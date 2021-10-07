FRWRC Center Stage: Tina Culbreath with I’m Just Me Movement

FRWRC CenterStage with Tina Culbreath, Executive Director of I’m Just Me Movement. Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Tina and her passion for helping our community. Two important take-aways from this video:

Please consider volunteering to be a mentor for the I’m Just Me Movement. Celebrate the I’M JUST ME BECAUSE national holiday the whole month of October.

October is the “I’M JUST ME BECAUSE” national holiday month!

The entire month of October focuses on promoting individual development, creating environments that break down stereotypes, and embracing who we really are. By doing so, we also recognize the diversity around us, and we move beyond simple tolerance to celebrate humanity. Our movement starts by giving voice to the things that make us unique and outstanding and recognizing that acceptance helps change the culture. (reference: imjustmemovement.org/contest)

TINA STEVENS-CULBREATH BIO:

Tina Stevens-Culbreath is Founder/Executive Director of I’m Just Me Movement, a nonprofit 501 (c)3 organization, and a Councilwoman on Stephens City Town Council. Tina is a trained Trauma Informed-Practitioner, Certified Peer Recovery Specialist, & Forensic Peer Recovery Specialist Supervisor. Tina Stevens grew up with the struggles of being a bi-racial child, raised by a single mother doing her best to raise three young girls in Section 8 Housing Assistance in Alexandria, VA. Her father died from a drug overdose when she was only seven years old, and her mother turned to alcohol to self-medicate. By age 8, Tina was helping her mother care for two younger siblings.

Tina Stevens and Rodney met in high school and became pregnant. They worked hard to support a new family and graduate high school. By age 19, Tina and Rodney were the proud parents of three children. Both vowed to stay together and raise their children in a two-parent home. Already juggling raising their own three young children, attending school and working, Tina was advised by the adoption agency she would have to quit school to focus on raising the sibling group in order to qualify as an adoptive candidate. Four years later the adoption was finalized and Rodney and Tina, still in their twenties, were the parents of 6 young children. She is very proud of her family and husband.

Tina has faced adversity and barriers that have prepared her both personally and professionally to rise above challenges and excel. Her experiences have instilled a deep sense of commitment to making a difference in her community for children, adults, and families. She knows how hard it is to raise a family. She is so passionate about ensuring people have the opportunity to achieve their goals and aspirations. Today, she has been presented with a bigger purpose in life, through her roles that empower people, especially youth and their families through IJMM Live Life Forward programs

MISSION:

Strengthening youth, families, and communities through mentorship, education and training, positive development, and community partnerships. LIVE LIFE FORWARD!

