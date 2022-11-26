Home
Gardeners can help pollinators in winter
Keeping the hive running is a year-round business for bees — even during the winter when no nectar-producing flowers are in bloom.
For the most part, bees won’t leave the nest when the temperature plunges and rely on their stockpiles to stay alive, but you may see a few flying around on warmer winter days. As autumn wanes into winter, you can turn your yard into a protective haven for bees, butterflies, and other important pollinators to help them see another spring.
The University of New Hampshire Agriculture Extension advises conscientious gardeners not to discard or compost piles of raked leaves and instead use them as mulch or just leave them in a pile.
The leaves provide excellent cover for insects, including moth and butterfly cocoons, over the winter. Spread the leaves about two inches high on all your garden beds and overlay them with branches to keep the leaves in place.
Gardeners can also leave dead annuals and perennials in place instead of pulling them. The dead stalks trap additional leaves, which enhances the mulch.
If you see areas of bare soil, leave them alone — the soil may be shielding underground bumblebee nests. Dead logs are also commonly used as winter shelters for some bee species.
Home
Gifts to entertain them
Do you want to give your loved ones gifts that help them forget their worries? If so, here are some presents to include under your tree.
• Tickets to a performance. Offer a friend or family member a night out on the town with tickets to a concert, comedy act, dance recital, circus, or play.
• Board games. Playing board games is a great way to spend quality time with the people you love. Pick out one that matches your loved one’s age, abilities, and interests.
• TV shows or movies. If you want to give a gift that combines entertainment and relaxation, purchase your friend or family member a film or TV series you think they’ll enjoy. A gift card to your local movie theater is also a great option.
• Books. Let your loved one immerse themself in an exciting thriller, funny comic, or inspiring biography. No matter what they’re passionate about, you’re sure to find a book that interests them.
There are many more entertaining gift options, including puzzles, craft kits, video games, CDs, and passes to festivals and tourist attractions.
Home
De-Grinching Christmas by fighting inflation
Maybe the Grinch isn’t real, but as inflation continues unabated, it could feel like your Christmas has been stolen.
Happily, there are still ways to save some money.
First, it’s smart to put your holiday gift list together earlier rather than later. This way, you’ll have more time to watch for great deals and won’t make last-minute purchases in a panic. You can also use tools like CamelCamelCamel.com that will track price drops and alert you if items on your list go on sale. You can also use services like Rakuten that provide rewards and cash back when you make purchases.
And who to buy gifts for? With inflation at historic levels, you can’t really blame folks for buying gifts only for immediate family members. The fact is, pretty much everyone is being forced to tighten their belts right now. Inevitably, there are people you feel obligated to purchase for. Try buying small boxes of candy. Or bake holiday cookies or cakes to give away. A half-dozen cookies in a bright wrapper can be very welcome and festive.
Rather than super-sizing your Christmas meal this year, make only what you can eat at one meal (and maybe enough for sandwiches the next day). It’s estimated that roughly 40 percent of food ends up in the trash — and that’s like burning cash. Rather than picking up a 20-pound turkey for a six-person Christmas party, downsize to 13 pounds. Instead of pouring eggnog into a punch bowl, make a small pitcher for the fridge. There will be less waste.
Also, folks typically want brand-new products, but you can often save a ton of cash buying refurbished goods. It’s not uncommon to find refurbished gadgets on eBay and elsewhere that are selling at a steep discount and come with a warranty. And if you’re buying any gifts for yourself, consider waiting until the New Year, as many retailers will hold generous after-holiday sales to clear out stock and holiday returns.
Home
Five self-care tips for busy caregivers
Many people who look after a sick or disabled family member neglect to take care of themselves. Here are a few things you can do to relieve stress while caring for a loved one.
1. Take short breaks
Take frequent breaks, even if it involves just having a cup of coffee. Doing so can help you regain your motivation and ability to concentrate.
2. Make time for naps
You don’t necessarily have to fall asleep. Simply lying down and closing your eyes for a few minutes can help you think more clearly and recharge your batteries.
3. Stretch your limbs
To help combat fatigue and release tightness in your muscles, gently stretch your arms and legs. You can do this while standing, sitting, or lying down.
4. Get a massage
The benefits of massage therapy are well documented. A 30-minute Swedish massage, for example, can help you relax while reducing the effect of stress on your body. Keep in mind that some massage therapists offer in-home services.
5. Listen to music
If you and the person you take care of both like music, make time to enjoy it together. Studies show that listening to music can limit anxiety, enhance sleep quality, and reduce chronic pain.
To improve your mental and physical health, be sure to make time for self-care. This way, you can continue to be an effective caregiver for your loved one.
Home
What to do if you have a frozen pipe
If one of your pipes freezes, you must act quickly to prevent it from bursting and potentially causing significant damage to your property. Here’s what you should do.
Locate the source
Before you can solve your pipe problem, you need to find its source of it. Start by looking at the pipes closest to your exterior walls. They’re the most susceptible to freezing. Additionally, pipes located inside closets with little warm air circulating are at risk. Look for a pipe that’s cold to the touch, has frost forming on it, or is bulging slightly; these are all signs of freezing.
Warm the pipe
There are several ways to defrost a pipe, but the hairdryer method is the safest. Turn on your faucet and slowly apply heat along the frozen pipe to achieve a gradual, gentle thaw. Instead of a hairdryer, you can also use a heat lamp or space heater. However, be sure not to apply heat directly to the pipe.
If this approach fails to work, don’t resort to using a propane torch. In addition to being a fire hazard, the intense heat may cause your pipe to burst.
Alternatively, contact a local plumber if you want to get the job done safely and quickly.
Home
ESG investing: the green way to grow your money
Are you considering investing in stocks, bonds, or mutual funds but want to support enterprises whose values align with your own? If so, you may want to look into ESG investing. Here’s what you should know.
Non-financial factors
The letters E, S, and G stand for “environmental,” “social,” and “governance.” These factors provide criteria for evaluating a business’s social and environmental accountability.
• The environmental factor considers the energy efficiency of an organization, its treatment of animals, and its waste management practices.
• The social factor pertains to the quality of an organization’s relationship with the community, including concerns for the safety and well-being of its employees.
• The governance factor addresses the transparency of an organization and any conflicts of interest or illegal acts.
To select investments that align with ESG criteria, consult a professional who specializes in responsible investment practices.
Home
A guide to getting ready for Thanksgiving
Are you hosting a Thanksgiving get-together? Holiday entertaining can be chaotic, so planning and organizing ahead of time are a must. Here’s a look at things you can get out of the way early to ensure your Thanksgiving celebration is enjoyable.
Shop for groceries
Avoid long lineups and empty shelves by doing your grocery shopping the week before Thanksgiving. Stock up on beverages and canned foods. Hardy veggies such as carrots, potatoes, and parsnips will also keep without issue.
Get take-home containers ready
After the meal, you’ll likely want to send leftovers home with your guests. Prepare containers ahead of time so dishing out extras is quick and easy.
Clean your house and fridge
Thoroughly clean your house. Remember to vacuum, dust, and organize your kitchen. Additionally, clean your fridge to make room for all the food. Toss anything that’s expired.
Prepare kids crafts and games
Help keep the children at your event occupied by setting up a craft station. Supply them with paper, crayons, and markers so they can make handprint turkeys or draw and color placemats for the dinner table. You may also want to leave out some board games or organize a backyard scavenger hunt.
Organize your dishes and cookware
The week before Thanksgiving, find and organize all your dishes and cook¬ware. Locate your gravy boat, carving knife, and roasting pan. If these items were in storage for a while, you’ll probably need to wash them.
Finally, if you bought a frozen turkey, you’ll need to let it defrost. Allow for at least 24 hours of thaw time in the fridge for every four pounds of poultry. You can also make pies and clean and chop veggies a day or two before the holiday.
Wind: 5mph SW
Humidity: 28%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 2
52/36°F
52/43°F