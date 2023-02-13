Local News
Front Royal’s Fussell Florist welcomes flood of Valentine’s Day orders
Tuesday is the day – February 14 – for floral bouquets to be sent or given to loved ones, a tradition that dates back more than 1,400 years and continues through the 21st century.
Noting the 75th anniversary of Front Royal’s Fussell Florists, a team of two from the Royal Examiner descended yesterday, Sunday, to watch while the newest Fussell owner, Katie Bonnet and staff, handled hundreds of orders before the Tuesday deadline where she’d invited Fussell’s former owner/operator, Betty Showers, to help with the overload. Remember, it’s not too late to get that order in for Tuesday to stay on the good side of one’s significant other!
Betty, a town resident, turned over her store to Katie just two years ago come June, then immediately un-retired to work at the Seton Home Studies School. “But its great to be back here to help,” said Betty, a former floral designer who was working on a bouquet of roses, her favorite flower, when we stopped by the freshly painted store.
For Katie, Betty was a welcome addition to the “Fussell family” of some six regular employees, anxious on Sunday to show off their wares, plus her brother, James, who handles deliveries. Betty also “helped out” on Katie’s first year at the store at 202 East 2nd Street, at the intersection of 2nd Street and North Commerce Avenue, as the newcomer to Front Royal announced another new resident, a baby daughter, Emory, now four months old and a regular at the shop.
Katie was anxious to recognize her staff, carefully spelling their names to this reporter: veterans Amanda Haywood, Jamie Martin, and Kristi Wines. Also, newer employees Alaine Dowell, Vicki Frey, and Laura Widdows. “This is our family,” said one of them leading Katie to remark, “They are all just as much a part of the business as I am.”
Some 1,400 years ago, Valentine was a pagan saint of the Roman Empire who evolved into Christianity while welcoming the arrival of Spring. This ultimately led to a card-giving custom in Victorian England a couple centuries ago, and so to the evolution of floral tributes (and chocolate boxes) of the present day honoring the Christian Saint Valentine, who died in 270 A.D.
Stop-motion video used to learn chemistry laws at R-MA
Last week in Ms. Lane’s Honors Chemistry class at Randolph-Macon Academy, students were asked to complete a creative project about gas laws. Lane explains, “I wanted a project that would help them learn about the basic gas laws before we moved into more complex problems with gases.”
Students used stop-motion techniques to create educational videos about Boyle’s Law, Gay-Lussac’s Law, and Charles Law. Watch these videos to enjoy some of the top videos created for the class! What a great way to learn and retain information.
Randolph-Macon Academy is a co-ed private school for grades 6-12.
Community Events
This past weekend in Front Royal offered a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day ride into the past
The Front Royal-based Shenandoah Carriage Company utilized the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend, Saturday, February 11 to be precise, to bring the romance of its horse and carriage ride business back home where it hopes to be more visible in the future. Shenandoah Carriage Company LLC owner and Saturday’s carriage driver Kelly Smith said much of the company’s business has been in the Northern Virginia area to the east in recent years. The company was founded in 2000, employee Corinne, handling logistics of the pre-booked carriage rides, told us during a brief break in her duties. Information on a company pamphlet notes a multi-state regional operation serving Virginia, D.C., Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
“We go to Northern Virginia quite a bit but it’s nice to be back home,” Corrine said. “We wanted to do Valentine’s Day rides for everyone today, that’s why we pre-booked them. But we want to come back to our hometown. We want to start doing more adventures here. And like I said, we travel all over the place – but coming back down home is where we want to be. So, we wanted to bring our joy back here.”
And it was joy on the faces of early Valentine’s Day carriage riders, as well as downtown weekend visitors coming across an unexpected mode of transportation, that we encountered in the Village Commons/Gazebo area Saturday. – Talk about the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District!
Corrine and Kelly introduced us to the carriage “engines” – Colonel, the white horse, and Rovein, a Germanic spelling we were told pronounced “Roven”, Colonel’s darker-colored companion in this two-horsepower, two-hearted Valentine’s week operation.
“We’re just trying to be a lot more local. This company was founded here in Front Royal 23 year ago. And we just wanted to try and let everybody know we’re here,” Kelly said, echoing her “right hand” Corrine’s earlier observation.
The Shenandoah Carriage Company offers its services to a variety of events, including marriages, birthday and “princess” parties, festivals, and proms, among others, promising “more than just carriage rides”, harnessing “tradition and timeless memories … For an event that will be remembered in years to come by family and friends” adding with dramatic import – “an entrance that will take their breath away.” The Shenandoah Carriage Company may be reached online at info@shenandoahcarriage.net or phone at 540-635-7745.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 13 – 17, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 2, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment and materials unloading and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 16.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for overnight utility work between Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road) and Front Royal town limits, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
The groundhog wasn’t kidding about winter: Mixed precipitation expected in western areas of Virginia Saturday night and Sunday
Though much of Virginia experienced warm, springlike weather this past week, motorists should pay particular attention to this weekend’s forecast, plan ahead and adjust travel based on conditions.
A mix of rain and snow is expected Saturday night through Sunday, especially in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge. Light icing will also be possible. Additionally, a brief period of light wintry weather could occur Sunday morning in central and northern Virginia.
As the weekend wraps up, re-freeze of wet surfaces is possible Sunday night into Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge as temperatures fall. If a roadway appears wet, treat it as if it is icy. For those planning to travel for Super Bowl Sunday festivities, be aware of local conditions and be sure to designate a sober driver.
Virginia Department of Transportation crews in impacted areas will monitor and treat roadways as conditions develop.
Planning and Resources
In preparation for traveling during winter weather, motorists should pack an emergency kit and blankets and have mobile devices fully charged in the event of a breakdown or emergency.
Plan your travels ahead of time by using VDOT’s free mobile 511 app, which offers access to traffic cameras and provides information about road conditions as well as construction, traffic, incidents, congestion, and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 on any phone.
For questions or to report debris, downed trees (on the road), potholes, or hazardous road conditions, motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
When winter weather arrives, residents and motorists should be vigilant, plan travel ahead of time, check road conditions, prepare an emergency car kit, follow forecasts and announcements, and limit travel based on conditions.
For more about winter weather travel and VDOT’s preparation and response, visit VDOT’s winter weather page.
Stay safe on the roads
Shady spots, higher elevations, and bridges become icy first – be especially cautious in these areas.
Give space and slow down to allow five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are treating or plowing the road.
Treat a snowplow or spreader truck as an emergency response vehicle. Leave space and don’t pass.
Local News
UPDATE: More details on explosion, container fire near Fantasyland Park Thursday afternoon
Additional information on the Fantasyland Park area explosion and resultant fire have been released. According to the Warren County Fire & Rescue Department initial calls were received shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, February 9th for an incident off the 800 block of North Commerce Avenue in the vicinity of Fantasyland Park on the Town of Front Royal’s north-side. Those calls reported an explosion in the area of the park with an unresponsive male subject on the ground.
Units arrived on the scene to find what appeared to be a burn barrel smoldering with the debris scattered about and a male victim on the ground, conscious. The male subject was evaluated by Emergency Medical Staff and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
It was determined that a fire in the barrel was ignited utilizing gasoline which caused a vapor explosion which was heard at the adjoining Fantasyland Park. The incident was controlled and turned over to the property owner. The injured person’s name was not released due to HIPPA restrictions.
Below are pictures taken at the scene by Royal Examiner/National Media’s Mark Williams.
Crime/Court
FRPD arrests Bristol, Va man for online sexual exploitation of local minors
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old, for photographs and sexually explicit material. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case.
Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Bristol, Virginia, resident Michael T. Houchins II. On February 9, 2023, detectives traveled to Houchins’s home in Bristol, VA, and he was apprehended for the offenses listed below. Houchins was transported to the Southwest Regional Jail, where he went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for March 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding soliciting or exploiting any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case, please get in touch with Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Bristol Virginia Police Department for their assistance in this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.
