Garland Perry Elliott (1936 – 2024)

Garland Perry Elliott, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Chad Dunford and Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Entombment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mr. Elliott was born February 10, 1936, in Frederick County, Virginia, the son of the late Perry Russell and Mable Love Baker Elliott.

He retired after many dedicated years as a Dispatch Manager from Shockey Precast and was a Winchester Church of God member.

Surviving is a son, Gregory Elliott (Martha); two daughters, Crystal Welch (Cliff) and Kelley Williams (Tony); sister, Beulah Smith of Maurertown; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Elliott was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Janice Elliott; his parents; a son, David “Craig” Elliott; and three brothers, Norman, Thurman, and Niles Elliott.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Cubbage, Nicholas Cubbage, Cody Cubbage, Kyle Godlove, Allen Pingley, and Chad Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Staci Williams, Monica Elliott, Kimberly Godlove, Brittany Pingley, Kaylee Williams, and Taylor Williams.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, February 1 from 5-7 p.m.

The family would like to thank Commonwealth Senior Living of Berryville for their amazing care.