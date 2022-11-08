Local News
FRWRC accepting applications for 2023 Dare to Dream grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2023 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 13, 2023. Recipients will be announced in March 2023.
Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 191 grants totaling more than $142,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available now at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 26-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $142,000 in grants and scholarships to 191 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate
Belle Grove Plantation to host Kris Kringle Market November 19 and 20
For the third year, Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.
More than 50 artisans and area businesses will provide an excellent holiday shopping experience. Vendors will sell jewelry, candles, bath products, clothing, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and demonstrate crafts such as woodturning, basket making, and blacksmithing.
There will be German food for sale by Shaffers BBQ Food Truck including pretzels, bratwurst, and strudel. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will sell gourmet hot chocolate, Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Caffeine Machine will sell specialty coffees.
In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be Storytime with Santa and a program about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley residents by Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck. On Saturday, there will also be a ballet performance by Dancing by His Grace.
To get everyone in the holiday spirit, there will be caroling by the Chancel Choir of Kernstown United Methodist Church on Saturday 11 a.m-1 p.m. and by The Valley Chorale on Sunday 1-4 p.m.
The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event for a discounted price of $5 for those 12 and older (free for children). While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until December 2, there will be music in the Parlor on Saturday and Sunday.
The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked for the holidays with books, toys, unique local gifts, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.
For the full list of vendors and detailed schedule visitbellegrove.org/kris-kringle or facebook.com/BelleGrove. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or drink so that the vendors will have a good day. This is a rain or shine event.
(About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.)
Pumpkin faces on Serenity Farm
Thank you to the wonderful community of Warren County! You came through in a big way for some local rescue farm animals at Serenity Farm in Berryville. By donating your fall pumpkins, you gave these special animals an unforgettable treat!
Serenity Farm is a sanctuary for a variety of animals who have struggled in one way or another. There are senior animals who are no longer wanted, living out their final days in peace and calm. There are baby animals who were rejected by mama who were bottle fed by owner and head farmer, Jo Bighouse. There are chickens, ducks, and turkeys who grew up and were no longer cute and cuddly, so became unwanted. Serenity Farm has welcomed all of these misfits and created a family!
If you visit www.serenityfarmva.com, you will learn more about this magical place and most likely fall in love! There are three donkeys who are absolutely adorable. Sheep and goats who run up to kiss you! Tours are welcome. Volunteering is welcome. Petting and loving on the animals is welcome. Donations are welcome. The farm is a 501 (c)(3) non profit organization.
Thank you again to our amazing community. How did this pumpkin feeding happen? Jen Avery (a local Realtor & community supporter) and her kids posted on Facebook about the farm and the idea for pumpkins. The community response was truly heartwarming! As a thank you, please enjoy these photos and videos. The animals are grateful!
Please note: Jen will be taking another trip out on November 14. If you have pumpkins with no paint or mold, please text 540-683-0790. We can make a plan to share with the animals!
‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season
Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton; December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
The newly-minted Chorale’s artistic director and conductor, Drew A. Young, will present a “Night of Wonder” at each of the venues, described by Freese as “a journey through time and musical styles (that) take us on a holiday-infused trip to a moving and contemplative night of wonder.”
To achieve such a trip, Freese said in a recent e-mail, “We are overjoyed to be working with our new conductor” and to introduce a student group from Shenandoah University who join the Chorale ensemble for the first time
Along with his announcement of the Christmas series, Freese revealed plans for a January-May performance schedule and invited those interested to apply for auditions early in the new year.
More information on the Christmas series, along with future plans for 2023, will be announced at a later date.
To this end, Freese remarked: “We’d love to hear from you (davidcfreese@yahoo.com) if you have thoughts about programming, venue, making ourselves more accessible to the community… so feel free to drop me a line.”
Meanwhile, keep your eyes open for further information on the upcoming concert series. They are free though donations will be gratefully accepted.
County promotes Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Captain Gerry R. Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief for the Department. Captain Maiatico is a graduate of Warren County High School and is dedicated to pursuing continuing education
through the completion of several academies related to his position with the Department, including the National Fire Academy for the Management of Fire Prevention Programs, the Virginia Fire Officer’s Academy, the Health and Safety Officer Academy, and most recently, the Virginia Chief Officer Academy.
Captain Maiatico began his career with the Department in 1997 as a community volunteer and was hired as a full-time Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 2005, a position he held until he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008. In 2011, Captain Maiatico was promoted to the position of Fire Marshal and has accepted a number of additional responsibilities, including Budget Officer, Training Officer, Health and Safety Officer, and Staffing Officer.
Throughout his tenure with the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Captain Maiatico has been the recipient of more than fifteen (15) honors and awards, beginning with the Firefighter “Rookie” of the Year Award in 1997 and, most recently, the Fire Chief’s Award for Outstanding Service in 2022. Captain Maiatico is also a member of over ten (10) local, regional, State, national, and international associations and committees, including, but not limited to, the National Fire Protection Association, the National Association of Fire Investigators, the Virginia Fire and Life Safety Coalition, the Virginia Fire Prevention Association, and the Virginia Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.
“Captain Maiatico brings a wealth of experience to this position, as well as deep ties to our community,” said Chief Bonzano about Captain Maiatico’s promotion. “Over the last two decades, he has been committed to being a strong and progressive leader for the Warren County Fire and Rescue
Department, and I am thrilled that he will continue to do so as our new Assistant Fire Chief.”
Cheryl Cullers, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, stated, “I would like to congratulate Captain Maiatico on his promotion to Assistant Fire Chief. Captain Maiatico has dedicated his fire service career to Warren County Fire and Rescue Services. This is a wonderful opportunity for
Assistant Fire Chief Maiatico, under the guidance and leadership of Fire Chief Bonzano, to continue to move the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services in a positive direction. A Department that fosters a working environment that is respectful and promotes safe standards, educational opportunities, and advancement. Congratulations again, Assistant Fire Chief Maiatico, may God bless and guide you to be strong but humble in your new position as Assistant Fire Chief.”
Dr. Ed Daley, County Administrator, said this about the new Assistant Fire Chief: “Gerry Maiatico brings extensive experience in the Fire and Rescue Department to this new position. We are pleased to expand his horizons as we enhance our organizational capacity to better serve our Warren County
citizenry.”
Regarding his promotion to Assistant Fire Chief, Captain Maiatico stated, “I am humbled to be entrusted to serve alongside the career and volunteer men and women of this great Department in this new leadership capacity. Together, we will continue to make great strides in the advancements in our
emergency response system and services provided to our community.”
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is in Suite 200 of the Public Safety Building, located at 200 Skyline Vista Drive, telephone (540) 636-3830. Office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.
County Republican Committee Election endorsement mail-out under scrutiny for use of Registrar’s Office return address
A pre-election mail-out from the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) urging Warren County voters to cast ballots for committee members it endorsed for the Front Royal Town Council and Mayoral elections, as well as 6th District Congressional candidate Ben Cline, that used the return address of the Warren County Registrar’s Office has come under scrutiny. The Warren County Registrar’s Office is a neutral, non-partisan county office that oversees election processes and integrity with no connection to either county political party committee.
Copies of the mail-out postcard viewed by Royal Examiner staff did not have the registrar’s office name in the return address, nor the committee’s, simply the well-known 15th Street (Suite 800) Health & Human Services Complex address at the location of the former Warren County Middle School.
Information Royal Examiner has is that the Republican Committee had no authorization or known reason to utilize the Registrar’s Office for a return address since it is not located in the Health & Human Services Complex. Attempts to reach County Registrar Carol Tobin for comment on Monday, November 7, the day before the election, were unsuccessful as of publication.
Contacted Monday morning in response to queries to the WCRC about the use of the Registrar’s Office return address, current Committee Chairman Robert Hupman said he had no knowledge of the mailer and would “look into it” and get back to Royal Examiner staff. However, Huppman had not responded by early-evening publication time.
Also contacted for a reaction was County Democratic Committee Chair and Outreach Coordinator Paul Miller. “I won’t guess at what motivated local GOP leaders to put the Registrar’s Office as a return address on their mailer, but I think most people around here are smart enough to know there is no connection between the Warren County Republican Committee and the Registrar’s Office. Under Carol Tobin’s leadership, the Registrar’s Office is professional, non-partisan, and a shining example of untainted ethics during a really confusing and highly contentious period in American politics. Whether or not local GOP leaders thought to mislead or confuse voters, the average citizen of Warren County has more on their minds than partisan trickery,” Miller told Royal Examiner on the eve of a national mid-term election seen as pivotal to the future of the nation from both sides of the political aisle.
Town Councilman Skip Rogers posted on the WC Beer Drinkers & Independent Thinkers website today:
“As we approach election day (finally), I want to refer our community to today’s OP/ED in the Royal Examiner (https://royalexaminer.com/vote-politics-out-of-front-royal/), submitted by Michael Graham.
“Let me say that I have voted Republican every election since 1976. I am a solid Republican. However, I am not a member of the Warren County Republican Committee, which is the focus of Mr. Graham’s Op/Ed and this posting. For at least the last five years, I have been concerned about the flagrant disregard to our Town Charter and its specific language regarding non-partisan elections. It states:
“§ 6. C. Candidates for town council and mayor shall be nominated only by petition in the manner prescribed by general law. Candidates for town council and mayor shall not be nominated or identified on the ballot by political party affiliation or in any other manner that would disqualify them for candidacy under any law of the United States or the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Whether it be Republican or Democrat, it must stop. I call on our community, in particular voters within the town, to make every effort to disregard political party candidates and begin to re-establish non-partisan elections as explicitly defined in our town charter. The reasons for this are highlighted in the Op/Ed. Tomorrow, I ask you to begin this change.
“As your non-partisan, community-focused Councilman, I will make every effort to formally begin this change. Help me by voting for non-partisan candidates. Thank you,” Rogers concluded.
Royal Examiner also reached out to the Virginia Department of Elections regarding the highly irregular use of the county registrar’s office address in a GOP mailer. Virginia Department of Elections External Affairs Manager Andrea Gaines wrote in a late-afternoon email that “Title 24.2-Elections of the Code of Virginia does not address return addresses on political advertisements.”
So, while not a violation of existing Virginia Election Codes, one is left to wonder why a partisan political committee would choose to use a return address other than its own on a pre-election mail-out, particularly the address of the local voter registrar’s office.
Cyberbullying Forum: Know the signs, solutions, & criminal aspects
To provide support to the community, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office jointly sponsored the Cyberbullying Forum on Thursday, November 3, in the Warren County High School auditorium.
“Bullying prevention is something we need to focus on every day,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger. “We know that this is an issue that continues to grow within our society as children are connected in a variety of ways that we as children didn’t experience.”
Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler pointed out that cyberbullying is affecting everyone across the country, not just in Warren County, Va. “Bullying generally is a problem,” he said. “We can be the ones to stop it, but we have to join together and actually make a difference together as a community.”
During the main presentation, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kristin Hajduk (above) provided extensive information on bullying, which she said is defined as any unwanted aggressive behavior(s) by another youth or group of youths that involves an observed or perceived power imbalance and is repeated multiple times or is highly likely to be repeated.
According to Hajduk, bullying also may inflict harm or distress on the targeted youth, including physical, psychological, social, or educational harm.
Bullying may be physical, verbal, emotional, or sexual in nature. For example, physical bullying may include punching, poking, strangling, beating, biting, and excessive tickling. Verbal bullying includes acts such as hurtful name-calling, teasing, and gossip. Emotional bullying includes behaviors such as rejection, extortion, humiliation, blackmail, rating/ranking of personal characteristics, manipulation of friendships, isolation, ostracizing another person, and peer pressure.
There is also cyberbullying, Hajduk said, which is sometimes referred to as electronic bullying. “Kids these days have a device on them at all times, which leads to cyberbullying,” she said.
Cyberbullying may involve:
- Sending mean, vulgar, or threatening messages or images.
- Posting sensitive, private information about another person.
- Pretending to be someone else to make a person look bad — Hajduk said kids often will make fake accounts just to post comments and/or images that could make another person look bad.
- Intentionally excluding someone from an online group.
Cyberbullying may be done on social media, email, instant messaging, text, or digital imaging messages sent on cell phones, web pages, social media applications, and online gaming, said Hajduk.
Cyberbullying is criminal
“I know many people don’t consider cyberbullying to be criminal, but there is a criminal element there,” Hajduk said.
In fact, according to the Code of Virginia, the definition of bullying is “any aggressive and unwanted behavior that is intended to harm, intimidate, or humiliate the victim; involves a real or perceived power imbalance between the aggressor(s) and victim; and is repeated over time or causes severe emotional trauma.” Bullying includes cyberbullying; it does not include ordinary teasing, horseplay, argument, or peer conflict, the code says.
Specifically, Section 18.2152.7:1 of the Code of Virginia says that cyberbullying does fall under Harassment by Computer and is subject to a penalty If any person, with the intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass any person, shall use a computer or computer network to communicate the obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious, or indecent language, or make any suggestion or proposal of an obscene nature, or threaten any illegal or immoral act, shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.
“And while [the code] does say computer, computer means cell phones, gaming devices, or anything that is transmitted over the internet,” Hajduk said.
That fact should be top of mind, she said, because pre-internet, people would just exchange words either face-to-face or over the telephone. But today, those words never go away once transmitted over the internet. There are screenshots, for instance, or material, messages, and images that are repeatedly shared between users, making them almost permanent. “This causes bigger issues inside of the schools,” said Hajduk.
Criminal acts may develop
There are also criminal acts associated with cyberbullying, including threats, harassment, and extortion.
For example, a threatening communication is one in which a person threatens to kill or do bodily injury to another person or any member of his or her family and places the person in reasonable fear of death or bodily injury.
Hajduk said there are also several types of harassment — which is repeatedly annoying or attacking a person or group in such a way as to cause anxiety or fear for safety — that are against Virginia law.
And extortion is defined as obtaining property or money from another person by using or threatening to use violence or other criminal means to cause harm to a person, their reputation, or their property.
“All of these are very real in our school system,” said Hajduk.
At the same time, she said that cyberbullying often may lead to physical altercations, including assault and battery, robbery, and hazing.
Modes & types
Hajduk also said that it’s important to distinguish between the specific modes and types of bullying. The modes include direct bullying and indirect bullying, while the types of bullying are physical, verbal, and relational.
Direct bullying, for instance, includes aggressive behaviors that occur in the presence of a targeted person, such as face-to-face interactions like pushing or hitting or even harmful written or verbal communication.
Meanwhile, an example of indirect bullying would be aggressive behaviors that aren’t directly communicated to youth, such as spreading rumors or telling your friends to exclude someone.
Regarding relational types of bullying — which are designed to harm a person’s reputation and relationships — examples are social isolation, spreading rumors, and posting embarrassing images.
“We are seeing a lot of this right now, particularly on the Snapchat app,” said Hajduk.
She said that once an embarrassing image of a student is sent among the student body, for instance, by the end of the day, it has already been viewed by the majority of that student’s peers. “And this is very hurtful to them,” she said. “Most students don’t want to return to school once something like this happens.”
Impacts of bullying
In fact, Hajduk said that bullying has a wide-reaching negative impact on youth, including depression and anxiety that could lead to self-harm, suicidal thoughts, or attempts at suicide. Bullied youth also may experience psychosomatic problems, such as headaches, stomach pain, problems sleeping, or poor appetite. Their grades also might suffer, and their rates of absenteeism, truancy, or dropping out likely increase, she said.
Interestingly, according to Hajduk, bystanders are also affected, who said they may be afraid to associate with a victim for fear of retribution from the bully and becoming a victim themselves. Or a bystander might just fear his or her own status or reputation could be impacted, so they avoid a bullying victim, or maybe they don’t want to be known as a “snitch.”
On the flip side, a student who witnesses another student being bullied may experience feelings of guilt or helplessness for not standing up for their classmate.
Bullies are also affected. Hajduk said that studies have found that bullying in childhood may be an early sign of the development of violent tendencies, delinquency, and criminality.
“One study found that boys identified as bullies in middle school were four times as likely as their non-bullying classmates to have three or more criminal convictions by the age of 24,” she said, noting that this information was released in 2019, so the statistics could be higher today.
Karen Plosch (above), director of counseling at Warren County Middle School, explained that bullies also are more likely to abuse alcohol and other drugs in adolescence and as adults; get into fights, vandalize property; and drop out of school.
Bullies also are more likely to engage in early sexual activity, and when they grow up into adults, they’re more likely to have criminal convictions and traffic citations and be more abusive toward their romantic partners, spouses, or children, said Plosch.
“It is hurtful to everyone. It destroys a positive place for kids to come together and learn. It erodes kids’ physical and emotional sense of safety and worthiness,” she said.
According to the speakers, one in 10 boys and one in five girls are cyberbullied in the U.S., who showed a video presented by Bark on the Top 5 Most Dangerous Apps for Kids: A Parent’s Guide to the Digital World. The most dangerous online apps are:
- Snapchat
- Discord
- Omegle
- Kik
- Hoop
Bark, an award-winning parental control app founded in 2015, offers content monitoring, screen time management, and web filtering tools that provide comprehensive online protection for families. According to its website, the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) scans for “worrisome content” in children’s texts, emails, photos, videos, and content in 30+ apps and social media platforms.
After a seven-day free trial, Bark Premium may be purchased for $14 per month, or Bark Jr. is available for $5 per month. Both plans are one price regardless of the size of a family or the number of devices they have.
How to empower kids
In WCPS, Plosch said students are told that they matter and that no one ever deserves to be bullied. It is never their fault. If someone is being bullied, they have a right to be safe.
They are also told to be an upstander, not a bystander. A bystander just sits by and watches bullying happen to someone, while an upstander can make a huge impact by intervening on behalf of someone being bullied, she explained.
Tips to be an upstander include: Walk away if someone is trying to humiliate someone else; don’t respond to someone who is trying to provoke you, even online — don’t respond and block them; tell a responsible adult that bullying is happening; don’t spread rumors and don’t accept or share texts or posts that are mean to other people.
Students at WCPS are also encouraged to be kind — it increases confidence and happiness and provides a person with better quality friends. Being kind also improves the lives of others and gives people a better opinion of you. Being kind also opens more doors for your future and improves the community, said Plosch.
WCPS staff also work to help students develop resilience, work to create a “kindness culture,” and encourage respectful behavior.
What parents can do
Students and parents should report bullying concerns to school administrators and/or counselors so they may respond swiftly and appropriately — and “trust that we are addressing it and communicate with us if you feel it is not being addressed,” Plosch said.
Additionally, don’t post your child’s bullying situation online; Plosch said this only escalates the drama and creates more potential bullying.
She added that parents and guardians can also model positive behaviors toward others, including online.
“We want to help parents understand what they can do to help their child if they’re experiencing cyberbullying or harassment,” said Ballenger, who noted that the partnership between the school division and the Sheriff’s Office is for their benefit, too, and that there have been times when WCPS has had to rely on the Sheriff’s Office to help them work through a situation.
“Monitor your kids. Check for signs of bullying. Monitor their social media sites. Communicate with your school so that we can help intervene because a lot of the situations that happen outside of school in the evening, on social media, come to school the next day,” Ballenger said.
Click here to watch the forum in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
