Front Royal Zombie Walk 2022

The 10th Annual Zombie Walk raised nearly $800 and 80 pounds of food for the Humane Society of Warren County.

Hundred of Zombies once again walked the streets of Front Royal on Saturday night and mingled with the Hometown Halloween activities that were happening downtown. The streets were packed with goodie seekers out for an evening of fun and scares.

Lots of fun was seen at the Gazebo area, with people enjoying the music and just enjoying the time together. People of all ages participated; some just came to watch from a safe distance. A BIG thank you to the Front Royal Police Department – they assisted in getting the Zombies across the busy traffic and safely downtown.

The Zombie Walk 2022 T-Shirts are still available at C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street.

Did you miss it? Watch the event now on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:

Our Ace reporter Roger Bianchini and his brownie camera were busy too, but before the Zombies came out. Enjoy this photo gallery from Hometown Halloween.