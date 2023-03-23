Local News
FRWRC celebrates local women and 2023 Dare to Dream grant recipients
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) announced its 2023 Dare to Dream grant recipients and Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship recipients during a celebratory Dare to Dream Breakfast Award Ceremony. The FRWRC awarded a total of $12,000 in grant and scholarship money to 10 local women, all with goals and dreams to better their lives, the lives of their families and the lives of other women in the community.
“Awarding our annual Dare To Dream grants is our most rewarding event of the year and also has the most visible impact on our community,” said Susan Gillette, President of the FRWRC Board. “Over the past two decades, we have witnessed first-hand how these grants directly help women achieve their personal, professional and educational goals that in turn, help women improve their lives, the lives of their families and build a stronger community for all of us! With the support of our community and our dedicated donors, we are thrilled to be able to distribute 10 new grants to area women this year and we look forward to watching these women soar in 2023.”
The room was electric filled with 80 women and guests celebrating the dreams, achievements and perseverance of women in our community. Dr. Tamara Spriggs, of Front Royal Family Practice gave the key note address congratulating the 2023 grantees and reminding women to never give up on their dreams.
The 2023 Dare to Dream Grant Recipients:
DARE TO DREAM GRANTS
- Amy Tehovnik has always had a dream to own and operate a successful dance studio that promotes a fun and educational environment for the arts. After graduating from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Arts in Dance, Amy performed with several dance companies in Virginia and then in New York City for a worldwide performance with Team Vicious/Noble Steps. As a single mom, life events kept her dream of owning her own dance studio at bay. Amy moved to Warren County a few years ago with her 10-year-old daughter who she credits for rekindling her dream of sharing the art of dance. In addition to her full-time job in designing closet systems, she also volunteers as a dance teacher in a local after school program. She is now ready to grow her business and offer more to the community.
FRWRC awarded Amy Tehovnik a $1000 Dare to Dream grant to purchase a portable music/sound system to use for her expanding dance classes and to build her business.
- Alyssa Holmes is a single mom raising four children on her own, and working multiple minimum wage jobs to make ends meet. She is also a survivor of domestic abuse. A recent protection order granted through the courts has provided Alyssa and her family with more security, freedom, and empowerment than she has had in years. Alyssa is now ready for more than just surviving. She wants to follow her dream of working in the field of real estate and build a better future for her family. She will begin her journey by obtaining a home inspection certificate and connecting with real estate agents through her work inspecting homes.
FRWRC awarded Alyssa Holmes a $1000 Dare to Dream grant to support a 70-hour American Home Inspectors Training course.
- Edilia Beatris Osorio Carranza is a 28-year-old single mom with four children. After several abusive relationships, she has spent the last 10 years working through the judicial system to protect her children. She graduated high school while raising her children and has fought to continue her own education without financial help. She is currently enrolled at Laurel Ridge Community College pursuing a certificate in the Administration of Justice Program. She is also operating her own small, successful cleaning business and working a second cleaning job at night. Her dream is to have a brighter future for herself and family. Edilia wants to be the first one in the family to go to college. Her ultimate goal is to transfer to a four-year college to earn a degree in Criminal Justice and use her own experiences to help other women navigate the judicial system.
FRWRC awarded Edilia Beatris Osorio Carranza a $1000 Dare to Dream grant to help support tuition costs at Laurel Ridge Community College.
- Elizabeth Coffey, a Front Royal native, has been through a year of loss and blessings. She lost her mother, a cousin, and a job, while also welcoming two beautiful granddaughters and building her own business. Liz makes and sells dairy free fruit butters and a childhood nickname was the inspiration for her business name – Petty Betty Treats. Her small business like many others in our community, relies heavily on local farmers markets and festivals to sell her good. The local craft festival and farmers’ markets season runs only a couple months during the year. Elizabeth dreams to use her extensive background in event planning to lengthen the local Fall through Christmas Farmers Markets and Craft Show season to year-long opportunities for herself, and other small business owners.
FRWRC awarded Elizabeth Coffey a $1000 Dare to Dream grant to expand her small business in event planning for local community events.
- Huong Thu Bui “Mia” was born in Saigon, South Vietnam. She followed her husband to the United States in 2005 with her 3-year-old daughter, adapted quickly, learned English, and became a U.S. Citizen in 2009. With money she saved working for a service business in Maryland, she bought Elite Nail and Spa in Front Royal nearly eight years ago. In 2020, when COVID hit, she went through the pandemic with a mindset to ‘make it through’, as this was not the biggest challenge she had faced in her life. Open again, with a remodeled store and loyal and supportive customers, Mia dreams to strengthen her business with a new website and computer software that can help her manage her appointments more efficiently.
FRWRC awarded Huong Thu Bui “Mia” a $1000 Dare to Dream grant to purchase a laptop and software to support her successful nail spa.
- Jazmine White is full time biology student at Bridgewater College. In addition to her studies, she works as a student ambassador at her college, and serves as a student mentor and orientation leader. Jazmine makes multiple trips home to Front Royal each month to help care for her mother after a surgery. Jazmine’s dream is to become a veterinarian. Knowing the cost of her dream, she plans to work for a few years after completing her current degree to save money for Veterinary school.
FRWRC awarded Jazmine White a $1000 Dare to Dream Grant to support her tuition and book expenses at Bridgewater College.
- Jordan Booterbaugh is a young woman with many dreams. She lived overseas for several years during her childhood, and desires to explore the world again through art and culture with adult eyes. After attending PAVAN Governor’s School during her high school years, Jordan decided to combine her love of art and people. She began a face painting business focusing on events and parties. She says her full-face intricate designs often pull children out of their shells as they transform into their favorite superhero or animal. She is eager to expand her business with face painting templates and an online learning platform designed for art businesses.
FRWRC awarded Jordan Booterbaugh a $1000 Dare to Dream Grant to purchase an iPad Pro to support her art and face painting business.
- Sarah Veitenthal was born and raised in Front Royal/ Warren County. After graduating from college, Sarah started her career at the local Montessori school where her three children also attended. During her time working with children with parents and children together, she developed a deeper understanding of the individual struggles of local families. In 2022 Sarah started her own business supporting families with small children in our community, through various sessions and classes. She also became a certified doula and childbirth educator to connect with families right from the start and help guide their journey through parenthood. Sarah’s dream is to be able to support more families in our area so we can have a healthier community of parents and children.
FRWRC awarded Sarah Veitenthal a $1000 Dare to Dream Grant to create postpartum wellness boxes and professional educational materials to connect with new families in the community.
ELAINE BROMFIELD MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIPS
- Isabelle Grupac is a junior at Shenandoah University. She is majoring in biology on the pre-physical therapy track with a minor in physiology. Her goal is to earn her Doctorate of Physical Therapy, concentrating on women’s health. Isabelle’s dream is to lead women through specialized programs to restore and maintain their health, and to educate the community on these issues that can arise throughout a women’s lifespan. In addition to her rigorous course work, Isabelle serves as a member of Colleges Against Cancer and the Health and Life Sciences Club, and works as a tutor and lab assistant. Isabelle works part-time when she can fit it into her academic schedule to help pay for her tuition, and she lives off campus with her family to help save money on living expenses.
FRWRC awarded Isabelle Grupac a $2000 Elaine Broomfield Memorial Scholarship toward her undergraduate tuition at Shenandoah University.
- Prutha Patel is a Warren County High School Alumni and a first-generation college graduate with a degree in Biology from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is currently enrolled in medical school at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg. Prutha always knew she wanted to become a doctor. Her parents immigrated to the United States before she was born, impacting the resources that were available to her family. As a child, she remembers not being able to seek medical care because of being uninsured. Her dream is to address the medical disparities that she has personally experienced. Prutha wants to aid the underserved members of the local community, especially women, with treatments and knowledge that will allow them to live a healthy lifestyle.
FRWRC awarded Prutha Patel a $2000 Elaine Broomfield Memorial Scholarship to assist with her medical school tuition and expenses.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $142,000 in grants and scholarships to 191 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
WCFR 10-A-Day smoke alarm challenge
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services has renewed our partnership with the American Red Cross – West Virginia Region, Central Appalachia and will participate in their “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” campaign. The department will conduct a “10-A-Day Campaign” to assist in their endeavor.
Our “10-A-Day Campaign” will challenge each of our staffed stations to complete the following activities for each day during the week of April 2 through April 8, 2023, with the focus on:
- Visiting a minimum of 10 homes each day.
- Providing lifesaving education on smoke alarms to a minimum of 10 people each day.
- Inspecting a minimum of 10 existing smoke alarms for their appropriate operating condition, placement, and adequate date.
- Replacing a minimum of 10 out-of-date alarms or installing new alarms where needed.
Warren County Fire and Rescue is proud to collaborate with the American Red Cross and to have been part of the success of the “Sound the Alarm, Save A Life” campaign. The American Red Cross and its partners have installed over 2.5 million free smoke alarms, making over 1 million homes safer. The department plans to continue to assist with their goal of 50,000 smoke alarm installs during April by challenging our staff to install 80 smoke alarms a day, every day, during the week campaign, for a total of 560 smoke alarm installs.
According to the American Red Cross, “Home fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.” Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue is committed to further reducing this number by partnering with the American Red Cross, educating the community, and providing free smoke alarm installs.
For a free fire and life safety home evaluation and to receive your free smoke alarms, please contact us at 540-636-3830 or visit www.warrencountyfire.com.
Crime/Court
McDonald criminal cases change of venue motion denied – Front Royal, Warren County residents will be excluded from federal jury pool
On Monday, March 20th, United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon entered an order denying Jennifer McDonald’s motion for a change of venue to Charlottesville for her criminal trial slated for Harrisonburg in a federal court in the 10th Western District of Virginia. That trial, on 34 criminal indictments related to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority “financial scandal,” is scheduled for over a month from May 15 into June.
Federal court-appointed defense counsel for McDonald, Eric Trodden, filed the change of venue for trial in February. He asserted that his client is not likely to get an unbiased jury in Harrisonburg due to Shenandoah Valley regional media reporting about McDonald and other related civil cases in which she was a witness or topic of legal arguments pointing a finger at her alleged role as the central figure in the estimated $26-million financial embezzlement and misappropriation of FR-WC EDA and municipal funds scandal.
However, after a detailed review of applicable law and circumstances of the press coverage by local and regional media, specifically citing Royal Examiner coverage dating back to 2018, the judge ruled the coverage as essentially non-biased and factually based. The judge did rule that residents of the Town of Front Royal and Warren County would be excluded from the federal jury pool.
“It is HEREBY ORDERED that defendant’s motion to transfer venue (Dkt. No. 45) is DENIED, but the court will exclude residents of the Town of Front Royal and Warren County. Warren County has no cities, and only one recognized town, Front Royal, from the jury pool. The clerk of court is directed to transmit a copy of this order to all counsel of record,” Judge Dillon wrote in concluding her review of the issues surrounding the defense motion.
In examining the circumstance of media coverage, Judge Dillon wrote: “Press coverage of this matter has been primarily from the Royal Examiner and the Northern Virginia Daily. (Dkt. No. 47.) Both papers are local to the Strasburg/Front Royal Area. The majority of the press coverage is from 2019, two years before the indictment in this case, although the media covered this case and related civil lawsuits into 2021. Defendant herself initiated the press coverage in 2018 when she reached out to a local reporter (yours truly) with an allegedly false story about winning money at a casino.
EDA Director Jennifer McDonald parlays casino winnings into real estate investments
In her analysis of the McDonald defense motion, Judge Dillon observed: “Rule 18 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure governs the appropriate place for trial. ‘Unless a statute or these rules permit otherwise, the government must prosecute an offense in a district where the offense was committed. The court must set the place of trial within the district with due regard for the convenience of the defendant, any victim, and the witnesses, and the prompt administration of justice.”
And Judge Dillon ruled that with the exclusion of residents of Front Royal and Warren County, about an hour north of Harrisonburg, who have been most exposed to media coverage going on five years, McDonald can get that fair trial from jurors further south in the Federal 10th Western District of Virginia, in a City of Harrisonburg federal courtroom.
McDonald faces 16 counts of money laundering, 10 counts of bank fraud, 7 counts of wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft, the latter related to the Truc “Curt” Tran/ITFederal case.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Golden Eagle
This immature Golden Eagle was found down in a field last week, very close to the Center. Staff followed the property owner to the found location and easily contained the extremely weak bird.
The intake exam revealed no obvious fractures or trauma, yet the eagle was very thin and covered in mites and lice.
In-house testing ruled out lead as the cause of the signs, though there was some lead in this bird’s system, but revealed a heavy burden of blood parasites, anemia (low red blood cell count), and an extremely high white blood cell count indicating infection. While we awaited results from additional laboratory testing, we supported this eagle with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.
Shortly after placing an intravenous catheter and starting fluids, this patient perked up a bit. We were hopeful they would continue to improve.
After hours of receiving fluids, this eagle attempted to stand, though you can see the bird was still too weak to lift their head.
Sadly, this eagle passed away within about 24 hours of care despite treatment.
While some diagnostics are still pending, we have since learned that this eagle was negative for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). The patient did have mildly elevated levels of lead and mercury, but both were too low to be the cause of the signs we noted. In addition to the extremely high white cell count, indicating infection, the liver values were also astronomically high.
Based on the liver biopsy we obtained and a minimally-invasive examination of the surrounding tissues, we believe that this eagle died from coelomitis, an infection in the body cavity likely caused, in this case, by liver trauma and necrosis. This eagle was simply too far gone to recover by the time they were admitted.
Often mistaken for immature Bald Eagles, Golden Eagles can be identified by a few key characteristics.
Golden Eagles have smaller heads than our more common Bald Eagles, with more proportional beaks, golden feathers on the nape that do not change with age, and a bright yellow cere (base of upper beak).
Golden’s have feathers all the way down to their feet (unlike Balds that have naked legs). They are also more closely related to hawks than Balds, who are classified as “fishing eagles”. Check out the insane talons on this bird – no surprise they are a fierce hunter and predator!
Former FRPD Chief Richard Furr remembered fondly
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service for former Front Royal Police Chief Richard Furr was held Sunday afternoon, March 19th on the eve of the Spring Equinox, at Riverton United Methodist Church. Friends and colleagues – often both – and family bid a fond farewell to a friend and servant to his community and his family. Furr passed away February 27 at the age of 66.
Scheduled speakers in order of appearance included Chaplain Jackie Thurston of the Virginia State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, Chaplain Roger Vorous of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Captain, retired, Clint Keller formerly of the Front Royal Police Department, Sgt., retired, Jim Nicholson formerly of the Page County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Richard “Ricky” Furr Jr., son of the departed. A free, catered meal at the church, provided by employees of Samuels Public Library, awaited attendees following the ceremony.
As noted in his Obituary, the Page County born-and-raised Furr: “reached the pinnacle of his (law enforcement) career in 2009 when he was appointed Chief of Police (in Front Royal where he had served since 1982). Although Richard retired from duty in 2012, he remained active in law enforcement by continuing to serve in the Fraternal Order of Police at local and state levels. Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Richard “Ricky” Jr. (Amy) and Danielle; mother-in-love, Willie; sister-in-love, Robin (Gary); and half-siblings, Brenda (Larry), Christine (Jack), and David (Lori).”
The family has created a website for those who knew Richard to share stories and memories. It can be accessed at richardfurr.wixsite.com/memories.
Rest In Peace, Richard Harvey Furr Sr.
Warren County Public Schools Kindergarten registration information for the 2023-2024 school year
This is a reminder to parents with children that will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2023.
WHO:
- Children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2023
*Register at the school in which you are zoned to attend
WHERE AND WHEN:
Starting March 27, 2023 – Register online @ www.wcpsva.org
- March 28, 2023
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Individual Elementary Schools – *Register at the school in which your child is zoned to attend
WHAT TO BRING:
- Certified Copy of Birth Certificate
- Parent/Guardian Photo ID
- Physical Form (physical must be within the last 12 months prior to the first day of school)
- Proof of Residence (utility bill, lease, mortgage statement)
- A notarized residency affidavit is required if living in another household
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.
If you have any questions, please call your child’s school:
A.S. Rhodes Elementary School 540-635-4556
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School 540-635-4188
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School 540-622-8090
Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School 540-635-3125
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School 540-636-6824
Technical Questions:
Amy Himes (540) 635-2171, extension 46125
Kendall Poe (540) 635-2171, extension 34230
Belle Grove Plantation opens for the 2023 season
On Saturday, March 18, Belle Grove Plantation will reopen daily to the public. Guided tours of the Manor House are offered Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. at 15 minutes past each hour. The Belle Grove grounds and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (including the Museum Shop and exhibits) are also open during these hours.
Manor House tours include touring the permanent exhibit, Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove, which features the archaeology conducted at the Enslaved Quarter Site from 2015 to 2019. The 60,000 excavated artifacts and supporting archival research reveal details about the more than 270 men, women, and children the Hite family enslaved.
Also, on Saturday, March 18, Belle Grove will open a .75-mile walking trail that connects to existing trails on Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation’s property. Visitors may start the trail either at Belle Grove or the 128th New York Monument (on Route 11 near the intersection with Water Plant Road). The path is largely wooded and follows trenches dug by the US 19th Corps as they prepared for a possible attack. This ultimately happened in the initial stages of the Battle of Cedar Creek on October 19, 1864. Hikers on the Belle Grove property should follow the yellow blazes along the trail. A map is posted at the trailhead and will be available in the Museum Shop.
In addition to offering daily tours, Belle Grove hosts school and group tours, event rentals, and special events. Belle Grove has a full schedule of events for 2023, including the “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival on May 13. Now in its 28th year, this festival is Virginia’s longest-running Beer Festival, and tickets will go on sale in April. For more information about Belle Grove events, visit www.bellegrove.org/calendar
As a partner in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, Belle Grove is the site of free, 30-minute programs led by National Park Rangers. Cedar Creek & Belle Grove in a Box gives an overview of the Park at 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, March 18 and April 8, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, March 26 and April 2. Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of the Enslaved Cook Judah, which discusses the life of Judah, the enslaved cook of Belle Grove, will be presented on Sunday, March 19, and Saturday, March 25, at 2:30 p.m. More information about the Park is at www.nps.gov/cebe.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia, and is conveniently situated to I-81 (exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum, a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). It is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
