Front Royal’s Earth Day Celebration – Save the Date

Spring and Earth Day 2022 are approaching and the Town’s recently established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) continues its work in re-establishing a Town institutional commitment to the natural environment. Such commitment has given the Town of Front Royal its “Tree City USA” designation and the small, rural community feel that a majority of citizen respondents to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan rewrite survey have thus far indicated they hope is maintained into the future.

Below, see ESAC’s full press release on planned Earth Day events slated for April 23, in Front Royal with the Town’s Happy Creek defoliation and tree removal controversy only about a year-and-a-quarter behind us (Nov. 2020).

ESAC Press Release: As we find ourselves slowly turning the corner from winter to spring, and enthusiastically cheering on any emerging crocuses we stumble upon, it’s a perfect time to announce that the Town of Front Royal’s newly established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) is busy planning for a large Earth Day celebration downtown on Saturday, April 23rd, and everyone’s invited.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Front Royal to showcase some of its greatest attributes — the beautiful mountains, rivers, forests, and wildlife that define what we’re all fortunate enough to call home,” says Jim Osborn, Town Arborist and Chair of ESAC. “This event is meant to showcase our pride and stewardship over our unique natural spaces, and to highlight the great environmental work that conservation and nature groups from across our region have been undertaking.”

The Earth Day celebration is a free, inclusive, family-friendly event open to everyone. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Front Royal Commons (gazebo area). There will also be an Arbor Day tree planting nearby at 3:30 p.m., led by the local Tree Stewards, in honor of the Town’s commitment to its Tree City USA status through the Arbor Day Foundation.

ESAC member, Justin Proctor, tells us more. “Clean water, clean soil, and clean air — these are needs and goals that unite all of us. We all play a part in being good stewards of our landscapes, and there’s no better time than Earth Day for all of us to recognize what that means and reconfirm our commitment in doing so.”

The Earth Day celebration will be an attractive event for anyone looking to:

Explore new ways to engage with the great outdoors, whether it be through hiking, canoeing, climbing, fishing, trail running, and more

Learn more about green infrastructure and technology, including solar and electric vehicles

Get more involved with locally active groups and clubs

Celebrate and support the Earth Day mission: Invest in Our Planet!

Keep an eye on the Town’s website and social media channels for more information as the event draws closer, but for now, don’t forget to save the date and be ready to join us on Saturday, April 23rd!

— Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee was formed in December 2021. Learn more about the committee and its mission here.