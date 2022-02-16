Gale Carson Stump Priest (1938 – 2022)

Gale Carson Stump Priest has left those that love her to go to heaven and meet once again the love of her life, her husband of 65 years, Robert Winfred. She passed on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Ormond officiating. Her eulogy will be given by Wayne “Rooster” Williams. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. A reception will be held at Chester Gap Baptist Church following the interment.

Gale was born November 10, 1938, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Norman Shepard Stump and Leona Mary Henry Stump. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lou Emma McGuinn; and a niece, Rhonda Rae McGuinn.

She was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church. Like the storm she was named after, Gale loved fiercely her family, her friends, special needs children, and animals. The world will be a quieter place without her.

She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Robert N. (Bo) Priest and Wendy Gale Williams; a daughter-in-law, Catherine Priest; a son-in-law, Darren Williams; six grandchildren, Jessica Priest-Cahill (Will), Brandon Priest-Jones (Nathan), Westie Gayle Williams (Allen), Olivia Carson Priest (Brandon), Morgan Chase Priest (Dayvon), and Dakota Williams (Kelsey); and 10 great-grandchildren, Jacob and Ethan Cahill, Brody and Lily Cate Jones, Preston, Pearson and Patton Priest-Mullins, and Kenzington and Karrington Williams.

Pallbearers will be Dakota Williams, William Cahill, Nathan Jones, Allen Reedy, Brandon Mullins, and Dayvon Haight.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Cahill, Brody Jones, and Ethan Cahill.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21 at the funeral home.