Front Royal’s health is in their hands
Thank you to staff of the Warren County Office of Emergency Management and to the many volunteers at the Health and Human Services Complex on 15th Street who made my first COVID vaccine shot such a pleasant experience.
Talk about coordinated? With the greeters, navigators, observers, pharmacists, runner and floaters—besides the vaccinators—we were completely taken care of.
Talk about efficient? In at 9:00 a.m. Out at 9:30 a.m. And, that included a compulsory 15-minute wait time after the shot to ensure safety.
Talk about cheerful? With four greeters to wish us “Good Morning” when we got there, and four greeters to wish us “Good Day” when we left, my husband later remarked, “This is better than Walmart!”
Jeanne Trabulsi
Front Royal, Virginia
Not the First Canceled Train Ride
The week before Biden’s Inauguration, it was announced that his planned arrival to D.C. would no longer happen by train. This was significant for Biden because rail travel has been an important part of his identity so much that he has earned the nickname “Amtrak Joe.” Biden began taking the train back when he was just a Senator in the 1970s, partly to connect with common folks, but also because he lost his wife and daughter to a car accident and he wanted a safer mode of transportation to allow him to raise his two sons. Biden hoped to continue this common man theme for his inauguration but with security heightened he was forced to change his plans.
Having to modify his arrival by train may sounds strange in today’s world, but it was not the first time this happened for security reasons.
There is still yet an election as polarizing as the 1860 election. The new upstart Republican Party had been around for six years. The Republicans were different from other parties. First, the Republican Party was a sectional party. Parties in the past – Federalists, Jeffersonian Republicans, Whigs, Democrats – had all been national parties. They fought over issues like banks and tariffs but did so as parties instead of sections. Republicans only had members from the north, so if they won the election, they would only represent northerners. With that it is understandable why the South had issues with the party.
The reason Republicans were a northern party only is their second difference – they pledged to stop the spread of slavery. The Republicans were a diverse party, even when it came to slavery. At one end were those who did not have an issue with slavery itself but did not think whites in the west should have to compete with the peculiar institution. On the other end were strong abolitionists who wanted to see slavery eradicated. The Party’s official stance was stopping the expansion of slavery, not outlawing it, but to the south anything restricting slavery was the same as abolition. Between Republicans solely representing northern interests and wanting to restrict the southern way of life, the south declared that if the Republicans won, the south would be forced to leave the Union to start their own nation where their concerns would be protected.
The day after Lincoln’s victory, South Carolina followed through with its threat and voted to leave the Union. Six more states quickly followed. Getting ready for Lincoln’s inaugural, the nation was teetering on the brink of war with all sides waiting to see what Lincoln would say in his speech, especially about Fort Sumpter. Sumpter was the only Fort in the South still controlled by the Union and it happened to be in the Charleston, S.C., harbor, the birthplace of secession.
In such a climate, Lincoln’s chief of security, Allen Pinkerton, of the detective agency fame, worried about Lincoln’s safety. Just like Biden’s inaugural, D.C. was on heightened security fearing a secessionist plot. Since his election, Lincoln had received numerous death threats. Pinkerton’s biggest fear was Lincoln’s route to D.C. and what worried him most was Baltimore. People forget today, but Maryland was a slave state and Baltimore at the time was a strong southern city. In Baltimore, Lincoln needed to take a short carriage ride between two stations, and Pinkerton believed he had uncovered a plot to kill Lincoln as he made that connection.
Lincoln, however, was not as confident about an assassination plot and refused to veer from his planned schedule. He took his time from Illinois to the Capitol, stopping at every city along the way to speak and attend celebrations. However, once in Pennsylvania, Lincoln received word from General Winfield Scott verifying a potential plot which forced Lincoln to act.
Against his wishes, Lincoln excused himself after dinner and, instead of staying the night, left by train to the Capital. When he left his residence, he wore a new hat instead of his traditional stove pipe hat and wore a shawl to disguise himself. Leaving after dinner instead of the next day meant he arrived in Baltimore in the middle of the night without warning or fanfare. His car was unhooked from the train and pulled by horse to Camden Station and hooked to a new engine which brought him safely to Washington. The inaugural went off without a hitch and Lincoln was safe. It was not until four years later that an assassin’s bullet finally found its mark, leaving Lincoln to the ages.
As Lincoln feared, his entrance into the Capital drew some criticism. Instead of a grand triumphal entrance, he had more of what some thought was a subdued back-door whimper. His arrival was called cowardice and some even reported he wore women’s clothes to escape detection, a crime charged against Jefferson Davis four years later as he tried to escape capture.
In the end both Lincoln’s and Biden’s inaugurations went smoothly. Both had a large military presence to keep the peace, but neither was ultimately needed. Lincoln did not enter the way he had hoped but went on to be arguably the greatest president in history. Biden’s legacy still needs to be written.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Our Community Colleges are important to career and technical training programs in high-demand fields
Community college students and prospective students are facing substantial challenges right now. The pandemic has left many unemployed or underemployed. Trying to make ends meet while also navigating the process of matching existing skills, previous experience, and career aspirations to enroll in higher education is daunting. Furthermore, all this is happening at a time when Shenandoah Valley employers are seeking employees with the specific skills taught in our community colleges.
For students needing support getting started, community colleges pride themselves on having advisors dedicated to helping. Last fall, a recently laid-off single mom (Jane) called our college wanting to get enrolled in a program, so she could get back into the workforce. Jane’s advisor talked with her, listened to the challenges she was facing and walked her through the steps necessary to get into her first classes. Our advisor helped Jane get through the financial aid process, helped her check out a laptop, and provided her with an internet hotspot, so she could do her online classes from home. At the end of the fall semester, Jane had earned an A and a B in her first two classes, all while helping her young daughter with her own online schooling. Jane and her advisor continue to talk every month, and she is feeling much more confident about completing her program and starting a new career.
This is why our advisors are so important. Virginia’s Community Colleges (VCCS) are seeking an additional $5 million in the 2021 General Assembly session so more advisors can be hired to support our students. This additional funding will also ensure that the Governor’s G3 (Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back) initiative is put to its most effective use. G3 students will be supported by advisors who provide onboarding support, financial counseling, and career planning to get into the program pathways that will directly lead to a well-paying job or a seamless transfer into a four-year university to complete a bachelor’s degree.
The G3 program will make higher education more accessible to low- and middle-income individuals like Jane by providing financial support for tuition, textbooks, and living expenses. Not only will it help students consider those career pathways that are in high demand, but will also help match well-trained workers to local employers who desperately need them.
Our community college advisors will help those students navigate the pathways to achieve their goals and help them access career and technical training programs in the high-demand fields of Healthcare; Information Technology and Computer Science; Manufacturing and Skilled Trades; Early Childhood Education; and Public Safety.
Our Valley needs these workers more than ever. Graduates from G3 program areas are indeed the “essential workers” of our times.
Dr. Kimberly P. Blosser, President, Lord Fairfax Community College
Dr. John A. Downey, President, Blue Ridge Community College
‘Send lawyers, guns and money – dad, get me out of this’
“Hello, American Bar Association, we are running out of lawyers here in Front Royal, could you send about six or seven? We need to sue the Town. For what you say? Don’t know yet, but they are about to have a meeting, and that always brings out the lawyers. Who will pay? Well, the citizens of course.
My oh my, what a week we have had. First, there was the sexual harassment lawsuit – much more to be said; questions about the FOIA process; our stunning NBC TV-4 D.C. News moment; how the new Vice Mayor was picked; and over on the County side, Tony Carter’s meltdown.
Let’s start with NBC’s TV-4. Nice shot of Main Street, but the rest was pretty embarrassing. But hey, we’re used to that. I don’t think we should name a street after Trump, but name the Afton Inn, the Trump Tower. It’s broken down, abandoned, an eyesore and the Republicans want to keep it as is. And what a guy to recommend it. Mr. McFadden correctly opines: “If you don’t think it is a good idea – don’t vote for it. If you think it is an issue, express that in the work session. It’s good government. And in a County where 67% of the population voted for #45 – I’m not sure you need to go on the offensive against bad press on this one.”
Note, Mr. Lloyd is also trying to grow a beard just like his fellow Council members, Tederick, Meza, Holloway – but Mr. Napier strangely has not joined the hirsute-challenged crowd. Neither has Letasha or Lori. I am pretty sure Mr. McFadden will not, but then again, he doesn’t seem to be one of them thar Ole Boys (good for him). But more on “them” later.
The FOIA industry. Here is where I get confused. I pay taxes, lots of taxes. I thought those taxes pay to make the government work. You know, like answer questions. Mr. McFadden has it right.
The figures don’t add up. But you see, what Mr. McFadden doesn’t realize is that none of the figures add up, ever, for anything. Don’t be harsh with the New Guy, he is a Marine after all, so it takes them a little bit longer to catch on. He will get it, eventually. Correct answer: believe the Town Attorney. He has psychic connections with laws the normal person will never understand, and only he can ever decipher them.
So, we had to appoint a Town Vice Mayor. Nothing against Mrs. Cockrell. I am certain she will do a great job, whatever that job is. But here is the rub, she was picked, according to Mr. Holloway and the Town Attorney who disemboweled a sheep and read the entrails and said “it is NOT a tradition”. Hmm, now I don’t want to start a problem, but what is the tradition – that Mrs. Thompson, who volunteered as the senior member, should not be chosen? Wonder what the difference was? I mean, Meza volunteered and was chosen as was the previous vice mayor, so was Magic Matthew who couldn’t stop himself from volunteering – constantly.
Well, so much more to discuss but I am limited on space. But there was one more. Tony Carter’s much-publicized public meltdown. Carter watchers saw it coming. He wasn’t happy with the other members of the Board of Supervisors. I mean, they axed his best friend and confidant; then his private “no conflict of interest, I can represent both sides of an argument” attorney Whitten took a powder; and then they took away his county insurance monopoly. So he pouted and didn’t show up at meetings and then attended only half of an off-site one. Well, the other Supervisors went on with their responsibilities and started changing and adding policies, and then had the temerity to say “Tony, you should have stayed”. With a flourish of papers, he essentially said “I don’t like you and don’t want to spend eight hours with you”.
Maybe some anger management courses are in order or maybe Mr. Carter should resign, like the petition said, so he doesn’t have to play nice and attend the meetings.
Stay tuned, NBC 4 is on the trail of the Happy Creek destruction, the Meza appointment, etc. Maybe I could convince my ex-wife’s lawyer to sue somebody (other than me).
Fred Schwartz
Warren County
(Headline with a musical nod to Warren Zevon)
Process in Local Government
So, a fellow Councilmen is interested in exploring the option of naming a road after our 45th President. Oh boy! POLITICAL SUICIDE!!! The local newspaper is not thrilled (to say the least).
And now our Mayor has published a Press Release denouncing it as well. A press release that was sent to me at 4:55 PM and posted to Facebook a mere hour later without any responses to the discussion generated by the Councilmen being thrown under the Presser (pronounced “Bus”).
When Councilmen Lloyd asked me if I would help him bring this to the Agenda, I said yes. And why would I do that? Well, staying clear of any and all political agendas, I said yes because this was a topic that he wanted to bring to the work session. And you need two councilmen to agree to it. If I want to bring a topic onto the Agenda, I hope that he will second those in the future.
During the Work Session, this past Monday, you can see the thoughtful discussion that Council was having regarding the topic. It was a third item raised by Councilmen Lloyd during our open discussion session of the meeting. Considering the Pros and Cons of a topic is what thoughtful representatives of the people are supposed to do, no? Councilmen Lloyds’ point regarding the fact that 67% of Warren County did actually vote for the 45th President of the UNITIED STATES OF AMERICA was valid. And those voters do feel upset and disenfranchised. On the Cons side, we have to consider costs. Where does it lead? How will the public feel about it?
I had a discussion with Councilmen Lloyd on the topic the other day when he asked if I would be willing to second it, just so it could make it on the Agenda in a WORK SESSION. He wasn’t asking me to bring it to a vote or even if I would vote for it. Just to help him bring something to a work session to discuss. I expressed to Councilmen Lloyd that I did not believe that this would ever get through to a vote. I told him that he could consider trying to raise private funds to cut public costs. I reminded him that we’d need to learn about president (SIC) regarding renaming of roads. I suggested that he try to find a single-home owner street that would be in favor or a business in a similar situation as the one Councilmen Meza raised during the work session – CBM Mortgage got their lane renamed “Hometown” so they could use it in marketing materials.
Now let’s go to the Press Release issued tonight – It felt to me like “cancel culture” on full display, in the form of a Press Release from our own Mayor?
Wow.
Are we not able to discuss issues or even bring them to the table for discussion without them being cancelled beforehand?
I get it. If you don’t think it is a good idea – don’t vote for it. If you think it is an issue, express that in the work session. It’s good government. And in a County where 67% of the population voted for #45 – I’m not sure you need to go on the offensive against bad press on this one.
We already have enough other things deserving of actual Press Releases at this time, don’t we?
Joseph McFadden
Front Royal, Virginia
Submitted Commentary: Is information free in Front Royal?
From: Front Royal Town Councilman Joseph McFadden
During a presentation on FOIA by Town Attorney Doug Napier, which is available on the Town Website if you wish to watch the entire presentation, I was given a lot to think about.
During the presentation, I wrote down questions. Some were answered at the time I asked them (at the completion of the presentation) and others were to be answered with information either provided to me or that I would have to dig up (which I was willing to do). It was emailed to me in a spreadsheet the following day thanks to a competent staff able to generate a report for me.
I’ll present some facts and figures here and the subsequent answers I learned by reviewing the spreadsheet I was given.
In the presentation, I was told that in the Calendar Year 2021 (Jan 1- Jan 19, 2021) there had already been 91 FOIA requests submitted to the Town of Front Royal. I was told that if that rate continued, we would face 1700-1800 FOIA requests in this year alone. Considering the issues we’ve already faced (Old: EDA Lawsuit, Afton Inn and Happy Creek project. NEW: Article 47 Lawsuit, Sexual Harassment, and Firing of former employee Lawsuit), I thought the number believable.
According to the document: There were 7.
I followed that statement up with a question regarding how many did we get in 2020 so that I could look at the trends and see if it was high, or normal for a month-to-month statistical comparison. I like processes and I like tracking trends.
According to the document: There were 87.
It would be a 2,011% jump in the number of FOIAs if we were to hit 1700-1800 predicted (I used 1750, splitting 1700 and 1800, as my number and 87 as the originating number to determine that percentage). That’s quite a jump.
Trying to wrap my mind around how there could be such a discrepancy in these numbers, I thought back on hearing in the presentation about FOIA requests that had 15,000 or even 80,000 pages in the request. But again those numbers don’t match up.
I heard that many of the requests take a lot of time to review because “Some laws are not easy to decipher.” Well, I’ll just leave that there. Shouldn’t we have a staff member that is an expert on this to field the massive volume of FOIA requests? That was my thought at the time.
I was told that we billed the staff hours used to fulfill the requests. Later, I asked to clarify if the staff was paid hourly as a contractor or yearly salary as an employee and if these FOIA requests were only being completed during overtime hours? They are salaried employees, and the searches are completed during normal business hours. And in fact, the searches are often farmed out to department heads to complete.
Specifically, I asked that if it is in the scope of work of a staff member and not done outside of normal business hours, how can we then bill the requestor?
And my follow-on question is that if the FOIA is for my emails, couldn’t I simply pull them at no cost to the citizen?
Based on section 6 of the VA FOIA Advisory Commission’s Guide that I took the time to read before the meeting – Section 2.2.3704.1: “6 – A public body may make reasonable charges not to exceed its actual cost incurred in accessing, duplicating, supplying, or searching for the requested records. No public body shall impose any extraneous, intermediary, or surplus fees or expenses to recoup the general costs associated with creating or maintaining records or transacting the general business of the public body. Any duplicating fee charged by a public body shall not exceed the actual cost of duplication. All charges for the supplying of requested records shall be estimated in advance at the request of the citizen as set forth in subsection F of 2.2-3704 of the Code of Virginia.”
That doesn’t seem to talk about charging for salaried employees to do what is part of their job duties, such as pulling emails when there is a FOIA request. We have search features in Microsoft Outlook that makes searching super fast and easy. And indexing on a server is also pretty fast. I should know, I once advised a DOD agency looking for a way to archive all their historical records being pulled from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq onto closed secret computers so that they could be searched by historians and journalists. And I got very familiar with how quickly indexing of documents and emails happens and can be accessed real-time.
I learned that some FOIA requests are “fishing expeditions” or submitted “to harass.” I also learned that it is charged this way to “be fair to everyone.”
However, upon review of the data provided to me, I saw that there were a few repeat requestors (out of the total 94 in the spreadsheet) but that not everyone got a bill. I found my dad’s name on the list. I followed up with him. He was not billed. If everyone is billed and treated fairly, why wasn’t he?
I learned that we have never been fined for not completing an FOIA request.
I am now awaiting the answers to several questions about the obvious discrepancies I saw between what I was told in the work session and what was delivered in the form of reportable and quantifiable data.
But I am also waiting to find out 2 key things:
1. If we collect money from an FOIA request for salaried time, where does that money go once collected?
2. How much money did we collect from FOIA requests in 2020?
Stay tuned if you are as interested in this as I am.
Remember, until only a few weeks ago, I was just a citizen like you!
(Originally posted on the councilman’s social media site)
We can agree to disagree, but never to the point of being narrow-minded
On January 21, a group of concerned citizens went to a BOS meeting to declare Warren County a “Constitutional Sanctuary County” against the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, I believe we need to stop with the fearmongering from our state health officials and governor! We have lived with this pandemic for over a year now, which we have learned a great deal and can, by all means, use our God-given brain to make health decisions for ourselves!
Second, if you are sick or have come in contact with an infected person, do the right thing, get tested, stay at home for 7 to 10 days and get on with life!
All along we were told by CDC, NIH, even our general M.D.’s to use the 3 things that help stop the spread: Hand cleaning, mask-wearing, (when out in crowds), the social distancing of 6ft., which by the way should always be the case with stopping illnesses.
But no, some in our government want to take away our rights and freedoms and call it for the good of the nation.
Really? Then how come some elected officials get to carry on their lives any way they want, but we can’t?
I call that “a narrative” to power over the rights and freedoms of our Constitutional laws!
To the email writer, calling those residents “selfish patriots” was uncalled-for. Name-calling never did settle things, it just keeps the solutions from being talked about in a manner which all can come together.
We can agree to disagree, but never to the point of being narrow-minded.
Let’s take this issue of being restricted to conduct our lives and businesses seriously. We were not made to live in a bubble, our bodies will either adapt and fight or die. Either way, all flesh will die, that’s a given.
Fear will kill far worse more than any pandemic or war!
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia