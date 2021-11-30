Connect with us

FRWRC CenterStage: Lori Oaks and the Light Fight

Published

9 hours ago

on

This episode we have an extra special guest… Santa! Welcome Lori Oaks & Santa as they explain the details of the 1st Annual Front Royal Light Fight. Learn about the why behind bringing this event to Warren County.

Interested in participating? It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3. Be sure to visit Lori’s website: loriloveshomes.com

Please Note: Due to the overwhelming interest in the contest, we are revising the guidelines so that we can get everyone’s photos posted in a timely manner. Here are the changes: Instead of having a photographer come out to take a photo, we are asking participants to submit their own photo. You can do so by clicking on this button on the website that states: Submit Photo: “My house is ready”

If you are unable to submit your own photo, please let me know and we’ll send someone out to take one.


Once your photo is submitted, we will place an entry number on it and post it on the website. At some point before December 15th, we will come out and place a yard sign in your yard with your entry number on it.

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
Triple your impact this Giving Tuesday

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 30, 2021

By

Today is Giving Tuesday!

What is Giving Tuesday? It’s the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, and was created to encourage people, after spending money on physical items for the holidays, to give back to charities and their local communities.

It’s an important day to support Blue Ridge Wildlife Center because your donation could be matched twice!

  1. Starting at 8am, donations made through Facebook will be matched with an $8 million dollar match pledged by the social media platform itself until the matching funds are exhausted.
  2. Your donation will ALSO be matched by our generous Board of Directors up to $15,000! (You can donate through our website, by check, or through Facebook to qualify for this match.)

That gives your donation the opportunity to be TRIPLED, going further than any other time!

We receive no state nor Federal funding for what we do. We rely on your donations to save wild animals and return them to the wild. Donations enable us to afford the foods and specialty formulas we feed out to our 3,200+ patients each year. They allow us to build and maintain our enclosures to house these patients and keep the lights on and water running. They pay for the surgical supplies, medications, and anesthetics needed for the 150+ surgeries we perform each year. They pay for the antibiotics and pain medications needed by the >60% of our patients that are suffering from some sort of human-caused traumatic injury.



We need YOUR help to maximize matching funds and to care for the ever-increasing number of patients we’re seeing each year. Please give generously on Giving Tuesday to let your donation go further!

Thank you for supporting our native wildlife!

Community Events

Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 30, 2021

By

Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble presents Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key, featuring selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, at the Skyline Middle School in Front Royal, Virginia.

This is an original adaptation of the Nutcracker and Watch Little Mouse Help Clara Find the True Meaning of Christmas. For more information visit their website or Facebook page.

When:
Friday, December 10, 2021, at 7:00 pm
Saturday, December 11, 2021, at  2:00 pm
Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm

Where:
Skyline Middle School
240 Luray Avenue
Front Royal, VA


Suggested donation:
Adults $10
Children $5 (4 years and up)

Community Events

Edward Jones partnering with Marines Toys for Tots program

Published

1 day ago

on

November 29, 2021

By

Local Edward Jones financial advisor Bret Hrbek is partnering once again with U.S. Marine Corps Reserve on their Toys for Tots program.

If you would like to contribute a new unwrapped toy, please bring your donation to his office by December 15th If you are unable to drop off your donation, he’ll be happy to pick it up. Just call his office and let them know.

If you are an online shopper, you may have the items delivered to their branch at 986 John Marshall Highway, Suite C, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Additionally, Toys for Tots accepts toy donations online. Visit https://www.toysfortots.org.


This is a wonderful chance to make sure many others in our community enjoy a little bit of holiday cheer this season.

Thank you for your participation in Toys for Tots. Because of your thoughtfulness, children in our area will enjoy a brighter holiday season.

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 3rd

Published

1 day ago

on

November 29, 2021

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 3:

• Friday: 6:10 & 8:45
• Sat – Sun: 1:10, 3:30, 6:00 & 8:35
• Mon – Thurs: 6:55
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 49 Minutes

• Friday: 6:20 & 8:50
• Sat – Sun: 1:15, 3:40, 6:05 & 8:55
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 36 Minutes


• Friday: 6:00 & 8:40
• Sat – Sun: 3:35, 6:15 & 8:30
• Mon – Thurs: 6:45
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 03 Minutes

Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Join us for a Free Christmas Classic

This week “Naughty or Nice” Triple Feature – “Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer”, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
  • “Sing 2”
  • “American Underdog”
  • “Scream”
  • “Morbius”
  • “Moonfall”
Community Events

Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of December

Published

5 days ago

on

November 25, 2021

By

These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of December.  More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.

Wednesday, December 1st

  • 10:15AM Toddler Story Time.  Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Fairytales will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit.  For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
  • 11:00AM Preschool Story Time.  Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Fairytales will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit.

Tuesday, December 7th

  • 4:30PM Science Scouts.  Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science!  In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week.  During this week’s club, we will learn about how estimating works, and practice on estimating items in jars! For ages 6-11.  Registration required.

Wednesday, December 8th


  • 10:15AM Toddler Story Time.  Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Castles will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit.  For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
  • 11:00AM Preschool Story Time.  Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Castles will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit.

Saturday, December 11th

  • 2:00PM Art Therapy for Teens. In this new program, teens will have a chance to relax and process their life by learning about and creating art. This month, we will learn about Frida Kahlo and other masters of surreal self-portraits. Then everyone will have a chance to make their own self-portrait to take home! For ages 12-18. Registration required.

Tuesday, December 14th

  • 7:00PM Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Storytime. Join Miss Pattie for our special story time in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!

Saturday, December 18th

  • 11:00AM Special Needs Holiday Storytime and Shimmering Votive Craft. In this cozy program, Miss Michal and Miss Winnie will team together to read a picture book and help everyone decorate a flameless candle in a jar. For ages 7-18. Registration required.
  • 2:00PM Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. For ages 12-18. Registration required.

Tuesday, December 21st

  • 4:30 Science Scouts.  Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science!  In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week we will make a “Santa Chute” using tubes and marbles! For ages 6-11.  Registration required. A virtual option is offered as well.

Wednesday, December 22nd

  • 10:15 Toddler Story Time.  Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Winter Holidays will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft!  For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
  • 11:00 Preschool Story Time.  Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft!  Winter Holidays will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.

Friday, December 24thLibrary closed for holiday

Saturday, December 25thLibrary closed for holiday

Tuesday, December 28th 

  • 4:30 Science Scouts.  Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science!  In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week we will learn about pinecone weather! For ages 6-11.  Registration required. A virtual option is offered as well.

Wednesday, December 29th 

  • 10:15 Toddler Story Time.  Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Building / making will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft!  For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
  • 11:00 Preschool Story Time.  Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft!  Building / making will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.

Friday, December 31st – Library closed for holiday

Saturday, January 1st – Library closed for holiday

Community Events

FRWRC CenterStage: Code Ninjas hosts Parents Day Out

Published

6 days ago

on

November 24, 2021

By

Welcome to a new episode of the FRWRC CenterStage with Dare to Dream grant recipient Kimmee Hancock and husband Chris Lacrosse. Together they are Code Ninjas Front Royal.

Black Friday is fast approaching. Do you have shopping that you would like to get done, kid-free? Watch this video to learn about what Code Ninjas has going on for you!

Bonus tour of the new location (next to Bill Powers Insurance) at 133 N Royal Ave, Front Royal VA.

Parents Day Out

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
