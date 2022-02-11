Connect with us

Crime/Court

Fugitive leads law enforcement on multi-jurisdictional pursuit

Published

7 hours ago

on

On February 10th, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was alerted, by an off-duty Strasburg Police Officer, of a possible wanted subject on Cedar Creek Grade in a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Deputies Austin Stump, James Glantz and Sgt. Eddie Roberts located the suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Cedar Creek Grade where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect took off. A pursuit was initiated as the subject continued on Cedar Creek to Middle Road and headed North towards the city of Winchester. Once within the city limits, the suspect used Valley Ave., Weems Ln., Loudoun St., Featherbed and Pleasant Valley to attempt to elude law enforcement. The suspect was observed passing vehicles from the opposing lane of travel, as well as traveling off the roadway at times, and was witnessed committing a felony hit & run of another motorist at the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Weems Lane.

The Suspect continued South on Pleasant Valley and back out into the county on Papermill Road. Once again, the vehicle passed others from the opposing lane of travel, including a funeral procession, and eventually went off-road and drove through the grounds of Shenandoah Memorial Park. The suspect drove over, and damaged, cemetery plots and grave markers before making his way back out onto Front Royal Pike (Route 522 South) heading North towards the interstate. The suspect avoided several attempts by law enforcement to deploy tire deflation devices as sheriff’s deputies were joined by members of the Winchester Police Dept. and Virginia State Police.

The vehicle continued North on Rt. 522 and got onto Interstate 81 at the 313. Once on I-81, the suspect’s top speed was 95 mph. The subject drove, and passed other motorists, on the shoulders at times before eventually crossing the median near exit 321 and traveling the wrong way up the southbound on-ramp, crossing Hopewell Road and continuing the wrong way on the southbound off-ramp and heading North in the southbound lanes of I-81. The suspect continued North on I-81 into West Virginia where the West Virginia State Police took over the pursuit. Updated reports advised the subject exited the interstate in Inwood and continued to flee on Route 51 eastbound through Berkeley County and into Jefferson County where tire deflation devices were successfully deployed, taking out 3 of 4 tires, and the suspect vehicle being disabled and stopped in a fielded area.

The suspect, identified as Michael Paul Warner (DOB 9/27/1980), was taken into custody without incident. Warner is wanted out of Chesapeake for absconding and currently on active probation through that jurisdiction. Frederick County charges sought, resulting from this incident, include Felony Hit & Run (2 counts), Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property and various traffic infractions.


Update on VSP Investigation into Bridgewater College Fatal Shootings

Published

1 week ago

on

February 2, 2022

By

As the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office continues to follow up with witnesses and work through the criminal investigation, we are able to release the following updates:

Alexander W. Campbell

Alexander W. Campbell, 27, of Ashland, Va., was appointed an attorney today. His arraignment in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Circuit Court was continued to Feb. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. Campbell is still being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond on the following charges:

  • 1 felony count of aggravated murder of a police officer (Code of VA 18.2-31)
  • 1 felony count of first degree murder (Code of VA 18.2-32)
  • 1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons within 3 years (Code of VA 18.2-31)
  • 1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons (Code of VA 18.2-31)
  • 1 felony count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Code of VA 18.2-53.1)

The investigation continues into determining if Campbell was shot by Officer Painter or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.


No additional details related to motive, circumstances of the interaction between Campbell and the officers, or any evidence collected during the course of the investigation will be released at this time. State police are still encouraging anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.

A law enforcement procession returning Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon A. “JJ” Jefferson, 48, home from Roanoke will take place Thursday, Feb. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. along Interstate 81.

VSP investigation continues into Bridgewater College fatal shootings

Crime/Court

VSP investigation continues into Bridgewater College fatal shootings

Published

1 week ago

on

February 2, 2022

By

The Virginia State Police investigation remains underway into Tuesday’s fatal shooting of two Bridgewater College officers. The remains of Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson, 48, were transported Tuesday to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Alexander W. Campbell, 27, will be arraigned on the four felony charges today, Feb. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County General District Court.

Source: Rockingham County Jail

Those on campus and within the town of Bridgewater can expect to see Virginia State Police personnel returning to the area today (Feb. 3).Their presence and activities are related to the ongoing investigation that is focusing on retracing the shooter’s movements from the time the shooting occurred on the campus to his apprehension on the island in the North River.


FEB. 1, 2022 PRESS RELEASE: 

The investigation remains underway by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office into the fatal shootings of two officers on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022).

The incident began at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday when a Bridgewater College Police Officer and a Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer responded to call for a suspicious adult male being located on the grounds of Memorial Hall. After a brief interaction with the man, the subject opened fire and shot both officers. The man then fled on foot.

Immediately following a 911 call, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police immediately responded to the scene. Search efforts were immediately underway across the campus.

A man fitting the shooter’s description was located on Riverside Drive in the town of Bridgewater. He then waded through the river and onto an island in the North River, which is located in the town of Bridgewater. Harrisonburg Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police Special Agents took the individual into custody without further incident.

The man, identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Campbell was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. State police is still working to determine if he was shot by the Bridgewater College Police Officer or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple firearms associated with Campbell have been recovered as evidence. Campbell’s last known address was Ashland, Va.

Virginia State Police charged Campbell with a total of four felonies: 2 counts of capital murder, 1 count of first degree murder, and 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Campbell is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.

State police are requesting anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.

The FBI and ATF are assisting with the ongoing criminal investigation.

Despite the valiant efforts of responding officers and paramedics, the two officers succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Crime/Court

Suspect apprehended in active shooting on Bridgewater College’s campus

Published

1 week ago

on

February 1, 2022

By

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — At approximately 1:20 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department, FBI, and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries responded to a report of an active shooter on the Bridgewater College campus. The initial report came in that two officers had been shot and the armed suspect had fled the scene. State and local law enforcement immediately responded to the campus and initiated a massive search operation for the suspect. By 1:55 p.m., the male shooter was taken into police custody.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Crime/Court

Missing juvenile located, Arkansas man arrested

Published

4 weeks ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

A 14-year-old Frederick County juvenile has been located safely and an Arkansas man is under arrest, at this time, facing various charges to include abduction. Rae-Anna Allen was last seen leaving her home in Winchester on Sunday, January 9th around 11:07am and was later reported missing by her family. Deputy J.A. Tanner and Investigator B.J. Hazelwood worked in tandem to attempt to locate Rae-Anna and began re-tracing her movements through digital forensics and with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies. Electronic footprints had shown a strong possibility that Rae-Anna was mobile in a vehicle and no longer in Frederick County, or the Commonwealth of Virginia, by early Sunday evening.

Law enforcement officials in Virginia and Tennessee began checking for video surveillance along the I-81 corridor, in areas where cellphone towers indicated Rae-Anna’s phone had recently been active. The hope was to spot the juvenile, and any person she may be with, or a vehicle she might be traveling in for a nationwide Amber Alert to be issued. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office had over 3,000 social media post shares of Rae-Anna’s disappearance that reached over 170,000 people including the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children who then shared that information to thousands more.

A possible location for Rae-Anna 1,100 miles from Winchester, in Arkansas, was obtained and is where the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home overnight. Sheriff’s deputies found Rae-Anna in the company of 22-year-old Christopher Lane Stone of Hope, Arkansas and immediately took the male into custody. In Frederick County, Deputy Tanner obtained a warrant for abduction that was served on Stone by HCSO at 2:48 am. A follow-up investigation is being conducted by the Arkansas authorities and further charges, from that jurisdiction, are pending.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wishes to acknowledge and thank: The Virginia State police BCI High Tech Division, the Blountville (TN) Sheriff’s Office, the Green County (TN) Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshalls Service, the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children and the Hempstead County (AR) Sheriff’s Office.


Sheriff Lenny Millholland is proud of the work of his people, and grateful for the support and assistance from the community in getting critical information on Rae-Anna out to so many people so quickly, resulting in locating and bringing this missing juvenile home safely.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen

Crime/Court

New fencing up, Holloway’s ‘Dog Day’ in court ends with dismissal and payment of court costs

Published

1 month ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

On the 10 a.m. Wednesday morning (Jan. 12) docket in Warren County General District Court, a misdemeanor charge of dogs running at large against Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway was dismissed with payment of $104 in court costs. Holloway was not in court, but was represented by counsel John O’Neill. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Lindsay LeHew represented the prosecution and Judge W. Dale Houff presided. The charge carries a maximum $200 fine.

Contacted outside the courtroom, O’Neill explained the resolution as typical of a defendant coming into compliance on this type of charge. He noted that Holloway’s construction of new fencing capable of holding his two large Bull Mastiffs on his Virginia Avenue property had been verified by involved Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputy C.R. Clatterbuck and that the Commonwealth had been notified of the defendant’s effort to come into compliance in preventing future escapes of his two large canines.

Completed fencing preventing future dog escapes netted Chris Holloway a ‘dogs at large’ dismissal with court costs of $104. Royal Examiner Photo by Roger Bianchini

Holloway’s summons was issued on Nov. 28 in the wake of a complaint by Holloway neighbor Cheryl Langlais after she and her adult son were charged by the dogs along Virginia Avenue, one of which was said to have grabbed ahold of the son’s clothing in an aggressive manner. When multiple previous complaints involving the Holloway’s dogs were noted by law enforcement the summons was issued.



Holloway cited in November dog charge

Mayor built fence prior to obtaining zoning permit – is a pattern emerging?

Crime/Court

Shooting death at Frederick County residence under investigation

Published

1 month ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

At approximately 11:50 a.m. today (Dec. 30), a shooting was reported in the 100 block of Dick’s Hollow Road in Frederick County which has resulted in the death of one person.

  • The Sheriff’s Office can confirm that a male subject was shot by the homeowner during some type of verbal or physical altercation.
  • There were multiple subjects in the residence at the time with one subject fatally struck by gunfire.
  • Early indications are that there was only a single shot fired.
  • The subject who fired the weapon is in custody.
  • There is no ongoing threat to the community currently.
  • The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Details are limited at this time as this incident remains an active crime scene with law enforcement still processing evidence and speaking to witnesses and suspects. A more detailed press release will be forthcoming in the future.

