Games to play indoors/at home
Cabin fever took on new meaning this year, as we were forced to stay home well beyond the winter months. And that meant we needed to get creative to keep our spirits up – and our families occupied.
Enter family game time. You don’t need a closet full of board games to entertain the troops; imagination can go a long way (and save some bucks). Consider these game ideas from around the web:
* Minute to win it. Based on a TV show of the same name, participants compete in a variety of challenges with a minute to finish. This can include stacking pennies or plastic cups, barreling through obstacle courses, balancing as many books on your head as you can for a certain distance, etc. You’re limited only by your imagination and can expand into team tasks as well.
*Indoor snowball game: stack plastic cups into a pyramid (like at a carnival) and try to knock them down with those fluffy indoor snowballs. Balled-up socks work well, too.
*Drawing game: one person starts by drawing a shape on a piece of paper, then passes it to the next person, who adds to the sketch. Keep going until everyone’s had a turn or for a pre-determined amount of turns.
*Sock toss. Ball up clean socks and set up laundry baskets or other receptacles at varying distances, then assign points – a longer toss gets more points, a closer toss gets fewer. Beware that this may quickly turn into sock dodgeball.
*Ring toss. Use upright paper towel rolls and rings made from plastic plates.
There are tons of other ideas, from indoor cornhole to Bingo, Mad Libs, hangman, hot potato, fort-building, making a castle out of cardboard, making a bird feeder, setting up a play store, indoor (or outdoor) scavenger hunts, dance parties, and more.
Pests that can be repelled with plants
Did you know there are a variety of plants that naturally repel insects? Here’s how to ward off a few common backyard pests using flowers and herbs.
Ants
In addition to feeding on sugary fruits and vegetables, ants farm tiny leaf-eating insects called aphids. To repel ants, plant tansy, lemon balm, mint, mugwort, or chrysanthemums. Catnip also works well but may attract feline visitors.
Mosquitoes
Japanese beetles
These metallic-looking bugs aren’t picky about what they eat, but they’re especially fond of roses, string beans, and raspberries. To ward off Japanese beetles, plant tansy, catnip, chives, or marigolds. The smell and taste of the leaves on these plants will repel them.
Finally, while flies are relatively harmless, they can be a nuisance. You can ward them off with herbs such as basil, lavender, and rosemary.
Relief for 401(k) withdrawals
The new coronavirus relief bill relaxes rules on 401(k) withdrawals for those affected by the virus.
Savers would be able to take a hardship distribution of up to $100,000 from their 401(k) accounts without a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty. That works for those who are laid off and want the money for mortgage payments, for example. Warning: withdrawals are not tax-free.
Retirees who don’t need distributions from their accounts can suspend the required minimum for all of 2020.
Many retirees have found that the value of their accounts has dropped dramatically. Leaving money in place allows their investments to recover as the virus crisis eases and the economy recovers.
The withdrawals are not tax-free, however, the bill gives you three years to pay the taxes on the withdrawals, according to CNBC.
Everything mice need to thrive
Mice make great pets. They’re small, quiet and fun to watch. If you’re thinking about adopting one or two, you’ll need to make sure they have everything they need to be comfortable and happy. Here’s what mice need to thrive.
A comfortable habitat
Mice can live in aquariums or cages. If you choose a cage, ensure that the wires are close enough together that your new pet can’t squeeze through them. A cage with horizontal bars is a good idea because it provides the mice with a structure to climb.
Fun toys
Nutritious food
Mice should be fed commercial mouse pellets, which are formulated specifically for rodents. They can also be fed small amounts of grains, fruits, and vegetables. Be sure to also provide a source of cool, freshwater.
Once you have every¬thing your mice need, they’ll mostly take care of themselves. Just be sure to thoroughly clean their cage once a week and regularly change their bedding.
How to update wood panels
Does your home have wood paneling that needs to be updated? If so, here are some great ways to modernize it.
• Paint it. This is the quickest and easiest way to update your wood paneling. White or bright colors will look fresh and clean, while darker ones will feel moody and somber. Or, consider whitewashing the wood using watered-down paint. This will lighten the panels while preserving the grain.
• Camouflage it. Use the drywall compound to fill in the grooves between panels. Follow this with a coat of primer and your choice of paint. No one will be able to tell that the walls are paneled.
• Refinish it. Solid wood panels can be sanded and stained like any other wood surface. Choose a lighter tone for a Scandinavian feel or opt for a stain that mimics mahogany for a more luxurious look.
If you love wood paneling and want it in your home, be sure to choose wide panels over thin ones and stay away from orangey tones, as these tend to look dated. Also, consider mounting your panels horizontally or diagonally instead of vertically for a more modern design.
Relief Bill: How should I use the money?
In late March, the U.S. Congress passed a $2 trillion economic rescue plan, dubbed the CARES Act, to provide relief to Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill included cash payments to individuals, increased unemployment insurance benefits, changes to student loans, and to retirement account rules, among others.
The amount of the payments varied by income, but most people fell into these categories: single adults with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less would receive $1,200, while married couples with no children who are earning $150,000 or less would receive $2,400. An additional $500 per dependent was also included. You do not have to pay income tax on the payment.
If you’re in a situation where you have a choice how to spend it (i.e. you’re able to use it for discretionary purposes instead of rent/mortgage/food), what should you do? Market Watch had some ideas after polling financial experts:
* Put it into an emergency fund account. A rainy day account should cover three to six months of expenses and some online savings accounts can offer annual percentage yields of 1.5 to 1.7 percent.
* Pay down debt. Experts recommend putting it toward high-interest debt like credit cards and waiting on student loans to see what might come of other relief efforts.
* Invest – but cautiously. True, some people can benefit from a quick flip. No one but a trusted investment advisor should recommend stocks. But, some ideas are equities, a long-term strategy; investing in companies like virtual learning, grocery stores, and Esports; or even an exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is a basket of securities that you can buy and sell through a broker.
* Donate. If you’re in a position to donate some of your payment, food banks, and other charities will need an influx for some time. Animal charities expect to be hard hit as their donors scramble to shore up their finances.
The one group that loves people forced to work at home: Hackers
Someone at your workplace no doubt makes sure the networks are secure and safeguards are in place to block bad guys.
And who does that at your house? Right. You or no one.
During the current crisis, with employees working at home, many companies have issued employees guidance on how to establish home internet security.
It’s guidance worth following.
1 – Change the locks.
That means update your software. You might have noticed that software frequently has security updates. That’s because smart hackers figured out how to break the software. But what you may not know is that there is a second wave of dumb hackers who just read the security update for tips on how to get the folks who don’t update. It’s like they have a key. Your mission is to change the locks and update.
2 – Use a secret code.
Implement two-factor identification. Yes, it is a second step. You will have to put in a new secret code every time you do certain tasks. But it is better than a hacker walking out with your briefcase.
3 – Use a mask.
Meaning, mask your internet activity with a personal VPN. It protects your privacy. It doesn’t protect you from phishing, malicious software, or digital viruses, but at least you aren’t accessing your company website in cyber-public.
