FRWRC CenterStage: Lori Oaks and the Light Fight

This episode we have an extra special guest… Santa! Welcome Lori Oaks & Santa as they explain the details of the 1st Annual Front Royal Light Fight. Learn about the why behind bringing this event to Warren County.

Interested in participating? It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3. Be sure to visit Lori’s website: loriloveshomes.com

Please Note: Due to the overwhelming interest in the contest, we are revising the guidelines so that we can get everyone’s photos posted in a timely manner. Here are the changes: Instead of having a photographer come out to take a photo, we are asking participants to submit their own photo. You can do so by clicking on this button on the website that states: Submit Photo: “My house is ready”

If you are unable to submit your own photo, please let me know and we’ll send someone out to take one.

Once your photo is submitted, we will place an entry number on it and post it on the website. At some point before December 15th, we will come out and place a yard sign in your yard with your entry number on it.

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!

