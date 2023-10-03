Front Royal’s New Voice: Connie Marshner’s Blend of Tradition and Future Vision

An “Un-Candidate” Vision: From Railroad Safety to Lifelong Communities.

Connie Marshner, the self-described “un-candidate,” is throwing her hat in the ring for one of two coveted seats in Front Royal’s Town Council this November 7th. Her unique perspective, shaped by a diverse background and deep-rooted connections to Front Royal, promises an innovative approach to town challenges.

Marshner’s journey with Front Royal began in the 1980s when her family planted their roots in town. Despite being a newcomer to the electoral landscape, she isn’t a stranger to local governance. Since 2017, she’s been an integral part of the Front Royal Planning Commission, now serving as its vice-chair. Her decision to run is a testament to the “call of duty,” urging her to be the change she wished to see. Instead of succumbing to preconceived notions, Marshner encourages voters to perceive her as an individual, one whose narrative spans growing up as a Navy child, attaining a master’s degree in Ireland, and lending her expertise as a public policy researcher in the heart of Washington.

One pivotal moment that nudged Marshner towards this electoral journey revolves around the ongoing concerns about railroad crossing safety in Shenandoah Shores. It wasn’t just about the problem but the palpable inaction over solutions that had been on paper for three decades. This urgency for new voices resonated deeply with her. Speaking of Front Royal’s inevitable growth, Marshner emphasized the essence of effective management. Rather than merely seeing the town as a hub, she visualizes it as a “lifelong community.” A place that embraces residents across various life stages – from the youthful exuberance of apartment living to serene days in retirement homes, ensuring they don’t drift away towards the allure of “bedroom communities.”

Marshner’s vision doesn’t end here. She’s passionate about breathing life back into downtown, championing the cause for sidewalks and bike trails, and optimizing the trolley system for the town’s diligent workforce. She’s also keen on reimagining zoning laws to promote mixed-use development while being steadfast about enforcing regulations to manage blighted properties.

Closing her candid discussion, Marshner unveiled her strongest card – the ability to think differently, unshackled from the chains of local political webs. She aspires to be a bridge builder and a coalition creator, propelling Front Royal towards a future it truly deserves.