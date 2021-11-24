FRWRC CenterStage: Code Ninjas hosts Parents Day Out

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

General Education Development

Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

English as a Second Language Discussion Group

Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Lotus Lantern Class

Join us virtually on Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and learn how to make lotus lanterns! The Lotus flower is regarded in many different cultures, especially in eastern religions, as a symbol of purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth. Its characteristics are a perfect analogy for the human condition: even when its roots are in the dirtiest waters, the Lotus produces the most beautiful flower. The program includes a live Zoom tutorial on how to make a traditional Korean lotus lantern. A member of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project (KSCPP) will show us step-by-step how to make a lovely lotus flower lantern using colored paper and wire frames. Materials will be provided. The lanterns would make the perfect holiday gift! Registration is required, as space is limited.

Genealogy Club

Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 8th at 6:00 PM.

Holiday Trees: Pine, Spruce, or Fir: Which Conifer is This?

For centuries, families have welcomed the holiday season by decorating their homes using greenery including conifer trees (Pine, Spruce, or Fir). Join the Front Royal Tree Stewards on Saturday, December 11th at 10:00 AM to learn more about these special trees, including how to tell common conifers apart. We will also include a walk around the library to identify conifers. Carrie Whitacre, Assistant Curator at the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy Experimental Farm, will lead this presentation. Carrie is a certified arborist and enjoys walking along the Conifer Trail at the Arboretum.

Bad Romance

Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, December 13th at 6:00 PM for another special virtual meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of October, we will be discussing John Grisham’s Skipping Christmas. This meeting will be held Wednesday, December 15th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Holiday Music Program

Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and catch the holiday spirit with a special holiday music program on Saturday, December 18th at 2:00 PM. Bring a friend and ring in the holidays singing all your favorite Christmas carols!

Photography and Beyond: Holiday Lights

The holidays — Christmas, Hanukkah, the winter solstice, Kwanzaa, all have one thing in common – it’s lights! In our darkest days of the year, we celebrate with lights. This virtual session will be held Saturday, December 18th at 10:00 AM and will focus on photography techniques for capturing the celebration of lights. Come join local photographer, Sharon Fisher, and the rest of the Photography and Beyond community for this special presentation. Weather permitting, we will follow up with an optimal hands-on session to photograph Main Street Front Royal holiday lights. The date and time of that optional session will be decided at the December 18 session. Registration required for the virtual session.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of September we will be discussing John Grisham’s Skipping Christmas. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, December 20th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

Library closing

Due to the holidays the Library will be closed Friday, December 24th and Saturday, December 25th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, December 27th.

Due to the New Years holiday the Library will be closed Friday, December 31st and Saturday, January 1st. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, January 3rd.