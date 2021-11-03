Connect with us

Front Royal’s Carver joins regiment of Midshipmen at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Published

7 hours ago

on

Photos courtesy of USMMA

Jacob Carver of Front Royal was recently sworn in as a Midshipman at the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) and as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve. Carver was nominated by Congressman Ben Cline to attend USMMA, located in Kings Point, NY and one of the nation’s five federal service academies.

The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their Congressman or Senator.

It is one of five federal service academies, which include the Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy at Annapolis, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.


All USMMA graduates earn both a Bachelor of Science degree and a Merchant Marine Officer license, and incur an obligation to serve the country as an active or reserve officer in the U.S. armed forces.

The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine – manned by U.S. merchant mariners – is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons and military supplies in times of conflict. The majority of “Kings Pointers” will serve as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Force while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nation’s armed forces.

As part of his four-year education, Carver will spend one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels. USMMA is the only federal academy where students train on commercial vessels traveling around the globe.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2025 reported as scheduled in July to begin their education and training. Dedicated during WWII, USMMA has since served the nation in both peace and war.  Learn more at www.WeAreTheUSMMA.com

For more information about the Academy, visit www.usmma.edu.

Family, friends gather at Town Gazebo in memory of Zander Ward

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 3, 2021

By

A public remembrance of 18-year-old Zander B. Ward, who was found dead on Guard Hill Road on October 28, after being reported missing by his family three days earlier, was held in the Front Royal Village Commons at the Gazebo at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, November 2. Family members and friends, including Ward’s former employer William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats just across East Main Street from the gathering site, spoke to a crowd estimated to have grown to 150 people.

An emphasis on mental health issues, drug addiction, and suicide prevention was prevalent throughout an emotional remembrance of Zander Ward’s life and personal struggles. And the theme: “Your Story Isn’t Over” was featured on the Gazebo stairs. For while Zander may be gone, that others may learn from his death that there are people and other options available to help you through tough times, is a lesson that can and will continue to be taught.

A message for Zander, and below, information to help forward that message to others facing tough personal times. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini

The family will host a viewing Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal. A Memorial/Funeral Service is slated for 2:30 p.m. Friday, also at Maddox.


Zander’s ‘Aunt Kathy’ addresses growing crowd gathered in remembrance of her 18-year-old nephew.

Candles were distributed and lit in memory of a life lost too young. Below, a longer perspective on the crowd Tuesday night with many lit candles as the first freeze of this fall-winter season approached.

There was much ‘LOVE’ felt during Tuesday evening’s remembrance of Zander Ward’s life.

Local News

Valley Health lung cancer team offering screening event for uninsured patients through November

Published

12 hours ago

on

November 3, 2021

By

Valley Health’s multidisciplinary lung cancer team is offering a low dose CT lung screening event in November to highlight the importance of early detection in saving lives from the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Uninsured patients who meet eligibility criteria will be scheduled for screening during the special month-long event.

Each year, lung cancer kills more men and women than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer combined. Symptoms may not present until cancer cells spread to other parts of the body. Screening those at high risk, using a special low-dose form of x-ray, is the best way to improve lung cancer survival rates.

Adult smokers and ex-smokers between the ages of 55 to 80 with a 30-pack year history of smoking are most likely to benefit from LDCT screening. Those interested in the lung screening should call 540-536-LUNG (5864) to determine eligibility. A navigator will review some preliminary criteria and refer for an appointment with one of two Valley Health providers. Patients will have a telehealth visit with thoracic surgeon Shalini Reddy, MD, or pulmonary medicine nurse practitioner Allyson Rinker, NP, at no charge to discuss eligibility and meet the shared decision making requirement before the scan is scheduled. (An in-person visit option is available.)

Eligible patients will be scheduled for an LDCT scan at one of Valley Health’s six hospital-based imaging locations during November. Participants in this special screening event will pay an all-inclusive fee of $20, which must be paid the day of the test.


To learn more about Valley Health’s low dose lung CT screening program, visit valleyhealthlink.com/our-services.

Local News

Update: Warren County Republicans sweep again

Published

1 day ago

on

November 2, 2021

By

Here are the results for Warren County as of 3:18 pm on November 3, 2021:

2021 November General
Unofficial Results

Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon on November 5th. Therefore, results are incomplete. Results will be certified on November 15th.

Click to go to the 2021 November General Election website. 


Governor Results by Precinct

13 precincts of 14 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Glenn A. Youngkin
Republican		 11,266 71.92%
Terry R. McAuliffe
Democratic		 4,302 27.46%
Princess L. Blanding
Liberation		 89 0.57%
Write In
Write-In		 7 0.04%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Lieutenant Governor Results by Precinct

13 precincts of 14 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Winsome E. Sears
Republican		 11,177 71.66%
Hala S. Ayala
Democratic		 4,393 28.17%
Write In
Write-In		 27 0.17%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:47 PM

Attorney General Results by Precinct

13 precincts of 14 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Jason S. Miyares
Republican		 11,064 71.19%
Mark R. Herring
Democratic		 4,462 28.71%
Write In
Write-In		 16 0.10%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Member House of Delegates (015) Results by Precinct

7 precincts of 8 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
C. Todd Gilbert
Republican		 3,109 74.83%
Emily G. Scott
Democratic		 1,038 24.98%
Write In
Write-In		 8 0.19%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Member House of Delegates (018) Results by Precinct

6 precincts of 7 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Michael J. Webert
Republican		 5,192 71.13%
Douglas J. Ward
Democratic		 2,088 28.61%
Write In
Write-In		 19 0.26%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Member House of Delegates (029) Results by Precinct

6 precincts of 7 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
William D. “Bill” Wiley
Republican		 2,858 71.36%
Delmara F. “Deetzie” Bayliss
Democratic		 1,138 28.41%
Write In
Write-In		 9 0.22%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Member Board of Supervisors (FORK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

4 precincts of 5 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Vicky L. Cook 1,909 69.93%
Write In 821 30.07%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Member Board of Supervisors (HAPPY CREEK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

4 precincts of 5 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Jerome K. “Jay” Butler 2,486 95.25%
Write In 124 4.75%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Member School Board (FORK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

4 precincts of 5 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Andrea M. Lo 1,384 54.19%
Write In 1,170 45.81%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Member School Board (HAPPY CREEK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

4 precincts of 5 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Antoinette D. Funk 1,649 57.38%
Stephanie J. Short 1,155 40.19%
Write In 70 2.44%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Member School Board (NORTH RIVER DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

4 precincts of 5 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Melanie C. Salins 1,549 54.99%
Angela Clark Robinson 1,232 43.73%
Write In 36 1.28%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Member Town Council (FRONT ROYAL)Results by Precinct

7 precincts of 8 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
H. Bruce Rappaport 1,935 44.99%
Amber Faith Morris 2,283 53.08%
Write In 83 1.93%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 10:29 PM

Page generated on 11/03/2021 03:18 PM

Local News

A murderous ‘Bunnyman’ legend emerges from the fog of Halloween Eve at and next to the Virginia Beer Museum

Published

1 day ago

on

November 2, 2021

By

It was a pretty scary Halloween Eve, Saturday evening, October 30, at the Virginia Beer Museum at 16 Chester Street in Front Royal. Museum proprietor David Downes began what was referred to as “The Bunnyman Tour” with a video presentation on the Beer Museum’s second floor. Then he took what he estimated at nearly 10 tours of 12 to 15 patrons each next door to 14 Chester Street, to explore the basement “laboratory” site utilized by an offshoot urban legend local mortician/mass murderer known as the Bunnyman.

David Downes begins a recounting of a local variation of the ‘Bunnyman’ urban legend, this one based out of his law office at 14 Chester Street. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini

We later asked Downes about the Bunnyman legend and its ties to his law office building at 14 Chester Street. This is what he told us: “The urban myth of the Bunnyman comes from Clifton, Virginia, based on some strange incidents in 1970. wikipedia.org/Bunny-Man

“The creative minds of the Virginia Beer Museum felt that they could create an entertaining prequel to this urban legend based loosely on the life of a local undertaker (Amos Beahm Scott, 1891 to 1966) that lived next to the museum (now known as the “Scott House”) from 1936 until some time shortly before his death in 1966. Scott’s daughter, Barbara Louise Scott, married Calvin Warren Turner. She inherited the funeral home after Scott’s death and it became Turner’s Funeral Home and, later, Turner Robert-Shaw’s Funeral Home until it closed a few years ago.


“While exploring the basement of an undertaker’s home might be scary enough, suggesting that he might be the original Bunnyman would add an additional element of fright to the legend created over several beers at the museum. And that is how the Legend of the Front Royal Bunny Man began,” Downes explained of the mixing of reality and fiction to create a spooky Halloween Eve.

There’s even a Playboy magazine twist to this new urban legend resulting in the 1960 unsolved murders of several Playboy bunnies visiting Skyline Drive. But why would our Bunnyman harm bunny girls, you may ask?!? – Don’t ask me, I’m just repeating what I heard on a very spooky Halloween Eve at Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum.

Arriving a tad late at the 14 Chester St. mortuary/lab site we were greeted by a barely visible hooded entity and dense first-floor fog obscuring the way to the basement stairs – ‘I’m not trying those stairs in this fog – they’ll be working on my body next down there.’

Above, a youthful Amos Beahm Scott, who was born on a Virginia rabbit farm in 1891. (Urban) Legend has it he swore vengeance on rabbit killers. Was it an oath he kept throughout his life, including an R-MA chef who was murdered the day after making rabbit stew for the student body, Scott’s senior year? Guess they won’t be making rabbit stew in that building again.

A 1939 photo of the adult Amos Beahm Scott, who passed away in 1966 after a career as a mortician on Chester St. in Front Royal – well, THAT part is true.

And the new Front Royal Bunnyman urban legend wasn’t the only scary thing at the Beer Museum on Halloween Eve, as one can see. Above, a scary angel, below, witches, menacing kitties, werewolves, and an alien abduction.

Local News

WCHS DECA students place in Virtual Business Competition

Published

2 days ago

on

November 1, 2021

By

During October 18 – 29, 2021, WCHS DECA high school students competed in a Virtual Business Challenge across eight different tracks: Entrepreneurship; Fashion; Accounting; Hotel Management; Personal Finance; Restaurant Management; Retail Management; and Sports Marketing. Each track encouraged DECA members to test their skills within its particular Virtual Business environment – individually or as a team of up to three members.

The virtual business challenge competition is conducted each year by National DECA and Knowledge Matters. In the Entrepreneurship track, student competitors had to identify market opportunities, conduct market research, and open their business. They will raise finances, build a team, acquire resources, organize workflow, determine risks, and develop marketing strategies. Placing 2nd in Virginia was Nick Johnson.

In the Restaurant Management track, students competed by managing a simulated restaurant. Competitors were required to design menus, develop dining & kitchen layouts, organize staffing, purchase ingredients, consider market research, and more. Placing 2nd in Virginia was the team of Aiden Dunnet, Marcus Turner, & Titus Messineo.

The Hotel Management track required competitors to test their skills at managing a simulated hotel. Participants had to schedule banquets and meetings, set room rates, bid on group sales, book advertising, monitor customer service, determine housekeeping needs, and more. Their competition scores were based on a balanced scorecard that included profitability, customer satisfaction, and employee satisfaction. Placing 2nd in Virginia was Bryan Coyle.


The Virtual Business – Fashion Track of the DECA Virtual Business Challenge required DECA competitors to test their skills at managing a simulated fashion business. Participants had to conduct trend research, design garments, promote via social media, and select retail locations. The teams of Breanna Taylor & Shea Henson and of Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, & Nicole Ranney placed 4th and 7th respectively in Virginia.

The Sports Track of the DECA VBC required DECA members to test their skills at managing a football franchise. Participants had to manage concessions, book events, analyze players, choose ticket prices, organize staffing needs, coordinate parking logistics, and more. Teams were ranked based on their franchise’s total profit after running the simulation for two virtual football seasons.

The following teams of student competitors placed in Virginia as indicated:

  • 3rd Place: Landon Pond, Adam Andlinger, & Dagan Wayland
  • 5th Place: Kaleb Jackson
  • 6th Place: Ayden Phelan & Josh Carroll
  • 7th Place: Jordan Bodvig
  • 9th Place: Kayal Lopez, Donovan Carson, & Noah Smelser
Local News

Front Royal man killed in Giles County crash

Published

2 days ago

on

November 1, 2021

By

Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Hackney is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:32 p.m. on Route 460 at Route 774.

A 2019 Nissan Versa was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the highway, struck a culvert and overturned several times. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.

The driver, Jeffery A. Gibson, 61, of Front Royal, Va., was transported to Lewis Gale Medical Center in Blacksburg, Va., where he succumbed to his injuries later that same night.

He was wearing a seatbelt. Fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.


