Regional News
Frontier-Spirit merger would be main Southwest competitor at BWI, but critics worry about fares, service
BALTIMORE – The recently announced merger between Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines will create the second-largest airline carrier at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport, but some critics say the proposed combination carrier would affect fares and service adversely.
In addition, the merger could hit a roadblock with the Biden administration’s Justice Department, which already has taken aggressive steps against other airlines for what it sees as anti-competitive business practices.
The merger, valued at $6.6 billion, would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline carrier and is slated to close in the second half of 2022. It is the first merger of large U.S. airlines since Alaska Airlines and Virgin America in 2016 and U.S. Airways and American Airlines in 2013.
Frontier Board of Directors Chairman William Franke said the merger would create “America’s most competitive ultra-low fare airline for the benefit of consumers.”
But consumer advocates hope the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division will test that claim before clearing the new carrier for takeoff. The Antitrust Division did not respond to a request for comment.
“I think that the Department of Justice is going to take a long look at it,” John Breyault, vice president of public policy, telecommunications and fraud at the National Consumers League, told Capital News Service. “The environment under which the Department of Justice is going to review this merger is very different than it was under the previous administration.”
Breyault said he doesn’t believe it will lead to better service. He said the consolidation of the two airlines only hurts consumers more as the “nickel and dime” style of the airlines may be intensified.
Diana Moss, president of the non-partisan American Antitrust Institute, agreed.
“Frontier and Spirit, as ultra-low-cost carriers, inject important competitive discipline into domestic passenger markets,” she told Travel Weekly. “Without that dynamic, the Big Four will be even less restrained in coordinating to set fares, ancillary fees, and quality of service.”
American, Southwest, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines account for more than 80% of U.S. air travel.
Frontier and Spirit both serve BWI. Airport spokesman Jonathan Dean called both airlines “valued partners” in a statement to CNS.
Spirit Airlines currently offers service to 15 markets from BWI, while Frontier offers service to five destinations.
BWI is a hub for Southwest Airlines, which is the dominant carrier at that airport. The Frontier-Spirit merger would not change that.
“No one is going to displace Southwest at Baltimore. That’s clear,” said Robert Mann Jr., president of R.W. Mann Co., Inc., and an airline industry analyst. “But the combination of Spirit and Frontier would be significantly larger at Baltimore and represent a better set of services for any prospective customer.”
Mann said that in any hub, the dominant carrier, in this case, Southwest Airlines, “sets the tone” for the airport. He said the secondary carrier would have a role and any other carrier would act as a “bystander.”
Mann agrees that the combined airline may face difficulties from regulators.
“There will be a lot of folks who don’t want this to happen because it represents the potential for a significant disruption of air business,” Mann said.
Mann said both Frontier and Spirit are known for their low fares, so he suspects that those who oppose a merger will suggest that the combination will cause the carriers to give up their low-fare branding. He said the existing customer structure of the two airlines attracts infrequent and leisure travelers.
“Given that this carrier is significantly lower fare, in almost all instances than any other carrier, including Southwest, the likelihood is that we would see some gravitation toward the combination by price-seeking business travelers,” Mann said.
Phil Maroun, principal at Renaissance Strategic Advisors in Arlington, Virginia, said there are still some questions about what the merger will entail.
“A consolidation of these two would probably improve fares and the number of flights per day…but no deal is done until it’s approved and there are always things that can change the outcome,” Maroun said.
The merger gives Frontier a 51.5% controlling stake and Spirit a 48.5% stake. Analysts said it is too soon to tell how airline fares might be affected.
“It’s really unknown what this new set of regulators in this… administration are looking for because we haven’t had this case appears so far,” Mann said. “This will be a precedent case and I guess we’ll see what’s interesting to these regulators.”
The Justice Department in September filed a suit against American Airlines and JetBlue over the carriers’ plans to consolidate operations at Boston Logan International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, and New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The case still is pending.
“In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80% of domestic air travel, American Airlines ‘alliance’ with JetBlue is, in fact, an unprecedented maneuver to further consolidate the industry,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “It would result in higher fares, fewer choices, and lower quality service if allowed to continue. The complaint…demonstrates the
Justice Department’s commitment to ensuring economic opportunity and fairness by protecting consumers and competition.”
Joining the federal suit are attorneys general from Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
By JULIA ROSIER and ROSS O’KEEFE
Capital News Service
Regional News
Dramatic sea level rise forecast for US over next 30 years
WASHINGTON — The United States is expected to experience as much sea-level rise by the year 2050 as the country has witnessed in the past century, according to a report led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and released Tuesday.
“Sea levels continue to rise at a very alarming rate, and it’s endangering communities around the world,” Bill Nelson, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), told reporters during an online briefing. “And that means it’s past time to take action on this climate crisis.”
Man-made carbon emissions, however, cannot be totally blamed for the inevitable rise, according to Richard Spinrad, NOAA administrator.
“Current and future emissions matter, but this will happen no matter what we do about emissions,” Spinrad said. “If emissions continue at their current pace, it is likely we will see at least two feet (61 centimeters) of sea-level rise by the end of this century along the U.S. coastlines.”
With the forecast of an average sea level rise of 10-12 inches (25.4 cm to 30.5 cm) by 2050, about 140,000 homes would be at risk of being flooded about every other week, according to the report.
Forty percent of the U.S. population lives within about 100 kilometers of a coastline.
The sea-level rise will intensify high tides, storm surges, coastal erosion, and loss of wetlands.
“Communities now dealing with nuisance flooding will be facing more damaging floods in just 30 years’ time,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of the NOAA National Ocean Service. “Another way to think about this is that a single flooding event, one that now happens every four to five years on average, in coastal communities in the southeast United States will occur four to five times per year.”
The projections in the document are based on observations from coastal tide gauges and satellite imagery.
Nelson, a former U.S. senator, said the current administration is taking a whole-of-government approach to confront climate change.
“Different agencies, finally, are coming together to leverage their expertise to advance our understanding and planning for the future,” Nelson said.
“This new data on sea rise is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis — as the president has said — is blinking ‘code red,'” Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, said in a statement. “We must redouble our efforts to cut the greenhouse gases that cause climate change, while at the same time, help our coastal communities become more resilient in the face of rising seas.”
In response to a question from VOA about what the best mitigation projects for the federal government and communities would be to undertake, William Sweet, an oceanographer at NOAA’s National Ocean Service, said it is all about being on higher ground.
Stormwater systems will need to be examined, he explained, and “when there’s an opportunity to relocate major infrastructure — schools, fire departments, energy plants — elevation needs to be considered,” said Sweet, the lead author of the 111-page report.
Among the worst-hit U.S. cities by midcentury: Galveston in Texas and St. Petersburg in Florida, which are forecast to see about a 60-centimeter rise in the sea level over the next four decades.
A study published in January in the monthly journal Nature Climate Change predicted the cost of damage annually by flooding in the United States could increase 26% by the year 2050, totaling more than $40 billion, and it noted poor communities would be disproportionately affected.
Early in the next century, there will be even worse trouble ahead, according to Sweet. That is when the melting ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland are likely to send even more seawater onto distant shores.
Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District warns Berryville residents of rabies risk
On February 1, a kitten, part of a feral colony located 4 miles northeast of the town of Berryville, died and tested positive for rabies according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“This kitten no longer poses a threat,” said Lord Fairfax Acting Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher, who stresses the importance of vaccinating your pet dogs, cats and ferrets to protect them and the community against rabies.
The health district further advises:
- While intentions are good, animal owners should not put food out for stray or feral (wild domestic) dogs and cats. This will bring domestic and wild animals into close contact where transmission of the rabies virus can more likely occur.
- If you have pets that live outside, feed and water them in a manner that is not an attractant to wild animals. Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
- Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies. Report any bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department.
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies (even if they do not go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours.
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
- Never approach or touch wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is seen in the daylight. These animals, along with feral cats, are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.
- If a wild animal bites or otherwise interacts with one of your domestic animals, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Clarke County Health Department at 540-955-1033.
Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health at www.vdh.virginia.gov/animal-contact-human-health/rabies-control.
Crime/Court
Weyers Cave man sentenced to 10 years for possession, receipt of thousands of images of child pornography
A Weyers Cave, Virginia man, who was found to be in possession of child pornography after being reported to the FBI, was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison.
John Taylor Whittington, 69, pleaded guilty in September 2021, to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.
“When child pornography images are downloaded, shared, or otherwise viewed, it perpetuates the victimization of innocent children,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “These cases are a top priority for our office, and we are grateful for the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners in helping to bring yet another predator to justice.”
“Through this investigation, the FBI and our partners were able to remove an individual from society who had a careless, disregard for the welfare of these young victims,” Stanley Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division said today. “We are committed to identifying these criminals and holding them accountable, but more importantly we are committed to identifying the young children victimized by these criminals and providing resources to assist them as they heal and grow into adulthood. If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of child pornography – or you suspect a crime is occurring – please report it to authorities immediately.”
In late 2020, the FBI executed a search warrant at Whittington’s home and seized multiple electronic devices including multiple laptops, seven thumb drives, and hundreds of portable storage devices.
A forensic examination of the electronic devices seized from Whittington’s home revealed approximately 4,700 images depicting minor-aged children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Whittington admitted that he was attracted to minor-aged females and possessed images of what he knew to be child pornography.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, the Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Barish Swartz prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood organizes federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov/psc.
Regional News
US plans half-million EV charging stations along highways
WASHINGTON — Several senior members of President Joe Biden’s administration led the charge Thursday for a significant practical expansion of the nationwide use of electric vehicles.
The federal government is “teaming up with states and the private sector to build a nationwide network of EV chargers by 2030 to help create jobs, fight the climate change crisis, and ensure that this game-changing technology is affordable and accessible for every American,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg outside the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
In the largest investment of its kind, the Biden administration is to distribute $5 billion to begin building up to a half-million roadside rapid charging stations across the country for electric cars and trucks.
To rid EV drivers of “range anxiety,” there will be a “seamless network” of charging stations along the nation’s highways, said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
“Most of them will have more than one [charging] port associated with them,” Granholm added.
“The future is electric, and this administration is moving toward it at lightning speed,” she said.
“Soon we’ll be rolling out an additional two and a half billion [dollars] for a new grant program with even more funding for chargers at the community level across the country,” Buttigieg announced.
Most EVs are hampered from driving long distances by the gap between charging stations and the time it takes to recharge their batteries, which have limited range. Most new electric cars can travel about 500 kilometers or less between charging stops, although some models with ranges beyond 800 kilometers are set to come on the market in the next several years.
The federal money being distributed will “help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System,” according to the Transportation Department.
It is estimated that nearly $40 billion will need to be spent to build public charging stations to reach the goal of 100% EV sales in the United States by 2035.
Some analysts see a bumpy road toward Biden’s clean energy destination.
“EVs do not necessarily generate lower carbon emissions than gasoline-powered vehicles,” said Jeff Miron, vice president of research at the Cato Institute, a public policy think tank. “The energy needed to charge batteries comes from somewhere, and in some parts of the country, that source tends to be coal, which generates even more carbon than gasoline,” he told VOA.
“Building charging stations will lower the cost of using EVs, which might encourage more driving,” added Miron, who is also a senior lecturer in economics at Harvard University. “More generally, unless an anti-carbon policy raises the price of using carbon-based fuels, it is unlikely to be the most efficient way to reduce carbon emissions.”
To tap the funds, the 50 states must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan by August 1, with approvals from the federal government to come by the end of the following month.
The federal guidance requests that states explain how they will deliver projects with at least 40% of the benefits going to disadvantaged communities.
The Biden White House has an initiative named “Justice40,” which calls for a minimum of 40% of the federal funds for climate mitigation and clean energy to go to disadvantaged areas.
The initial $5 billion in funds for the public charging stations comes from the $1 trillion infrastructure law. The investment is seen as a significant contribution toward the president’s stated goal of cutting carbon emissions caused by transportation and ensuring half of the new cars are electric by 2030.
“We will have to expand both the transmission grid as well as the sources of clean energy that we add to it in order to get to the president’s goal,” acknowledged Granholm.
Regional News
With short blood supplies, Red Cross partners with LGBTQ+ groups to research potential new sources
WASHINGTON – America needs more blood.
Blood supplies, which typically run at about a five-day stock on hospital shelves, have been reduced to less than a one-day supply of certain blood types, according to Ashley Henyan, communications director for the American Red Cross. That is also the case in the national capital region.
Blood already has a limited 42-day shelf life, and blood platelets last only five days. Regular donors would have to roll up their sleeves once every 56 days to give the Red Cross the reserve it is more accustomed to.
The shortages come as the Red Cross, in a study funded by the Food and Drug Administration, examines the viability of changing existing donation rules to permit gay and bisexual men to donate blood without a long waiting period after their last sexual contact with other men.
The blood shortage and looming expiration dates of the blood available on the shelves also pose additional difficulties to a medical system already experiencing severe challenges during the COVID pandemic.
Blood donations usually see a decrease in the summer months, throughout the holiday season, and during the winter months. Outside of these time periods, donations typically increase.
“We’re just not seeing it bounce back,” Henyan told Capital News Service. “So because it stayed at this low point for so many months in a row now, that’s what’s making it a crisis.”
Henyan also pointed out that blood “cannot be manufactured, it cannot be produced, and it cannot be stockpiled,” factors that make a steady supply of donors absolutely critical to resolving the shortage. She also cited that there is currently “less than a one-day” supply for Maryland and the District of Columbia.
“It’s kind of leading to this perfect storm where we’re unable to collect as much, but you need more,” said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers, an organization that works alongside the Red Cross and helps distribute donated blood to regions where it needs to be.
Fry also works to counteract misinformation about blood donation during the pandemic. “If you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, you can still donate blood,” she said.
Despite the blood shortages, the FDA still has policies in place barring men from donating blood until three months after their most recent sexual encounter with other men.
This three-month period replaced a 12-month period in the spring of 2020, an attempt by the FDA to allow more flexibility in blood donations during a shortage. However, the changed guidance isn’t sufficient to solve the shortage problem, or include sexually-active gay and bisexual men in more frequent blood donations, according to Henyan.
“I think it’s unfortunate how many gay and bisexual men feel excluded, not just are excluded, but actually feel excluded from donating blood,” said Christian Morris, a recruitment specialist with the Whitman-Walker Institute, a Washington-based LGBTQ research, policy, and advocacy organization founded in 1973 as an HIV clinic.
Morris has recruited almost 300 participants with the Whitman-Walker Institute for what is being called “the Assessing Donor Variability and New Concepts in Eligibility,” or ADVANCE, study.
The study “hopes to provide evidence to repeal the current policy that discriminates against the participation of gay and bisexual men in donating blood,” according to Morris. Instead, the donation policy could be changed to rely on a case-by-case risk assessment for each potential donor.
Josh Sorbe, a 24-year-old participant from Washington, found out about the ADVANCE study through Twitter and decided to donate blood at the Washington location because it was a way to give back during Pride Month in October.
Sorbe told CNS the whole process took three weeks and included a health history questionnaire and donating four vials of blood. He said he hopes that the study will modernize FDA guidance on donating blood.
“A lot of data is rooted potentially in homophobia from the 20th century and this groundbreaking study really allows us to bring the discussion about blood eligibility donation requirements into 2022,” Sorbe said.
While the ADVANCE study is still ongoing, Morris said he is “confident” that the FDA policy on gay and bisexual men donating blood will be updated within the next couple of years.
For Sorbe, updated guidance would be deeply satisfying.
“The queer community…is willing to step up when people need help, and the fact that some of the most likely givers are still ruled out from archaic eligibility requirements is absurd to me,” he said. “So, I’m really hoping this allows us to have the conversation (of) who can donate blood. It’s super easy, it’s not hard to do and it’s one of the best things you can do that can change someone’s life.”
Regional News
Lawmakers, families, advocates challenge handling of COVID in federal prisons
WASHINGTON – Michael Carvajal seemed optimistic as he highlighted the steps the Federal Bureau of Prisons has taken to protect inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The bureau was one of the first agencies to offer COVID testing and vaccinations.… Approximately 80% of our staff and 70% of our inmates have been fully vaccinated and we continue to increase those rates,” Carvajal, the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, told a Feb. 3 House Judiciary Committee hearing.
“The bureau has transferred more than 37,000 inmates to community custody, after review of medically vulnerable inmates based on assessments,” he added.
But lawmakers and other critics insist that federal prison inmates were less protected from COVID-19 than the general public, more died than has been made public, and incarcerated people remain exposed to greater health risks than the prisons bureau will acknowledge.
“There’ve been at least 300 people who have died while in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” Corene Kendrick, deputy director of the ACLU National Prison Project, told Capital News Service. “Incarcerated people, generally, are three times more likely to die of COVID-19 than people in the general population.”
According to the prison bureau’s COVID website, 4,672 federal inmates and 1,990 BOP staff have confirmed positive test results for the virus nationwide. The website said 285 inmates and seven staff members have died from COVID so far.
Of the 285 inmate deaths, 11 occurred while on home confinement, according to the bureau. The inmate totals listed do not include inmates participating in the Federal Location Monitoring program, inmates supervised under the United States Probation Office, or those being held in privately-managed prisons or state facilities or jails.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, asked Carvajal during the congressional hearing what to do about preventing deaths in federal prisons.
“We have been in lockstep with the CDC from day one,” Carvajal said. “That is why we appreciate the ability under the CARES Act to transfer people out. We were able to lower our population. We are following CDC guidance. We do everything in collaboration with them.”
While data on the medical isolation rate, facility vaccination rate, and community transmission rate are all available on the prison bureau’s website, advocates, including Kendrick and Joshua Manson, a researcher with the UCLA Law COVID Behind Bars data project, argue that most of the information on how many people have been infected with, or died of, the virus is inaccurate.
“They’re not being fully transparent,” Manson told Capital News Service. “They’re sort of just asking the public to trust them when they’ve really given the public no reason to trust them. There have been enormous numbers of people who’ve been infected in the Bureau of Prisons’ custody…but we know that the actual number is considerably higher than that.”
When asked about criticisms of its data and policies, a prison bureau spokesperson referred CNS to the agency’s website.
Carvajal, a Trump administration appointee, announced his resignation in January. He is staying on until he is replaced.
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, has been a vocal critic of Carvajal’s tenure.
“For years, the Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by corruption, chronic understaffing, and mismanagement,” the senator said in January. “In the nearly two years since Director Carvajal was handpicked by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, he has failed to address the mounting crises in our nation’s federal prison system, including failing to fully implement the landmark First Step Act.
His resignation is an opportunity for new, reform-minded leadership at the Bureau of Prisons.”
In April 2021, Durbin noted that “at times, the infection rate for the federal prison population has been nearly six times higher than in the community at large. At that time, he said, 230 inmates had died of COVID – “nearly all of whom had preexisting conditions that made them particularly and obviously vulnerable.”
“Several were within months of being released,” Durbin said. “And 55 died after their request for compassionate release was denied or while their request was pending.”
Durbin and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have introduced legislation aimed at ensuring that the most vulnerable inmates, particularly older prisoners, can be eligible for compassionate release or moved to home confinement to complete their sentences.
“In the middle of a pandemic the federal government ought to be doing everything it can to protect the inmates in its care,” Grassley said.
Both Manson and Kendrick spotlighted what they said were inconsistencies in cumulative COVID-19 case numbers in the prison bureau’s records.
“One of the things that they do is the cumulative counts of COVID-19 infections sometimes goes down…BOP officials finally admitted that what they were doing was as people were getting discharged from BOP custody, they would then remove that person from the total count of infected people,” Kendrick said.
Additionally, Manson urged caution on trusting the prison bureau’s numbers on vaccinated individuals inside correctional facilities.
Manson said the bureau’s website has a category for “fully vaccinated” inmates, but that website does note that the numbers reported don’t include the number of people who have been given a booster.”
“Now, I don’t really think that you can call someone fully inoculated right now if they haven’t received the booster,” he said.
The prisons bureau also is not doing enough to ensure that its own employees are properly masked and vaccinated, according to critics and inmates’ family members.
Prison bureau employees who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated are required to comply with CDC and agency guidance, including, according to the agency, “wearing masks regardless of the transmission rate in a given area, physical distancing, regular testing and adhering to applicable travel restrictions.”
UCLA’s Behind Bars Prison Project also noted a dramatic uptick in the presence of COVID infections in December and January with the Omicron surge. For the first time, more than 10,000 active COVID cases were reported in January among the 150,000 inmates in the prison bureau’s 120 facilities, the project said.
The UCLA project also gives the Federal Bureau of Prisons an “F” for its data collection methods.
Neela, who asked that her last name not be used in order to protect the identity of her husband, who is incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution El Reno in Oklahoma, told CNS prison guards were one of the reasons the virus spread and returned in that facility.
“I don’t think they’re doing their part as far as the guards are concerned because we don’t have contact visits right now, it’s all through like a plexiglass,” she said. “The only way these people are getting COVID is through guards.”
“And I’ve gotten in there and I’ve seen a guard could care less about COVID,” Neela said. “I don’t know how many guards are coming into work and have COVID. But I know every time I go, they’re not wearing their masks. Is that the reason? I don’t know. But, I don’t think that’s helping the situation.”
Kendrick said advocates have also been pushing for less overcrowding and better hygiene practices. She said cleanliness is not often given priority inside federal facilities.
“You’re having them sit in cells for two to four days at a time and then allowing them 20 minutes to call their loved ones, take a shower, and get on the email, do whatever, and of course, the priority for these guys is talking to their loved ones because they’re concerned,” Neela said.
“So now you’re cutting their time to clean themselves, and then you’re not giving them the necessary tools to do that,” she said. “I mean, how do you expect people not to get sick if you’re not giving them soap or hand sanitizer?”
Vaccine education has also been put on the back burner inside prisons, according to Neela. She revealed that people jailed at El Reno were encouraged to take vaccinations by offering an optimistic picture of what the facility would look like after the majority of the population was vaccinated.
“…They were kind of bribing the inmates, they weren’t really educating them on why. They just told them, ‘if we can get a facility to 98%, then we can go back to everything being open, not having constant lockdown’ and things of that nature,” she said. “I do have friends that have loved ones at other facilities, and I’ve heard the opposite. So I do think it depends on the facility, who’s running the facility.”
The Prison Policy Initiative has been one of the organizations pushing for more vaccine education inside federal prisons, such as bringing in family members and community leaders.
“If you consider that incarcerated people have a long history of insufficient medical treatment and even medical neglect and abuse at the hands of the very same people who are not trying to vaccinate them, you can understand why it’s important to bring in people…to help convince them to take the vaccine,” said Wanda Bertram, a communications strategist for the Prison Policy Initiative.
Bertram also suggested that compassionate release and home confinement during the pandemic will help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“A woman wrote in to our website yesterday and told us that her husband was supposed to be released to home confinement, and checked off the boxes that the (prison bureau) had laid out for people to be released to home confinement,” Bertram said. “But, he was not actually released under that program, and he got sent to a halfway house and the halfway house is full of COVID.”
The Justice Department in December gave the Federal Bureau of Prisons the discretion to allow formerly incarcerated individuals to remain in home confinement even as the pandemic eases. The action reverses a Trump administration policy that directed the bureau to return those who were allowed to remain in home confinement to correctional facilities if they still had time to serve.
By CHRIS BARYLICK and MARGARET ATTRIDGE
Capital News Service
