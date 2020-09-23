FRWRC Center Stage: Cara Cutro of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness

On July 1, 2020, Michelle Ross became our new Library Director at Samuels Public Library. Michelle came here from Charleston, West Virginia, where she had a well-established record of leadership, success and community focus with a passion for excellent library services, programs and events. Michelle holds a Master of Library & Information Science Degree from the University of Pittsburgh and was named the 2020 recipient of the Linda G. Wright Award for excellence in Library Service in Kanawha County, West Virginia, where she served as the Sissonville Branch Manager.

“My professional philosophy is that libraries should be the heart of their communities and Samuels Public Library is a perfect example. I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated staff.”

She said the pandemic required closing the library to the public from mid-March until mid-June following the Governor’s Executive Orders.

“But during that time we found ways to continue serving our patrons. We offered curbside pickup; we created new visual programs that included craft kits patrons could pick up to take home; we added new online resources, and while we were closed we took actions to ensure the library’s readiness for reopening, cleaning, painting and making sure our patrons could observe social distancing requirements. During the period we were closed we had 1,651 curbside pickups (from May 4 until June 30), with 10,400 items checked out, along with 188 craft kits, 26 by adults, and 162 by kids. We also offered 72 virtual programs.” As she said,” it takes more than a pandemic to keep a good library down.”

The library has now reopened, operating on its regular schedule; however, meeting rooms are still not available. Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 10, and furniture has been rearranged to encourage social distancing. Returns and donations are quarantined for 5 days. High-touch areas are sanitized frequently. Curbside service is still available, and programs continue to be delivered virtually.

Epilogue Bookstore is open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 am until 4 pm.

The library has offered numerous virtual programs. You can now read digital magazines at RBDigital, for example. Other virtual programs and apps include OverDrive (ebooks and audiobooks), Hoopla (movies, TV, ebooks, audiobooks, music, and comics), Rocket Languages, Peterson’s Career Prep, Cricket Media (preK-8th grade ebooks), Universal Class (500+ online courses), and Freegal Music.

It also offers adult services: “Books and Beyond Discussion,” offered the first Wednesday of every month at 10 am; and “Photography and Beyond,” offered on Saturdays at 10 am. (“What the Tech!” is not offered as a virtual program.)

Michelle also reminded us that this is Library Sign-up Month, so if you do not have a library card, or have misplaced your card, this is the month to take advantage of that. And finally this month the library is celebrating SAMICON, a comic book and “geek” convention for all ages. This year it is a virtual celebration, with a scavenger hunt each week to celebrate local merchants. She encourages all to join the fun.

For additional information, you can contact her at mross@samuelslibrary.net or 540-635-3153 ext. 110.

Written by Hank Ecton