Front Royal’s Fussell Florist welcomes flood of Valentine’s Day orders

Tuesday is the day – February 14 – for floral bouquets to be sent or given to loved ones, a tradition that dates back more than 1,400 years and continues through the 21st century.

Noting the 75th anniversary of Front Royal’s Fussell Florists, a team of two from the Royal Examiner descended yesterday, Sunday, to watch while the newest Fussell owner, Katie Bonnet and staff, handled hundreds of orders before the Tuesday deadline where she’d invited Fussell’s former owner/operator, Betty Showers, to help with the overload. Remember, it’s not too late to get that order in for Tuesday to stay on the good side of one’s significant other!

Betty, a town resident, turned over her store to Katie just two years ago come June, then immediately un-retired to work at the Seton Home Studies School. “But its great to be back here to help,” said Betty, a former floral designer who was working on a bouquet of roses, her favorite flower, when we stopped by the freshly painted store.

For Katie, Betty was a welcome addition to the “Fussell family” of some six regular employees, anxious on Sunday to show off their wares, plus her brother, James, who handles deliveries. Betty also “helped out” on Katie’s first year at the store at 202 East 2nd Street, at the intersection of 2nd Street and North Commerce Avenue, as the newcomer to Front Royal announced another new resident, a baby daughter, Emory, now four months old and a regular at the shop.

Katie was anxious to recognize her staff, carefully spelling their names to this reporter: veterans Amanda Haywood, Jamie Martin, and Kristi Wines. Also, newer employees Alaine Dowell, Vicki Frey, and Laura Widdows. “This is our family,” said one of them leading Katie to remark, “They are all just as much a part of the business as I am.”

Some 1,400 years ago, Valentine was a pagan saint of the Roman Empire who evolved into Christianity while welcoming the arrival of Spring. This ultimately led to a card-giving custom in Victorian England a couple centuries ago, and so to the evolution of floral tributes (and chocolate boxes) of the present day honoring the Christian Saint Valentine, who died in 270 A.D.