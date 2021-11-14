FRPD investigating apparent robbery at City National Bank Friday afternoon

Over 13 years after a Korean Zen Buddhist Monk with ties to this community, known popularly by his ordained name Monk Mogu, was found stabbed to death in June 2008 several days after his death at his Marshall residence/temple, a fellow countryman and early suspect in the investigation has been found guilty of Second Degree Murder in the case.

Won Yung Jung, 62 at the time of his late November 2020 arrest in his home area of Georgia, will be sentenced in January in the death of Du Chil Park. According to observers at the courthouse, a jury deliberated for about three hours, Thursday, September 30, before returning the verdict.

While Jung never admitted to the murder, he led Fauquier investigators aided by FBI Korean language experts, on a twisting path of the initial denial of knowing the monk; to later admissions of being present and extremely intoxicated the evening of the June 23-24, 2008 murder, and awakening on the monk’s couch the next day to find Park’s bloody corpse in the monk’s bedroom.

According to Fauquier Times coverage of investigative agents testimony at trial Jung eventually admitted to going to the monk’s Free State area home/temple on June 23, 2008, to ask for help in paying off a gambling debt. He said while the monk said he did not have money to help him, he agreed to accompany his long-time acquaintance to his Atlanta suburb area home while he asked for help from family members on the gambling debt. Jung reasoned that having a monk accompany him would lend credence to his plea for financial assistance, an agent testified. One of the interviewing agents also testified that Jung told them his nickname was “coma” because he often blacks out when drinking. Jung was charged with Second Degree Murder due the apparent lack of premeditation, according to his recollection of events.

In the end, the jury rejected defense arguments that Jung had no motive to kill Park and that his inability to remember the murder due to his level of intoxication was sufficient evidence he did not commit it.

Information released by Fauquier authorities in the wake of his 2008 murder indicated Park came to America in 1998 and established the Jungtosa Zen Buddhist Temple in the Springfield area of Fairfax County, moving the temple to Marshall in March of 2004 and continuing his healing work in acupuncture and moxibustion, the latter also “an oriental medicine therapy”.

Born in Kyong Ju, South Korea around 1951-52, Fauquier authorities also noted that “in the 1970’s/80’s Park was an activist against former Korean military governments. He was imprisoned in 1974 for hiding an activist on the run and then became a Monk in 1978” and “operated a small temple in Chung Noung, a part of Seoul, where he treated poor people with acupuncture and moxibustion.”

A Warren County resident with connections to Park and his healing work as Monk Mogu noted he often traveled to the Front Royal area to treat children and adults, some with serious physical disabilities. “His mantra was always ‘to help alleviate pain for all sentient beings’,” that area friend told this reporter.