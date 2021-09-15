FRWRC Center Stage: Stephanie Myers with ReWed Bridal

Several years ago, I had a fun experience with former mayor and friend, Jim Eastham. We set out together to tour an upcoming real estate listing. As we drove through town, Jim was telling me all about the Royal Shenandoah Greenway, pointing here and there, explaining where the full loop of trail was going to go one day.

Fast forward to July 2019, I set out to create this walking virtual tour for the Royal Shenandoah Greenway after its completion. I stopped in to see Felicia Hart that day and gathered a few props, like my cool LOVE Shenandoah t-shirt from the visitor’s center and Discover Front Royal sunglasses! I set out in only flip flops to walk the approx. 5 mile loop.

Here we are now, May 2021, and I am finally releasing this video! You will notice how much has changed since I first filmed. As we walk the Main Street stretch, several businesses have moved in and out! You will also notice the changes in Happy Creek.

Real Estate Marketing Tool

There are a few goals I am hoping to accomplish with the posting of this 20+ minute walking tour of the Shenandoah Greenway. My original reason was to provide people with a sample of one of the highlights of our area. As a realtor, I can use this video as a marketing tool to help potential buyers fall in love with the Shenandoah Valley!

Tourism #DiscoverFrontRoyal

As a community partner, I am hoping tourism might like to use this video. Missing my old friend Felicia Hart, but I am hoping some new #DiscoverFrontRoyal team members find this video helpful when showing off all we have to offer. The Royal Shenandoah Greenway provides a safe space to enjoy nature, walk your dog, or take a jog!

Stay At Home Adventure

Two years ago, I could not have imagined a worldwide pandemic that created a situation where so many are homebound. I am hoping this video might be a fun way for folks to feel like they are getting out & about but from the safety and comfort of their home. Hoping the retirement communities can share and liven up a boring day by virtually traveling!

Virtual Exercise: 20 Minute Walk A-Long

Virtual exercise video! Is it a gloomy rainy day and you can’t get out to walk? Well, play this video on your treadmill. Watch the trail and all that surrounds it as you walk virtually. The music was selected with this purpose in mind! Better yet, play this summer time video in the winter when you are missing the warm sunshine!

Scenes to expect on the Greenway:

Begin at Eastham Park

Soccer Fields

Dog Park

The Shenandoah River

Skyline High School

Cross over 340

Ressie Jeffries Elementary School

Samuels Public Library

Burrel Brooks Park

Happy Creek

Rural King

Cross over South Street

Florence Smith Playground

Happy Creek Arboretum – butterfly action

PaveMint

Main Street shops and businesses

Gazebo

United Methodist Church

St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church

Luray Ave – Bowman Park

Skyline Middle School

Hope you enjoy this virtual tour of the Royal Shenandoah Greenway: