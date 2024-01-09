Garry Lynn Henry (1957 – 2024)

Garry Lynn Henry, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Winchester Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Garry was born June 15, 1957, in Luray, Virginia, the son of the late Orville Jackson Henry and Mary Elizabeth Jenkins.

He worked for Dolly’s Home Improvement for many years and was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion in Front Royal.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Donna Vermillion Henry; one daughter, Kristal Renee Henry Atkins and husband Johnny of Front Royal; one brother, Ronnie Henry and wife April of Front Royal; one sister, Connie Compton of Strasburg; one grandson, Dakota Lynn Paul of Front Royal; and two best friends, Jeff Poe of Front Royal and Bill Hearne “Doc” of Stephens City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.