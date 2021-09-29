Jenspiration
FRWRC Center Stage: Michelle Smeltzer with One Stop Resource Center
FRWRC CenterStage with Michelle Smeltzer, Warren County Social Services Community Liaison! Watch this episode to learn about a new resource center that is available to the community. Women are specifically helped through visiting with the Phoenix Project, Front Royal Women’s Resource Center, and the Pregnancy Center. Do you need help applying for food stamps or a job? People will be on standby waiting to assist you for just about anything you might need or at least will be able to point you in the right direction.
One Stop Resource Center
- First Baptist Church – 14 W 1st St. | Front Royal, VA 22630
- First and third Wednesday of the month.
- 1pm – 3pm (In the video Michelle says until 4, but the correct time is until 3pm)
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
Community Events
FRWRC Center Stage: Tana Hoffman with Phoenix Project
FRWRC CenterStage with Tana Hoffman, Realtor with Sager Real Estate, Mom, and President of the Board of Directors for the Phoenix Project. The Phoenix Project has an exciting fundraiser coming up on October 14, 6th Annual Wine Pull! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Tana and her bottle of wine:
Mission of the Phoenix Project, our community response to domestic violence:
Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.
6th Annual Wine Pull to benefit the Phoenix Project
- Thursday, October 14, 2021
- 5pm – 7pm
- Front Royal Golf Club
- $45.00 a ticket – Every ticket includes food, hand painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine tasting.
- Basket Raffles and Auction Items
To learn more or to buy tickets visit:
- Phoenix Project on Facebook
- Phoenix Project on their Website
- Eventbrite
- Stop by the Phoenix Project Office for tickets in person.
Jenspiration
FRWRC Center Stage: Stephanie Myers with ReWed Bridal
FRWRC Center Stage with Stephanie Myers owner of ReWed Bridal on Main Street, Front Royal VA. ReWed Bridal offers much much more than just wedding gowns. Stephanie has been able to focus on providing an experience for weddings, pageants, proms & homecoming, mother of’s including large variety of colors, sizes, and prices. Consignment is even an option! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind ReWed Bridal. Loads of information packed in this video:
Bridal, Formal, Tuxedo Rental, Wedding Décor & Gifts
Follow ReWed on Facebook or their website. Visit these sites for business hours, bookings, and classes offered.
114 E Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-346-3662
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
Community Events
Rockland Community Prayer Garden: Watch the consecration and dedication highlights
On Thursday evening, the Rockland Community Church had the dedication, consecration, and groundbreaking for the new community Prayer Garden. Watch this video to see the ceremony and enjoy the highlights:
Special Notice: Personalized engraved memorial bricks are for sale as a fundraiser for this very special garden. If you are interested please visit fundraisingbrick.com OR contact Mary Marshall at 540-931-7673 / ibfrog2@gmail.com.
Click here to download Rockland Community Church Order Form
Rockland ‘Prayer Garden’ ground-breaking ceremony set for Thursday, August 19 – all are invited
Jenspiration
House of Hope making a REAL difference to local homeless population
HOUSE OF HOPE RESIDENT HIGHLIGHTS – “Sharing real stories about real people.”
The House of Hope (local transitional program for homeless men) is so proud of many of its residents who have shown real progress and dedication to the program. Life can be difficult… but it’s never too late to try and turn it around. If you are ready, the House of Hope has tools to offer you including life skills training and budget strategies.
STORY OF THE WEEK – Resident #2:
Since he has been at the house, he has been able to get his driver’s license reinstated, find a permanent $15 an hour job with overtime, able to get his IPAD out of hock, solve a tax problem that had been haunting him for three years, register to vote, work on increasing his credit rate, purchased a vehicle, and received a $2 an hour raise. He is fully cooperating with life management and supporting the house by doing his chores and other needs when asked. He spent some time with one of his music friends. Together they have produced three songs to be sent off to a record label. While on a weekend visit with friends he was offered a beer and did not stop drinking for two weeks. He was allowed to come back and start over. He secured a good job within a few days and then was offered a $25 an hour job. He was able to take this job because he had a car. A friend of his offered him the opportunity to share the rent so he decided to move out. Within days, he knew he had made a mistake and asked to come back. He is being allowed to come back. Hopefully this time things will fall in place, creating a turning point in his life.
Donations are always welcome. Community support is how we keep the doors open for these men who are ready to get on track! warrencountyhomeless.org/donate
Explore our website to learn more. THANK YOU!
Jenspiration
Teacher Appreciation with the Rotary Club of Warren County – School year 2020/2021
Teachers who navigated this unique challenging year all deserve awards! The Rotary Club of Warren County decided to express a small token of appreciation by providing a yummy breakfast for the teachers and staff of our Warren County Public School system. Warm apple cider donuts from the Apple House, apples, granola bars, hot coffee and water were on the menu for the teachers to enjoy!
As a club, members enjoyed coming together to serve the community once again. Rotarian Krista Beahm delivered breakfast every morning during this project! She noted, “The teacher and staff appreciation was a success! This was a much deserved treat for the wonderful WCPS employees for all they have done this past school year.”
A note to the teachers:
Rotary believes education is a right. Our members across the globe unite to educate and uplift students through scholarships and service. The Rotary Club of Warren County wants to thank our teachers and staff for their dedication to our youth during this difficult year! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DO!!!
Please watch this video to not only see the project in action, but to hear a few fun shout outs from teachers to the students, including a message from a Warren County Middle School Principal – Amy Gubler, Rotary Teacher of the Year – Luke Heater, and School Dean – Carolyn Sheppard.
Thank you to our sponsors:
- Rotary Club of Warren County
- Jean’s Jewelers
- Melanie Hamel – Weichert Realtors
- Jen Avery – Crum Realty, Inc.
Jenspiration
Royal Shenandoah Greenway walking tour experience
Several years ago, I had a fun experience with former mayor and friend, Jim Eastham. We set out together to tour an upcoming real estate listing. As we drove through town, Jim was telling me all about the Royal Shenandoah Greenway, pointing here and there, explaining where the full loop of trail was going to go one day.
Fast forward to July 2019, I set out to create this walking virtual tour for the Royal Shenandoah Greenway after its completion. I stopped in to see Felicia Hart that day and gathered a few props, like my cool LOVE Shenandoah t-shirt from the visitor’s center and Discover Front Royal sunglasses! I set out in only flip flops to walk the approx. 5 mile loop.
Here we are now, May 2021, and I am finally releasing this video! You will notice how much has changed since I first filmed. As we walk the Main Street stretch, several businesses have moved in and out! You will also notice the changes in Happy Creek.
Real Estate Marketing Tool
There are a few goals I am hoping to accomplish with the posting of this 20+ minute walking tour of the Shenandoah Greenway. My original reason was to provide people with a sample of one of the highlights of our area. As a realtor, I can use this video as a marketing tool to help potential buyers fall in love with the Shenandoah Valley!
Tourism #DiscoverFrontRoyal
As a community partner, I am hoping tourism might like to use this video. Missing my old friend Felicia Hart, but I am hoping some new #DiscoverFrontRoyal team members find this video helpful when showing off all we have to offer. The Royal Shenandoah Greenway provides a safe space to enjoy nature, walk your dog, or take a jog!
Stay At Home Adventure
Two years ago, I could not have imagined a worldwide pandemic that created a situation where so many are homebound. I am hoping this video might be a fun way for folks to feel like they are getting out & about but from the safety and comfort of their home. Hoping the retirement communities can share and liven up a boring day by virtually traveling!
Virtual Exercise: 20 Minute Walk A-Long
Virtual exercise video! Is it a gloomy rainy day and you can’t get out to walk? Well, play this video on your treadmill. Watch the trail and all that surrounds it as you walk virtually. The music was selected with this purpose in mind! Better yet, play this summer time video in the winter when you are missing the warm sunshine!
Scenes to expect on the Greenway:
- Begin at Eastham Park
- Soccer Fields
- Dog Park
- The Shenandoah River
- Skyline High School
- Cross over 340
- Ressie Jeffries Elementary School
- Samuels Public Library
- Burrel Brooks Park
- Happy Creek
- Rural King
- Cross over South Street
- Florence Smith Playground
- Happy Creek Arboretum – butterfly action
- PaveMint
- Main Street shops and businesses
- Gazebo
- United Methodist Church
- St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
- Luray Ave – Bowman Park
- Skyline Middle School
Hope you enjoy this virtual tour of the Royal Shenandoah Greenway:
