s Matt McClain, include Randy Vaughan, 96, a World War II veteran, one of 17 people attended to that day by nurse Paula Mills and Sheriff’s Deputy Cindy Burke; and Jeanie Clarke, 77, who said she was “flabbergasted” when the sheriff’s office called to say they were coming.
Local News
Sheriff’s Office announces new community safety certification initiative
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has evaluated its existing community policing efforts and programs over the last year, and is embracing the lofty challenge of joining twelve other exclusive communities in becoming a Certified Crime Prevention Community (CCPC) through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). The goal of the CCPC program is to publicly recognize and certify localities that have implemented a defined set of community safety strategies as part of a comprehensive community safety/crime prevention effort to the betterment of their community.
The CCPC Program was created through gubernatorial executive order in 1998 by the New Partnership Commission for Community Safety to promote community safety, particularly focusing on youth and family safety. The CCPC with its twelve core community safety elements is identified as a best-practice amongst law enforcement agencies wishing to set themselves apart from mediocrity, and to institute cutting-edge community policing efforts. The twelve CCPC core safety elements include instituting the following:
- Community Crime Prevention/Safety Council
- DCJS Certified Crime Prevention Specialist
- Neighborhood Watch Program
- Community Policing/Crime Control Planning Process
- Organized Distribution of Community Safety Literature
- Deputy Trained Community Safety/Risk Assessments
- Crime Analyst
- Comprehensive School Safety Audit Process
- Business Outreach Program
- Organized Referral Process for Crime Victims
- Youth Delinquency Prevention Program
- VLEPSC Accreditation
To this end, the WCSO will be incorporating the twelve-core community safety and crime prevention elements under the umbrella of their program plan, which will be coordinated through the Community Policing Unit (CPU), led by Lieutenant Robbie Seal and the CPU Sergeant.
According to DCJS other popular programs may be considered optional under the CCPC guidelines; however, Sheriff Mark Butler states these initiatives will continue because they are meaningful and provide real value to our residents. These include D.A.R.E., Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) / TRIAD, National Night Out, and School Resource Officer are examples of such programs. The Sheriff’s Office recently renewed its memorandum of understanding with the Warren County School Board on April 7, 2021 to extend the presence of SROs in county schools through 2026, and has applied for a State grant through DCJS to add an additional SRO to our schools.
There are several tangible incentives and values for becoming a certified crime prevention community, such as becoming a recognized leader in community safety, sending a clear signal to criminals that criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and the Sheriff’s Office will be given preference in the State Criminal Justice Grant application process.
The certification is a great marketing tool for community and economic development efforts to attract families, tourism, and businesses interested in finding a safe location in which to live, work, and play. Other benefits may include insurance premium reductions from insurance companies for county policyholders. Becoming a CCPC enhances the professionalism of county government and Sheriff’s Office by showing we can meet rigorous standards related to community safety. Once certified, which Sheriff Butler hopes to achieve in twelve months, the county would have to recertify every three years afterwards.
There are three basic eligibility requirements that must be met in order to participate in the program. These include being a community or locality in the Commonwealth of Virginia, adopting a resolution of participation and filing this resolution with DCJS, and designating a local coordinator for the certification effort. These requisites are currently being completed, with resolution to be presented to the Board of Supervisors and a promotional review for the new CPU Sergeant being completed prior to June 1, 2021.
Collaboration with the Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council (CAC) members continues to yield fresh ideas from our citizens. The CAC Chairman, Bruce Townshend states “I really believe that once Warren County achieves the CCPC certification it will make this community safer for everyone, and a more desirable destination for tourists, businesses and people who want to live in the Shenandoah Valley. We already have so much to offer. The CCPC will make us stand out from the rest of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Near future actions include convening a working group to shape the process, completing an assessment/gap analysis of existing Sheriff’s Office programs and community needs, assigning roles and responsibilities to correct any identified shortfalls, ensuring the twelve core community safety elements are completed or in-progress, and finally – submitting the certification packet to DCJS. Any questions or those interested in finding out more about the CCPC Program are asked to contact Lt. Robbie Seal at (540) 635-4128.
EDA in Focus
EDA announces 1-year lease with SYSCO on Baugh Drive warehouse
In a special meeting, the Warren County/Front Royal Economic Development Authority on April 30, 2021, has leased the 426 Baugh property to Sysco until May 2022. The monthly lease is $28,800 per month.
Earlier the EDA had made arrangements to sell the former Atlantic Skyline Building at 426 Baugh Drive for the full asking price of $5,750,000 to Parallel Virginia, LLC, a pharmaceutical processor of medical cannabis. The sale was contingent upon the conditional approval of the company’s application for a pharmaceutical processor permit in Health Service Area 1 by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy – that decision that was expected in March 2021 apparently had been postponed.
Local News
Virginia Lottery’s sixth annual “Thank a Teacher” campaign honors educators across the Commonwealth
Governor Ralph Northam has proclaimed May 3–7, 2021 as Teacher Appreciation Week in the Commonwealth and is encouraging all Virginians to participate by sending personalized thank-you notes to recognize educators for their service and dedication to students. This year’s sixth annual Thank a Teacher campaign, sponsored by the Virginia Lottery in partnership with the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and The Supply Room, celebrates the important role of teachers in Virginia and highlights the talent of young artists by featuring student artwork on each thank you note.
“While this school year looks unlike any other, one thing remains the same—teachers are the driving force in equipping our children with the knowledge, skills, and mindsets necessary for success,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia’s teachers have risen to the challenges presented by the pandemic, and during Teacher Appreciation Week we have a special opportunity to show them our gratitude. I encourage Virginians across the Commonwealth to join us in recognizing all those who are investing their time and talent to ensure every student is served equitably and shaping the lives of our future leaders in more creative ways than ever before.”
More than 100,000 thank-you cards have been sent to Virginia teachers during the first five years of the campaign. To send a digital thank-you note, or to request hard copy notes for your school, please visit thankateacherva.com. Hard copy notes also are available through participating PTA chapters and at all Virginia Lottery customer service centers. Digital and hard copy thank-you notes may be sent to teachers through Friday, May 7.
Qualifying teachers who receive a thank-you note can enter a drawing for a chance to win one of two Virginia vacations from the Virginia Lottery and $5,000 in credit for their school from The Supply Room.
“Our superhero teachers have gone above and beyond for students over the past year,” said First Lady Pamela Northam. “From early childhood to K-12, Virginia educators have quickly adjusted to new guidelines and are providing students with a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment to return to throughout the Commonwealth. This week, let’s thank them for going the extra mile every day for Virginia’s children.”
For the fourth year in a row, the thank-you notes feature the beautiful designs of three student artists selected through the Virginia Lottery’s “Thank a Teacher” Art Contest. The winning entries were created by Sarah Saravanan, a first-grade student at McNair Lower Elementary School in Fairfax County, Karmare Brownlee, an eighth-grade student at Tabb Middle School in York County, and Andrew Gibson, a senior at Gretna High School in Pittsylvania County.
Each winning student-artist received a $150 gift card from the Virginia Lottery. The art department at each winner’s school also received $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery and a $1,000 credit from The Supply Room.
“Every day, thousands of teachers are working to make a difference in the lives of our children and, consequently, Virginia’s future,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Teachers choose their profession because they are passionate about enriching the lives of the students who fill their classrooms. As your Secretary of Education, a former teacher, and a public school parent, I invite you to take a few moments to write a thank-you note to the teachers that sacrifice so much for our students.”
“Virginia’s K-12 public school teachers have always been a valuable and important resource for the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “The Thank a Teacher campaign is a great opportunity to celebrate those teachers who have moved heaven and earth to continue supporting Virginia students and their families during these challenging days.”
Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, Virginia Lottery players generate more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, lottery customers helped generate more than $595 million in funding for public education. The Virginia Lottery has been the source of more than $10 billion for public schools since 1999.
Crime/Court
Sheriff’s Office seizes Fentanyl laced drugs, street value $40,000
On April 28, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Special Problem and Drug Enforcement (S.P.A.D.E.) Units conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop investigation, a Warren County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was utilized for a free air sniff. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics odor and a subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted.
During that search, the passenger was found to possess approximately 1,000 imitation Oxycodone pills containing FENTANYL, with a street value of $40,000. This suspect was arrested and transported to the RSW Regional Jail and charged with VA code 46.2-248 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II Narcotics.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community that FENTANYL is a synthetic opioid 50-100 times more potent than morphine and a lethal dose can be as little as 2 milligrams. Again, medications not obtained from legitimate doctors and pharmacists can be laced with FENTANYL.
Please, if anyone has any information that would lead to the seizure of these or any dangerous drugs, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and ask to speak with an Investigator assigned to the S.P.A.D.E. Unit.
Local News
Sheriff’s Office warns of missed jury duty phone scam
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of an unknown individual calling pretending to be an employee of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
You may have received this scam call as a voicemail and they provide a phone number that when called has a very convincing automated greeting very similar to the Sheriff’s Office actual greeting. During this call you may be transferred multiple times prior to speaking to someone claiming to be a Deputy or Lieutenant.
During this call it is alleged that you have missed jury duty and an arrest warrant or bench warrant has been issued for your arrest. They then offer to settle this matter by requesting you pay a sum of money to avoid arrest. This call is a scam, so please do not provide any information or money to the caller.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for you to pay money to avoid an arrest. If you have been scammed or provided personal identifying information to include financial information to the caller, please call the Sheriff’s Office to report this incident, 540-635-4128.
