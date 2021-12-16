Seasonal
Fun! How to find the kind that appeals to you
Older adults need fun as much or more than young people and the good news is that you can not only have fun, you can create the kind of fun you like.
Different kinds of people actually have different ways of having fun, according to Dr. Stuart Brown, author of the book Play.
Different paths to fun
Here are the different fun personalities:
* Joker types have fun watching comedies or telling jokes to others.
* Kinesthetes have fun doing activities like walking.
* Explorers like to discover strange facts and odd stories.
* Competitors like games or sports.
* Directors like to organize events.
* Collectors like to collect and show off their collections.
* Creatives like to play an instrument, paint, build, sing or knit.
* Storytellers love to write stories, read, or even be part of stories in the theater.
It’s helpful to know where you might fall in these categories. A person who likes physical activities might not like doing a scrapbook. But the categories may well overlap, too.
Follow local sports, theater
Kinesthetes, storytellers, and explorers might love to get season tickets to the local high school basketball games. It’s exciting (good for kinesthetes). There’s the thrill of victory (or the agony of defeat) for the storytellers, and the explorers get to discover the secrets of the local sports conference.
Or they all might join the local theater troupe.
Creative types can be born that way or evolve — it is just a matter of trying out some activities.
Winston Churchill said, “The cultivation of a hobby and new forms of interest is a policy of first importance. To be really happy and really safe, one ought to have at least two or three hobbies.”
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The great Santa Claus parade
Bundled in warm clothes, the residents of Snow Island had gathered on both sides of Main Street. Everyone was happy and excited because the annual Santa Claus parade was about to start. According to local gossip, this year’s event was set to be even more spectacular than usual because it was the city’s 250th anniversary.
Twins Orion and Capella found the perfect spot where they could watch the parade with their parents, Patrick and Audrey. Standing at the very beginning of the route, they’d be the first to see the floats, hear the bands, watch the entertainers and catch a glimpse of the VIP guest — a certain jolly man with a long, white beard.
“Did you know that Santa Claus will have real reindeer pulling his sleigh this year?” Capella asked.
“Who told you that?” Audrey replied with surprise.
“I saw it in the Snow Island Gazette,” the girl answered.
“Since when do you read the newspaper?” Patrick responded, equally shocked.
“Ever since I learned how to read, of course,” Capella answered with a mischievous grin.
Suddenly, a familiar voice boomed over the loudspeakers.
“Dear fellow citizens,” Mayor Isla said. “Thank you for turning up in such large numbers to this year’s parade, which is sure to be phenomenal. A big thank you to all our sponsors and volunteers, without whom this event would not be possible.
“Now, without further ado, enjoy the show!”
Over the next hour, the crowd applauded as dance troupes, musicians, acrobats, stilt walkers, puppeteers, jugglers, fire-eaters, and beautifully decorated floats filled the street. The reports were true: the parade turned out to be incredible. However, everyone was still eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.
Suddenly, out of nowhere, a volunteer appeared next to Orion and Capella, startling both of them.
“Have you seen any reindeer go by?” the woman asked. “They ran away while our backs were turned.”
“No, but they can’t be far. We’ll help you find them,” Capella replied, gesturing for her family to follow her.
Known for his keen observation skills, Orion quickly spotted hoofprints among the boot and tire tracks in the snow.
“Follow me,” the boy declared. “I think the reindeer went this way, toward the candy store.”
Orion was right. When the family arrived at the shop, they discovered the doors were wide open and four magnificent reindeer were feasting on gumdrops, caramels, and licorice.
“Quick, tie your scarf around their collar and we’ll lead them back to the parade,” Orion suggested.
“Good idea, and we can lure them with candy,” his sister added.
Orion, Capella, and their parents sprung into action, each grabbing a handful of candy and guiding one of the reindeer toward Main Street. When the volunteers saw them coming, they rushed over, grateful for the family’s help.
And so, thanks to one kind and quick-thinking family, Santa Claus was able to make his well-awaited appearance at the parade, pulled by four full reindeer with a fondness for sweets.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Christmas activities that everyone can enjoy
Keep your holiday gathering lively and fun for all ages with these activity ideas.
* Oven mitts game: Dare everyone to open at least one present while wearing oven mitts. It’s practically impossible, hilarious to watch, and reminds us to slow down and enjoy the time we spend together.
* Candy cane hunt: Hide candy canes around the house (or yard, if you’re brave or live somewhere warm) and challenge kids to find them all.
* Snowball fights: Take the party outside for a bracing battle in the snow. If you don’t care to go outside or there isn’t any of the white stuff on the ground, buy or make a bucket of cotton wool snowballs.
* Tabletop games: Board and card games are a great choice to entertain partygoers and keep the conversation flowing while you munch on cookies and sip your favorite festive beverage. Focus on easy games that don’t require a ton of concentration — this is a social event and nobody wants to spend hours learning the rules.
* Nerf dart battle: They don’t hurt when they hit you, can’t cause much damage, and just about anyone can use them. Tuck tiny Nerf guns and darts into stockings and watch the mayhem unfold.
* Christmas movie marathon: When the party slows down and the kids start yawning, throw some blankets and pillows on the floor and let them unwind with some holiday movies. Odds are strong that you’ll wind up with a pile of sleeping kids while the adults can relax, chat and do a little bit of cleanup.
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The world’s largest yule log
What a whirlwind it was at the Snow Island cake factory that day! Since the crack of dawn, the region’s best pastry chefs had been hard at work trying to break the world record for the largest yule log. Their goal: to make a vanilla cake with chocolate frosting almost the size of a house. It seemed like an outrageously ambitious challenge, but the Snow Island bakers and their many assistants were confident that their talent and determination would help them succeed.
Sitting on bleachers set up for the occasion, several people watched the scene unfold with great interest.
“Look, Capella,” Orion said to his twin sister. “The container for mixing the frosting is as big as the public pool!”
“Yum! Chocolate is so tasty,” the gluttonous girl replied.
“I would love to just swim in it!”
Walking around the factory floor was the top journalist from the Snow Island Gazette, who didn’t want to miss a minute of the momentous occasion. With his camera in hand and a gleam in his eye, Gregory Slifer intended to capture the action from every angle.
To get the perfect shot of the vat of chocolate frosting, he climbed into a basket on the end of a nearby forklift. An experienced worker used the machine to carefully raise him above the massive tank.
“What an incredible view,” Gregory said, leaning a little too far forward.
At that very moment, the strap around his neck meant to hold the camera snapped. Wide-eyed, Gregory watched as his prized equipment plummeted to the chocolatey surface below and sunk into the frosting.
Orion and Capella rushed to the reporter’s side.
“Mr. Slifer, is your camera waterproof?” Orion asked.
“It is indeed! Waterproof and extremely durable,” Gregory replied. “I often use it outdoors when I cover blizzards and ice storms. I’ve always been able to count on it.”
“Well, we can fish it out for you, no problem,” Capella declared.
“And clean it off, too,” her brother added.
After getting permission from the factory’s health and safety director, Capella embarked on the tricky mission. After putting on her scuba gear (which her parents had quickly brought from home), the young girl was strapped to the end of the forklift with a sturdy harness. Unable to contain her excitement, Capella was then lowered into the vat of creamy chocolate.
A few minutes later, the eight-year-old girl emerged. Covered in frosting, she held up the camera for all to see. “Got it,” she cried out.
The grateful reporter rushed to her side to thank Capella and retrieve his equipment. Wiping the lens, he was relieved to discover that the camera still worked.
After carefully purifying the vat of frosting, the Snow Island culinary crew completed their challenge. The panel of judges was duly impressed. Once a picture was taken for the Book of World Records, the giant dessert was sliced up and shared among all the residents of the region — much to the delight of Capella and her brother.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The Christmas photo exhibit
This Christmas, Snow Island celebrates its 250th birthday!
Fun and festivities are organized, but not everything goes according to plan…
Strolling down the street with great excitement, Orion, Capella, and their father, Patrick, were on their way to the Snow Island Art Gallery. The gallery had graciously allowed the city to use one of its rooms to showcase old photos from Christmases past, and the exhibition was scheduled to open that afternoon.
Fascinated by the history of his hometown, Mr. Patrick, as his students called him, volunteered to organize the whole thing. He’d asked elders from across the island to share their old holiday photos, and the response was incredible. In fact, he received so many pictures that he only finished organizing and hanging them up the day before.
Today, Patrick had the twins in tow to help with the finishing touch: putting up the Christmas decorations.
When they arrived, however, they were shocked by what they saw. Hundreds of photos had fallen off the walls and several frames were broken. There was shattered glass all over the floor and even some of the display boards were knocked over.
“What happened?” Orion asked, a note of panic in his voice.
“I believe it’s my fault,” his father answered with a grave tone. Pointing to an open window, Patrick explained: “I wanted to let in some fresh air because all the old boxes made the room smell musty. I must have forgotten to close it before I left.
“The strong winds that blew in last night certainly did a number on this place. I’ll have to postpone the grand opening. There’s no way we’ll be ready in time.”
Patrick sighed as he began to sweep up the broken glass.
“No way! I’m sure we can find a solution,” Capella exclaimed, always eager to take on a challenge. “Come on,” she said to her brother. “I know what to do. We’ll be right back, Dad!”
Before he could say anything, the children bolted for the door.
“Where are we going, Capella?” Orion asked.
“To look for our friends,” she replied. “With a few extra people, we’ll have this mess cleaned up in no time.”
“Good idea!”
Once outside, Orion and Capella sped off to get help. Within 20 minutes, word had spread and a dozen classmates had gathered, more than happy to lend a hand to the coolest teacher in school.
Back at the gallery, everyone got straight to work. Patrick called out instructions, amazed at how many students had rushed to his aid. There’s nothing like a bunch of energetic eight-year-olds to get a job done at lightning speed!
Two hours later, the room looked as good as new — minus a few picture frames — and the newly hung decorations made it feel like Christmas.
“Wow, everyone, I can’t thank you enough,” Patrick exclaimed as he admired their handy work. “Thanks to you, our exhibition is ready to welcome its first visitors.”
Right on cue, Mayor Isla arrived for the inauguration. Impressed by the exhibition, she showered the children with praise as they led her around the room.
Patrick turned to Orion and Capella. “You saved the day,” he said. “I’m very proud of you.”
Smiles lit up the twins’ faces. Without a doubt, they’d share the story for years to come.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Mature Living
Should you decorate for Christmas?
Suppose you are a person of a certain age, no longer living with a spouse, no grandkids planning to visit. Why should you decorate for Christmas?
Why not? Decorations give a lot:
* They make a house a home. Even if you are only keeping a house for yourself, keeping holiday traditions makes your home part of the world.
* Decorations can cost little but give a lot. A simple, pre-lit table-top tree is inexpensive, easy to set up, and the lights give a lot of pleasure during the dark winter. If nothing else, splurge on a sparkly poinsettia.
* You might want to avoid the more messy materials, like real pine branches or tinsel if you don’t want to do a lot of clean up.
* Keep the traditions of your faith and culture. Christians may want to remember the birth of Christ. It doesn’t require anything elaborate, but everyone can bring their faith into their home.
* A reminder of holidays past. Indulge yourself with some good nostalgia for the excitement of Christmases past. If you don’t have any happy memories, it’s high time you made some.
* It’s welcoming to visitors. A nod to the holidays puts everyone in a happy mood.
* Your cat will love it. Especially if you put a couple of dangly decorations on your tree. Word to the wise: Don’t make them expensive dangly decorations.
Fun games to get your holiday party started
Games are a great way to liven up a holiday celebration. However, it’s best to avoid any that require a long explanation or specific knowledge, as you might lose the interest of your guests. Party games — often quick, simple, and hilarious — are your best bet. Here are a few options:
• Perudo. In this bluffing game, each player rolls five dice but keeps the results hidden. Everyone must then make declarations about how many dice are showing a particular value. When someone calls a bluff, all the dice are revealed.
• Stay Cool. All you have to do is answer as many questions as possible in two minutes. The catch? You have to answer two simultaneously — one out loud and the other spelled out using letter dice.
• Telestrations. Each player sketches a word and passes it to the person next to them, who must guess what’s been drawn. The following player uses that guess to draw a new image, and so on. It’s essentially the telephone game on paper.
• 6 nimmt! The point of the game is to get rid of all the cards in your hand by laying them out in ascending order on the table. The person who plays the sixth card in a sequence must pick up the entire row.
From Concept and Dobble to Just One, Time’s Up! and Werewolf, there’s no shortage of games to entertain your guests and family members. Visit your local bookstore or board game shop for more recommendations.
