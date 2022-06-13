Obituaries
Gary “Gerp” William Cosner (1964 – 2022)
Gary “Gerp” William Cosner, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Cosner was born on March 12, 1964, in Rockville, Maryland to the late William Cosner and Pauline Mitchell Cosner. He was a member of the American Pool Association.
Surviving along with his mother are two daughters, Amanda Shifflett (Bryan) and Jennifer Dinges (Jeff); sister, Linda Cullison; two brothers, Terry Mitchell and Tony Cosner; three granddaughters, Shanna “Little Be-Bop” Dinges, Shyanne “Butt Crack” Shifflett and Trinity Lam; two grandsons, Jeffrey Lam Jr. and Bryan Gales Jr. and his best pal, his dog, Izzy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home.
Tina Marie Colton (1962 – 2022)
Tina Marie Colton, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Ms. Colton was born on May 15, 1962, in Front Royal to the late Archie and Elna Jenkins Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Breeden. She was a member of Front Royal Women of the Moose Chapter 1194.
Survivors include her two brothers, Tim Breeden and Donald Breeden; four nephews, Jessie Breeden, Terry Breeden, Jacob Breeden, and Sean Breeden and niece, Keara Breeden.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #829.
Abel “Abelito” Flores (1969 – 2022)
Abel “Abelito” Flores, 52, of White Post, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 7:00 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Front Royal, Virginia with Father Daniel Gee officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Mexico.
Mr. Flores was born on August 27, 1969, in Mexico to Ezequiel Flores and Ramona Chavez. He was a Member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Surviving along with his parents are his wife of 33 years, Margarita Lamas; daughter, Alondra Flores; son, Abel Flores; two sisters, Maria Flores and Lupe Flores and three brothers, Isaias Flores, Amadeo Flores, and Quelo Flores.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, and two hours prior to the service at the church.
Linda J. Allen (1937 – 2022)
Linda J. Allen, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
Mrs. Allen was born on November 25, 1937, at Fort Jay, Governors Island, New York City, New York which is now a historic site. She was the daughter of the late Ozni and Mabel Young Allen. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church and an educator with Warren County Public Schools from 1992 to 2020.
Mary Ellen Laseau (1932 – 2022)
Mary Ellen Laseau of Alexandria, Virginia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022, at The Fairfax Retirement Community in Fort Belvoir, VA.
Mary was born December 29, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Alexina Marie Dostie. She is also preceded in death by her husband Joseph N. Laseau.
Surviving Mary is her six children; Anne M. Hovarter, Mark C. Laseau, Peter F. Laseau, Stephen P. Laseau, Susan E. Laseau, and Catherine M. Corson; son-in-law Frederick Hovarter and Neal Corson, daughter-in-law Cathy Sides, 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and her sister Barbara Rosen.
Mary loved spending time with her family, playing bridge, and traveling. She also spent many years volunteering for Christ House and Meals on Wheels.
There will be a graveside service for the family on June 10, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Catholic Charities which she felt passionate about donating.
Robin Elizabeth Early (1953 – 2022)
Robin Elizabeth Early, 69 of Gerradstown, West Virginia passed away on May 31, 2022.
She was born on May 23, 1953 in Banbridge, Maryland and was the daughter of Norma Jean Early and the late Bobby E. Early.
Robin was an animal lover and was a lifelong rescuer for dogs.
She is survived by her wife Catheanne Henceroth; mother: Norma Jean Early; brothers: Keith Early and wife Cheryl and Richard B. Early and wife Connie; nephews: Sean E. Early, Dylan E. Early, Keegan Early, and Liam Early; Nieces: Haley Early and Kaitlyn Early and step son Jeff Goleno.
In addition to her father she is preceded in death by her brother Carl Michael and Grandmother Margaret Hendrix.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ASPCA or a dog rescue of your choice.
Condolences can be made at rosedalefuneral.com.
Reginald “Reggie” Cassagnol (1950 – 2022)
Reginald “Reggie” Cassagnol, born in Haiti on July 11, 1950, passed away on May 18, 2022, at the age of 71.
After leaving Haiti at the age of 10, Reg grew up in NW Washington DC. He attended St Ann’s School, Alice Deal Middle School, and Walter Johnson High School. He started his love for flying in high school as an active member of the Civil Air Patrol. Reg became a U.S. citizen in1980. He later moved to Florida where he graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology with a degree in Aviation Management.
In 1990 he settled in Front Royal, VA where he pursued his passion for flying with a 30-year career as the Airport Manager/Fixed Base Operator of the Front Royal-Warren County Airport. Under the name Cass Aviation, Reg expanded the services offered at the Airport to include flight training, scenic plane rides, glider operations, and the Annual Virginia Air Show which hosted numerous acrobats, hot air balloons, airplane rides, and aviation legends. Reg participated in missionary and aid trips to his beloved country, Haiti, and was also active in Angel Flights, a project that transported sick children to medical specialists.
Reg was very involved and devoted to his church families (Servants Heart and Hands and Love Revival Ministry). They were a big part of his life in so many ways, especially as he started to become ill. He was a lover of travel, the ocean and mountains, music(dancing and the bongos), flying, cars, motorcycles, and all things fast. His giving, fun-loving, thrill-seeking, and mischievous nature will be greatly missed.
Reg is predeceased by his father and oldest sister. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, his daughter, and her family, his 10surviving siblings and extended family, his “airport and church families” and many friends.
”Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.” – Leonardo Da Vinci
May he rest in peace.
His family wishes to thank the dedicated, caring and compassionate caretakers at the Byron House Victory Housing, Serenity Gardens Assisted Living House (location 5), and Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice for making his final years peaceful and comfortable. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Reg to the Byron House and Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice programs.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held in French/English on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Takoma Park, Maryland. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport on Sunday, July 10, 2022, with time to be determined.
Please visit Reg’s Tribute page for more details about the funeral and celebration of life memorial services:https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/24883374/reginald-paul-cassagnol.