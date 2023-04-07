Crime/Court
FRPD announces arrest of Natural Bridge man for online sexual solicitation of local minors
On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective who was posing in an undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case.
Through the course of this investigation, police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Natural Bridge, Virginia resident, Douglas T. Hatcher. On April 7, 2023, detectives travelled to Houchins home in Natural Bridge, VA, and he was apprehended for the offenses listed below. Hatcher was transported to the Rockbridge Regional Jail where he went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for April 20, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.commramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.
Name: Douglas T. Hatcher
Description: 6’03” white male, green eyes, and brown hair
Address: Natural Bridge, VA
Offenses: § 18.2-374.3. Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. (x5)
Crime/Court
Winchester man facing multiple charges after I-66 pursuit
A Winchester, VA, man is behind bars after he fled law enforcement Monday (April 3). Virginia State Police have charged William C. K. Hockman, 19, in Fauquier County, with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving by speed.
State Police initiated a traffic stop at approximately 2:08 a.m. on a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover traveling eastbound on Interstate 66 at the 23-mile marker. The violation was for speeding – as the Land Rover was driving 108 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The Land Rover refused to stop and took off. A pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued east on I-66 and entered Prince William County, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph. The Land Rover eventually came back into Fauquier County and then into Warren County. While on Route 55, an officer from The Town of Front Royal Police Department utilized a tire deflation device, which the Land Rover struck. The pursuit came to an end along the 130 block of 14th St. in the Town of Front Royal. Along with the Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
The driver, Hockman, was taken into custody and transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center and held without bond.
During the course of the pursuit in Warren County, the Land Rover did strike a Fauquier County Sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle, but the deputy was not injured.
No civilians or officers were injured during the course of the pursuit.
Photo courtesy of the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Crime/Court
Attorney General Miyares prosecutes abusive dog trainer in animal cruelty case
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the successful prosecution of Virginia dog trainer Shawn Deehan for animal cruelty charges. Deehan, of Orange County, pleaded guilty to two felony animal cruelty charges and five misdemeanor charges of failure of a boarding establishment to provide adequate care for animals.
“I’m proud of the work of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax’s Animal Protection Police, and my office’s animal law unit,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Animal cruelty and violence will not be tolerated in Virginia.”
In March of 2021, a German Shepherd puppy was picked up from Shawn Deehan’s facility after the owner received a tip that the puppy was in bad shape. The owner took the puppy to a veterinarian in Fairfax County, who contacted the Fairfax Animal Protection Police immediately. They referred the case to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
The German Shepherd puppy, Scout, ultimately had to be put down due to trauma from being kept in a crate for hours upon end. Upon an investigation of Deehan’s property, the Sheriff’s Deputies found twelve dogs in crates and kennels standing in urine and feces with no bedding.
Deehan received five years with four years and six months suspended on each count for a period of incarceration of six months for a period of 10 years to run concurrently for the two felony charges. Deehan will serve his six months jail term under house arrest Deehan also received 12 months with 12 months suspended for a period of five years for the five misdemeanor charges.
Deehan is also barred from owning, possessing, caring for, or training dogs for the rest of his life.
Additionally, Deehan was ordered to pay almost $100,000 in restitution to the dog’s owners and the Orange County Animal Shelter, who have taken care of his dogs for two years. He has surrendered his six dogs to the Orange County Animal Shelter, and they will be adopted by Police Units.
The Virginia Office of the Attorney General would like to thank the Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana O’Connell, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax Animal Protection Police, the Orange County Animal Shelter, and all of the veterinarians and dog owners that assisted with this case. The Virginia Office of the Attorney General’s Animal Law unit, which assists local law enforcement officers and prosecutors across the Commonwealth, and Senior Assistant Attorney General Michelle Welch assisted with the local prosecution.
Crime/Court
Investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force leads to multiple arrests
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force along with the Prince William County Police Department Street Crimes Unit have concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of three individuals. Through the course of the investigation officers learned of a multi-jurisdictional narcotics operation throughout Prince William and Fauquier County.
On Thursday (March 23), officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Toms Way in Fauquier County. As a result of the operation, 104.17 grams of pressed fentanyl pills, 43.3 grams of crack cocaine, 38.46 grams of powder cocaine, 29.5 grams of methadone, and 51.7 grams of marijuana, $4,285.11 of US currency were seized along with 7 handguns, 1 of which was previously reported as stolen out of Prince William County.
Tanya M. Dodson, 46, of Catlett, VA, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance.
, 33, of Jeffersonton, VA, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Timon D. Kornegan Jr., 27, of Manassas, VA, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kornegan was also served outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fauquier County.
Timothy D. Fields, 24, of Manassas, VA, was taken into custody and served with four outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fairfax County.
All were held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Orange, Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Photos provided by the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office.
Crime/Court
Luray man arrested for soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes
An investigation into the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area was initiated by Front Royal Police detectives on March 20, 2023. The detectives took a proactive approach to apprehend individuals who were soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation was conducted, during which an adult male began soliciting one of the detectives, whom he believed to be a female under the age of 15. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit material to the detective, who was posing as a juvenile in an undercover capacity. The suspect started the conversation voluntarily without being prompted.
Under Virginia Code § 18.2-374.3, it is unlawful for any person to use a communications system or other electronic means to procure or promote the use of a minor for taking indecent liberties or production of child pornography.
The suspect was identified by the police as Allen J. Bright, a 35-year-old resident of Luray, Virginia. On March 27, 2023, detectives traveled to Bright’s workplace in Luray, VA, and apprehended him for the offenses listed below. Bright was taken to the Page County Jail and ordered to be held without bond after appearing before the magistrate. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for April 20, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Additionally, the Virginia State Police arrested Bright for two additional charges of the same nature.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. The department urges anyone with information about soliciting or exploiting any minor to contact them. If anyone has further information about this case, they should contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department acknowledges and appreciates the assistance provided by the Luray Police Department and the Virginia State Police in this investigation and the successful apprehension of the suspect.
(Information from a release by FRPD)
Crime/Court
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office make arrests in two separate school-related investigations
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating separate allegations of two Frederick County Public School employees having inappropriate contact with two students. One involved a Frederick County Middle School student, and the other was a student of Sherando High School.
School officials notified FCSO School Resource Officers about the situation at Frederick Co. Middle on March 13th and the second at Sherando High School on March 14th. The School Safety Division of the sheriff’s office launched investigations into both complaints and has now made arrests because of interviews conducted and evidence collected in the two cases.
Emily Walker, a P.E. Teacher and basketball coach at FCMS, has been arrested and charged with the felony of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child. Walker is being booked into the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Facility after having turned herself in voluntarily. It has been alleged that Walker had inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old student on more than one occasion. Evidence of hundreds of text messages exchanged between Walker and the student over the course of several weeks indicated an escalation in expectations of physical contact. The investigation revealed that the male victim, who has since turned 13, also met with Walker, on more than one occasion, on school property, where the two are alleged to have kissed.
Matthew Geyer, a teacher’s aide at Sherando High School, has been arrested and is currently being held without bond at the regional adult detention facility, where he has been charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Geyer has been alleged to have had a consensual sexual encounter with a 16-year-old male student after the two met through a social media app a few months ago. This
The investigation has confirmed that Geyer and the victim met off school property at the victim’s home, where sexual contact was made between the two.
At this phase of the investigation, and with initial charges placed, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any further details pending upcoming court appearances and hearings.
Crime/Court
McDonald criminal cases change of venue motion denied – Front Royal, Warren County residents will be excluded from federal jury pool
On Monday, March 20th, United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon entered an order denying Jennifer McDonald’s motion for a change of venue to Charlottesville for her criminal trial slated for Harrisonburg in a federal court in the 10th Western District of Virginia. That trial, on 34 criminal indictments related to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority “financial scandal,” is scheduled for over a month from May 15 into June.
Federal court-appointed defense counsel for McDonald, Eric Trodden, filed the change of venue for trial in February. He asserted that his client is not likely to get an unbiased jury in Harrisonburg due to Shenandoah Valley regional media reporting about McDonald and other related civil cases in which she was a witness or topic of legal arguments pointing a finger at her alleged role as the central figure in the estimated $26-million financial embezzlement and misappropriation of FR-WC EDA and municipal funds scandal.
However, after a detailed review of applicable law and circumstances of the press coverage by local and regional media, specifically citing Royal Examiner coverage dating back to 2018, the judge ruled the coverage as essentially non-biased and factually based. The judge did rule that residents of the Town of Front Royal and Warren County would be excluded from the federal jury pool.
“It is HEREBY ORDERED that defendant’s motion to transfer venue (Dkt. No. 45) is DENIED, but the court will exclude residents of the Town of Front Royal and Warren County. Warren County has no cities, and only one recognized town, Front Royal, from the jury pool. The clerk of court is directed to transmit a copy of this order to all counsel of record,” Judge Dillon wrote in concluding her review of the issues surrounding the defense motion.
In examining the circumstance of media coverage, Judge Dillon wrote: “Press coverage of this matter has been primarily from the Royal Examiner and the Northern Virginia Daily. (Dkt. No. 47.) Both papers are local to the Strasburg/Front Royal Area. The majority of the press coverage is from 2019, two years before the indictment in this case, although the media covered this case and related civil lawsuits into 2021. Defendant herself initiated the press coverage in 2018 when she reached out to a local reporter (yours truly) with an allegedly false story about winning money at a casino.
EDA Director Jennifer McDonald parlays casino winnings into real estate investments
In her analysis of the McDonald defense motion, Judge Dillon observed: “Rule 18 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure governs the appropriate place for trial. ‘Unless a statute or these rules permit otherwise, the government must prosecute an offense in a district where the offense was committed. The court must set the place of trial within the district with due regard for the convenience of the defendant, any victim, and the witnesses, and the prompt administration of justice.”
And Judge Dillon ruled that with the exclusion of residents of Front Royal and Warren County, about an hour north of Harrisonburg, who have been most exposed to media coverage going on five years, McDonald can get that fair trial from jurors further south in the Federal 10th Western District of Virginia, in a City of Harrisonburg federal courtroom.
McDonald faces 16 counts of money laundering, 10 counts of bank fraud, 7 counts of wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft, the latter related to the Truc “Curt” Tran/ITFederal case.
Wind: 5mph WNW
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.39"Hg
UV index: 2
63/36°F
68/41°F