Front Royal’s Fourth of July: Office closure and trash collection updates

As Americans across the nation gear up to celebrate Independence Day, the Front Royal Business Offices have announced they will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. In light of the holiday, there will be adjustments to the regular trash and recycling collection schedule in the town.

The Fourth of July is a time for community gatherings, barbecues, and fireworks; it’s a moment to celebrate freedom and reflect on the nation’s history. In honor of this cherished holiday, the Front Royal Business Offices will be shutting their doors for the day.

In an announcement that provides residents ample time to plan, the offices have stated that trash and recycling collection, initially scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, will be postponed to the following day, Wednesday, July 5. However, residents can rest easy knowing that all other regular trash and recycling collection days during the week will remain unchanged.

One notable exception to the regular services will be the yard waste collection. The office stated that there will be no yard waste collection throughout the week.

Residents are reminded of the Town Code §85-8 that stipulates trash cans and recycling items must be placed at the curb on the day of collection before 6:30 am or after 7:00 pm the night before. This code helps ensure a smooth collection process and promotes cleanliness and order within the community.

As Front Royal prepares for a well-deserved Fourth of July celebration, the change in schedule reflects the town’s respect for the holiday and its commitment to providing residents with timely information. Remember to adjust your plans accordingly, adhering to the modified schedule, so you can enjoy the holiday worry-free.