Fun games to get your holiday party started

Games are a great way to liven up a holiday celebration. However, it’s best to avoid any that require a long explanation or specific knowledge, as you might lose the interest of your guests. Party games — often quick, simple, and hilarious — are your best bet. Here are a few options:

• Perudo. In this bluffing game, each player rolls five dice but keeps the results hidden. Everyone must then make declarations about how many dice are showing a particular value. When someone calls a bluff, all the dice are revealed.

• Stay Cool. All you have to do is answer as many questions as possible in two minutes. The catch? You have to answer two simultaneously — one out loud and the other spelled out using letter dice.

• Telestrations. Each player sketches a word and passes it to the person next to them, who must guess what’s been drawn. The following player uses that guess to draw a new image, and so on. It’s essentially the telephone game on paper.

• 6 nimmt! The point of the game is to get rid of all the cards in your hand by laying them out in ascending order on the table. The person who plays the sixth card in a sequence must pick up the entire row.

From Concept and Dobble to Just One, Time’s Up! and Werewolf, there’s no shortage of games to entertain your guests and family members. Visit your local bookstore or board game shop for more recommendations.