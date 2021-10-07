Jenspiration
FRWRC Center Stage: Tina Culbreath with I’m Just Me Movement
FRWRC CenterStage with Tina Culbreath, Executive Director of I’m Just Me Movement. Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Tina and her passion for helping our community. Two important take-aways from this video:
- Please consider volunteering to be a mentor for the I’m Just Me Movement.
- Celebrate the I’M JUST ME BECAUSE national holiday the whole month of October.
October is the “I’M JUST ME BECAUSE” national holiday month!
The entire month of October focuses on promoting individual development, creating environments that break down stereotypes, and embracing who we really are. By doing so, we also recognize the diversity around us, and we move beyond simple tolerance to celebrate humanity. Our movement starts by giving voice to the things that make us unique and outstanding and recognizing that acceptance helps change the culture. (reference: imjustmemovement.org/contest)
Tina Stevens-Culbreath
- Trauma-Informed Practitioner
- Founder/Executive Director of I’m Just Me Movement
- Winchester Area Trauma-Informed Community Network Coordinator
- Forensic Peer Support Specialist Supervisor
- Certified Family Peer Support Specialist
- Councilwoman, Town of Stephens City, VA
TINA STEVENS-CULBREATH BIO:
Tina Stevens-Culbreath is Founder/Executive Director of I’m Just Me Movement, a nonprofit 501 (c)3 organization, and a Councilwoman on Stephens City Town Council. Tina is a trained Trauma Informed-Practitioner, Certified Peer Recovery Specialist, & Forensic Peer Recovery Specialist Supervisor. Tina Stevens grew up with the struggles of being a bi-racial child, raised by a single mother doing her best to raise three young girls in Section 8 Housing Assistance in Alexandria, VA. Her father died from a drug overdose when she was only seven years old, and her mother turned to alcohol to self-medicate. By age 8, Tina was helping her mother care for two younger siblings.
Tina Stevens and Rodney met in high school and became pregnant. They worked hard to support a new family and graduate high school. By age 19, Tina and Rodney were the proud parents of three children. Both vowed to stay together and raise their children in a two-parent home. Already juggling raising their own three young children, attending school and working, Tina was advised by the adoption agency she would have to quit school to focus on raising the sibling group in order to qualify as an adoptive candidate. Four years later the adoption was finalized and Rodney and Tina, still in their twenties, were the parents of 6 young children. She is very proud of her family and husband.
Tina has faced adversity and barriers that have prepared her both personally and professionally to rise above challenges and excel. Her experiences have instilled a deep sense of commitment to making a difference in her community for children, adults, and families. She knows how hard it is to raise a family. She is so passionate about ensuring people have the opportunity to achieve their goals and aspirations. Today, she has been presented with a bigger purpose in life, through her roles that empower people, especially youth and their families through IJMM Live Life Forward programs
I’m Just Me Movement
411 North Cameron Street. 2ND Floor | Winchester, VA 22601
PO Box 4283 | Winchester, VA 22604
(703) 344-6206
tina@imjustmemovement.org
www.imjustmemovement.org
nationaldaycalendar.com/im-me-just-because
MISSION:
Strengthening youth, families, and communities through mentorship, education and training, positive development, and community partnerships. LIVE LIFE FORWARD!
Front Royal Women's Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them.
11,000 bandages donated by the Rotary Club of Warren County
Ever wondered what 11,000 bandages look like? Now you know! In June of 2021, Hope for Appalachia put out an ask for bandages for their mission trip in December of this year. The Rotary Club of Warren County answered the call!
Known for their delivery of Hope Boxes to schools in the Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky, mission leaders Mike & Liesa Dodson weren’t quite sure what to do with a donation of small, empty plastic boxes earlier this year. They were too small to fill with the normal supplies and goodies that go into a traditional Hope Box, but they didn’t want to cast aside the donation. Mike reached out to several schools in Appalachia for suggestions and the unanimous answer from the teachers was… bandages!
Hope for Appalachia runs its mission out of Mike & Liesa’s church in Culpeper. Rotary Club of Warren County members Ellen Aders & Jen Avery have been helping Hope for Appalachia since 2018 when they crossed Black Mountain into Eastern Kentucky for the first time. The group travels in the spring, bunks up at Red Bird Mission, and pulls out around 4:00 every morning for a week to travel to schools all over the Region.
The Rotary Club of Warren County has been involved with Hope for Appalachia for several years, beginning with collecting items for 100 Hope Boxes and partnering with Interact students from Skyline Middle School to stuff them. Not only does Rotary seek to find projects that help our local community, Rotary also extends its help to national and international efforts.
More information on Hope for Appalachia can be found on their Facebook page.
Story by Ellen Aders, Rotary Club of Warren County
FRWRC Center Stage: Michelle Smeltzer with One Stop Resource Center
FRWRC CenterStage with Michelle Smeltzer, Warren County Social Services Community Liaison! Watch this episode to learn about a new resource center that is available to the community. Women are specifically helped through visiting with the Phoenix Project, Front Royal Women’s Resource Center, and the Pregnancy Center. Do you need help applying for food stamps or a job? People will be on standby waiting to assist you for just about anything you might need or at least will be able to point you in the right direction.
One Stop Resource Center
- First Baptist Church – 14 W 1st St. | Front Royal, VA 22630
- First and third Wednesday of the month.
- 1pm – 3pm (In the video Michelle says until 4, but the correct time is until 3pm)
Front Royal Women's Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them.
FRWRC Center Stage: Tana Hoffman with Phoenix Project
FRWRC CenterStage with Tana Hoffman, Realtor with Sager Real Estate, Mom, and President of the Board of Directors for the Phoenix Project. The Phoenix Project has an exciting fundraiser coming up on October 14, 6th Annual Wine Pull! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Tana and her bottle of wine:
Mission of the Phoenix Project, our community response to domestic violence:
Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.
6th Annual Wine Pull to benefit the Phoenix Project
- Thursday, October 14, 2021
- 5pm – 7pm
- Front Royal Golf Club
- $45.00 a ticket – Every ticket includes food, hand painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine tasting.
- Basket Raffles and Auction Items
To learn more or to buy tickets visit:
- Phoenix Project on Facebook
- Phoenix Project on their Website
- Eventbrite
- Stop by the Phoenix Project Office for tickets in person.
Front Royal Women's Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them.
FRWRC Center Stage: Stephanie Myers with ReWed Bridal
FRWRC Center Stage with Stephanie Myers owner of ReWed Bridal on Main Street, Front Royal VA. ReWed Bridal offers much much more than just wedding gowns. Stephanie has been able to focus on providing an experience for weddings, pageants, proms & homecoming, mother of’s including large variety of colors, sizes, and prices. Consignment is even an option! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind ReWed Bridal. Loads of information packed in this video:
Bridal, Formal, Tuxedo Rental, Wedding Décor & Gifts
Follow ReWed on Facebook or their website. Visit these sites for business hours, bookings, and classes offered.
114 E Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-346-3662
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
Rockland Community Prayer Garden: Watch the consecration and dedication highlights
On Thursday evening, the Rockland Community Church had the dedication, consecration, and groundbreaking for the new community Prayer Garden. Watch this video to see the ceremony and enjoy the highlights:
Special Notice: Personalized engraved memorial bricks are for sale as a fundraiser for this very special garden. If you are interested please visit fundraisingbrick.com OR contact Mary Marshall at 540-931-7673 / ibfrog2@gmail.com.
Click here to download Rockland Community Church Order Form
Rockland ‘Prayer Garden’ ground-breaking ceremony set for Thursday, August 19 – all are invited
House of Hope making a REAL difference to local homeless population
HOUSE OF HOPE RESIDENT HIGHLIGHTS – “Sharing real stories about real people.”
The House of Hope (local transitional program for homeless men) is so proud of many of its residents who have shown real progress and dedication to the program. Life can be difficult… but it’s never too late to try and turn it around. If you are ready, the House of Hope has tools to offer you including life skills training and budget strategies.
STORY OF THE WEEK – Resident #2:
Since he has been at the house, he has been able to get his driver’s license reinstated, find a permanent $15 an hour job with overtime, able to get his IPAD out of hock, solve a tax problem that had been haunting him for three years, register to vote, work on increasing his credit rate, purchased a vehicle, and received a $2 an hour raise. He is fully cooperating with life management and supporting the house by doing his chores and other needs when asked. He spent some time with one of his music friends. Together they have produced three songs to be sent off to a record label. While on a weekend visit with friends he was offered a beer and did not stop drinking for two weeks. He was allowed to come back and start over. He secured a good job within a few days and then was offered a $25 an hour job. He was able to take this job because he had a car. A friend of his offered him the opportunity to share the rent so he decided to move out. Within days, he knew he had made a mistake and asked to come back. He is being allowed to come back. Hopefully this time things will fall in place, creating a turning point in his life.
Donations are always welcome. Community support is how we keep the doors open for these men who are ready to get on track! warrencountyhomeless.org/donate
Explore our website to learn more. THANK YOU!
