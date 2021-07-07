Fund-A-Whisker at the Winchester SPCA

Waggin’ for Dragons, one of the region’s biggest fundraisers is back and bigger than ever thanks to a partnership between the United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and Humane Society of Warren County. This semi-annual fundraising event draws teams of 20+ to race along the Shenandoah River in traditional dragon boats.

Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 20 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.

Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.

Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 7th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Live music, food, drinks, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!

Spectators are welcome to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $2,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.

The roster for the 2021 event includes “Legally High” from the High Knob Neighborhood, “Law Dogs” made up of members of the Front Royal Police Department and the “Coldwell Banker Blue Crew” among others. With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons, and follow the event Facebook page or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.