Garlic mustard: a scourge from the east

Garlic mustard was introduced to North America by European settlers more than 150 years ago. Today, this herb is considered one of the most invasive plant species in the eastern United States and Canada.

What it is

Garlic mustard gets its name from the strong garlic smell its leaves emit when crushed. Typically, it grows in forests, where it frequently displaces native plants. However, it can also creep onto residential properties and easily take over lawns and gardens.

This plant is a biennial and takes two years to fully mature and then die. During the first year, it grows clusters of leaves close to the ground. The following year, it develops stalks up to three feet tall.

The plant also produces flowers and seedpods during the second year. Each plant can create as many as 600 seeds, which are easily dispersed by humans and animals. The seeds can remain dormant for up to five years before germinating.

How to remove it

If garlic mustard is growing on your property, it’s important to take action before it overwhelms your yard. Herbicides are effective against garlic mustard but will also kill neighboring plants. If the infestation is small, it’s best to pull the plants out by hand. To make this task easier, ensure that the ground is damp.

If you have to remove a larger stand, cut the second-year stalks before they produce seeds. Be sure to cut each plant as close to the ground as possible since even a few remaining leaves can create a seedpod.

Once the plants have been extracted, put them in a plastic bag, and leave it out in the sun to kill the seeds.