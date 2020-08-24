Jenspiration
FRWRC Center Stage with Dr. Sherri
Welcome to the first FRWRC CENTER STAGE featuring Dr. Sherri and her newest book, Breakup Breakthroughs! Watch this video to learn all about Who, What, Why, and Where behind the book, and what Dr. Sherri has to offer as a “Thought World Expert!”
Dr. Sherri – Thriving Expert, Podcast Host, Thought Coach, Writer
Get YOUR copy of Dr. Sherri’s latest book, Breakup Breakthroughs right here!
- Website
- Podcast on iTunes & Spotify (Thriving Thoughts with Dr. Sherri)
- Mobile: 540-535-5783
BE DELIBERATE. LOOK RECKLESS.
Community Events
WomanGathing with Dr. James Gillispie
WomanGathering Topic – Electoral College:
- Guest: Dr. James Gillispie (Dr. Jay), LFCC, Dean of Humanities, Social Sciences & Student Development
- Host: Eka Kapiotis
- Videographer: Jen Avery
Important topic for 2020 election:
Dr. Jay will go over, briefly, where the whole idea for the Electoral College came from and how it works. He will also be exploring the conversations that have happened over the years regarding whether or not the College continues to serve a useful purpose or is in need of revision.
Brief Bio:
Growing up in Virginia one either falls in love with History or grows tired of it since it’s all over our wonderful state. I earned a bachelor’s in History from James Madison University in 1991 and a master’s in American History there in 1995. While at Madison I developed a love of teaching and from there pursued my doctorate in American History and minor in Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi, earning my Ph.D. in 2000. I became a full-time History professor at a community college in North Carolina in 1999 and was there as professor and College Transfer Director until coming to Lord Fairfax Community College in 2015 to become the Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. I have been married to my extraordinary wife for 25 years and we have a daughter who is currently studying Nursing at VCU.
WomanGatherings are informational and inspirational evenings intended to nurture the womanspirit in each of us.
Guest Speaker: Susie MacNelly
Topic: “Shoe” Comics
FB LIVE: 6:15 PM with hostess Eka Kapiotis
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. www.frwrc.org
Jenspiration
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center announces new networking series: CENTER STAGE
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center announces new networking series: CENTER STAGE (launches on Tuesdays)
Get ready for an exciting video series that will help local women share their message. New book? Hosting a special event? Do you provide a new service? We can help you SHARE the news!
Call the FRWRC at (540) 636-7007 to get on the schedule. Your host, Jen Avery, is ready to get some momentum going! “Welcome to Center Stage…it’s your time to shine.” #centerstage #frwrc
Jenspiration
Girl of Destiny 2020 Awards – A celebration of leadership, service, and empowerment
This weekend Reaching Out Now held the Girl of Destiny Luau Awards Ceremony. The girls and their families gathered to celebrate, enjoy delicious food by Chef Devin Smith, and wish the graduating 8th graders good luck as they move into leadership roles in 9th grade! There were several tears shed when remembering how far the girls have come.
Watch this video to hear some of the kind words shared by Samantha Barber (Founder and President) and Marlena Conner (Board Member & Mentor Liaison) as they present the awards. Michelle Rutledge (Board Member & Community Outreach) shares the opening prayer and recognizes Samantha for her hard work and dedication. The video also features Kendallee Walker (Samantha Barber’s daughter) as she addresses the group regarding a “Note on Leadership”, Anne Cobb (Vice President) reads a special letter from Dr. Michelle Edwards written to the girls, and closing prayer by Judith James:
To learn more about Reaching Out Now and programs, please visit: www.reachingoutnow.org
Special thanks was given to all of the community supporters who have helped Reaching Out Now throughout the year. Extra shout-out to the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center and Rotary Club of Warren County represented by Jen Avery at the ceremony. Thank you to Royal Examiner for helping to spread the word about Reaching Out Now.
Jenspiration
Phoenix Project benefits from Tattoo Raffle by OHPMC
Last weekend on Saturday the Ohana Pride Shenandoah County held a rally to benefit the Phoenix Project. Several members gathered for a bike parade and raffle. During social distancing times, it is really difficult to host events and fundraisers that non-profits count on. Please consider your non-profits in these unusual times. Out of the box fundraising ideas are welcomed!
Watch this video to see the OHPMC crew introduction, ride, interview with Tammy Sharpe at Phoenix Project, and live raffle drawing. Thank you to everyone in the community for your support and encouragement!
Important note from Tammy: The community can help the Phoenix Project by spreading the word about their work. Their tag line is, “A communities response to domestic violence.” They are well trained and ready to help. Never hesitate to call. You can make a difference.
Phoenix Project
Office: 540-635-2302
HOTLINE: 540-635-2300
The hotline is answered 24/7
Community Events
Annual Spring Bazaar at Skyline High School
The Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI) is hosting the 2nd Annual CBI Spring Bazaar in the high school cafeteria, April 4th, from 9am – 2pm! There will be many vendors participating, ranging from arts & crafts, home-based businesses to concessions, SOUPS and more.
This event benefits the Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI). The Skyline High School CBI is designed for students that need instruction in functional and daily living skills. Community Based Instruction is educational instruction in naturally occurring community environments providing students “real life experiences”. The goal is to provide a variety of hands on learning opportunities at all age levels to help students acquire the skills to live in the world today. This fundraiser helps to raise funds for activities, field trips, and the basics to keep this program running!
Community Events
Join the Rotary Safari Adventure 2020 Gala!
Join us for a Rotary Safari Adventure: May 9, 2020 | 6pm – 9pm | Lord Fairfax College – Corron Center
Experience a safari-themed mystery dinner with Rotary celebrating cultures around the world. This event raises money for the Warren County Samuels Public Library. Dress in a Safari theme or evening attire. Tickets can be purchased here or from any member of the Warren County Rotary Club. Tickets are $75 per guest for dinner and cash bar to include a silent auction, live auction, 50/50, music and dancing with DJ Skyhigh and surprises!
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 67%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 0
93/64°F
88/70°F