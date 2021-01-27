FRWRC Center Stage: Kimberly Hancock with Code Ninjas

Phoenix Project has started a new program on Fridays! Child Advocate Beth McChesney has invited community members to read a book to the children of the families they serve. The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!

Beth comments, “We know it has been especially hard on the children and we wanted to gather the community and give back. We thought this would be a simple task that anyone in the community who wanted to could participate in. When we made the post about it, I had several people reach out wanting to read and give back. By sharing these stories with everyone, we hope we can bring awareness and provide something for the kids to look forward to on Fridays.”

For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly, or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.

Enjoy the first two books that were read in the videos connected to this article. More to come!

Week 1: Tim Strakbein reads There’s a Bear in My Chair by Ross Collins

Week 2: Jen Avery reads David Gets in Trouble by David Shannon

Contact info for Beth:

Beth McChesney

Child Advocate

Phoenix Project

www.phoenix-project.org

Hotline: 540-635-2300

Office: 540-635-2303