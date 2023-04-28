Community Events
Front Royal’s 2023 Earth Day Celebration – Big Fun, Big Impact
On Saturday, April 22nd, Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) held their 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration in downtown Front Royal. And it was certainly a big success! There was the inevitability of afternoon showers, so the exhibitors, food, animals, and the crowd all showed up early to take full advantage of a beautiful morning of sunshine.
The overarching goal of the event is to introduce our community to the myriad conservation, environmental, and/or outdoor groups and organizations that are active in our area. It is also a chance to explore the many different opportunities that exist for connecting with the great outdoors. With over 45 local groups attending, there was a full palette to choose from, including fishing and archery, the state parks, several watershed organizations, the Smithsonian, a full line-up of state agencies, the Scouts, 4-H Center, our Anti-Litter Council, and many, many more. A big handful of school groups also attended to showcase their science and environmental projects and programming.
At midday, Mayor Lori Cockrell helped lead the formal Arbor Day proclamation, celebrated with the planting of stunning red blaze maple that will perfectly accent the new pavilion in the Town Square. The Town of Front Royal has earned and maintained the designation of Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for 24 years and running, and that is something to be very proud of. Our local Tree Stewards have been longtime leaders in this effort, and in celebration of Arbor Day gave away 150 tree saplings. There is so much to be said for the beauty and sense of place that come with the ongoing care and expansion of our town’s trees, gardens, and wildlife corridors.
In the spirit of continuing to grow the event a little bigger and better each year, ESAC added a few special features this time around, including native plant sales, a great lineup of food truck options, and even a full-on petting zoo for kids to interact with some incredibly friendly and fluffy animals. It was a great success to see everyone walking around with plants and tasty food! There was also a consistent crowd circling Carmine, an incredibly talented agility dog owned by Susan Brogan, who spent the morning demonstrating how to pick up litter and how to properly recycle! And for the first time this year, House of Hope integrated their Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser into the mix, and spent the day selling beautiful hand-made bowls and locally-made soups to raise money for their important mission.
And since April showers bring May flowers and the Earth was anxious to make good on its promise, everyone ran for cover when the rains blew in at about 1pm. But everyone went home in good spirits!
The ESAC committee would like to give a special shout-out to the following:
- The Town of Front Royal for their ongoing support of this event, with an emphasis on Lizi Lewis, the Town’s Community Development & Tourism Manager.
- Our Mayor, Lori Cockrell, for leading the Arbor Day celebration (and also helping plant so many trees around town!).
- Explore Art & Clay, who puts forth a tremendous amount of volunteer effort with the creation and painting of so many of the bowls for the Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser.
- Kisha, from Card My Yard, who donated the eye-catching Earth Day signage.
- Starbucks, for donating a big carafe of warm coffee to help get the day off to a good start.
Lastly, there’s no reason you can’t carry on with the Earth Day spirit each and every day of the year. Plant native plants, help do your part to keep our landscapes and watershed clean, and don’t hesitate to follow-up with one (or more!) of the organizations from the event to get more involved.
Community Events
Humane Society of Warren County hosts second ‘Dogs of War’ memorial at animal shelter May 27: regular Memorial Day ceremony follows at courthouse May 29
Memorial Day weekend in Front Royal will be a busy one, spanning two ceremonies in three days at, first, the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, 1245 Progress Drive, to salute the military’s war dogs and dogs used widely in local law enforcement (Saturday, noon, May 27), and second, at the downtown courthouse lawn (Monday, noon, May 29), where the fallen of all wars will be saluted for their service. The Monday event will be directed by U.S.Marine Lt./Col. Rob MacDougall.
At the shelter, on a plot developed by a former HSWC president, Malcolm Barr, Sr., this year’s ceremony will be focused not only on the thousands of dogs that served their country in many wars, but on law enforcement’s K-9s that may be seen working our streets and byways along with their handlers almost daily.
Barr, a military reporter in the mid-Pacific during the Vietnam war, stumbled on a military dog cemetery on the Pacific island of Guam in the 1960s, vowing then that it was time to gain more recognition, and a home life, for dogs completing, sometimes disastrously, their overseas duties. His memorial garden at the shelter was completed almost 60 years later while the military was building handsome statues honoring the dogs in various parts of the country, including Guam, and other parts of the world.
Barr said while preparing for this year’s memorial, and announcing the name Steve Herman, visiting chief of the U.S. State Department’s “Voice of America” (VOA) Washington, D.C. Bureau, as this year’s guest speaker at the Saturday ceremony, “I’m grateful to the HSWC for providing a small plot of land (across from the shelter’s main entrance) for our town’s dog memorial, a site noticeable for its life-size statue of a German shepherd “guarding” the site,” Barr said. “Also, I’m grateful to Steve for driving all this way to our small town to help recognize our war dogs and our K-9s at home.” He explained that Herman had become aware of, and intrigued by, our memorial during a recent visit to Warren County.
The local acknowledgement of military and law-enforcement trained canines in Front Royal/Warren County seems appropriate as the first fully trained dogs sent to the World War II battle front in 1942 were trained at a military facility here.
Meghan Bowers, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Warren County says, “I’m proud that the shelter can host such an important and eye opening memorial. Dogs have served an important part in our day to day lives as companions and best friends, but we cannot forget the other ways in which they have enriched our lives.”
When complete, the Saturday ceremony will, in addition to Herman, feature a local law enforcement guard of honor; a formal blessing of all service dogs by retired Baptist minister and Front Royal Rotarian, the Rev. Mark Jordan; the honor guard will accompany Front Royal Councilman Skip Rogers, himself a former U.S,. Army dog handler, who will lay a wreath saluting all dogs of war, and domestic K-9s, that have served and/or given their lives for their country, and for the brace of handlers who make up their active duty teams. The wreaths for both ceremonies are donated by Fussell’s Florist, upholding a years-long tradition by the retailer.
Following the 40-minute ceremony, light refreshments will be provided in the shelter’s boardroom, and shelter tours will be offered to those asking.
(From a release by the Humane Society of Warren County.)
Community Events
Selah Theatre Project presents AKEELAH & THE BEE
In Partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, Selah Theatre Project presents AKEELAH & THE BEE. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. Despite her mother’s objections, Akeelah doesn’t give up on her goal. She finds help in the form of a mysterious teacher, and along with overwhelming support from her community, Akeelah might just have what it takes to make her dream come true.
Under the direction of LaTasha Do’zia, Playwright Cheryl L. West brings a spirited adaptation to life that will be hailed by audiences as “E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T.” This production highlights the beauty in building community, mentorship, and perseverance. The cast stars Janiya Ross in the title role, and Eric Lee Santiful as Dr. Joshua Larabee. Young actors featured includes: Brock Ashe, Jolene Bosworth, Melina Crettier, Maddie Gilbert, Daelyn Hickson, Moira Hunt, Miranda Loring, Eli Makari, Lily Orndorff, Oliver Varela, and Leah Young. Adult characters are being portrayed by Sydney Martyn, Robyne Nadine, Ariel Scott, Amber Shayeb, and Joanne Thompson.
Based on the 2006 original screenplay/movie by Doug Atchison and starring Keke Palmer as Akeelah, Angela Bassett as Akeelah’s mother, and Laurence Fishburne as her spelling bee coach, Akeelah and the Bee is a family-fun production. It is set to be both entertaining and educational. “This magical blend of youth and community actors paves the way for mentorship during the rehearsal process “, says director, LaTasha Do’zia. “Akeelah may be reaching her goal in the show, but each young actor is being guided by their own Larabee’s to reach their acting goals “, exclaims Do’zia.
AKEELAH & THE BEE will be presented on May 19-21 & 26-28. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. Proceeds from this production will benefit I’m Just Me Movement, a transformational youth mentoring program that serves the Winchester, Frederick, and Warren County areas.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Location:
- Laurel Ridge Community College
William H. McCoy Theatre
173 Skirmisher Lane – Middletown, VA 22645
Dates:
- Friday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, May 26 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m.
Cost:
- General Admission: $15
Purchase Tickets:
- Online: www.selahtheatreproject.org/akeelah
- Box Office: 540-684-5464
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, April 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3”
- “Fast X”
- “The Little Mermaid”
- “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
Community Events
Virginia Department of Veterans Services to host Memorial Day ceremonies at Virginia War Memorial and state veterans cemeteries on May 29
Memorial Day will be commemorated at four special ceremonies hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) on Monday, May 29, 2023. All of these events are free and the public is encouraged to attend.
In Richmond, the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.
This is the 67th consecutive year that the Virginia War Memorial has hosted this annual official state tribute to all American service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today and to remember the family members they left behind.
Scheduled speakers at the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony include Virginia Secretary of Veteran and Defense Affairs, the Honorable Craig Crenshaw and the Adjutant General of Virginia, Major General Timothy Williams. Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies and patriotic music will be provided the 29th Division Band of the Virginia National Guard.
Veteran service organizations and other groups are invited to participate in the annual laying of wreaths in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century. Prospective participants should contact the Virginia War Memorial for more details at 804-786-2060.
Members of the public attending the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony are advised to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to be seated in the Heilman Amphitheater. Free parking is available onsite and in the Afton Chemical Company surface lot at Belvidere and Spring Streets.
The Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will also be broadcast live on CBS6 television in Richmond and livestreamed on Facebook. For more information and updates, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786.2060.
Memorial Day Ceremonies will be held at Virginia’s three states veterans cemeteries. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
In Amelia at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. The speaker will be Colonel Bobby Arnold (US Army, Retired). The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, VA 23002.
In Dublin at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. The speaker will be former Chief Master Sergeant of the US Air Force, Rodney McKinley (US Air Force, Retired). The cemetery address is 5550 Bagging Mill Road, Dublin, VA 24084.
In Suffolk at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Major General Jerry F. Prochaska, U.S. Army, Deputy Director for the Joint Force Development and Design Center, J-7, Joint Staff, Suffolk. The address of the cemetery is 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 22334.
Prior to each cemetery ceremony, volunteers will place American flags on all gravesites. For the latest information on all of these ceremonies, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About Virginia’s State Veterans Cemeteries
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) operates state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk, which provide a final resting place for Veterans, Guardsmen, Reservists, Military Service members who died while serving on active duty, and their eligible dependents. The Virginia Veterans Cemetery is located in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. All cemeteries accommodate in-ground burial of casketed remains, in-ground inurnment of cremated remains, and above-ground inurnment of cremated remains in a columbarium niche. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries.
Community Events
Randolph-Macon Academy in the community
Last week, the Randolph-Macon Academy Community Service intramural class set out on foot to pick up trash along Main Street in downtown Front Royal. They did not have much luck though – we are proud to report that the streets were very clean! Next month, the group looks forward to planting trees at Serenity Farm, after a very successful fundraiser allowed the class to purchase a variety of saplings.
R-MA was proud to present its Unmanned Systems Lab at the annual Earth Day Festival in Downtown Front Royal. Participating students are able to use drones to collect relevant data, analyze it, and report back to our community partners. We are so very thankful for our community partners who have helped us take our drone program to the next level! During the event, cadets made connections with the Izaak-Walton League of Warren County, the NOVA 4H Center, The Smithsonian, James Madison University, and the Town of Front Royal Environmental Community.
The R-MA High Flight cadets helped with trail maintenance at the Izaak-Walton League during Earth Day. The group often train on-property, and so it is very fitting for them to pitch in and help keep the grounds beautiful. The group looks forward to returning for Community Day and Youth Day in the upcoming weeks.
The Randolph-Macon Academy Interact Club (hosted by the Rotary Club of Front Royal) participated in A Taste For Books: A Journey Through Time this past weekend. A Taste For Books is a fundraiser that helps support our local library, Samuels Public Library. The theme for their table was Harry Potter, complete with Quidditch brooms!
Community Events
Phil Glaize announced as Court Ambassador for the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah
Sharen Gromling, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®, is honored to announce Phil Glaize as Court Ambassador for the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah, Bella Astin, on Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m. at Handley High School.
Philip B. Glaize, Jr. resides in Winchester, VA., where he has managed Fred L. Glaize, L.C. for more than 35 years. The partnership operates 600 acres of apple orchards in Virginia, in addition to a cold storage facility, packing operations and sales activities.
Phil is the current chairman of the Virginia Apple Growers Association and a past chairman of the Virginia Apple Board and the Eastern Apple Council. He also served as chairman of the Governor’s Council on Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers, and is past president of the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association. He is a past chairman of the US Apple Association, whose members are over 9000 apple growers from all 36 apple producing states in the country. In 2022, Phil received recognition as “Apple Person of the Year”; an annual industry award based upon feedback from peers across the country.
Other business affiliations include Old Town Cidery, various rental activities, and membership on the board of directors of Winchester Equipment Co. Community activities include church duties and the Rotary Club. He is past chair of the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, and current chair of Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Phil graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil science and a minor in business. His family includes his wife, Mary Bruce, four children and eight grandchildren. Leisure activities include golfing, skiing, and hiking.
Tickets are available at www.thebloom.com.
Wind: 5mph N
Humidity: 80%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
61/34°F
55/34°F