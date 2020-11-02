Local News
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center accepting applications for 2021 Dare to Dream grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2021 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $1000 grant.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 15, 2021. Recipients will be announced in March 2021.
Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 168 grants totaling $123,184.50 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone on to finish their educations and start successful businesses, these grants have helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our community at large.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available on November 1, 2020 at Samuel’s Public Library and are also available on the website: frwrc.org or by calling or emailing the office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Twitter @FRWRC.
Local News
Rotary Club of Front Royal establishes Brody Michael Youth Athletic Fund
The Rotary Club of Front Royal has announced the establishment of the “Brody Michael Youth Athletic Fund”. Brody was a Skyline High School freshman, Interact Club member, and traveling basketball player with the Royal Fury when he unexpectedly passed away on October 19, 2020. He is the son of Rotarian Cory Michael and his wife Kristie. This fund will help continue his passion for sports (especially basketball) in our community.
Fund proceeds will be used to help underwrite the costs of Warren County-based youth recreational and travel athletic programs for kids who would otherwise not be able to participate. Warren County-based recreational and travel athletic boards will be able to apply for a matching grant to underwrite the registration and other costs (travel, equipment, uniforms, etc.) for kids who cannot afford the cost of participation.
The scholarship fund will be established through the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. According to immediate Past Club President Bret Hrbek, “This is an excellent way for individuals and businesses to remember Brody and support his passion for athletics by giving other children in the community the opportunity to participate.”
Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation should mail donations to Rotary Club of Front Royal, c/o Brody Michael Athletic Fund, P.O. Box 85 Front Royal, Virginia, 22630, or use this link and use the drop down “Brody Michael Youth Athletic Fund”.
(From a release by the Rotary Club of Front Royal)
Community Events
Why cancel Downtown Halloween 2020? – Everyone will be masked, right?
It was a fun, scary and candy-gathering Halloween Saturday afternoon and evening in Historic Downtown Front Royal on the final walking mall weekend of the season. – See for yourselves how this Halloween transpired in our corner of the Northern Shenandoah Valley:
No, he’s trying to get some dancing partners to the Gazebo area recorded music – who suspected it was a funky dino-saur.
Local News
Virginia localities take precautions to protect voters, workers
Virginia localities are taking a number of precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at polling places even though masks will not be required.
Saturday marked the last day to cast early, in-person ballots before Election Day, but voters can still cast in-person ballots on Nov. 3. They also can mail or return absentee ballots by that day. Election officials have been working to keep voters and workers safe during an election that has yielded a record number of early votes.
More than 5.9 million Virginians were registered to vote as of Oct. 1, with the cut off date in late October. Early voting commenced 45 days before Election Day, due to a new law. Legislators also recently changed laws to allow no-excuse absentee voting and made Election Day a state holiday. More than 2.7 million Virginians had voted as of Nov. 1, with around 1.8 million individuals voting or casting an absentee ballot in-person, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website. More than 886,000 voters have cast absentee ballots by mail and nearly 1.1 million mail-in ballots have been requested.
Voters are encouraged to wear a mask, and will be offered one, Andrea Gaines, director of community relations at the Virginia Department of Elections, said in an email. They will also be offered the opportunity to vote without leaving their vehicles.
“Ultimately, a voter will not be turned away if they are not wearing a mask but the Department strongly encourages them to do so to keep themselves and others around them safe,” Gaines said.
Even though there is a state mandate requiring individuals to wear masks when in close proximity with others, it’s against state law to “to hinder or delay a qualified voter in entering or leaving a polling place,” regardless of whether they have on a mask, Gaines said.
Poll workers and voters will be buffered with a number of measures. Such precautions include enforcing social distancing as well as placing plexiglass between voters and poll workers, according to Gary Scott, general registrar and director of the Fairfax County Office of Elections. Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will assist at polling places to ensure social distancing and sanitization measures are followed, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
Fairfax County workers will also have shields, gloves and masks, which will be replaced throughout the day, Scott said. To avoid the chance of voters sharing pens, Fairfax County will provide voters with “I voted” pens that they can use to fill out their ballots and keep instead of offering stickers.
The Virginia Department of Elections distributed $9 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding that could be used to help secure personal protective equipment needed by local election offices, Gaines said.
In Charlottesville, poll workers will have sanitizing wipes and ponchos to help provide an extra layer of protection, said Taylor Yowell, the city’s deputy general registrar.
“We have plenty of sanitizing wipes and the sterilizing spray and paper towels in order to wipe down each polling booth after every voter throughout the day,” Yowell said.
Danville poll workers checking identification will be buffered by the use of a shower curtain placed on PVC pipe, said David Torborg, a chief poll worker at one of the city’s 16 precincts.
Torborg, who has been an election worker for about 20 years, decided to serve as an election worker again this year because he believes the precautions in place are good and will be enough to protect workers and voters from the coronavirus.
“I’m aware of COVID, I’m cautious as I can be,” Torborg said. “I’m not freaking out over it.”
Others, like former Danville poll worker JoAnn Howard, have decided against working at the polls this election to mitigate the chance of contracting the coronavirus.
“I was given the option and I did feel guilty because I’ve been working the polls for 10 years, and I really enjoy it,” Howard said. “Something could go wrong, I just didn’t want to take a risk.”
Election workers in Fairfax County are trained every three years or when laws impacting election workers or voters change, Scott said. The county has been training election workers since July on how to follow and implement social distancing measures. In Charlottesville, training sessions for new election officers were kept small to stay within Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“All election officers do get trained on protection and making sure they’re wiping down, sanitizing,” Yowell said. “Our chiefs get trained more thoroughly with helping with de-escalation and sanitizing throughout the day.”
Virginia Department of Elections also provides training along with each locality’s specific training, Gaines said over email.
Around half of registered voters had voted in Fairfax and Charlottesville, according to Scott and Yowell.
Around 9,000 people have voted in Charlottesville as of Oct. 28. Around 5,000 to 6,000 mail-in ballots were sent out, Yowell said. The number of in-person and absentee requests accounts for nearly half of the city’s 33,000 active registered voters.
“We’ve already gone over 50% of our anticipated turnout in five days of in-person voting,” Scott said. “We anticipate close to 60% of our voters will have voted prior to elections.”
By Sam Fowler
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Crime/Court
Frederick County authorities seek ‘person of interest’ in Middletown shooting death
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim and a “person of interest” being sought for questioning regarding the shooting death in the Middletown McDonald’s parking lot in the early morning hours of October 27th.
The 41-year-old victim is now identified as Keith Tolson.
A person of interest being sought for questioning in Tolson’s death is Jonathan Daniel Mihokovich. The public is advised not to approach Mihokovich if encountered. Rather, call 911 or contact local law enforcement concerning Mihokovich’s whereabouts.
Mihokovich has four current warrants, three drug-related and one for failure to appear.
Tolson was last seen running from the Liberty gas station across Reliance Road towards the McDonald’s restaurant and Econo Lodge hotel. Video evidence shows a pickup truck almost strike and then pursue the victim off the lot and out of camera frame. Shortly afterwards, witnesses report hearing two gunshots and called 9-1-1.
(Info from a release and source information)
Crime/Court
Commonwealth alters course in prosecution of George Good in Brinklow murder case
In an unexpected development in the murder case of 20-year-old Tristen Brinklow, three charges against one of the men accused of Brinklow’s 2019 murder were nul-prosed by the prosecution Friday afternoon, October 30, in Warren County General District Court.
Those charges dropped against George Lee Good, 28, are First Degree murder, abduction and disposal of Brinklow’s body. However, Assistant Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anna Hammond made it clear the move was not the end of Good’s involvement in the Brinklow murder case.
She informed Judge W. Dale Houff that new direct indictments to the Grand Jury were on the horizon for Good regarding the Brinklow murder. Good remains incarcerated in Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County Regional Jail (RSW Jail) on other charges.
Brinklow’s mother and two other relatives or friends were present to watch Friday’s hearing. Hammond spoke briefly with them in the courtroom during a recess during which Good and his attorney Aaron Burgin left the courtroom to consult privately. The prosecutor also met with them for a longer period in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office following adjournment after the nul prosequi announcement. The Brinklow contingent did not seem upset by the prosecution’s strategic turn.
Burgin declined to comment on the prosecution’s move following the hearing, noting the promise of new direct felony indictments against his client regarding the case.
The other man charged in Brinklow’s murder, 35-year-old Richard Matthew Crouch has already been indicted on multiple felony counts, including First Degree Murder, by the Grand Jury. A scheduled October 13 Circuit Court hearing on Crouch’s charges was continued to November 9, on the 9 a.m. docket. In addition to First Degree Murder, felony charges against Crouch include Abduction by Force, Concealment of a Dead Body and Physical Defilement of a Dead Body.
As previously reported, in the criminal complaints against the men in the Brinklow murder case it is stated that after being informed of his Miranda Right not to self-incriminate, Crouch gave law enforcement officials a description of the circumstance of Brinklow’s death.
“Mathew (sic) Crouch stated that he and George Good physically assaulted and bound Tristan (sic) Brinklow in a residence, within Front Royal. He stated this assault led to the death of Brinklow. Crouch stated they placed Brinklow into a refrigerator and attempted to conceal the refrigerator at Digs Landing by placing vegetation on and around the refrigerator,” the criminal complaints state, adding, “Crouch provided information against his penal interests, while under Miranda Advisement, and provided information not known to the general public but was confirmed by evidence at the crime scene.”
In a nod to the previous misspelling of Brinklow’s first name in earlier court documents, Hammond also made a motion to amend the spelling to the correct “Tristen” when Friday’s hearing first reconvened following the recess.
Trial or hearing dates on some of Good’s unrelated cases were set during an earlier portion of Good’s court appearance Friday afternoon handled by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Matt Beyrau. Good will return to General District Court December 21-22 on a misdemeanor firearms charge and a January 20, 2021 date was set related to a jail assault charge against Good involving another inmate. Hearing discussion indicated Good has been involved in “a number of” inmate altercations during his incarceration.
Case background
Also as previously reported by Royal Examiner, files in the case date Brinklow’s murder to September 28-29, 2019. His body was discovered in the Rivermont area of southwestern Warren County just over two months later, on December 2. The body was not identified as Tristen Brinklow until December 16. Crouch and Good were charged for murder in the case on December 31. Both men were incarcerated without bond on unrelated violent crimes at the time the Warren County Sheriff’s Office brought the charges in the Brinklow case against them, Crouch at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail and Good at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County.
Good was arrested in Frederick County at a DUI check point on December 7 (2019). At the time he was wanted in connection with a non-fatal November 27 shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in a residential area adjacent to Front Royal’s Downtown Business District.
Local News
Ophelia’s lifetime as a ‘dog for the ages’ immortalized by her owners
Ophelia, a black miniature pug, has died at the age of 12 years. She was deaf when my wife, Carol and I adopted her from the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, and blind and otherwise infirm when advanced age caught up with her earlier this week.
Me: It never gets easier – 15 of my best friends to date have crossed the Rainbow Bridge. Who knows, maybe I’ll get to see them again someday. Or, so they say.
Carol: There’ll never be another Ophelia. She became “my dog” from the start. She was constantly in my lap and would follow me around up until her vision and hip problem made it difficult to move around. She enjoyed her life and did not hesitate to let us know when she was hungry or wanted to go to bed. I will never forget her sweet little face.
Ophelia was about 10 weeks old, and I was 75, when she was plopped into my lap on a busy Saturday morning at the Wagner Animal Shelter. The staff and I (then president of the Humane Society of Warren County) were asked by executive director Jane Johnson to foster a pet over the weekend because of shelter over-crowding. That “weekend” lasted 12 years.
At the time we adopted the pup, we had a Japanese Chin named Hamlet and were trying to come up with a name for her.
“The answer is simple: You have a Hamlet and there’s no question that you should have an Ophelia.” This suggestion came from our Rockland neighbor and friend, Susan O’Kelly, a Brit who is well versed in the volumes of England’s William Shakespeare, including the play, “Hamlet,” and Hamlet’s love for Ophelia. Hamlet, the dog, died a year or so later, his final months made more tolerable by his chunky little girlfriend.
The diminutive Ophelia made her mark in the local community by helping establish “Yappy Hour”, a fundraiser for the animal shelter, 10 years ago at Vino E Formaggio on Front Royal’s Main Street. About that time, she was “bridesmaid” to restaurant entrepreneurs Rachel and Christian Failmezger, as they strolled down Main Street to their marriage ceremony at the Gazebo. Ophelia trotted proudly behind, a well taught (by me) publicity hound.
Ophelia’s “mid-life crisis” came when our son, then Staff Sgt. Malcolm Barr, Jr., U.S. Air Force, volunteered for duty in Iraq, leaving two huskies, Alfie and Lola, in our care while serving abroad. Asserting herself as only small dogs are prone to do, she became the unchallenged head of the (canine) household, a 15-pound bundle of energy versus two 70-pound invaders of her space.
Our friend, Dr. Roger Wilkes of the U.K, remarked via e-mail following her death that Ophelia was “a great character and very much the grand dame of the canines” at our home.
Aside from her adopted parents, Ophelia leaves behind two large four-footed friends, La Diva, a Siberian Husky, and Goose, a German Shepherd mix. Diva continues as a “hostess” at the newly evolved “Yappy Hour” each Friday at the ViNoVa Tapas Restaurant on East Main Street, from 6 to 8 p.m., to raise money for the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter.
Ophelia has been immortalized in paintings by local artists Kelly Walker and Helga Heiberg, which we proudly display in our home.
R.I.P. dear Ophelia.
King Cartoons
Wind: 12mph W
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 3
59/36°F
66/41°F