FRPD sting operation nets charges of solicitation of minors for sexual purposes against 22-year-old Bowling Green man

The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9

On or about May 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dakota Lee Robert Brantley did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Katrina Elizabeth Schmude without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about May 28, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about May 30, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about May 31, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6

COUNT FOUR: On or about June 2, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6

COUNT FIVE: On or about June 3, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6

On or about April 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously, while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic. The accident damaged property valued at $1,000.00 or more, violating Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5

On or about May 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jashar Raequon Ashby did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Sierra Ashby without such person’s

consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950,

as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Dewayne Flynn did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Dewayne Flynn did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Cenard Samuel did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about March 22, 2021, in the County of Warren, Kiara Shaquelle Roy did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about February 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devan Rochelle Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about January 11, 2020, in the County of Warren, Krista Diane Burgess did unlawfully and feloniously forge a public record, or a certificate, return, or attestation of a public official or employee, in relation to a matter in which such certificate, return or attestation may be received as legal proof, or utter, or attempt to employ as true, such forged record, certificate, return, or attestation, knowing the same to be forged, in violation of §18.2-168 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2519-F4

On or about April 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Vincent Anthony Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Darrin Scott Heflin did unlawfully and feloniously steal a catalytic converter, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Front Royal Ford, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

On or about April 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Karl Forrest Davis did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Charles William Davis, II, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal a catalytic converter, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Front Royal Ford, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9

COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit:

Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, to-wit:

Tramadol, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3136-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, to-wit: Xylazine, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3059-M1

On or about February 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Bradley Halsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about March 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Bradley Halsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about March 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Bradley Halsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-fluorofentanyl listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about February 21, 2020, in the County of Warren, Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about February 21, 2020, in the County of Warren, Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

COUNT THREE: On or about February 21, 2020, in the County of Warren, Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled

substance, to-wit: Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

On or about March 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph Alan Dodson did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about March 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph Alan Dodson did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine Hydrochloride classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about December 12, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Stelmach did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about December 12, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Stelmach did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Flourofentanyl listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Stelmach did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jordan Marquis Eury did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 31, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jordan Marquis Eury did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter or enter in the daytime the dwelling house or an adjoining occupied building or Michelle Eury, with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery or any felony other than murder, rape, robbery, or arson in violation of Section 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9

On or about May 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jordan Marquis Eury did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle, having a value of one thousand dollars ($ 1,000.00) or more, belonging to Sharon Henry, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a lawenforcement officer to bring his/her motor vehicle to a stop, drive a such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal to interfere with or endanger the operation of the lawenforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in Section 17.1-805, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5296-F6

COUNT FOUR: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent or guardian for D.M., or person responsible for the care of D.M. (Twin child 1), a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of a said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT FIVE: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent or guardian for D.M., or person responsible for the care of D.M. (Twin child 2), a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of a said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

On or about April 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Kelley Barr did unlawfully and feloniously did impede the blood circulation or respiration of Charlotte Harris without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

On or about July 1, 2021, through June 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Summie Ullah Shereef unlawfully and feloniously, while being the stepparent of the victim, commit aggravated sexual battery by sexually abusing R.F., who was thirteen (13) years of age but less than eighteen (18) years of age, in violation of Section 18.2-67.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: RAP-1148-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about July 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Theresa Ann Gill did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined in subsection D of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about July 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Theresa Ann Gill did unlawfully and feloniously and unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having previously been convicted of a non-violent felony within the prior ten (10) years, in violation of §18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: WPN-5297-F6

On or about May 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Robert Byrd, II, did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of T.O., a person under 18 (eighteen) years of age, without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rachel Jean Langlais did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Fluorofentanyl, listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about May 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Wilson Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about May 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Valerie Rose Chandler did unlawfully and feloniously, while having the custody of B.K. (age four years) a child willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of a such child to be endangered, or the health of such child to be injured, or willfully or negligently to cause or permit such child to be placed in a situation that its life, health or morals may be endangered, in violation of §40.1 -103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6