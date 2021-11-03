Front Royal’s Carver joins regiment of Midshipmen at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Governor Results by Precinct
13 precincts of 14 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Glenn A. Youngkin
Republican
|11,266
|71.92%
|Terry R. McAuliffe
Democratic
|4,302
|27.46%
|Princess L. Blanding
Liberation
|89
|0.57%
|Write In
Write-In
|7
|0.04%
Lieutenant Governor Results by Precinct
13 precincts of 14 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winsome E. Sears
Republican
|11,177
|71.66%
|Hala S. Ayala
Democratic
|4,393
|28.17%
|Write In
Write-In
|27
|0.17%
Attorney General Results by Precinct
13 precincts of 14 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Jason S. Miyares
Republican
|11,064
|71.19%
|Mark R. Herring
Democratic
|4,462
|28.71%
|Write In
Write-In
|16
|0.10%
Member House of Delegates (015) Results by Precinct
7 precincts of 8 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|C. Todd Gilbert
Republican
|3,109
|74.83%
|Emily G. Scott
Democratic
|1,038
|24.98%
|Write In
Write-In
|8
|0.19%
Member House of Delegates (018) Results by Precinct
6 precincts of 7 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Michael J. Webert
Republican
|5,192
|71.13%
|Douglas J. Ward
Democratic
|2,088
|28.61%
|Write In
Write-In
|19
|0.26%
Member House of Delegates (029) Results by Precinct
6 precincts of 7 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|William D. “Bill” Wiley
Republican
|2,858
|71.36%
|Delmara F. “Deetzie” Bayliss
Democratic
|1,138
|28.41%
|Write In
Write-In
|9
|0.22%
Member Board of Supervisors (FORK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct
4 precincts of 5 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Vicky L. Cook
|1,909
|69.93%
|Write In
|821
|30.07%
Member Board of Supervisors (HAPPY CREEK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct
4 precincts of 5 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Jerome K. “Jay” Butler
|2,486
|95.25%
|Write In
|124
|4.75%
Member School Board (FORK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct
4 precincts of 5 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Andrea M. Lo
|1,384
|54.19%
|Write In
|1,170
|45.81%
Member School Board (HAPPY CREEK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct
4 precincts of 5 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Antoinette D. Funk
|1,649
|57.38%
|Stephanie J. Short
|1,155
|40.19%
|Write In
|70
|2.44%
Member School Board (NORTH RIVER DISTRICT)Results by Precinct
4 precincts of 5 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Melanie C. Salins
|1,549
|54.99%
|Angela Clark Robinson
|1,232
|43.73%
|Write In
|36
|1.28%
Member Town Council (FRONT ROYAL)Results by Precinct
7 precincts of 8 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|H. Bruce Rappaport
|1,935
|44.99%
|Amber Faith Morris
|2,283
|53.08%
|Write In
|83
|1.93%
