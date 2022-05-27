Connect with us

Local News

FY-23 Budget, ACA accreditation costs, and 18 to 21-year-old hirings dominate RSW Jail Authority Meeting discussion

Published

4 hours ago

on

Following some joking about a shifting of responsibilities with the election of officers for the coming year, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler’s comment held the day – “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it is my nomination,” he said. And with that said, the existing officers of the RSW Jail Authority Board of Directors were renominated and unanimously re-elected. Those are Garrey Curry (Rappahannock County Administrator) chair, Evan Vass (Shenandoah County Administrator) vice-chair, and Ed Daley (Warren County Administrator) secretary-treasurer; with some juggling of those positions at the Finance and Personnel Committee level.

Two topics dominated the Committee and Authority Board discussions of Thursday, May 26. Those were personnel issues related to a sparsity of applications to fill uniformed guard positions among the facility-wide 48 vacancies currently listed, and an ongoing cost/benefits analysis on the advisability of entering into an accreditation contract with the independent ACA (American Correctional Association).

That latter topic was somewhat linked to an update on the proposed facility Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget. Moving forward on a budget of $16,345,491, with a 5% COLA (Cost Of Living Act) written in for employees, as opposed to a 10% COLA option that would add $369,360 to the total budget, was suggested and approved since the Jail Authority Board, like municipalities around the commonwealth, is still working without final state budget numbers. Those numbers have been promised as of June 1, Ed Daley observed of signals from Richmond. The only change from the budget presented in April was a $28,000 increase in the annual VACO Insurance coverage, staff pointed out.

Staffing options for under 21-year-olds


On the staffing issue Jail Superintendent, Russ Gilkison brought forward a proposal to consider the hiring of 18 to 21-year-olds to unarmed positions to assist fully-certified deputies in the conduct of their duties. A variety of regulations would apply to these younger employees, including that they not be allowed in inmate wings alone to interact one-on-one with inmates. Responding to a question, Gilkison said that civilian openings were being filled pretty quickly; however, that was not the case with uniformed deputy-guard positions.

Pointing to applicants for guard positions, the jail superintendent noted there had been a number of under-21 applicants excited by the opportunity to become uniformed law enforcement officers. As to the hiring of 18 to 21-year-olds, he told the Jail Authority Board of Directors, “I wouldn’t want to arm them. They wouldn’t be in positions where they’d be out and do transports. We wouldn’t use them anywhere where they were by themselves and dealing with inmates.

RSW Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison, 4th from left of table, pleads his case to be allowed to work promising 18 to 21-year-old candidates for uniformed guard positions into the employment equation to help fill vacancies under strict guidelines. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini

“We’re just trying to be creative to get people in the doorway, get them interested in the career,” he told the authority board. And he noted it was a strategy being employed at other regional jails to deal with the same lag in applicants to fill vacant guard positions.

Warren County Sheriff Butler expressed some concern and opposition to the idea. He cited the difficulty of placing young people with a minimum of life experience behind them in the rather complex position of dealing with convicted criminals often versed in reading people to gain an advantage.

“I understand your concerns. I would not want them working independently,” Gilkison told Butler.

A great deal of discussion followed concerning methods of evaluating potential employee candidates for strengths and weaknesses regardless of age. Suggestions were broached, including phasing younger applicants in initially as civilian, front-of-house employees, while training for guard assisting duties and evaluating them for eventual certification as law enforcement officers as they reached the age of 21.

Eventually, Gilkison asked for the board’s direction on a path forward. Chairman Curry observed it was the board’s responsibility to give the superintendent a direction forward to deal with the ongoing staffing shortage by either allowing the phasing in of younger applicants as had been described or to give him tools to increase the applicant pool in other ways. After some aborted motions to facilitate Gilkison’s suggested plan, it was observed by Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter that existing codes allowed the hiring of people at 18, so without a direct veto from the board, the superintendent could move forward as suggested.

WC Sheriff Mark Butler, white uniform shirt across table, expressed concern and some degree of opposition to the youthful hiring initiative. He cited a lack of life experience just out of high school that could be manipulated by incarcerated career criminals to their advantage.

After reading the applicable code, Warren County Sheriff Butler concurred with Sheriff Carter that since existing codes allowed the superintendent to move forward as he had proposed, he be allowed to do so with the precautions in place as described. Warren Supervisor Delores Oates observed that regardless of age, the best path forward was to hire the best available candidates. She also noted that Warren County Public Schools was planning to implement a “Criminal Justice” program in the coming school year that might contribute to a more qualified 18-to-21 candidate pool in coming years.

“The code allows it, so I think it’s moot if we just repeat what it says,” Oates added of the necessity of a motion on allowing Gilkison to move forward on staffing issues, including the hiring of qualified under-21 applicants. So, without direct action a consensus was reached, though with some ongoing concerns still expressed by Sheriff Butler, to allow Gilkison to move forward on hiring younger applicants who were judged qualified to be phased in under the described precautionary methods while working toward eventual law enforcement certification as deputy-guards as they reached the age of 21.

ACA certification

As noted above, cost versus benefit remained the main point of discussion in evaluating a move toward seeking official American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation. Statistics noting local and regional correctional facilities with ACA accreditation were presented as they were at the April meeting, along with some cost projections and comparisons with state-mandated Department Of Corrections (DOC) accreditation.

Superintendent Gilkison reiterated the numbers as presented in April: of 23 regional jails including RSW, only 2 are ACA accredited; and of 36 local jails, 7 are ACA accredited for a total of 9 accredited of 59 jails in the commonwealth.

To implement and maintain ACA status an estimated “Annual Fee” of $13,500 was estimated by staff. And that does not include increased staffing required or other annual audit and related expenditures, a staff agenda summary pointed out.

Of additional staffing, Gilkison said that while he hadn’t finished calculating the total number that would be required, his initial exploration indicated 6 new medical staff positions, as well as a fire safety and certification position. That total of 8 it appeared would be compounded by the necessity of maintaining some, if not all new positions, during all shifts.

Sheriff Butler observed that he believed increased accreditation standards were the future of law enforcement, and staying ahead of the curve was advisable. During the subsequent conversation he observed that while exploring ACA standards, which differ from the state-mandated DOC standards, the facility can learn of potential increased standards and implement them “as appropriate” without actually seeking ACA accreditation oversight and its expense.

The board seemed somewhat skeptical of the cost/benefit equation in achieving ACA facility accreditation. However, 75% of the way into the superintendent and staff’s research the consensus was to press forward till all the numbers were known.

For that seemed to be the over-arching concern of the board – “Do we want to invest that amount of money,” Authority Board Vice-Chair Evan Vaas asked of a self-initiated effort to achieve and maintain ACA certification, as noted above, certification that is not mandated by the state.

It was also noted that some physical plant issues on the layout of RSW would hinder the jail achieving some of the ACA standards without additional expense. If any of those existing limitations slid into the “Mandatory ACA Standards” that would further hinder the facility in achieving the accreditation it would be paying to seek. Board member Oates also observed that they had just approved a budget that did not include the minimum additional ACA staffing requirement of six new medical staff positions.

But with Gilkison estimating he was 75% of the way through crunching all the numbers with valuable help from staff, the board consensus was for him to complete the evaluation process.

As at governmental and other sites across the nation, RSW Jail’s flags were at half-staff for the dead elementary school children and staff in the recent Uvalde, Texas mass-murder shooting.

And with a quick acknowledgment of the earlier Finance and Personnel Committee meeting convened at 1:30 PM and no other “Outstanding Issues” on the table, the RSW Regional Jail Authority Board of Directors meeting was adjourned at 3:10 pm. The next scheduled meeting of the Authority Board is set for July 28 at 2 pm, with the F&P Committee meeting to precede that.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Local News

Summer Reading Club returns to Samuels Public Library

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 27, 2022

By

Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities at Samuels Public Library! Summer Reading Club for all ages returns June 6 – August 13. Get your feet wet and read books to win prizes! Visit the Library throughout the summer for an assortment of events featuring magic, pirates, water discoveries, and even a petting zoo!

“For the last two years, Summer Reading Club has been low-key due to COVID-19, but we are excited to bring back an action-packed calendar of events for 2022,” says Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor.

Kick off the summer-long celebration with an unbelievable performance by world class magician Peter Wood on June 6 at 6 pm, stop by Eastham Park to enjoy the new StoryWalk book Nobody Likes a Goblin with the author Ben Hatke on June 11 at 11am, splash into a S.T.E.A.M. adventure from TaleWise to help out lost pirates on June 24 at 11am, laugh your socks off during an interactive musical comedy performance from Mr. Jon & Friends on July 14 at 2 pm, get up close with cute animals in our petting zoo on July 30 at 2 pm, and enjoy a fantastic performance from Rainbow Puppets on August 10 at 2pm.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for children’s and family programs at the Library this summer. In partnership with Warren County Parks & Recreation, the Library will host Warren Reads – littles will be able to enjoy Story Time with specials guests from the community. The partnership will also collaborate to host Toddler Trails, a program that introduces children to the area’s many wonderful local parks.


Adults and teens can also join in on the fun! Teens are invited to chat all about books, movies, art and more at Discuss This, June 18 and July 2 at 2pm. They can also flex their gaming skills during Press Play on July 9 at 11 am and August 20 at 2 pm. Adults can learn all about tree identification from horticulture expert Mary Olien on June 11 at 10 am. Local herbalist Caden Speziale will lead a virtual class on adaptogenic herbs June 9 at 6:30 pm. Conservationist Hershel Finch will share all the best fishing spots and demo fly fishing techniques on June 25 at 10 am. Crafty grown-ups can participate in the Tiny Art Workshop on June 18 at 2 pm or the Sea Glass Mason Jar Craft Class on July 16 at 2 pm. Adults can also escape the heat with interactive movie afternoons on June 11, July 9, and August 13 at 2 pm.

“Many people don’t realize that the Library hosts more than Story Time. We have exciting events for every age. There is literally something for everyone at Samuels Public Library,” explains Erin Rooney, Adult Reference Supervisor.

This summer, you can do more than just read at Samuels Public Library. You can also sing, dance, play, learn, and laugh! To register for Summer Reading Club visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call 540-635-3153.

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Front Royal/Warren County Ministerial Association presents Baccalaureate Service-Warren County High School-Skyline High School

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 26, 2022

By

On May 26, 2022, the Front Royal/Warren County Ministerial Association presented Baccalaureate Service for Warren County High School and Skyline High School.

The program started with a prelude by Sue Rinker, the pianist from First Baptist Church, followed by the Skyline Choir singing their Alma Mater. The WCHS Choir sang the Alma Mater via an audio recording.

Christy McMillin-Goodwin, President of the Ministerial Association, gave the welcoming remarks, followed by the singing of the hymn “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee.”

Savannah Mitchell (WCHS) and Lexie Reinhardt (SHS) gave Prayers from each class. The SHS Choir sang “Benedictus,” followed by Senior student messages from each class. Kiersten Stives presented the message from WCHS and Lexie Reinhardt from SHS.


Margaret Plosch from Warren County High School played a piano solo.

Rachel Plemmons, Pastor, Front Royal United Methodist Church, gave the message to the graduating classes. Dr. Jim Bunce, Pastor of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, and Captain Ann Hawk from the Salvation Army presented Cords to the graduates.

Rachel Plemmons and Ingrid Chenoweth, Pastor Good Shepherd Luthern Church, presented the candle lighting ceremony, followed by prayers and blessings for the graduates by Sam Noble, Director, Young Life.

Valerie Hayes, Rector, Calvary Episcopal Church, provided the Benediction. Sue Rinker provided the recessional.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Shenandoah University to host Veterans Community Engagement Forum

Published

1 day ago

on

May 26, 2022

By

Shenandoah University will host a Veterans Community Engagement Forum on Thursday, June 2, at 1 p.m. in Halpin-Harrison Hall.

The event will bring together veterans and private, public, and non-governmental organizations that support them at the local, state, and national levels to discuss and foster a better understanding of the issues affecting veterans and their families.

The forum aims to re-engage veterans and the regional Community Veterans Engagement Boards (CVEBs) that focus on strategic actions that optimize support, care, and services for veterans. Additionally, the forum will shed light on the many services available to veterans and will provide an opportunity to problem-solve some of the issues plaguing the veteran community.

It’s exciting to again be partnering with the Northern Shenandoah Valley CVEB and the host of community partners in our region to identify and support the needs of veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. Shenandoah University is committed to being a school of choice for veterans and the leader in promoting and providing world-class education, services, and support to military-affiliated learners in our region,” said Cameron McCoy, Ph.D., Shenandoah University provost.


A military-affiliated panel, consisting of an active-duty service member, a veteran, a spouse of a veteran, and a Shenandoah student who is the child of a veteran, will identify veterans’ needs and will focus on understanding some of the current challenges facing members of the military community throughout the region.

Michael Diaz, chair of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Community Veterans Engagement Board, will share information about what has been done to address veterans’ needs. CVEBs, which operate under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, works to create collaborative networks on the local level and use community resources to address issues identified by the local community.

The forum will also include a presentation on Bunker Labs, which helps veterans and military spouses start and grow successful businesses, and a roundtable discussion among veteran-supporting organizations that will provide an opportunity to learn about current services available in the area and to promote partnership and collaboration across organizations.

Dr. McCoy, a military veteran, will share information about the Veterans, Military, and Families Center (VMFC) and the planned Hub for Innovators, Veterans, and Entrepreneurs (HIVE) during the forum. Attendees will get a chance to review the HIVE’s progress following the event.

In creating the HIVE, Shenandoah has identified an opportunity to further support the community by restoring the former National Guard Armory located on campus, and the initiative is designed to support economic growth and development in the community and region, while also providing an anchor for veteran care, services, and resources.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Crime/Court

April Petty awaits Judge’s decision on motion to dismiss EDA civil case seeking return of $125,000 received from Jennifer McDonald during 2016 home sale process

Published

1 day ago

on

May 26, 2022

By

Judge Bruce D. Albertson took dueling arguments on a defense motion to issue a summary judgment dismissing all civil claims regarding the FR-WC EDA’s action against defendant April Petty under advisement Tuesday afternoon, May 24. Cullen Seltzer represented the plaintiff EDA, now trading as the Warren County EDA in the wake of the Town of Front Royal pulling out of involvement as it litigates against the half-century-old joint Town-County EDA over disputed losses tied to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal. Petty was represented by defense counsel William Shmidheiser III.

Petty’s case, among a number of others alleged as beneficiaries and co-conspirators of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald are scheduled for civil court trials beginning in early July. Following taking the Petty motion under advisement the court dealt with jury selection issues with attorneys for a number of civil case defendants patched in by phone. Those included counsel for Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal, Donnie Poe and Earthlink Energy, Ms. Hassenplug, and Samuel North. With input from Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore, it was decided a rather complex process involving a fairly large jury pool with begin Wednesday and Thursday June 29th and 30th.

The Petty dismissal motion filing dated April 21 targets all five aspects of the EDA’s civil case against Petty, scheduled for jury trial on July 5 and 6. All the civil liability aspects of the plaintiff EDA’s case against Petty revolve around receipt of a $125,000 check from Jennifer McDonald that was applied to payment on a mortgage loan at Ocwen Loan Servicing on Petty’s home, during Petty’s 2016 effort to sell that home. That money is cited as part of the estimated $21 million in EDA assets that McDonald is alleged to have misdirected to unauthorized personal use and benefit of herself and others.

The five aspects of the plaintiff’s case against Petty are “Unjust Enrichment”, the receipt of benefit by one party from another without a reciprocal benefit to the other party (in this case the EDA); “Conversion” (unauthorized possession); application of the “ultra vires” standard of acting beyond one’s legal authority; “Conspiracy” in knowingly acting in concert with Jennifer McDonald in the receipt of misdirected EDA assets; and “Fraud” related to the “Conspiracy” allegation that Petty knew that $125,000 McDonald applied to her mortgage loan was money the EDA asserts was stolen.


Plaintiff EDA and civil case defendant April Petty are awaiting the court’s ruling on her motion for dismissal of case against her. Royal Examiner File Photos by Roger Bianchini

Petty’s attorney pointed out that when an earlier grand jury was handing out blanket criminal indictments against alleged McDonald co-conspirators including two full EDA oversight boards, April Petty was not one of those indicted by the grand jury. Pointing to what he believes is a lack of evidence against his client having any knowledge of the alleged embezzlement conspiracy, Shmidheiser asserted to the court that “all the charges” related to the plaintiff’s “conspiracy theory” involving her should be dismissed. Essentially that is the final four of the five above EDA claims against Petty.

“All they had, have today is the check,” Shmidheiser told the court of the $125,000 McDonald payment to Ocwen Loan Servicing that was applied to Petty’s home sale price.

At this point Judge Albertson asked defense counsel if McDonald had, in fact, transferred that money to April Petty. “Yes, but April Petty did not know that it was embezzled money,” her attorney said walking a legal tight rope between knowledge and consequence.

“You’re asking me to skip over the trial part of this case,” Judge Albertson told Shmidheiser. “Yes, I am,” defense counsel replied moving toward his argument against the “Unjust Enrichment” aspect of the case against Petty.

Noting his client’s belief McDonald was acting in her role as a real estate agent with Century 21 Real Estate in helping Petty accomplish the sale of her home, Shmidheiser asserted that his client was not by legal definition “unjustly enriched”. He elaborated that in exchange for the $125,000 check Petty believed was fronted to her mortgage loan to help facilitate her home sale, “plus another $210,000 Petty received at Closing on her home, she Deeded her house, which was listed for $330,000, to purchasers Mr. and Mrs. Leary,” Shmidheiser explained.

“She didn’t get money for nothing, she got money for her house,” the defense attorney later elaborated to this reporter on his courtroom arguments. During those arguments in support of his motion for a dismissal of the civil case against his client, Shmidheiser revealed how he prioritized his case for dismissal. And it appeared he felt the optimum legal path forward if a trial was required would be in dispelling the notion that April Petty was a conscious co-conspirator of Jennifer McDonald’s in her alleged embezzlement schemes.

“We’ll live with all but ‘Unjust Enrichment’,” Shmidheiser told the court of the prospect of a two-day trial in early July. “I’m confident we will win at trial,” Shmidheiser added of having to present the defense case to a jury on the conspiracy aspect of the EDA’s civil claims against his client.

Defense counsel also cited an established three-year statute of limitation standard he said the plaintiff had not met in charging his client for liability for funds she received in March 2016. The case of Belcher vs. Kirkwood was cited by Shmidheiser in support of the three-year statute of limitations having expired by the time his client was charged civilly. To not apply the three-year Statute of Limitations precedent would be tantamount to the court altering existing state legal precedent, which the defense attorney theorized would lead to a higher court reversal of denial of his motion for dismissal on the Unjust Enrichment aspect.

Counterpoint

In countering Shmidheiser’s arguments, EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer disputed defense assertions surrounding the applicability of the Belcher vs. Kirkwood case in an alleged financial fraud not discovered at the time it was occurring in 2016 when Ms. Petty is believed by the plaintiff to have been involved. He also argued that the defense points being made in support of a motion for dismissal were more appropriate for a jury to hear for a finding of guilt or innocence.

For dismissal to be granted the defense must show that “no facts are in dispute” Seltzer told the court. And from the plaintiff’s perspective that is not the case. Seltzer noted that Petty admits the $125,000 check went to pay on her mortgage loan during her sale process.

“She was very anxious to sell,” Seltzer told the court of Petty’s motivation to accept money he said she had expressed “suspicion” about when offered. Of Petty’s close friend Robin Richardson, who was said to have brought McDonald to Petty during her attempt to sell her house, plaintiff counsel told the court of a second transfer of funds. Seltzer asserted that when Petty put “almost $42,000 in her pocket from her home sale, she had given Ms. Richardson $10,000. Is there evidence that was money previously owed by Petty to Richardson or was it comparable to a “finder’s fee” for bringing McDonald into the picture to help facilitate the home sale with the $125,000 loan payment on Petty’s behalf, Seltzer asked the court.

And now both plaintiff and defendant are awaiting the court’s ruling on all aspects of the defense motion for summary judgment on dismissal of the case against April Petty.

The EDA office on Kendrick Lane was ground zero as the alleged financial scandal unfolded between 2014 and 2018.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

E.W. Morrison Elementary students honor American fallen heroes

Published

1 day ago

on

May 26, 2022

By

Students from the Boys into Gentlemen (B.I.G) and Early Act programs at E.W. Morrison Elementary School in Front Royal held a Memorial Day Service on Thursday, May 28, 2022.

Choir Director Thomas Hassett led the school choir in the singing of the National Anthem. Michael Williams, Student Support Coach and Early Act/Boys Into Gentlemen (B.I.G.) Faculty Advisor organized the event to share that Memorial Day is more than just the beginning of summer. Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May each year, that honors the men and women that died while serving in the United States military.

Williams said, “Jerry Pournelle was credited with the famous quote: “Freedom is not free. It is bought at a high price. It can be squandered cheaply.” While being sworn in as, then Governor of California, former and now late President Ronald Reagan stated: “Freedom and Liberty are one generation away from extinction.” We are reminded of this daily, as we see what is happening around our World.”

Local historian Dewey Vaughan read the names of a few local heroes from Warren County who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Along with parents, Capt Crystal Cline from the Front Royal Police Department and local attorney David Downes, as a Revolution War soldier, shared the experience with the students.


Memorial Day is set aside as a day to remember the people that have lost their lives to secure and defend our freedom, but every day is a good day to be kind to our military, their families, and the memory of the soldiers we have lost. Additional programs will be held in our community this weekend. On Sunday at 1:00 pm, the “Dogs of War” will be honored at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter and on Monday at 10:00 am, the VFW will hold a ceremony at Panorama Gardens, and at noon, another service on the Court House lawn.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Congratulations to Skyline High School Seniors – Class of 2022

Published

2 days ago

on

May 25, 2022

By

Royal Examiner presents the Skyline High School Class of 2022. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios, Tolliver Studios, and Patty Schuchman Seniors.

If your Skyline senior is not listed, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.

Hannah Allen

Blake Appleton

Cyrus Bailey

Logan Bailey

Keagan Ball

Juan Barahona-Alvarez

Raegan Barnett

Nicholas Baron

Ryan Baumez

Kayle Beahm

Camille Bembry

Charity Bembry

Elyzabeth Benoit

Grace Benson

Peyton Berger

Ethan Berry

Michaela Black

Gracie Brookman

Chloe Browning

John Burke

Michael Krelborn

River Campbell

Ethan Caperton

Tyaijah Carter

Eleanor Christien

Ma’liyah Clary-Bushrod

Kayla Coverstone

Hailey Crane

Hannah Crane

Alexander Croft

Bridgette Culley

Dylan Dawson

Jhryssa Dembinski-Scheifla

Faith Diamond

Christopher Dietrich

Katrina Dodson

Josh Dominio

Cierra Dorsey

Katelyn Doyle

Piers Dublin

Austin Dunlap

Hanna Edsell

Destiny Elsea

Kaitlyn Fincham

Kaitlyn Flebbe

Amanda Ford

Matthew Foreman

Astoria Free

Austin Fritts

Mark Gillespy

Oralys Gomez

Amber Good

Mahalia Griffith

Jordan Grim

Alexander Guercio

Parker Hammack

James Hanna

Nathan Haskins

Catherine Hawk

Jakob Heminingway

Aydan Henry

Meadow Henry

Sierra Henry

Jayla Henry Roberts

Olivia Himes

Shaun Houchins

Jocelyn Houck

Savannah Hyers

Kira Isner

Alicia Isom

Marlon Jackson

Elsa Jakobsen

Carmen Jenkins

Heavens Jenkins

Sophia Jensen

Makalya Jock

Nyasha Johnson

Kody Keene

Hunter King

Kyjial King

Noah Kinsey

Krista Kline

Morgan Lake

Samantha Lavey

Adonis Lawrence

Loralie Leonard

Madison Lilliard

Nathaniel Lineweaver

Elizabeth Link

Daniel Litwin

Sofia Lockhart

Alexander Lucero

Nicholas Maiactio

Julian Marcey

Oscar Martinez Escobar

Ashley Martinez Gonzalez

Evan Massie

Jhana McCarthy

Kayne McKeever

Savannah Merchant

Schae Meredith

Jaylen Mills

Kevin Mills

Stephanie Moreno

Caleb Moro

Jocelyn Moyer

Jenna Mulligan

Isaiah Myers

Katlyn Lineweaver

Victoria Nguyen

Alyssia Norwood

Logan O’Brien

Annabelle O’Fallon

Emma O’Neill

Alexis Patterson

Dorothy Patton

Andrew Payne

Bryceland Peacock

Mary Ann Pimentel

Raquel Pimentel

Brayden Poe

Aiden Price

MaKinzie Reid

Alexandra Reinhardt

Virginia Rettberg

Anthony Reyes

Anastasia Ricks

Valarie Ritenour

Whitney Ritter

William Roberts III

Seymour Robinson

Ashlyn Rosati

Caleb Rosati

Erika Ruiz Sandoval

Madison Salas

Miranda Sayers

Keith Schmitz

Judd Schuman

Drew Schwentker

Evan Seal

Alexander Self

Jillian Shannon

Caleb Shingleton

Emmalee Shrewsberry

Blake Sibert

William Sickler

Nieves Sierra

Mallory Sirko

Nadine Smadi

Patrick Smith

William Smith

Sean Snyder

Alex Sotelo

Blake Stamets

Graycie Stancil

Emily Stoltz

Hailey Streightiff

Betrhany Suhr

Bronson Taylor-Breen

Jacob Testerman

Aden Thomas

Angel Thomas

Trinity Thomas

Taylor Thompson

Taylor Thompson

Grace Townsend

Jenny Vaughn

Izabella Vaught

Elizabeth Villanueva

Riley Voegler

Carissa Washington

Paul-Mykal Washington

David West

Chris Whiting

Hailey Whitmer

Kyra Whitmore

Asling Williams

Morgan Willimason

Luke Winningham

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
70°
Mostly Cloudy
5:50am8:29pm EDT
Feels like: 70°F
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 29.73"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
75/48°F
82/55°F
88/59°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
28
Sat
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 28 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
May
30
Mon
7:00 pm 2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
May 30 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
2022 Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Concert by Front Royal Community Band Monday, May 30, 2022, 7pm, at the Gazebo on Main St. (sponsored by American Legion Post #53)
Jun
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
4
Sat
10:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – Jun 5 @ 11:00 am
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Overnight Parking Lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by our Explorer Outpost table along the Boston Mill Road Trail where[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – Jun 5 @ 12:00 pm
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the intersection of Boston Mill Road Trail and Hadow Trail. Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience on Hadow Trail. Join park trailblazers as they work to enhance[...]
11:00 am Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
Jun 4 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
FOOD WILL BE AVAILABLE | FUN ACTIVITIES! | LIVE MUSIC!
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Jun
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]