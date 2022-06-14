Garden shed considerations

Do you need storage space for your barbecue, patio set, and gardening accessories? If so, it’s time to get a shed. There are many prefabricated models made of synthetic materials, metal, and wood. Here are a few tips for making the right choice.

Synthetic materials

Plastic, vinyl, and PVC sheds are resistant to water and insect damage. Moreover, they require very little maintenance. Although available in a wide variety of designs, they tend to have a commercial look that may not suit everyone.

Metal

Metal sheds are lightweight, affordable, and easy to assemble. If made from aluminum, the shed won’t rust. However, metal sheds are easy to dent and come in fewer designs than those made of synthetic materials.

Wood

Wooden sheds are sturdy and can complement the outside of your home. However, they require considerable maintenance and are more vulnerable to insects and rot than metal and synthetic sheds.

If you’re handy, you can design and build your own shed. This way, you can choose its size and appearance. Furthermore, you can insulate the walls to create a workshop. But keep a close eye on your budget. This type of project can easily cost several thousand dollars.

Whether you choose to buy a prefabricated shed or build your own, make sure it’s strong enough to withstand inclement weather. Finally, check the laws and regulations in your municipality for building this type of structure.