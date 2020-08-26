FRWRC Center Stage: New Warren County resources app

FRWRC CENTER STAGE featuring Warren County Community Liaison, Michelle Smeltzer.

Watch this video to learn all about who, what, why, and where behind this amazing app that Michelle has created. The app will help our entire community locate valuable resources about our public schools, fire stations, location of Blessing Boxes, St. Luke, CCAP, where to find a donated meal for dinner, and so much more! Michelle will take us on a tour:

Get the app by going to your app store on your device and typing in: WARREN COUNTY VA RESOURCES

Special thanks to the Rotary Club of Warren County and to our local Social Services Department for helping fund this useful tool.

Michelle Smeltzer

Warren County Community Liaison

FRWRC-Front Royal Women’s Resource Center

