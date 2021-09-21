FRWRC Center Stage: Tana Hoffman with Phoenix Project

During Constitution Week, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter conducted presentations on the United States Constitution at three senior living facilities. At each of these facilities, flags were posted and the Pledge of Allegiance recited with the residents. After a prayer, a presentation was made telling of the history of the Constitution.

In 1787, the government was a product of the Articles of Confederation, which proved to be weak and ineffective. A Constitutional Convention was convened in May 1787 with George Washington selected as President. 55 delegates were selected by 12 colonies to participate.

Rhode Island did not want a strong federal government and did not send delegates. On 14 May, opening day, only delegates from Pennsylvania and Virginia were present. It was not until 25 May that a quorum of nine states was in attendance and the process to revise the Articles of Confederation began.

On 30 May, a proposal was adopted to create a federal government consisting of three branches, Legislative, Executive, and Judiciary. The process of writing the document then began with a committee chaired by Gouverneur Morris of New York. The majority of the writing was done by Virginia delegate James Madison, who became known as the “Father of the Constitution”. After four months of discussion and compromise, the document was signed by 38 delegates on 17 September 1787.

Nine states needed to ratify the Constitution for it to become law. Delaware was the first, with New Hampshire the ninth. On 21 June 1788, it became the law of the land. It wasn’t until 29 May 1790 when Rhode Island vote for ratification that all 13 colonies had accepted it.

In 1791, the first 10 Amendments were added as the Bill of Rights to protect the rights of States and freedoms of individuals.

On 13 September, the Sons of the American Revolution were at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal. Dale Corey emceed with Larry Johnson, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Schwetke, and Bill Schwetke assisting in the presentation.

A brief history was given by the compatriots with a reading of the Preamble, an outline of the articles in the document, and the Bill of Rights.

On 14 September, the presentation was given to Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville by compatriots Corey, Daniel, D. Schwetke, and B. Schwetke.

On 15 September it was presented to Greenfield Senior Living Facility in Woodstock by compatriots Corey, Daniel, and Dennis Parmerter.