Front Royal’s Osteria Maria: A Symphony of Opera and Italian Cuisine
Melissa Jean Chávez to Enchant Audiences with ‘La Traviata’
Nestled amidst the serenity of Skyline Drive, Front Royal’s Italian gem, Osteria Maria, is set to blend the melodies of opera with the allure of authentic Italian gastronomy. On August 31 and September 1st, 2023, as the evening beckons at 5:00 pm, patrons are invited to partake in an unparalleled experience with the acclaimed opera, ‘La Traviata.’
Tickets, priced at $95 plus tax per person, are available for advance purchase and promise an evening of immersive cultural splendor. While the melodious renditions from ‘La Traviata’ promise to enthrall, the curated menu is set to be an equal counterpart. Melissa Jean Chávez, celebrated soprano, and her team are the luminaries behind the evening’s musical lineup. Her performances have been lauded by the Washington Post as a “cooly exemplary production,” with commendations like “Vocal Excellence” from DC Metro Arts and “Chill Inducing” by the DC Theatre Scene underscoring her artistic prowess.
The canvas for this artful evening is laid out by Osteria Maria, helmed by Biagio Vignola. As diners step in, they’re greeted by aromas of homemade pasta, Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas, and decadent desserts. A patron once proclaimed, “This is the only place to get an authentic Neapolitan pizza… Absolutely fantastic!” Another fondly reminisced about the “simple, fresh, and authentic meals,” touting Osteria Maria as “a true gem in Front Royal.” For those unfamiliar, ‘Osteria’ in Italy signifies wine bars known for their uncomplicated yet delightful offerings – a principle Vignola has skillfully mirrored.
While the operatic evenings are an enticement, Osteria Maria extends its invitation beyond those dates. For those who wish to revel in the taste of Italy simply, the doors are open for lunch from Tuesday to Saturday between 12 and 2 pm and for dinner between 5 and 9 pm. However, note that a well-deserved respite beckons the establishment on Sundays and Mondays.
As the scenic beauty of Front Royal merges with Osteria Maria’s culinary heritage and the melodious strains of opera, one thing becomes evident – art, in all its forms, finds a home here.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Osteria Maria at 540-631-1101.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for August 14 – 18, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight narrowing of off-ramp for inspection of bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday night.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Page County line and Frederick County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday (August 14).
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 606 (Shenandoah Shores Road) – Flagger traffic control just north of Front Royal town limits for pipe replacement, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and the National Forest boundary, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday (August 14).
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
South Warren Ruritan Club Awards Scholarships to Promising Graduates
Local Students Receive $1500 Each in Academic Grants
In a heartening display of community support and encouragement for local talent, the South Warren Ruritan Club announced their annual academic scholarships, this year benefitting three deserving graduates of Skyline High School and Warren County High School.
At the club’s annual family picnic and awards ceremony, held on August 8th, the environment was charged with enthusiasm and pride. Families, friends, and club members gathered to celebrate the achievements of these young graduates and to provide them with a financial boost as they embark on their next academic adventures. Club President Rick Logan took center stage, presenting each of the three recipients – Ginger Gouda, Liam Neuhard, and Amber Saffer – with a generous scholarship check of $1500.
Ginger, Liam, and Amber, who have showcased commendable academic prowess and commitment to community service during their time at Skyline and Warren County High Schools, expressed their gratitude and shared their aspirations for the future. The scholarships come as timely financial aid, especially considering the rising costs of higher education.
The South Warren Ruritan Club, known for its dedication to bettering the local community, continues to put its faith in the youth, understanding the importance of education in molding future leaders and citizens. The club’s initiative, which has been running for several years, is a testament to its commitment to fostering the growth of the region’s young minds.
A photo capturing the moment, which will undoubtedly serve as a fond memory for the recipients and their families, showcased Ginger Gouda, Club President Rick Logan, Liam Neuhard, and Amber Saffer standing together, representing both the present and the future of the community.
WATTS Announces Updated Temporary Transitional Shelter Programs
Eighty-five percent of guests who come through WATTS Homeless Shelter grew up locally in Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties. They are your friends, family, former classmates, and neighbors. Established in 2009, the nonprofit organization (which stands for Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter) is best known for the overnight shelter it offers for homeless individuals from November to March. WATTS’ original mission statement was simply: “Providing safe, warm, temporary, overnight shelter to homeless individuals in the winter in host locations throughout Winchester, Frederick County, and Clarke County.” During the past few years, that mission has grown and evolved.
“In 2020 WATTS opened the Warming Center; in 2021, we opened the Cooling Center and concurrently started the Transition out of Homelessness program and services. These new programs have kept our guests safer and improved their chances to receive assistance and escape homelessness by attaining self-sufficiency. In October 2022, we changed our mission statement because it did not correctly reflect current WATTS programs,” said Robyn Miller, Executive Director of WATTS.
WATTS has now added the daytime Cooling Center in the summer and the daytime Warming Center in the winter to their regular offerings throughout the year. Both programs provide individuals experiencing homelessness a safe place to reside during the day and furnish guests an opportunity to receive services from the Transition out of Homelessness Program, far exceeding the previous service of just the overnight shelter.
This summer, the Cooling Center will operate from July 10 through September 1 and is open during the afternoon every day. Operating out of Market Street UMC (131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester) and accessed from the Cork Street side, the Cooling Center gives homeless individuals a safe, air-conditioned place to rest for a few minutes or a few hours to help cool off from the heat. WATTS can offer snacks and refreshing drinks daily, thanks to donations provided by the community and volunteers providing lunch offerings on various days.
The Warming Center is open morning and afternoon during the coldest months (November through March). Also operating out of Market Street UMC, the Warming Center gives homeless individuals a safe, warm place to relax for a time to warm up from the cold. WATTS offers snacks and warm drinks daily and, on occasion, has breakfast and lunch offerings, all provided by generous donors and volunteers.
“This past winter, the WATTS Warming Center registered an additional 109 people who received services through the daytime shelter but chose not to enter our rotational overnight shelter. WATTS’ goal is to reach anyone experiencing homelessness who requires help during the day or night, and our Warming Center is helping us achieve that goal. We modified our name from Thermal to Transitional to reflect the changes that have already occurred and the transformation we plan to make in the near term,” Miller said.
WATTS’ overnight shelter continues to be in operation, running from November through March each year, 7 pm-7 am, and can accommodate 35 guests per night. Guests receive the hospitality of various churches and other community organizations who “host,” providing their buildings for shelter via a weekly rotating schedule and ensuring guests have a hot dinner as well as breakfast the next morning. Over 2,000 volunteers make the 21-week program a success each year.
The new Transition out of Homelessness program employs four year-round Transition Support Staff (TSS) who have unique training in the areas of substance abuse, physical disabilities, social services, and public health. The TSS help guests overcome the barriers and challenges that keep them in a cycle of homelessness. TSS assists guests with obtaining birth certificates and identification, job applications, forms for Centralized Housing Intake and apartments, applying for Medicaid, Medicare, and SNAP benefits, information and placement in drug and alcohol detox/rehabilitation programs, patient advocacy, and more.
WATTS TSS provides one-on-one interviews at the point of intake to assess the guest’s needs and options, then plan a gradual path to improvement. The goal of the transition program is to work intimately with those challenged by what may be the most difficult burden of their lives.
WATTS recognizes that some needs must be met first before others can even be addressed. During the initial intake, WATTS’ data shows that physical, emotional, and intellectual needs as well as medical concerns, mental illness, or substance abuse, affect approximately 75% of the shelter guests. Failure to address these needs makes success in attaining independent living almost impossible. Scheduled weekly meetings between the guest and TSS are established to check in and assess medical needs, transportation, counseling, and personal concerns such as clothing and food.
The Transition out of Homelessness program includes:
- The initial intake is wherever homeless guests make themselves available, meeting where they are and working toward establishing trusting relationships
- Thorough guest assessment
- Weekly documented face-to-face meetings to review progress
- Advocacy and referrals to required services
- Individual files are maintained with frequent and consistent notes on guest progress, and agencies referred
- Formally trained staff receive ongoing, documented instruction on current issues relevant to the local homeless population.
Many homeless individuals choose not to receive any assistance and reflecting the great number of ‘hidden’ homeless in our community – those living in tents, cars, motels, storage units, or couch-surfing. The expanded offerings of the Cooling and Warming Centers allow for more opportunities to connect guests with WATTS’ Transition Support Staff, who can help work toward resolutions. Most importantly, the Centers meet immediate needs by offering a place to warm up/cool off, get snacks, drinks, and often lunch, use a restroom, and are a safe place to just sit without the worry of being cited for trespassing. Feeling safe is paramount to a homeless individual who may just desire a place to lay their head and not have to live in fear. These are often the first steps to getting someone the help they need.
Every single service WATTS provides is in some way supported by the community of Winchester, Frederick County, and surrounding areas. WATTS has a network of local volunteers to assist in supporting the overnight shelters. It is the churches and civic organizations that provide the bulk of the resources; love, care, snacks, drinks, lunches, hot dinners, coats, sweaters, underwear, socks, boots, jeans, and other clothing for men and women, wash clothes, towels, and toiletries. God bless our wonderful community!
Since 2020, WATTS has expanded the services offered, and its mission continues to mature. Expanded services require more funding; donations from generous individuals, churches, community organizations, businesses, and foundations, in combination with successful fundraising efforts, are the lifeblood that allows WATTS to continue its mission and maintain service offerings, and they are so grateful for your support.
For more information about WATTS or to donate or volunteer, please visit their website at watts-homelessshelter.org or contact Executive Director Robyn Miller through email or phone (execdirector@watts-homelessshelter.org or 540-514-7218.)
This article was written with the collaboration of Executive Director Robyn Miller and the WATTS Board of Directors.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Snapping Turtle
This Snapping Turtle came to us after a fishing hook was removed from their neck. Originally, the plan was to simply evaluate the wound from where the hook was pulled, but the turtle’s abnormally quiet demeanor prompted our veterinary staff to get radiographs.
Radiographs revealed MULTIPLE hooks and rigs. Many sinkers are made with lead, but thankfully this turtle did not have any lead sinkers in the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) nor elevated blood lead levels.
You can make out the metal in this radiograph image quite easily. We use radiographs like this prior to surgery to help determine where in the GIT the foreign objects are, but also if they need to be removed.
If a stable granuloma (small mass of immune cells that encapsulates the foreign object) has formed around a hook and there is no lead sinker or other toxic metal involved, it may be safer to leave some hooks if they are not causing blockages.
In this case, it was clear that some of the hooks were relatively fresh (meaning sharp and able to puncture through the GIT) and they were also causing systemic signs in this turtle, so they needed to come out.
Our staff was able to take this turtle into surgery on the same day as intake to remove the foreign objects.
Our Hospital Director, Dr. Jen, was assisted by one of our veterinary students and one of our vet tech students for this procedure. As a teaching hospital, exposing students to a wide variety of procedures on many different species is a top priority. Not only will this turtle benefit from our care, but so will the turtles our students treat in the future.
During surgery, severe inflammation was noted throughout the GIT and there were multiple areas where the tissue itself had become fragile.
This surgery lasted nearly three hours. Due to this turtle’s compromised state prior to surgery, he had a rough time with the anesthesia and recovery. Our amazing veterinary and vet tech students provided breaths by positive pressure ventilation (squeezing an ambu-bag to provide air to the lungs at regular intervals) for nearly 8 hours until the patient began breathing on his own and could be extubated.
This photo shows some of the removed fishing gear. As you can see, one hook (the largest) is relatively fresh and luckily had not yet perforated the GIT.
The other pieces had granulomas beginning to form around them. This ability to form granulomas helps turtles and birds survive with some of these foreign bodies inside them by effectively walling it off.
Unfortunately, when there are enough foreign bodies, this technique is often still not enough. In this case, the volume of foreign material and the positioning of some of the granulomas were causes blockages and irritation in the tract.
After this turtle has healed from surgery, we plan to perform additional diagnostics to better assess the functionality of the tract and his long-term prognosis.
In the meantime, this turtle is receiving strong pain medications and antibiotics. We’re hopeful for a full recovery prior to October 1st so that they can be released this year!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
SamiCon 2023: Your Library… The Ultimate Time Machine!
In honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month in September, Samuels Public Library hosts an annual fun and popular SamiCon event each year. Fashioned after the international ComicCon convention, this local version offers a one-of-a-kind event in Warren County where participants can dress up as their favorite superhero, fantasy or comic book character, participate in fun games, STEAM activities, crafts, prize drawings and more, all while connecting with others and celebrating the power of libraries and community. The annual one-day event, which is open FREE to all, brings up to 3,000 people into the Library doors, many of who are not usual library goers. This year’s SamiCon will be held on September 9, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM.
This years theme is time travel! Step into the library and try and find your way out of a time rift by participating in many of our activities! The more you participate the more chance to win prizes! Activities this year include escape rooms, coloring tables, an awesome arcade provided by Play Favorites, a costume contest, table-top games, live action role play demos, a scavenger hunt, mine craft, a makers space. In addition we have several shows performed by local magician Kevin Owens and Presentation by author/artist Ben Hatke!
While the ultimate goal of the event is to sign-up more people with Library cards and highlight the many free programs offered at the Library, the result is often more encompassing, bringing more community connection and facilitating community goodwill. The event, which has taken place since 2015, also encourages our patrons to explore the community by partnering with local businesses for things such as fun programs and vendor fairs. Vendors include local organizations such as the friends of the library group and local businesses such as Front Royals’ own comic shop Main Street Geek!
About Friends of Samuels Library:
The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) is a volunteer-run 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to raising funds to support programs and services outside of Samuels Public Library’s operating budget. FOSL raises approximately $20,000 annually for Samuels Public Library through Epilogue (a used book store), membership fees, an annual large-scale book sale, and other efforts. To learn more, visit www.friendsofsamuelslibrary.net.
About Samuels Public Library:
Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs hosting 19,843 attendees. Attracting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net.
Library Interim Director, Trustees Board Chair Move Forward With Hope on Mutually Satisfactory Resolution on Youth Book Issues
Royal Examiner contacted Samuels Public Library Operations Director and now Interim Director Eileen Grady and Samuels Board of Trustees President Melody Hotek following the August 4th announcement of the resignation of Samuels Public Library Director Michelle Ross “to explore career opportunities at larger libraries.”
Meeting with Grady and Hotek in the Samuels Director’s office later the day of the Ross announcement, we asked for a reaction to the loss of the director who had taken the helm as the COVID-19 crisis was in full swing.
“We will miss her enormously for all of the wonderful things she’s done here at this library, for the partnerships she’s built, for the creativity she’s brought to the job. We are really going to miss her,” Grady said, concluding, ” And wherever she lands is going to be a lucky place.”
“When our last library director resigned, then Eileen stepped in, took the helm, and we had a smooth transition then, and I expect a smooth transition now,” Trustee Board President Hotek observed, adding, “And the board is 100% behind Eileen with her over 20 years of experience with this library.”
Toward a mutually agreeable path forward
Asked about re-entering the directors’ chair amidst the current fray over library content and book removal requests, Grady said having dealt with its impacts on her job as operations director, dealing with library finances and operations, she was prepared to continue the library’s response to its review of questioned material. “And I have the full support of the board, and Melody’s just been an enormous help as a president of the board. And we’re in discussions with the board of supervisors, and we’re optimistic that we will find the path forward with them,” now Interim Library Director Grady said of the much-discussed “good faith negotiations” with the county’s elected officials.
On the library staff and board’s side, that has included instituting library cards for youth members with increased parental controls and movement of books into older age categories and even the creation of a new category — “New Adult” for 16 to college-aged youth placed in the adult section of the library. “We figure that’s another tool for the parents to be able to say, ‘Don’t go on the adult side, and just stick to the kids’ side.’ We’ve listened to the community, we hear it, we take it seriously,” Hotek told us.
“And I met with the management team here yesterday and talked about all the changes that are happening, with Michelle’s departure and all the changes that are happening with this whole dispute,” Grady added of her now two-pronged job perspective. “And I gave directions to the children’s librarian to take a hard look at putting together a book order that focuses on classics. Let’s offer classics in the ‘YA’ (Young Adult) section, then the kids don’t have to come over to the adult section to find “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense and Sensibility,” or “Jane Eyre.” There are so many wonderful classics, and we want kids to see those and get into them because those are important too. And that doesn’t mean we’re not going to order what’s new and current,” Grady said of an effort to add more literary diversification in the Young Adult section.
“And we’re optimistic that that will help a lot of the people that have concerns, that all these steps we’re taking will lead to a path forward,” Grady said of the Samuels Public Library staff and board’s hope for a mutually satisfactory resolution of the library funding and operational concerns from both sides of the dispute.
“We want the message out that we’re working hard so that parents have a lot of options so they can do what’s right for their families. Increased parental guidance and still providing a public library with information and books for everybody, for the whole community. It’s for all, for the whole community,” Hotek added of a path forward.
And good luck to us ALL.
(And a little history from the library archives – About Samuels Library: Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs, hosting 19,843 attendees. Attracting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net)
