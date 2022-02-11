Fugitive leads law enforcement on multi-jurisdictional pursuit

On February 10th, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was alerted, by an off-duty Strasburg Police Officer, of a possible wanted subject on Cedar Creek Grade in a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Deputies Austin Stump, James Glantz and Sgt. Eddie Roberts located the suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Cedar Creek Grade where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect took off. A pursuit was initiated as the subject continued on Cedar Creek to Middle Road and headed North towards the city of Winchester. Once within the city limits, the suspect used Valley Ave., Weems Ln., Loudoun St., Featherbed and Pleasant Valley to attempt to elude law enforcement. The suspect was observed passing vehicles from the opposing lane of travel, as well as traveling off the roadway at times, and was witnessed committing a felony hit & run of another motorist at the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Weems Lane.

The Suspect continued South on Pleasant Valley and back out into the county on Papermill Road. Once again, the vehicle passed others from the opposing lane of travel, including a funeral procession, and eventually went off-road and drove through the grounds of Shenandoah Memorial Park. The suspect drove over, and damaged, cemetery plots and grave markers before making his way back out onto Front Royal Pike (Route 522 South) heading North towards the interstate. The suspect avoided several attempts by law enforcement to deploy tire deflation devices as sheriff’s deputies were joined by members of the Winchester Police Dept. and Virginia State Police.

The vehicle continued North on Rt. 522 and got onto Interstate 81 at the 313. Once on I-81, the suspect’s top speed was 95 mph. The subject drove, and passed other motorists, on the shoulders at times before eventually crossing the median near exit 321 and traveling the wrong way up the southbound on-ramp, crossing Hopewell Road and continuing the wrong way on the southbound off-ramp and heading North in the southbound lanes of I-81. The suspect continued North on I-81 into West Virginia where the West Virginia State Police took over the pursuit. Updated reports advised the subject exited the interstate in Inwood and continued to flee on Route 51 eastbound through Berkeley County and into Jefferson County where tire deflation devices were successfully deployed, taking out 3 of 4 tires, and the suspect vehicle being disabled and stopped in a fielded area.

The suspect, identified as Michael Paul Warner (DOB 9/27/1980), was taken into custody without incident. Warner is wanted out of Chesapeake for absconding and currently on active probation through that jurisdiction. Frederick County charges sought, resulting from this incident, include Felony Hit & Run (2 counts), Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property and various traffic infractions.