Garden shed considerations
Do you need storage space for your barbecue, patio set, and gardening accessories? If so, it’s time to get a shed. There are many prefabricated models made of synthetic materials, metal, and wood. Here are a few tips for making the right choice.
Synthetic materials
Plastic, vinyl, and PVC sheds are resistant to water and insect damage. Moreover, they require very little maintenance. Although available in a wide variety of designs, they tend to have a commercial look that may not suit everyone.
Metal
Metal sheds are lightweight, affordable, and easy to assemble. If made from aluminum, the shed won’t rust. However, metal sheds are easy to dent and come in fewer designs than those made of synthetic materials.
Wood
Wooden sheds are sturdy and can complement the outside of your home. However, they require considerable maintenance and are more vulnerable to insects and rot than metal and synthetic sheds.
If you’re handy, you can design and build your own shed. This way, you can choose its size and appearance. Furthermore, you can insulate the walls to create a workshop. But keep a close eye on your budget. This type of project can easily cost several thousand dollars.
Whether you choose to buy a prefabricated shed or build your own, make sure it’s strong enough to withstand inclement weather. Finally, check the laws and regulations in your municipality for building this type of structure.
How to choose a wok
A wok is a high-walled pan used to sear food quickly using very little oil. The traditional wok has a rounded bottom, but flat-bottomed varieties are gaining popularity. Here are a few tips for picking out the perfect wok for you.
Size
The size of the wok you choose is crucial. If it’s too small, your ingredients will crowd together and steam instead of sear. If you have a gas stove, be sure to choose a round-bottomed wok that can rest between the burner grates without wobbling. A flat-bottomed wok is best suited to electric cooktops.
Material
Steel and cast-iron varieties require regular maintenance. Woks made of enameled cast iron, titanium, and aluminum-lined stainless steel require little upkeep. Avoid non-stick woks unless they’re designed for high heat.
You should also consider the weight of the wok and the type of handles it has if you like to stir your food without using a utensil. To make it easier to maneuver, choose a lightweight model with a handle that stays cool to the touch.
Accessories
If you want to steam food or prepare casseroles in your wok, choose a model with a lid and steaming rack. If you like fried foods, choose one that comes with a deep-frying basket.
Explore your kitchen supply stores to find a wok best suited to you.
Add a shower to your backyard
Have you ever thought about installing a shower in your backyard? Here are a few reasons you might like this idea and how to get started.
What’s the point?
An outdoor shower can serve many purposes. For example, you can use it to rinse off after you get out of the pool to remove chlorine from your skin. You can also use it to cool off on hot days or after working out.
How do you do it?
You can place your outdoor shower almost anywhere you want. Just be sure there’s a nearby water supply and that the location allows water to flow away from your home instead of stagnating. You can connect your shower to a garden hose, your home’s hot water tank, or a sun-warmed tank for added comfort.
Do you want an outdoor shower that’s perfectly integrated into your property? If so, contact a landscaping professional to give you the outdoor shower of your dreams.
10 items to pack in your suitcase
Are you planning a summer trip abroad? In addition to clothes, personal hygiene products, and important documents, make sure to pack these essentials.
1. Paper or digital maps. Download them to your phone in case you won’t have cell service.
2. Extra batteries.
3. Various waterproof, plastic and reusable bags.
4. A list of information about your financial institution, embassy, and emergency contact.
5. Your chargers and a power outlet adapter.
6. A travel guide.
7. A copy of your travel insurance coverage.
8. A photocopy of your passport.
9. A first aid kit adapted to your destination. For example, include malaria tablets if you’re going to a tropical country.
10. A health booklet with a list of your medications, allergies, and vaccinations.
Enjoy your trip!
Doors and windows: choosing the right installer
Whether you’re renovating your home or building a new one, choosing the right doors and windows matters. However, it’s just as important to hire a competent and trustworthy contractor to install them. Here are a few tips to help you determine which company to hire.
Collect as many reviews as possible
Read online reviews and ask your friends and family for recommendations. Make a list of several companies and inquire about their reputation, efficiency, and cleanliness. Don’t forget to ask about after-sales service.
Verify the contractor’s skills
Doors and windows must be installed by an expert. Before hiring a professional, make sure they’re certified and have the appropriate licensing. This way, you can be sure their work is protected by a guarantee or insurance.
Ask for quotes
Compare several quotes to help you make your choice. Make sure details like the window type and materials are the same from one quote to another. If necessary, ask the contractor to walk you through the estimate.
Lastly, when choosing a quote for your renovation project, don’t forget to factor in the value of a good customer experience.
4 inline skating tips
Do you want to start inline skating? Before you hit the trails for the first time, here are a few tried-and-true tips to keep in mind.
1. Choose your skates wisely
If you want to enjoy the experience, it’s essential to have well-fitted, comfortable skates. You must also consider ankle support, wheel material and size, attachment type, and ventilation. Ask an expert to help you make an informed choice.
2. Protect yourself
Put your pride aside and wear full protective gear, including wrist, knee, and elbow pads and a helmet. Remember, if you fall, you’ll do so from a significant height and likely at high speed.
3. Learn the basics
Practice in a safe place and make sure you’ve mastered the basics before you roll away or venture into unfamiliar terrain. You don’t want to find yourself flying down a slope if you don’t know how to brake.
4. Take it easy
Skating is a demanding sport. Therefore, your legs may tire quickly, especially when you’re first starting out. Don’t overdo it. Start with relatively short outings. For example, it’s better to turn around too early than too late on a linear track.
Stay safe and have fun!
Canning: pot vs pressure canner
Want to try making homemade preserves and enjoy your garden harvest all year long? In addition to equipment like jars, lids, and metal rings, you’ll need a large metal pot or pressure canner. Here’s how to determine which one’s best for you.
Pot
You can use a large pot of boiling water to prepare jars. This method is best for canning acidic foods like rhubarb and strawberry jam. Plus, it’s suitable for recipes calling for acidic ingredients like vinegar or lemon juice. The pot heats your jars to prepare them for the hot food and then sterilizes your preserves. Remember, the pot must be big enough to hold the jars without water overflowing while boiling.
Pressure canner
A pressure canner is a pot designed for canning low-acid foods. Foods with low acidity must reach a specific temperature to destroy the spores that cause botulism.
Pressure canners are different from Instant Pots. While some models have a setting for canning, it’s not the same as a pressure canner and is not recommended by health officials.
What have we learned? boiling pots of water are adequate for acidic foods, but you’ll need a pressure canner to safely can foods with low acidity.
Visit your local kitchen supply store to get everything you need to start canning homemade food that your family can enjoy all year long.
