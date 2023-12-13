Front Royal’s Goodie Fest: A Sweet Treat for the Community

United Women of Faith to Host a Delectable Holiday Event at the Methodist Church.

The Front Royal United Women of Faith are all set to spread some holiday cheer with their much-anticipated Goodie Fest. Scheduled for Saturday, December 16th, from 11 am to 2 pm, the event promises a delicious array of holiday treats for the local community. The festive gathering will take place in the Fellowship Hall of the Front Royal United Methodist Church.

This sweet extravaganza offers an opportunity for attendees to indulge in a variety of homemade delights. From cakes, cookies, and candy to muffins, breads, pies, and other holiday specialties, there’s something to satisfy every sweet tooth. All treats will be available for sale at $12 per pound or can be purchased individually, allowing guests to tailor their selections to their preferences. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own containers to fill up with their chosen goodies.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the event will also feature grilled hot dog meals, available to go. This savory option perfectly complements the sweet offerings and ensures that there’s something for everyone at the Goodie Fest.

Located at 1 West Main Street in Front Royal, VA, the Front Royal United Methodist Church serves as an ideal venue for this community event. The church’s Fellowship Hall will transform into a festive market, brimming with the aroma of freshly baked treats and the warmth of community spirit.

The Goodie Fest is more than just a culinary delight; it’s a testament to the community’s strong sense of togetherness, and the spirit of giving that defines the holiday season. The event also showcases the talents and dedication of the United Women of Faith, who have worked tirelessly to prepare an array of homemade treats for the community.

As the holiday season approaches, the Goodie Fest at the Front Royal United Methodist Church offers a perfect opportunity for residents to come together, share in the joy of the season, and enjoy some delicious treats. For more information about the event, the Front Royal United Methodist Church can be contacted at 540-635-2935.