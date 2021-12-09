Gary Thomas DuVall (1971 – 2021)

Mitchel “Mitch” T. Coffey, 83, passed away on November 29, 2021. Mitch was preceded in death by his son Gregory and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris McLean Coffey, for whom his undying love and devotion was a shining example to us all; daughter, Darlene (John); grandchildren, James (Angela) and Tiffany; and great-granddaughter, Virginia Louise.

As an only child from the rural mountains of North Carolina, Mitch married his childhood sweetheart and took a job with AT&T, where he worked his way up to make a career spanning more than three decades. They had two children, Darlene Michele and Gregory Scott, and moved to Virginia where Mitch commuted to work in the District of Columbia until his retirement in Warrenton, Virginia.

Mitch enjoyed “loafing” about the country with Doris in their RV, purchased for touring his own mother and mother-in-law around this great country. He was one of the founding members of the Association of Snowmobile Softies (A.S.S.). This group, spanning multiple generations and decades, shared a passion for snowmobiling, but more importantly a passion for mentorship and comradery that is incredibly rare. Both Darlene and Greg were avid water skiers, and the family enjoyed many summers out on Lake Anna and the lakes in Canada with family and friends.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am on December 18, 2021, at Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run, Virginia, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at the Inn at Vint Hill in Warrenton, Virginia, from 12:00 – 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Blue Ridge Hospice, the Fauquier Food Bank, or the Fauquier SPCA.