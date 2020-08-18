Local News
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center announces new networking series: CENTER STAGE
Get ready for an exciting video series that will help local women share their message. New book? Hosting a special event? Do you provide a new service? We can help you SHARE the news!
Call the FRWRC (540) 636-7007 to get on the schedule. Your host Jen Avery is ready to get some momentum going! “Welcome to Center Stage…it’s your time to shine.” #centerstage #frwrc
Virginia gets a thumbs up on Chesapeake Bay efforts, not so Pennsylvania and Maryland
The non-partisan environmental watchdog group the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) has released a five-page “Executive Summary” of its 40-plus page report on developmental and environmental impacts on stormwater flow into the Chesapeake Bay from the Bay’s wide, multi-state watershed of rivers contributing to the freshwater flow – though not always THAT fresh – into the Bay.
Involved states and communities have either volunteered and/or been mandated to make improvements to pollution sources impacting their parts of the Bay watershed in an effort to protect the billion-dollar annual fishing and seafood industry the Chesapeake generates. Those federal mandates generating from the Environmental Protection Agency began in 2010.
In the below Executive Summary and linked report, Pennsylvania and Maryland are criticized for cutbacks to their stormwater/pollution abatement efforts, while Virginia gets a positive nod for maintaining its efforts, which includes limiting stormwater and pollutant runoff into the Shenandoah River and its branches, including Front Royal and Warren County’s share of the Shenandoah.
“In contrast, Pennsylvania and Maryland retreated in their proposed efforts to reduce urban and suburban runoff. This is significant because Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia account for about 90 percent of the urban and suburban runoff pollution fouling the Bay,” the EIP Executive Summary points out.
The report and its summary cite some staggering rainfall numbers from 2018-19 that resulted in this assessment: “The amount of freshwater pouring into the nation’s largest estuary in 2019 was by far the highest ever recorded, averaging 130,750 cubic feet per second, according to U.S. Geological Survey.”
The Executive Summary continues to note, “Both of these recent high-water years dealt blows to Chesapeake cleanup efforts. But they were not freakish events. In fact, the amount and intensity of rainfall across the whole region have been gradually creeping upward for the last century, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.”
Click here to read additional detail in the Executive Summary.
New grant for Warren, Page and Shenandoah Counties to help with the opioid epidemic
The Warren Coalition acting as the lead agency for the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is thrilled to announce that it was awarded a million-dollar grant over the next three years by the Health Resources and Services Administration. This grant will provide prevention, treatment and recovery funds in Warren, Page and Shenandoah Counties.
Christa Shifflett, Executive Director, of the Warren Coalition said, “ The timing of this grant couldn’t come at a better time for our area. COVID-19 has unfortunately created the perfect conditions for relapse, overdoses, and new people initiating opiate use as people are stressed and isolated. We are on track to surpass the record number of overdose deaths (40) set in 2017 for the Lord Fairfax Planning District and resources were desperately needed to help turn the tide on the resurging opioid epidemic.’
The funds will bring, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) services into Northwestern Community Services clinics in Warren and Page Counties. It also provides funds to help people who are seeking treatment, but don’t have the funds/insurance to pay for it or MAT medications, or need transportation to get to treatment. There will now be a reentry case manager for people coming out of RSW to try and help returning citizens have their basic needs taken care to try and reduce recidivism rates. Case management will also be offered to people who overdose to help people who want to get into treatment get those pieces put into place.
On the prevention side, the grant will focus on decrease stigma around the disease of addiction, increase people’s understanding on how childhood trauma increases the likelihood that people will struggle with substance use and mental health disorders as adults and what communities can do to help change these outcomes. The grant will ensure that Narcan is available for law enforcement to use in the event of overdoses and continue to provide online Narcan trainings in collaboration with Northwestern Community Services. Materials to help reduce access to opiates like drug disposal bags, lockboxes, and timer caps will also be available free of charge to people. Online education and support services will be offered to families who have loved ones who struggle with the disease of addiction and online supports will also be promoted for people who are in recovery.
Sampling of bills to be introduced during special session starting Aug. 18 – Part 2
Governor Ralph Northam has called the Virginia General Assembly into a special session beginning August 18. Here is a sampling of the Senate Bills to be introduced which include school nurses, disaster law, neck restraints by police, marijuana, Juneteenth, concealed permits, and more.
SB 5001 Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on the duration of executive orders. Introduced by: Stephen D. Newman
Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on the duration of executive orders. Limits the duration of any executive order issued by the Governor pursuant to his powers under the Emergency Services and Disaster Law to no more than 30 days from the date of issuance. The bill provides that if the General Assembly does not take any action on the rule, regulation, or order within the 30 days during which the rule, regulation, or order is effective, the Governor may once again issue the same rule, regulation, or order but shall thereafter be prohibited from issuing the same or a similar rule, regulation, or order relating to the same emergency. Under current law, once issued, such executive orders are effective until June 30 following the next regular session of the General Assembly.
SB 5002 Law-enforcement officers; prohibition on the use of neck restraints. Introduced by: Thomas K. Norment, Jr.
SB 5004 School nurses; local school boards shall employ nurses for elementary, middle, & high schools. Introduced by: Jennifer A. Kiggans
School personnel; school nurses. Excludes school nurse positions from requirements for student support positions and instead requires each local school board to employ at least one full-time equivalent school nurse position in each elementary school, middle school, and high school in the local school division.
SB 5007 Criminal cases; sentencing reform. Introduced by: Joseph D. Morrissey
Criminal cases; sentencing reform. Provides that in a criminal case the court shall ascertain the extent of the punishment unless the accused has requested that the jury ascertain punishment or was found guilty of capital murder. The bill also provides that if a jury cannot agree on a punishment, the court shall declare a mistrial. The bill provides that the attorney for the Commonwealth may not demand a jury trial when an order declaring a judicial emergency has suspended criminal jury trials. The bill also provides that the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission shall prepare a fiscal impact statement reflecting the operating costs attributable to and necessary appropriations for any bill that would result in a net decrease in periods of imprisonment in state adult correctional facilities.
SB 5008 Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders. Introduced by: David R. Suetterlein
Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders. Limits the duration of any executive order issued by the Governor pursuant to his powers under the Emergency Services and Disaster Law to no more than 45 days from the date of issuance. The bill provides that if the General Assembly does not take any action on the rule, regulation, or order within the 45 days during which the rule, regulation, or order is effective, the Governor shall thereafter be prohibited from issuing the same or a similar rule, regulation, or order relating to the same emergency. Under current law, once issued, such executive orders are effective until June 30 following the next regular session of the General Assembly.
SB 5011 Motor vehicle safety inspection program; abolishing state program, etc. Introduced by: David R. Suetterlein
Motor vehicle safety inspection program. Abolishes the state motor vehicle safety inspection program.
SB 5013 Marijuana; summons for violation of possession shall contain an option for person charged to prepay. Introduced by: Richard H. Stuart
Possession of marijuana; prepay penalty. Provides that a summons for a violation of possession of marijuana shall contain the option for the person charged to prepay the civil penalty.
SB 5021 Public schools; mandatory virtual learning, provision of required technology and Internet service. Introduced by: Amanda F. Chase
Public schools; mandatory virtual learning; provision of required technology and Internet service; emergency. Provides that if a school board requires students to engage in virtual learning for any reason, whether full time or part-time, and a computer and Internet service to connect to the curriculum is required, then the school board must provide appropriate technology devices to every student enrolled in the school system, so they may access the learning platform. Additionally, the bill requires school boards to provide adequate Internet service to a student’s household at no cost if a student’s family income is below 125 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. The bill contains an emergency clause.
SB 5026 Nursing homes; publication of information about certain communicable diseases. Introduced by: Stephen D. Newman
Nursing homes; publication of information about certain communicable diseases. Requires the Commissioner of Health to make available to the public information about confirmed cases of a communicable disease at nursing homes in the Commonwealth when a public health emergency related to such communicable disease has been declared. The bill requires such information to include (i) the name of each nursing home with at least one confirmed case of such communicable disease among the patients or staff of the nursing home, (ii) the total number of confirmed cases of such communicable disease among the patients of the nursing home, and (iii) the total number of confirmed cases of such communicable disease among the staff of the nursing home.
SB 5029 Issuing citations; possession of marijuana and certain traffic infractions. Introduced by: L. Louise Lucas
Issuing citations; possession of marijuana and certain traffic infractions. Changes from primary offenses to secondary offenses the possession of marijuana and the traffic infractions of operating a motor vehicle (i) without a light illuminating a license plate, (ii) without an exhaust system that prevents excessive or unusual levels of noise, (iii) with certain sun-shading materials and tinting films, and (iv) with certain objects suspended in the vehicle. A secondary offense is one for which a summons can only be issued if the offender is stopped for another, separate offense. The bill also provides that no law-enforcement officer may lawfully search or seize any person, place, or thing solely on the basis of the odor of marijuana, and no evidence discovered or obtained as a result of such unlawful search or seizure shall be admissible in any trial, hearing, or other proceeding.
SB 5031 Legal holidays; Juneteenth. Introduced by: Mamie E. Locke
Legal holidays; Juneteenth. Recognizes the nineteenth day of June of each year, also known as Juneteenth, as a legal holiday in the Commonwealth to commemorate the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, the last of the former Confederate States of America to abolish slavery, and to recognize the significant roles and many contributions of African Americans to the Commonwealth and the nation.
SB 5034 Release of prisoners. Introduced by: Jennifer B. Boysko
Release of prisoners. Provides that any person serving a sentence imposed upon a conviction for a felony offense, other than a Class 1 felony, who is terminally ill or permanently physically disabled is eligible for consideration by the Parole Board for conditional release. The bill also provides that any person serving such sentence (i) who is 65 years or age or older and has served at least five years of the sentence imposed or (ii) who is 60 years of age or older and has served at least 10 years of the sentenced imposed is eligible for consideration by the Parole Board for conditional release without the need to petition the Parole Board. The bill also establishes a four-level classification system for the awarding and calculation of earned sentence credits. The bill requires the calculation of earned sentence credits to apply retroactively to the entire sentence of any inmate who is confined in a state correctional facility and participating in the earned sentence credit system.
SB 5041 Concealed handgun permits; demonstration of competence; effective date. Introduced by: Richard H. Stuart
Concealed handgun permits; demonstration of competence; effective date. Amends the delayed enactment clause for Chapter 390 and the delayed enactment clause for Chapter 1130 of the Acts of Assembly of 2020 so that the provisions of such chapters will take effect on January 1, 2022, instead of January 1, 2021. The bill has an emergency clause.
Sampling of bills to be introduced during special session starting Aug. 18 – Part 1
Governor Ralph Northam has called the Virginia General Assembly into a special session beginning August 18. Here is a sampling of the House Bills to be introduced which include opening the DMV, tax issues, powers of the Governor, school vouchers, and more. The Royal Examiner will take a sampling of the Senate Bills tomorrow.
HB 5001 Motor Vehicles, Department of; customer service centers hours of operation. Introduced by: Mark L. Cole.
Department of Motor Vehicles; open hours. Requires all Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers to be open and accept walk-in customers six days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. This requirement expires upon the expiration or revocation of all states of emergency declared by the Governor related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
HB 5002 Income tax, state; subtraction for Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness. Introduced by: Joseph P. McNamara
HB 5006 Tax refunds; waiver of penalties and interest, refunds to taxpayers suffering a job loss, etc. Introduced by: Mark L. Cole
Waiver of penalties and interest; refunds; taxpayers suffering job loss or business closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Waives penalties and interest for six months for taxpayers who suffered a job loss, business closure, or reduction in business operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The waivers apply to (i) sales and use taxes and all local taxes that were due during a period in which the job loss, closure, or reduction in operations occurred and (ii) income taxes for such taxpayers for taxable year 2019. For a taxpayer who made penalty and interest payments prior to the effective date of the act, the Department of Taxation or his locality shall refund such payments to the taxpayer.
HB 5007 Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders, civil penalty. Introduced by: Mark L. Cole
Emergency Services and Disaster Law; executive orders; limitation on duration of executive orders declaring a state of emergency; civil penalty. Provides that executive orders declaring a state of emergency, and any other executive orders pertaining to such emergency, shall not have any effect beyond 30 days after the date of issuance, unless the General Assembly takes action to grant the Governor additional authority to extend such an order. Under current law, once issued, executive orders are effective until June 30 following the next regular session of the General Assembly. The bill also changes the penalty for a violation of certain executive orders from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a civil penalty of no more than $100 per violation. The bill provides that in no case shall any person be assessed a total of more than $1,000 in penalties for violations of the same executive order.
HB 5011 In-person instruction; education vouchers, etc. – Introduced by: Michael J. Webert
In-person instruction; education vouchers; emergency. Requires, in the event that any school board does not provide the option of in-person instruction as the sole method of instruction for any enrolled student, the parent of any such student who withdraws his child from attendance to receive, upon request, an education voucher in an amount equal to a prorated share of the applicable Standards of Quality per-pupil state funds appropriated for public school purposes and apportioned to the school division, including the per-pupil share of state sales tax funding in basic aid and any state per-pupil share of special education funding for which the child is eligible, to cover the expenses of providing in-person instruction in an alternative setting. The bill permits the Department of Education to establish rules, regulations, or procedures for the issuance of such education vouchers. The bill contains an emergency clause.
HB 5012 Law-enforcement officers; certain civil actions. Introduced by: Les R. Adams
Law-enforcement officers; certain civil actions. Provides that a law-enforcement officer may bring an action against any person, group of persons, organization, or corporation, or the head of such organization or corporation, to recover damages, together with reasonable costs and attorney fees, (i) sustained by such officer during such officer’s performance of official duties; (ii) for the abridgment or deprivation of such officer’s rights arising out of such officer’s performance of official duties; and (iii) sustained by such officer when such person, group, organization, corporation, or the head of such organization or corporation, submits a knowingly false complaint regarding the conduct of such officer.
HB 5016 Immunizations; authority of the Commissioner of Health; exception. Introduced by: Mark L. Cole
Immunizations; authority of the Commissioner of Health; exception. Eliminates the authority of the Commissioner of Health to require immunization of individuals who object to such administration on religious grounds.
HJ 5001 Constitutional amendment; executive power, state of emergency, special session Introduced by: Tony O. Wilt
Constitutional amendment (first reference); executive power; state of emergency; special session. Limits the authority of the Governor to issue an executive order declaring a state of emergency that restricts, limits, or prohibits otherwise lawful action by a private business, nonprofit entity, or individual for a period more than 45 days in duration without approval by the General Assembly. The Governor is required to convene a special session for the purpose of the General Assembly approving the extension of such executive order beyond the forty-fifth day after its original issuance and if the General Assembly does not approve such extension, the Governor is prohibited from issuing a subsequent executive order in the same form for the same declared emergency. The General Assembly is permitted to extend the executive order to a date requested by the Governor or to a date of the General Assembly’s choosing, but it shall not approve the extension to a date beyond the first full week of the next regular session of the General Assembly, unless such date is requested by the Governor.
HJ 5002 Hydroxychloroquine; use for COVID-19 treatment. Introduced by: Dave A. LaRock
Hydroxychloroquine; use for COVID-19 treatment. Encourages that hydroxychloroquine should be made available for treating COVID-19.
Governor Northam unveils priorities for upcoming special session
~ Governor’s proposals include measures to reform policing, protect Virginians from eviction; close the digital divide ~
Governor Northam on Friday, August 14, 2020, unveiled his administration’s key priorities for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly special session, set to begin on Tuesday, August 18th.
Legislators will reconvene to address Virginia’s biennial budget, which has been severely impacted by the ongoing global pandemic. In addition, Governor Northam is proposing several measures to advance equity, reform policing, and protect the safety, health, and welfare of Virginians during this crisis.
“Virginians are hurting, and the Commonwealth is stepping up,” said Governor Northam. “Our country is battling both a health crisis and an economic crisis at once, so Virginia is advancing new programs to help people stay in their homes, care for the ones they love, and feel safe in the community.
“This starts with sound fiscal management and smart investments in our future. Careful planning has kept us from having to gut critical services or lay off state workers, like other states have done. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to advance long-overdue police reform and pass record investments in affordable housing and broadband, so we can continue to support Virginians during this unprecedented time.”
Below are several of Governor Northam’s priorities for the upcoming special session. Additional priorities will be announced at the Governor’s annual speech to the General Assembly Joint Money Committees, scheduled for 9:30 am on Tuesday, August 18th.
Safe, Affordable Housing
Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, particularly in the midst of the ongoing health crisis. That is why Governor Northam is proposing $88 million in state funding to combat evictions and to expand access to affordable housing. These investments include a historic $85 million investment in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which will complement federal CARES Act funding to expand access to affordable housing, reduce homelessness, and protect Virginians from eviction. The Governor is also proposing $3.3 million in funding to establish an Eviction Prevention and Diversion Pilot Program to reduce evictions in communities across the Commonwealth.
In addition, Governor Northam is proposing a pause on evictions until at least April 30, 2021, tied to the requirement that landlords and tenants work together on a payment plan and seek out financial assistance, including through Virginia’s statewide Rent and Mortgage Relief Program.
While Virginians remain safely housed, they also need access to critical utility services. The Governor’s package includes a moratorium on utility disconnections for electric, water, and natural gas utilities until 60 days after the current state of emergency ends.
Access to Broadband
A recent SCHEV report found that nearly 200,000 K-12 students and 60,000 college students across Virginia lack access to broadband at home. This disparity is particularly troubling as many school districts across Virginia plan a virtual start to the school year. To address this, Governor Northam is proposing a record $85 million to expand access to broadband for unserved communities. This historic investment in the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) will fund last-mile broadband infrastructure across the Commonwealth during this time of need.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Historically Black Colleges and Universities play an essential role in reducing educational inequities, many of which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. That is why Governor Northam is proposing a $15 million investment in Virginia’s public HBCUs. This funding will increase support for underserved students and will fund needed technology upgrades.
Police and Criminal Justice Reform
In July, Governor Northam directed the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the Virginia African American Advisory Board, and the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law to develop policy recommendations and share input with the administration. Governor Northam has also communicated regularly with activists, community leaders, and law enforcement officials, and incorporated their feedback into his policy priorities.
The Governor’s special session priorities include measures to:
• Expand the criteria for which a law enforcement officer can be decertified, to include officers who are terminated due to law or policy violations or resign during an ongoing investigation;
• Empower Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board to initiate decertification proceedings when de-certifiable conduct is brought to the Board’s attention, regardless of written notice from a local law enforcement department;
• Require law enforcement officers to intervene when they see a colleague engaging in or attempting to engage in unlawful use of force;
• Standardize law-enforcement training across Virginia through development of statewide minimum training standards, curriculum, and lesson plans, to include use of force tactics;
• Mandate information-sharing between hiring agencies and previous employers and strengthen the vetting process of newly-hired officers;
• Create best practices for Civilian Review Panels and empower localities to establish review panels;
• Diversify the Criminal Justice Services Board’s Committee on Training to include representatives from civil rights and community organizations, and require opportunities for public input into the development of training standards.
In addition, Governor Northam and his administration are working closely with legislators on measures not outlined above, including proposals related to behavioral health, fair and free elections, and racial equity. Additional proposals will be announced at the Governor’s annual speech to the General Assembly Joint Money Committees, and the Governor looks forward to continued discussions with lawmakers throughout the special session.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 17-21, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 1, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 659 (Hardesty Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for pipe replacement between Route 603 (Howellsville Road) and dead end, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September 10. Traffic width restriction of 9 feet.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
