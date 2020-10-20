Connect with us

Jenspiration

FRWRC Center Stage: Toni Sauder and Bad Ass Pickles

Published

5 hours ago

on

FRWRC Center Stage with Toni Sauder & Bad Ass Pickles: You are in for a treat! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Bad Ass Pickles. So many flavors to choose, from Bread & Butter to lots of HEATS of Dill, oh my!

Follow Bad Ass Pickles on Facebook or their website. Easy to place orders! Perfect for football season… just sayin!

Find Bad Ass Pickles in person:

  • 21 Main Street – Saturday Mornings from 8am-12noon
  • Warrenton’s Farmers Market
  • The Plains – Sunday Mornings from 10am – 2pm
  • Archwood Green Barns’ Farmers Market
  • Watch their website for info on what Brewery Bad Ass Pickles might be visiting.

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
www.FRWRC.org

Jenspiration

President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 3 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Published

12 hours ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Samantha Barber committed to sharing her story in four tributes. Here is tribute three; I am so honored to be helping her share her story:

“Am I enough? I AM ENOUGH!” Can you relate to these statements? In life, we sometimes compare ourselves to those around us who appear to have it all together…

Click this link to continue reading.

Community Events

Rotary Club of Warren County Shred Day

Published

1 day ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

This weekend, the Rotary Club of Warren County hosted Community Shred Day. Thank you to all of our community members who took advantage of this service and donated! A few successful stats:

  1. Over 100 cars
  2. $729.35 donated to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department from people dropping off their shred
  3. 4,840 lbs. of paper shredded

Thank you to all of our Rotarians who came out to support the event:

  • Kahle Magalis
  • Ellen Aders
  • Gayle Hartman
  • Melanie Hamel
  • Melanie Barber
  • Michelle Smeltzer
  • Michael Williams
  • Dave Hardy
  • Carol Hardy
  • MariJo Cochran
  • Krista Beahm and husband
  • Debbie Grove
  • Hank Ecton

Jenspiration

President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 2 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Published

1 week ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Last week, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Samantha Barber committed to sharing her story in four tributes. Here is tribute two:

“For the past 7 plus years, I’ve intentionally suppressed this reality that was my life, only sharing with friends and in environments where I felt safe and comfortable. I can’t be silent anymore. I have an amazing support system- my family and the very few who are in my inner circle. I am so very grateful for that but I’m most grateful for my husband. He’s never left my side, he remained close when I was broken, he remained close when I needed space to heal.

He remained close when I trusted no one, He remained close and showed me and our children what true unselfish love looked like. He created a safe space for me to say My Life’s My Life.”

Click this link for full story.

Jenspiration

President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 1 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

As a contribution for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I would like to help Samantha Barber share her story:

I’m a wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, friend, and President of Reaching Out Now, I wear many hats with healed scars. Today I have chosen to share a deeply personal story in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

As my husband and children have given me their blessing to share, we hope that my story will help others find the courage to change their circumstances and live freely.

“I often wondered if someday I would have the courage to step out into the unfamiliar and raise my voice for HOPE. To not cowardly keep silent, to not allow shame to grip my soul. To speak out loudly – to be a voice for the voiceless. I wonder no more, so I share with you the mess that has become my message. Yes, I’m living proof; proof that you can rise from the dark place of Domestic Violence.  

In honor of those who have been deeply wounded by Domestic Violence today, and during this month, I share a piece of my story over the next four Mondays, I speak out to bring awareness to the silent killer – known as Domestic Violence.”

A piece of me, I share with you: reachingoutnow.org/mirror-mirror

Jenspiration

2020 Front Royal Women's Resource Center Annual Appeal

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Please consider donating to the FRWRC-Front Royal Women’s Resource Center. You don’t have to be a member to help support local women and girls reach their goals and achieve their wildest dreams! We are over $5,000 away from our goal. Your contribution can make a huge difference: 2020 Annual Appeal

As of 2020, stats for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center:

  • Kim South Girl Grants has awarded over $12,000 to 19 middle-school girls and 7 programs supporting middle-school girls.
  • Over $123,000 in grants have allowed more than 168 local women and middle school girls achieve their goals.
  • 2020 Grants and Scholarships awarded to 9 local women (total $8,100). Read about their achievements here.
Community Events

Shred your sensitive documents at Community Shred Day on October 17th

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Have you been de-cluttering during the pandemic? Come shred your sensitive documents at our Community Shred Day on October 17th! There is no limit to the amount you can shred. Come out and take advantage of this service, and watch this video to learn more:

  • WHEN: Saturday, October 17, 2020 · 10 AM – 1 PM
  • WHERE: Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
  • WHO: Open to the Public · Hosted by Rotary Club of Warren County
  • EVENT LINK: Facebook
Upcoming Events

Oct
19
Mon
all-day WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
Oct 19 – Nov 12 all-day
WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
Please show your support by purchasing fresh fruit for you, your family and friends to enjoy over the holidays! To place your order online, simply click here. Navel, Grapefruit, Juice Oranges — Whole Box $40, Half[...]
Oct
23
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 23 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct
24
Sat
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 24 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount Bleak House[...]
Oct
25
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 25 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount Bleak House[...]
Oct
26
Mon
10:00 am Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Oct 26 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Answers to your gardening questions and problems! E-mail questions and pictures to greenhelpline.warrenco@gmail.com Mondays from 10:00am -1:00pm, April-October (except holidays) Come in or call 540-635-4549  *in-person and phone help available after coronavirus emergency*
Oct
29
Thu
1:00 pm Virtual Hiring Event: Helping Vi... @ Online Event
Virtual Hiring Event: Helping Vi... @ Online Event
Oct 29 @ 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Virtual Hiring Event: Helping Virginia get back to work @ Online Event
Dear Job Seeker, We are delighted that you are participating in our Virtual Hiring Event sponsored by the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Career Works Centers. I am mindful that many of the citizens[...]
Oct
30
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
7:00 pm Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Oct 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Love Revival - FREE Monthly Community Dinner @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Free Community Dinner for everyone! Come enjoy a hot meal on the last Friday of every month at Love Revival Ministry Center.
Oct
31
Sat
10:00 am Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
Oct 31 @ 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
10-11 am: Dog Costume Parade and judging 1-2 pm: Wedding on the Gazebo 4 pm: Children’s Costume Parade with judging and prizes 5 pm: Trick or Treat on Main Street. Merchants and County Businesses will[...]
5:00 pm Halloween Glow Throw @ Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co
Halloween Glow Throw @ Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co
Oct 31 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Halloween Glow Throw @ Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co
Bring your best costumes and GLOW throw with us! Trick or treat, throw axes and have an amazing Halloween with SVAXETHROWINGCO! KID friendly! Make your reservation today, spots will fill up fast: www.svaxethrowingco.com Fill out[...]