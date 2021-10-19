Show your support for the Warren County High School Band with their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser

The Warren County High School Band has started our annual fruit sales, and we’re looking forward to another great year of sales!

We are offering 3 Whole and Half Box offerings of single types of fruit, and 2 mix box options for those who want variety. Here are the fruit options:

Navel Oranges, Hamlin Juice Oranges, Pink Grapefruit Whole Boxes and Half Boxes: $40 for 40 lbs., or $30 for 20 lbs.

Mix Fruit Box 1 Navel Oranges/Grapefruit/Mandarin Oranges: 6 of Each, Total of 18 pieces of fruit – $30

Mix Fruit Box 2 Navel Oranges/Grapefruit/Apples: 6 of Each, Total of 18 pieces of fruit – $30



How to Pre-Order Fruit:

(PRE-ORDER Deadline: November 7th, 2021)

You may order online and pre-pay with a credit card or check. There is usually a $1 dollar fee for this, but it saves later on with convenience and for those looking to limit personal contact with others.

Second, you may pre-order with me or with any student in the band and then simply pay when you pick up the fruit. We will accept cash, check, and credit cards on site.

Pre-Order with a WCHS Band Student. Pre-Order with me through email: ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us Pre-Order and pay online, and you may select a student to give credit to: order online

Pick up dates:

As of now, we do not have a firm date, but it will be a 1 day pick up sometime in the second week of December. We will email out to let customers know a week ahead of time the firm date. Our hours will be from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

We hope you hear from a student to pre-order your fruit, but if you do not, please contact me through email (ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us) with the heading “Fruit Order” and I will enter your order.

Thank you for supporting the Warren County High School Band program.

David Dingess

Director of Bands

Warren County High School