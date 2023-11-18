Connect with us

Local News

Front Royal’s Heartwarming Tradition: The Red Kettle Campaign Gears Up for 2023

Published

6 hours ago

on

Local Salvation Army Calls for Volunteers and Donations to Support the Growing Needs of the Community.

The Salvation Army in Front Royal has launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign, a cherished holiday tradition that symbolizes hope and charity. With the iconic red kettles now gracing the entrance of Walmart, the familiar chime of the bell-ringers marks the start of a critical fundraising drive to support the needy in Warren County and beyond.

At the helm of this year’s effort is Captain Ann Hawk, who passionately emphasizes the direct impact of every donated dollar. “Every contribution made into these kettles goes straight to providing crucial services for our neighbors in need,” she states.

This year, the campaign is more than just about collecting donations. The Salvation Army is urging the community to support local businesses, volunteer for meaningful causes, acknowledge the tireless efforts of frontline workers, and engage in acts of kindness towards seniors and veterans.

Front Royal’s Council member Glenn Wood, who also serves as a Board Member for the Salvation Army and Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe, highlighted the growing demand for the Salvation Army’s services. “In the past year, we’ve seen a 40% increase in people seeking assistance,” shared Wood, stressing the urgent need for community support.

The campaign’s history dates back to 1891 when Captain Joseph McFee initiated the first kettle in San Francisco to fund a Christmas dinner for the impoverished. This humble beginning has blossomed into a global movement, with kettles appearing worldwide, from Korea to Chile.

As the need within the community intensifies, Captain Hawk reports a staggering increase in assistance requests, underlining the urgency of this year’s campaign. “We’re also inviting the community to our Thanksgiving meal,” she added, warmly welcoming everyone.

The Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is set for November 22, 2023, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Open to everyone in the community, this event is an invitation to enjoy a warm meal and welcoming company, completely free of charge. Guests can look forward to a spread of traditional Thanksgiving dishes, with doors opening at 4 pm.

To make this event a success, they are seeking contributions of food and the generous time of volunteers. Those interested in lending a hand or donating food items for the dinner are encouraged to reach out to Jason Neale at (540) 671-1129. Monetary donations are also gratefully accepted, with checks payable to The Salvation Army (please mention “Thanksgiving Dinner” in the memo). Your support helps the Salvation Army ensure a memorable and joyous Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Front Royal is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a beacon of hope and community spirit. As the bells ring this holiday season, every ding represents a call for donations and a reminder of the shared responsibility to care for one another. The organization’s dedication to service, rooted in Christian teachings, is a testament to the power of collective goodwill in making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

To register to ring the bell, click here.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for November 30 – December 1, 2023

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 18, 2023

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through December 1. Dates are approximate. Follow the posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
*NEW* Mile Marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 6 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 – December 1.

INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto the new portion of the bridge, reset concrete barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through December 1. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Shenandoah County line for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 21.
*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road/North Shenandoah Avenue) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 637 (Guard Hill Road/Riverton Road) and Front Royal town limits for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 20.

SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 675 (Success Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 (Winchester Road) and cul-de-sac for rock and soil testing, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. November 20 – November 24.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Smooth Sailing for Thanksgiving Travelers: VDOT Lifts Lane Closures

Published

12 hours ago

on

November 18, 2023

By

VDOT Takes Steps to Ease Holiday Traffic with Suspended Work Zones and Travel Tools.

Thanksgiving, a time for gratitude and family gatherings, is also known for its hectic travel. This year, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is taking significant steps to make the holiday journey smoother and safer for Virginians. From noon on Wednesday, November 22, to noon on Monday, November 27, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and major roads across Virginia.

While this measure will clear many roads of construction-related disruptions, drivers should still be aware of the remaining semi-permanent work zones. VDOT encourages travelers to check the latest lane closures and travel advisories on their Weekly Lane Closures page for up-to-date information.

VDOT offers an online, interactive travel trends map to assist travelers further. This tool is designed to predict peak congestion times on Virginia interstates during Thanksgiving. Although it doesn’t offer real-time data, the map uses historical traffic patterns to help drivers plan their trips to avoid traditionally busy travel times.

Traffic data suggest that heavy congestion is likely from mid-morning to evening on Tuesday and throughout Wednesday and Sunday. Key areas to watch include:

  • I-95 in the Fredericksburg Area: Despite recent improvements like the express lane extension and additional northbound lanes at the Rappahannock River, historical data indicates potential heavy congestion.
  • I-81 Northbound: This corridor from Pulaski to Rockingham is expected to face heavy traffic, especially on Sunday.
  • Hampton Roads Area: On I-64, ongoing construction activities, including the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel project, may lead to heavier traffic.

VDOT’s initiative to lift lane closures and provide travel planning tools represents a proactive approach to managing the Thanksgiving travel surge. By planning ahead and staying informed about potential congestion areas, Virginians can look forward to a safer and more enjoyable journey to their holiday destinations.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Chamber News

Front Royal Welcomes Fleetwood Vintage: A New Era of Funky Fashion on Main Street

Published

1 day ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Local Entrepreneur Taylor Jones Brings Unique Vintage Style to Front Royal with Fleetwood Vintage

Front Royal, known for its vibrant community and picturesque streets, has added a new gem to its Main Street – Fleetwood Vintage. This new business, inaugurated amidst supportive cheers and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, marks a significant addition to the town’s retail landscape. Taylor Jones, a local entrepreneur and the brains behind Fleetwood Vintage brings her unique vision of vintage fashion to the heart of Front Royal.

The opening ceremony saw key community figures, including Walt Mabe from the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, a Front Royal Town Council member, expressing their excitement. “It’s all part of living the Vintage life and it being exactly what we would like it to be,” said Mabe, encapsulating the town’s enthusiasm for the new venture. DeDomenico-Payne added, “I’m really pleased to have your youthful energy here to bring back important things,” highlighting the fusion of nostalgia and modernity that Fleetwood Vintage promises.

Byron Briggs, President of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses like Fleetwood Vintage. He pointed out the beneficial ripple effect that spending in local businesses has on the community.

The star of the event, Taylor Jones, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from her family, friends, and the community. “I couldn’t have done it without my mom, my friends, my family, and my community,” she said, reflecting on her journey to becoming a business owner at the young age of 25.

Jones, a native of Front Royal and a graduate of Skyline High School, has always had a flair for the ‘out there’ style, which she brings to her store. She credits her love for funky patterns, colors, and particularly velvet, as the inspiration behind her business. Fleetwood Vintage, named after her admiration for Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, promises to be a haven for those who love unique and vintage fashion.

Located at 407 East Main Street, right across from the Visitor Center, Fleetwood Vintage is set to be a new favorite spot for locals and visitors alike. With its diverse range of funky vintage items, the store is not just a business but a reflection of Jones’ passion and the town’s welcoming spirit.

Fleetwood Vintage is more than just a store; it’s a symbol of Front Royal’s growing and diverse business community. It stands as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the younger generation and their ability to blend the old’s charm with the new’s vibrancy. As Fleetwood Vintage opens its doors, it invites everyone to experience the unique blend of past and present right in the heart of Front Royal.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Secure Every Journey: Virginia DMV’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Promotes Lifesaving Seatbelt Habits

Published

1 day ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Virginia DMV Urges Seat Belt Use as Unbuckled Fatalities Decrease, Emphasizing No Room for Complacency.

As the holiday season approaches, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is taking proactive steps to ensure road safety for all Virginians. The department has launched its annual Click It or Ticket campaign from November 19 to 30, focusing on the benefits of wearing seat belts. This initiative arrives amidst encouraging data showing a decline in fatalities involving unbuckled passengers and drivers, yet it serves as a crucial reminder not to let our guard down.

DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, also serving as the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative, highlighted the significance of this campaign. “While we’re seeing a positive trend with fewer unbuckled fatalities, our goal is zero. Buckling up remains the simplest yet most effective action to protect ourselves and others on the road,” he stated. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration supports this, noting that seat belt use can reduce the risk of fatal injury by up to 55%.

This year’s statistics are a beacon of hope, showing a 12% reduction in fatalities among those not wearing seat belts compared to last year (281 in 2023 vs. 319 in 2022). However, these numbers also paint a picture of vulnerability among specific demographics. With 20% of fatalities being individuals in their 20s and 73% male, the DMV underscores the importance of targeted education and awareness.

In line with this, the DMV has issued a seat belt safety refresher, emphasizing critical points like ensuring children are securely buckled in appropriate safety seats, fastening the seat belt correctly over the shoulder and hips, adjusting it for a snug fit, and the importance of wearing it at all times, even during short trips or while in traffic.

The Click It or Ticket campaign is more than a reminder; it’s a call to action for every Virginian to make seat belt use a habit. As we embark on our holiday travels, let’s ensure that safety is our first passenger. The DMV encourages everyone to buckle up themselves and remind loved ones to do the same. For further information on seat belt safety and to access resources, visit the DMV’s revamped website at dmv.virginia.gov.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

School Board Votes to Bolster School Security, Hire More Ressie Jeffries Teachers

Published

3 days ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

Christopher Ballenger (above) highlighted several forthcoming issues for School Board consideration.

The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, November 14, unanimously approved a motion to hire two more teachers for Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and voted to require law enforcement experience for an incoming school security officer.

School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins were present for the 5-0 votes.

“As our ELL [English Language Learner] population continues to increase, there is a need for an additional teacher to help meet their needs,” Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Personnel Director Jody Lee said when presenting the teacher hiring item. “We have also experienced an increase in elementary numbers that have pushed class size limits at Ressie Jeffries.”

Lee pointed out that three teachers were added to the budget, but larger numbers in lower grades required staff to be adjusted at Ressie Jeffries this year, so the two positions will help address the increased numbers of both sets of students, he said.

In another action item presented by Lee, he said that while the district’s current school security officer job description requires a bachelor’s degree candidate, WCPS staff wanted to modify that description to recruit a more experienced applicant with a law enforcement background. 

The person will assist at both WCPS high schools in monitoring the flow of students entering and exiting the schools, as well as general student monitoring during the school day, and facilitate security measures both in the building and surrounding school grounds, Lee explained.

The unanimously approved job description now reads: “KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, EDUCATION, AND ABILITIES — Candidate must (1) be a graduate of an accredited college or university or (2) possess a high school diploma with previous law enforcement, corrections, or security experience. Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and must be able to obtain a School Safety Officer Certification through the Department of Criminal Justice Services within 90 days.”

In other action, the School Board voted unanimously to allow WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger to lecture for compensation at universities and colleges as long as it does not interfere with his contracted duties for the school district. “I’m interested in taking on speaking engagements, lectures, etc.,” said Ballenger. “I would not do these activities during the school day.”

Lastly, the board also approved the school district’s adoption and purchase of McGraw-Hill Environmental Science hardcopy textbooks and online subscriptions for a five-year term at a cost of $20,052.86.

Work Session presentations

Erin Fisher, executive director of Anti-Trafficking International, shared information with the School Board on the organization’s grades 6-10 curriculum on human trafficking, abuse, and exploitation. 

“Human trafficking is quickly growing and overtaking the drug trafficking trade,” Fisher said, adding that “rural counties have a high vulnerability rate due to the increased fentanyl and opioid epidemic.”

In fact, the Front Royal, Va., and Warren County area is not immune to human trafficking, she said, due to easy access to Interstate 66 and Interstate 81.

“Traffickers are way ahead of the game compared to most parents,” said Fisher (above). “It’s a real issue that parents are starting to deal with.”

Anti-Trafficking International offers a program that Fisher said is cost-effective, sustainable, customizable, and time-sensitive. The program is designed to increase parents’ and students’ knowledge, awareness, and prevention of human trafficking.


The program aims to give students the skills to know what to look for in an effort to spur a cultural shift about the issue, she said, similar to the goals of the D.A.R.E. [Drug Abuse Resistance Education] program. 

For instance, program participants learn about what dangers to be aware of based on actual case examples and in-person testimonies. The program also incorporates a lot of classroom discussion to help students work through scenarios and support each other in understanding the issue and associated dangers.

At the same time, Fisher said discussions focus on consent, choice, hope, respect, and the responsibility of being part of the community. Segments also naturally fall within the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOLs) to give students a foundation of knowledge, she said. 

Presented as an informational item to the School Board, Ballenger added that the program could be supplemental to some Family Life courses aligned with SOLs, and would cost roughly $5,000 for three years.

Richard Novak (above, standing), club director of the Front Royal Rotary Club, and Michael Williams (above right, blue sweatshirt) of the Warren County Rotary Club said during the meeting that both clubs would fund the program if the School Board found the cost to be prohibitive. 

“Human trafficking is so broad,” Novak said. “We need to give our kids some ammunition and knowledge to fight it and prevent it before it happens. We think it’s that important.”

“Don’t let money be the issue,” added Williams, owner of MDUB Chauffeur Services LLC. “We’ll take care of that.”

Pence thanked the clubs’ representatives for their generous offers. The board is likely to see the item presented later for action.

In another Work Session presentation, Chuck Haines, WCPS secondary truancy prevention officer, and WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith discussed moving the secondary truancy prevention officer from a 10-month contract to a 12-month contract in order to fulfill the summertime needs of truancy. 

“There is a lot of work that has to go into these cases, including gaining information from service providers, discussing issues with parents, and responding to the assigned defense attorneys, Guardian ad Litems, and the prosecuting attorney,” said Smith. 

Once a petition is filed, he explained, the Code of Virginia requires that adjudication take place within 120 days. That means that petitions filed in March, April, and potentially May, therefore, require trials that are held over the summer. And Haines has to attend those trials.

So, as WCPS works to improve how it handles truancy and chronic absenteeism, it would be helpful to extend the contract for Haines’ position, they said. 

“We have seen a significant increase in truancy cases, along with the struggles of getting students back in school since the pandemic,” Haines said.

Ballenger added that WCPS may also need an additional attendance officer. The item will be presented to the board for action during one of its meetings in December, he said.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Screech Owl

Published

3 days ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

This mighty owl is no match for garden netting…

Eastern screech owls may not be the biggest or strongest owl, but they are masters of hiding! More often heard than seen, these 6 inch raptors are common in our forested areas. Unfortunately, this patient was seen, tangled in garden netting.

This patient is a gray morph Eastern screech owl (the same species as a red morph Eastern screech owl, like our ambassador, Dopey!). On intake, this owl was extremely lethargic and had difficulty standing, but luckily had not sustained any major injuries except constriction injuries around the neck. If you happen to find an entangled animal, please do not try to pull it out as this can cause further damage. The netting should be cut with wide margins around the animal and the victim, still entangled, can then be transported to a rehabilitator for safe removal. And as always, if you have any concerns, give us (or your closest permitted rehabilitator) a call!

After just over 24 hours in care, this patient is already feeling much better and is even perching.

The overwhelming majority of our garden netting cases are snakes, but this material also entraps birds, bats, and other wildlife. There are many safer alternatives such as stiff, wire fencing or much finer mesh aimed at keeping insects out. We strongly encourage you to replace your garden netting with one of these options. When disposing of garden netting, never leave it out in a pile or tucked away in a shed or garage— instead secure the netting in a sealable bag or bin before placing it in the trash so that other animals cannot get entangled. Most of our patients with garden netting wounds were stuck in netting that wasn’t even in use at the time!

In 2022, we took in a record-breaking (at the time) number of animals—3,406 patients entered our doors for care. This red-tailed hawk (suspected vehicle collision) is our 3,500 patient this year!

Raptors and their care costs significantly more than smaller birds with similar injuries. Between food, medications, anesthetics, bandaging materials, diagnostics, and other care, an injured raptor could cost us approximately $500—$1,000 per week. These are just some of the free veterinary and rehabilitative services available to ALL of our patients and it is all thanks to the generous support of our donors and community members.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages people to do good during the season of giving thanks. This year, our Giving Tuesday campaign will focus on the incredible resources it takes to give our ever-growing number of patients the best possible care.

Wildlife Centers don’t receive state or Federal funding for what we do. We rely on your donations to save wild animals and return them to the wild. Help give back to our native wildlife by planning to give on Giving Tuesday, November 28th, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving!

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
41°
Clear
6:58 am4:57 pm EST
Feels like: 39°F
Wind: 4mph NW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 0
SunMonTue
61/30°F
50/32°F
46/43°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
19
Sun
10:00 am Kris Kringle Market @ Belle Grove Plantation
Kris Kringle Market @ Belle Grove Plantation
Nov 19 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Kris Kringle Market @ Belle Grove Plantation
Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 19, 10-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge. The event began in 2020 to[...]
3:00 pm White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
Nov 19 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
White Christmas Musical Production @ Skyline High School
St. John’s Drama presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas! Come enjoy this heart-warming American Christmas classic as a family-friendly musical stage production. Showtimes: Friday, 11/17 @ 7:30 Saturday, 11/18 @ 1:30 and 7:30 Sunday, 11/19 @[...]
Nov
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
29
Wed
4:30 pm 2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Nov 29 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for second annual Holiday Book Fair on Nov. 29 Laurel Ridge has decided to write a sequel to its successful 2022 Holiday Book Fair. The college announces this year’s fair will be 4:30[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 29 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
2
Sat
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles that trees play in our environment.[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Dec 2 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Dec
3
Sun
1:00 pm ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
Dec 3 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
 
3:00 pm Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Con... @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Con... @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Dec 3 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Concert Series 2023 @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
 
Dec
6
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]